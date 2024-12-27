Krayden's Right with David Krayden

ARTICLE: Trudeau Resigns but He is Staying Anyway: What Just Happened
It Is a Resignation without Trudeau ACTUALLY Resigning
  
David Krayden
ARTICLE: Time for Governor General Mary Simon to Stand up for Canada
Even if Trudeau resigns, we need an election not Parliament shut down
  
David Krayden
Article: The Mind of Justin Trudeau
Discovering the 12-year-old girl inside this narcissistic piece of work
  
David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Time for Justin Trudeau to Pay the Price in 2025 | Stand on Guard + MORE
January 1, 2025; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
December 2024

PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau's Christmas Nightmare: 69% Want Him Gone!
December 27, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Why Justin Trudeau Has No Credibility | Stand on Guard + MORE
December 24, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
PODCAST: Humiliated Trudeau is Moving Out | Stand on Guard
December 22, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
ARTICLE: It's Trudeau's Funeral: He LOOKED like a Nervous Undertaker
Everybody else just has to suffer through it
  
David Krayden
PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau is About to Flee the Country! + Carney NOT Getting on Board | Stand on Guard
December 19, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
PODCAST: Trudeau Defying Reality and His Massive Unpopularity | Stand on Guard
December 17, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
PODCAST: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Canada's Finance Minister Freeland Resigns! | Stand on Guard
December 16, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
PODCAST: "That's Trudeau's legacy" Interview with Mia Hughes who EXPOSED the WPATH Files | Stand on Guard
December 13, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
  
David Krayden
