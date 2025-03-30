Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.

Liberal MP Paul Chiang suggested his former Conservative Party opponent in his Markham-Unionville constituency should have been abducted and turned into the Chinese consulate for a $183,000 reward offered for handing over Chinese dissidents.

The city of Hong Kong officially charged Joe Tay, who came to Canada from the Asian outpost, for violating a national security law that prohibits criticism of the Chinese-controlled city. Tay had created a YouTube video that exposed the excesses of the authoritarian communist regime’s presence in Hong Kong.

“If you can take him to the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, you can get the million-dollar reward.”

Tay had been running against Chiang but is now contesting the Don Valley North riding.

Chiang suggested in January that Tay’s legal problems in Hong Kong would be inappropriate for a Member of Parliament and that perhaps someone should take the matter into their own hands.

“If you can take him to the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, you can get the million-dollar reward,” Chiang told a largely Chinese-speaking audience. The comments prompted the audience to laugh.

When the remarks made their way into the English-language media and then to mainstream outlets, Chiang took to X to apologize for suggesting that Tay should be taken against his will to the Chinese consulate and exchanged for cash.

“The comments I made were deplorable and a complete lapse of judgment on the seriousness of the matter,” he wrote. “As a former police officer, I should have known better. I sincerely apologize and deeply regret my comment.”

The comments were isolated to the Chinese-Canadian media until the Toronto Association for Democracy in China discussed them on Friday. The organization said Chiang was aiding and abetting China’s policy of punishing former dissidents who have come to Canada because of political oppression when Liberal candidate Paul Chiang, openly promoted the HK$1 million bounty placed by Hong Kong Police on Joe Tay, the Conservative candidate reported. Chiang reportedly has said:

“To everyone here, you can claim the one-million-dollar bounty if you bring him to Toronto’s Chinese Consulate,” Chiang reportedly told Ming Pao, a Chinese-language media, during an ethnic media conference in January.

The Democracy in China Assocation went onto say:

“This is shocking. Mr. Chiang openly encouraged people to assist in China interference and transnational repression,” said Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China (TADC). “Rather than protecting Canadians, he betrayed them and jeopardized their safety.”

“You’re free to have your own opinion,” association spokesman Cheuk Kwan said in an interview, according to The National Post. “But to be an incumbent MP running for election and being a servant of the government of Canada, you have at least a moral obligation to uphold Canadian values.”

Chiang only posted his apology to X after Kwan had issued a news release detailing Chiang’s comments.

Recently, four dual Chinese Canadian citizens were executed in China for “drug crimes” in spite of Ottawa protests. China says they do not “recognize” dual citizenship. This is an issue. Foreign interference, threats, and bounties are being are being put on Canadian citizens part of the Chinese diaspora for criticizing lack of human rights and democracy in China.

As CTV reporter Judy Trinh said in response to this story, “This is not a joke”.

This is also big news in the USA. Charlie Kirk, Founder & CEO Turning Point USA, podcaster and Human Events Senior contributor said on X:

“A foreign-born Chinese Liberal MP in Canada encouraged a Chines language audience to kidnap his Conservative opponent, who is a Hong Kong refugee, and hand him over to China for bounty money. If Canada re-elects the Liberals, they’ll end up becoming a state…of China.”

The Conservative Party has demanded that Prime Minister Mark Carney remove Chiang as the Liberal Party candidate in the Ontario riding. Pierre Poilievre responded Sunday. He said:

“We have a Liberal MP saying that a Canadian citizen should be handed over to a foreign dictatorship to get a bounty so that that citizen could be murdered, and Mark Carney says he should stay on as a candidate. What does that say about whether Mark Carney would protect Canadians? Mark Carney is deeply conflicted. Just in November, he went to Beijing and secured a quarter billion-dollar loan for his company from a state-owned Chinese bank. He's deeply compromised, and he will never stand up for Canada against any foreign regime. Is another reason why Mr. Carney must show us all his assets, all the money he owes, all the money that his companies owe to foreign, hostile regimes.”

Neither Carney nor the party have responded to that demand.

WATCH Poilievre Comments on MP Paul Chiang Promoting China Bounty on CPC Candidate

