I woke up Friday morning and cried.

Why? While I slept Canada’s NKVD, otherwise known as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) was hard at work slaughtering ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) in Edgewood, BC.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court of Canada had dismissed the farm’s appeal of the CFIA’s cull order. They had moved in for the kill. And they were relishing the opportunity. So were the waste of space RCMP officers who were also getting their jollies out of this disgrace.

Just like the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney derives such obvious joy in not just killing ostriches but in abusing, taunting and assaulting farmers in Canada as part of its war on agriculture, its war on farmers and ultimately, its war on private property and enslavement of average Canadians who don’t fit into its sinister narrative.

“When did life become so meaningless in Canada? When did we start offering MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] to the people who are sad, who are depressed or who can’t get up the stairs properly because they’re older? When did we lose the value for life?” -Katie Pasitney

UOF spokeswoman Katie Pasitney was probably up all night watching the atrocity at her farm take place. I can barely watch the video of her clawing at the blue fence that the CFIA goons have erected around their kill pen and weeping while she begs the government guns to just “stop.”

If this crime hadn’t turned out so tragically, it might have been a comedy. And there is no minister who is more unintentionally comedic than our clown federal attorney general, Sean Fraser, who applauded the SCC dismissal because it somehow affirmed “science.” This guy is incapable of understanding the science of putting a coherent sentence together.

But let’s focus on the negligent and deficient CFIA.

Here we have a government agency that willfully violated an order from the SCC because it apparently knew it could do so without any legal consequences or political ramifications. While the SCC instructed the CFIA to care for the ostriches when it granted them “custody” of the birds in the SCC order of Sept. 24, 2025 that stayed the ostrich execution, the CFIA deliberately and willfully mistreated, harassed, lassoed, starved and attacked the herd. There were numerous instances of obvious animal cruelty.

1) CFIA drove this hen over the fence and then refused to call a vet for days or give it electrolytes with a tube. Spirit the ostrich died Oct. 4, 2025. 2) CFIA officials in hazmat suits regularly chased healthy ostriches grabbing them and trying to put lassos around their necks after the Supreme Court of Canada stay order. They ignored Canada's highest court.

Canada’s feckless national police force, yes the RCMP, stood by and did nothing. There was obvious collusion between these two branches of the Liberal Party’s enforcement arm. The cops should have thrown these CFIA goons off of the site for violating the terms of the SCC order. The SCC should have demanded it. But nothing happened even as ostriches just seemed to vanish from the farm. Were there 399 birds? No, now there were 330 birds – or less. The CFIA explained that they weren’t even qualified to count the number of ostriches on the 58 acre farm, that was too taxing on their limited abilities.

And limited abilities doesn’t begin to describe the gross incompetence and heinous cruelty demonstrated by Canada’s food inspectors who clearly aren’t capable of organizing a beach party. When in conversation veterinarians or real animal health workers, they showed the world just how ignorant and enormously stupid they were, not knowing their elbows from their asses, looking and sounding like nothing more and nothing less than a crew of hired guns. I’m not even sure these corpulent layabouts weren’t just a bunch of the temporary foreign workers that the Liberal government hired to do its mindless dirty work.

WATCH CFIA herd hundreds of ostriches into the kill pen for the frenzy of shooting to soon happen.

And they did on Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a source on the ground, the cowards wore balaclava masks to hide their pathetic faces. We heard the gunshots. Hundreds of them. Were these dumb bastards even capable of shooting straight? Or did they need four or five shots to kill just one bird. And there was Katie. Crying at the fence and pleading with these beasts. No not the ostriches. The CFIA “inspectors” are the animals on this farm. Unthinking, unfeeling animals.

I didn’t know Katie until I first interviewed her in April of this year. But we talk and text every day and I think I know her as well as just about anyone else in my life. She has appeared on my daily “Krayden’s Right” broadcast over a dozen times. She was always there with that baseball cap, always looking resplendent and sounding optimistic despite the overwhelming weight of her life, as she carefully explained why hundreds of healthy ostriches did not deserve to die.

“Everybody’s singing some gospel songs at the front, hugging one another and crying. We asked the police to pray with us, and a couple of them smirked. And then they all walked. They came across the line, and everybody cheered, thinking that they would just have a prayer with us. But they all walked to their cars. I don’t know what that shows you?” -Katie Pasitney

They shouldn’t be dying. You know the story. These birds probably contracted H5N1 avian influenza almost a year ago, in December 2024. Dozens of the birds died as a result but hundreds more lived and developed herd immunity. There antibodies could save the lives of other animals and humans too. But the CFIA did not give a shit if the birds were healthy or not. They just wanted to kill them because they obviously enjoy their work – very much. They arrogantly refused to test the birds and then said it didn’t matter whether they proved to be healthy or not because the CFIA was going to kill them anyway. That’s called Agriculture Canada science. I call it bullshit.

The CFIA wouldn’t even allow the farm or even independent observers to count the number of ostriches, even as it became obvious to any moron that the population was in steep decline and birds were just disappearing in the dead of night. Or was the CFIA getting a jump start on its cull as it wheeled strange devices onto the farm and numerous eyewitnesses said they heard blending and grinding noises at night? What about all those septic tanks being loaded onto trucks at 2:30 am? Did the CFIA know it could get away with this crime because no one would ever be able to prove it because they would get rid of the evidence when the SCC dismissed the farm’s appeal and destroyed the rest of the herd?

I can’t prove collusion but it sure as hell looks like some at the court was leaking information to the CFIA, telling them to go ahead because the SCC wasn’t going to be listening to any appeal.

I spoke to Katie about an hour after the SCC decision. This is a brave, courageous, articulate and passionate woman who has given every ounce of her abilities to saving her farm. She has been close to emotional collapse at times but has always picked herself up and continued to push back. She rose to the occasion again on Friday. She tried to fight back the tears but she just couldn’t do it. So, as she wept, Katie expressed her profound disappointment in what Canada has become: an authoritarian state that has waged war on farms and farmers for the last decade.

She told me that today wasn’t the end for her, her family or for all those Canadians who are suffering under the strong arm of government abuse. She said her goal was “to bring people to accountability and justice. And this is punishment. This is punishment. These animals have been alive for over 300 days, healthy, never tested, never tested,” she told me.

“Those [CFIA] animals are setting up gun cases. They’re setting up guns. These animals are 35 years old. We’re not a commercial poultry facility, and we’re not for food consumption. There are families, babies, and my mom will never get them back. Okay? Are they preparing for the slaughter right now as we speak?”

Yeah, they were preparing to kill.

Katie continued, asking “When did life become so meaningless in Canada? When did we start offering MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] to the people who are sad, who are depressed or who can’t get up the stairs properly because they’re older? When did we lose the value for life?”

Despite the thugs on her doorstep, Katie said on was thinking of getting violent because this was not “a violent bunch. Everybody’s singing some gospel songs at the front, hugging one another and crying. We asked the police to pray with us, and a couple of them smirked. And then they all walked. They came across the line, and everybody cheered, thinking that they would just have a prayer with us. But they all walked to their cars. I don’t know what that shows you?”

It shows me that these “officers” are the kind of scum who are prepared to follow any order they are given. We all know how that has not gone well in the past.

WATCH RCMP Officer blow kisses on Universal Ostrich Farms the day they killed hundreds of healthy ostriches and destroyed a farm family’s way of life and livelihood.

But let’s listen to Katie some more.

“The humanity in this that has gone, the respect for life is gone, the value of your property rights and your everything is gone. It’s a tyrannical government that has no compassion for life, and they’re steamrolling us at a fast and alarming rate. And this fight was for everybody. So when they come to your door with the same policy that they have brought to our door, and they’re going to come and kill your cats and your dogs,” she said.

“Just remember Universal Ostrich Farms, because Universal Ostrich Farms isn’t going anywhere, and we’re going to continue to fight for you. It’ll I’ll make it my life’s mission to make sure that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is exposed and brought down, and that there’s a new agency that has morals, empathy, respect for life, a new face, a new vision, and that that agency will represent Canada.” she said.

She promised that the new CFIA would represent “Canadians well in our agricultural sector, as well as other sectors, give them the protection, rather than the attack. This is a gross display of power and punishment versus justice today.”

Amen.

MARK CARNEY LIBERALS ATTACK CANADIAN FARMERS

Is the CFIA or the Liberal government protecting Canadian health or farmers. No, it is attacking them, assaulting them, trying to destroy their lives and livelihood. First, we had the environmental extremism of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he regulated the life out of agriculture and prevents farmers from using fertilizer because it might produce some horrid nitrogen greenhouse gasses and contribute to Canada’s miniscule carbon footprint, that, in the end, is completely irrelevant to anything or anybody but navel-gazing climate change-obsessed half-wits.

You know what? I’m probably going to lose it again today and cry a few more tears. Tears for those poor, defenseless ostriches. Tears for a family farm that the tyrannical regime of Marxist Carney is intent upon destroying. Tears for my dear friend Katie who has been stretched beyond the limits of most mortals by this hellish experience.

This of course is a global “sustainability” and big pharma movement, that is going after our Canadian farmers and farmers all around the world. This has been ramping up in Europe and the Netherlands for years over the nitrogen fertilizer. One of the latest “sustainability” gimmicks that right now is picking up steam is Bovaer which is a drug being given to cows to increase milk and to kill their evil cow farts (methane). The cows in Holland and Denmark are dropping dead after taking it and this has been approved to go into their milk system in Europe. Bill Gates also has another big pharma brand Rumin8 he is flogging that is similar to this horrible drug killing cows dead.

I suppose the CFIA was once a relatively normal bureaucracy that used to be actually concerned with the health of humans and animals. But it lost its way a long time ago and is now nothing more than the headquarters for roving death squads that insist upon enforcing an unscientific and ludicrous “stamping out” policy that has been responsible for the deaths of millions of chickens and other livestock while driving up the price of eggs, poultry and meat.

Former Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, whom the CFIA used to report to, told me that the cost of the seizure and occupation of the farm could cost more than $100,000 per day. He could not understand why the CFIA would not test the ostriches which he estimateed could cost $100,000 total for the testing. Instead of spending 46 days harassing and occupying the Universal Ostrich Farms, plus another farm that was not listed on the quarantine notice and also a neighbours gravel pit. This brings the Mark Carney ostrich boondoggle to a whopping $4.6 million. Final costs will likely be a lot more than this. Astounding.

We have pointed out many times how the CFIA is even out of step with the World Health Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) agreement lists options other than stamping out. The WOAH strategy also calls for increased laboratory testing and talks about “animal welfare demands”.

So, the culling is not due to the Carney government’s subservience to the globalist agenda. It just wants to kill animals and destroy farms.

What about the arguments that healthy ostriches with good antibodies are somehow endearing our trade relationships? Again, this is so evidently bogus that it is difficult to comprehend that even unthinking bureaucrats would advance this as a reason to slaughter ostriches. These birds were not going to be exported to our largest trading partner, the United States, or even sold as food.

There are other examples of how the CFIA is using its killing machines to intimidate and terrorize Canadian farmers – almost always located in Western Canada.

The killing of the ostriches in BC is a horrible tragedy because the Universal Ostrich Farms livestock were not poultry, they were not being used for meat or human usage, they were not exported, they were visibly healthy and not tested for avian flu before the cull.

But the CFIA have now killed 12 million chickens in Canada in nine months. that is a lot. So, this goes much deeper than one ostrich farm, this is now affecting all Canadian farmers, our food system and your grocery bills, making chicken and eggs increasingly unaffordable for you and me.

As these global bureaucrats march towards the United Nations and World Economic Forum’s 2030 Sustainability Agenda, putting thousands of Canadian farmers out of business, expect your grocery bills to continue to drastically increase.

THE SUSPISCIOUS TIMING OF THE OSTRICH FARM’S EXEMPTION REFUSAL AND CANADA’S PURCHASE OF THE AVIAN FLU VACCINE

The suspicious timing of the CFIA exemption offered and then taken away from Universal Ostrich Farms needs to be closely investigated.

The farm was well on the way to securing a stamping out exemption because their ostrich flock had unique genetics January 2025. But then they met a snag, when they explained that they were not commercial poultry and could not fill out the form, as it did not make sense.

By early February their exemption was turned down. Also, in February the Government of Canada bought its first purchase of the avian flu vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company formed in 2000, making the timing of CFIA rescinding their exemption very suspicious. This avian flu vaccine could be for anew mandatory shot that is already being targeted to farm workers

January 2, CFIA offers exemption

January 10, the form cannot be filled out

February 1, the CFIA rescinds the offer of exemption

February 19, 500,000 doses of avian flu vaccine bought by the Government of Canada from British company

CANADA’S WAR ON FARMERS INTENSIFIES

Other examples of how the war on Canadian farmers is intensifying includes a notification received this week by Alberta farmers where the CFIA is sending out a NEW notification to ranchers who slaughter their own cattle telling them they now need a “harvest certificate.” Reportedly this was sent by accident by the CFIA. Ranchers in Alberta who are on the CFIA list, some that have received have taken to social media discussing how the federal government may be wanting to stop the normal practice of local beef farmers who are selling meat direct to customers. What else could this be about?

The next weird thing that happened this week attacking Canadian farmers is Farm Credit Canada (FCC), the federal controlled financial institution that lends money to farmers, has released a new DEI policy saying that the “Cabinet is reviewing” lending money to farmers unless they are black, LGBTQ, or women. The CEO that has been chosen to lead the FCC lender is none other than a hand-picked Net Zero supporting Liberal bureaucrat.

And did I forget to mention that the Government of Canada and the CFIA are approving cloned meat?

UNIVERSAL OSTRICH FARMS’ SURVIVAL

WATCH the devastation of the Universal Ostrich Farms after the Mark Carney’s CFIA cull of hundreds of healthy ostriches

But tears also for the Canadian farmers who provide us with the food that we eat yet are so unappreciated, so vilified, so taken for granted by this ravenous, ruinous and rekt Carney government that they are viewed as dispensable and obsolescent because after all the World Economic Forum doesn’t think we should be eating steak and eggs for breakfast but cockroaches instead.

Canada is sick. And, in the immortal words of Redacted’s Clayton Morris, Canada, you are cooked.

But maybe we can turn off the oven in time. Maybe we can save this country.

Keep trying. Keep fighting.

Katie isn’t giving up yet either.

