Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
David Krayden Reads George Or…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
ARTICLE: Trudeau Resigns but He is Staying Anyway: What Just Happened
It Is a Resignation without Trudeau ACTUALLY Resigning
Jan 7
•
David Krayden
19
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
ARTICLE: Trudeau Resigns but He is Staying Anyway: What Just Happened
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
ARTICLE: Time for Governor General Mary Simon to Stand up for Canada
Even if Trudeau resigns, we need an election not Parliament shut down
Jan 6
•
David Krayden
22
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
ARTICLE: Time for Governor General Mary Simon to Stand up for Canada
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Article: The Mind of Justin Trudeau
Discovering the 12-year-old girl inside this narcissistic piece of work
Jan 3
•
David Krayden
19
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
Article: The Mind of Justin Trudeau
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Time for Justin Trudeau to Pay the Price in 2025 | Stand on Guard + MORE
January 1, 2025; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Jan 1
•
David Krayden
9
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Time for Justin Trudeau to Pay the Price in 2025 | Stand on Guard + MORE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
December 2024
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau's Christmas Nightmare: 69% Want Him Gone!
December 27, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 27, 2024
•
David Krayden
8
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau's Christmas Nightmare: 69% Want Him Gone!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Why Justin Trudeau Has No Credibility | Stand on Guard + MORE
December 24, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 24, 2024
•
David Krayden
19
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Why Justin Trudeau Has No Credibility | Stand on Guard + MORE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
PODCAST: Humiliated Trudeau is Moving Out | Stand on Guard
December 22, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 22, 2024
•
David Krayden
51
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST: Humiliated Trudeau is Moving Out | Stand on Guard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
ARTICLE: It's Trudeau's Funeral: He LOOKED like a Nervous Undertaker
Everybody else just has to suffer through it
Dec 21, 2024
•
David Krayden
14
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
ARTICLE: It's Trudeau's Funeral: He LOOKED like a Nervous Undertaker
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau is About to Flee the Country! + Carney NOT Getting on Board | Stand on Guard
December 19, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 19, 2024
•
David Krayden
26
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau is About to Flee the Country! + Carney NOT Getting on Board | Stand on Guard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
PODCAST: Trudeau Defying Reality and His Massive Unpopularity | Stand on Guard
December 17, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 17, 2024
•
David Krayden
14
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST: Trudeau Defying Reality and His Massive Unpopularity | Stand on Guard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
PODCAST: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Canada's Finance Minister Freeland Resigns! | Stand on Guard
December 16, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 16, 2024
•
David Krayden
15
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Canada's Finance Minister Freeland Resigns! | Stand on Guard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
PODCAST: "That's Trudeau's legacy" Interview with Mia Hughes who EXPOSED the WPATH Files | Stand on Guard
December 13, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Dec 13, 2024
•
David Krayden
8
Share this post
Krayden's Right with David Krayden
PODCAST: "That's Trudeau's legacy" Interview with Mia Hughes who EXPOSED the WPATH Files | Stand on Guard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 David Krayden
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts