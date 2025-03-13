Who is the REAL Mark Carney? | Article 1: www.kraydensrightnews.com

Does Mark Carney want to TANK the US Dollar? We take a look at two of his speeches where he says he does.

“Yet another ‘impartial’ British bureaucrat goes into left-wing politics. At @bankofengland, Carney backed ruinous Net Zero policies and money printing. The British state is completely rigged. A new Government in 2029 needs to dismantle this apparatus.”

That’s how former British Prime Minister Liz Truss summed up the selection on X — NOT ELECTION — of Mark Carney as the new Liberal Party of Canada leader and soon to be prime minister of Canada.

The more we learn about Mark Carney, the less we trust him or believe anything he says. The more that Carney tells Canadians that steel is no longer a relevant commodity in their lives, the greater the realization that this is a man who is utterly detached not only from ordinary Canadians but perhaps from reality itself.

Carney is a clear and present danger not only to Canada but President Donald Trump and the United States. He is clearly not working in the interests of Canada and our closest trading partner but is working in tandem with the globalists and communist China whom he has served much of his adult life.

Carney has not had anything resembling an ordinary life since he left high school and entered Harvard University and then onto Oxford. He has been systematically trained and groomed by the globalist cabal to insert himself into foreign governments, just the way the World Economic Forum (WEF) chief Klaus Schwab likes to describe this attack on democracy and national autonomy: “We penetrate ze cabinets”.

Carney has become leader of the Liberal Party of Canada through the back door, in a race that reeked of corruption and gross irregularity with 400,000 members joining and 2/3 of the ballots and two popular candidates kicked out of the race. He is expected to be sworn in as the prime minister of Canada on March 14, 2025. Justin Trudeau’s handlers, which are now Carney’s handlers have planted him in Canada on the border of the United States, which geographically is integrated into the US economy and military.

“It is good that the Chinese currency has become the global reserve currency.” -Mark Carney 2024, China Development Forum

Carney is not just symptomatic of globalist elites who tell you to eat bugs and own nothing and you’ll be happy – Carney is emblematic of these parasites who grow richer at your expense by telling you to abide by rules to live by that they joyfully ignore. As the chairman of Brookfield Assets Management, Carney enthusiastically invested in fossil fuels while running around the world as climate change goodwill ambassador for climate change and becoming a virtual spokesman for the net zero policies that are not only arbitrary fabrications but utterly toxic to Canada’s oil and gas industry. His company paid on average less than 5 percent corporate taxes and sheltered potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in Bermuda. You know, the old offshore shell game that works for hypocritical liberals who want you to pay more tax to fight climate change but know it’s all a sham and besides, it’s all about the profit margin for them and the shareholders.

But what is emerging now is a clear picture of Carney as such an enthusiastic advocate of communist China that he might be called a Manchurian candidate. See the film about how American GIs in Korea were brainwashed and subverted by Chinese agents and returned to the United States to work for China.

"China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition." -Mark Carney

As the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Carney actually expressed optimism that China – with all of its coal consumption and production of gas-guzzling automobiles – could be a world leader on green energy and net zero.

"China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition," he said.

The US House Judiciary Committee called GFANZ a “climate cartel” in one of two blistering 2024 reports, because of its attempts to impose a globalist net zero agenda on corporations around the world.

“The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging a “Global World War” for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly and eat.”

Not as well knows is that Mark Carney is wildly supportive of replacing the U.S. dollar as the world currency of choice with the Chinese yuan, or renminbi. At a 2024 conference in China, he said (21st Century Business Herald):

"I have been arguing for many years that it would be more beneficial for the global system if our reserve currency system could be richer and more accurately reflect the weight of the Chinese economy in the global economy, given the rise of the Chinese economy."

Mark Carney, Chairman of Bloomberg in March 2025 at the China Development Forum said, “It is good that the Chinese currency has become the global reserve currency.”

At the China Development Forum Carney went onto say:

“It is good that the Chinese currency has become the global reserve currency.”

He pointed out that to enhance the renminbi's status as a reserve currency, expanding its international use will be one of the most important factors.”

Mark Carney with Xi Jin Ping and group of western businessmen March 2025 at the China Development Forum.

Carney has also said this before. At the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in 2019, Carney advocated for both the Chinese currency and also a "new Synthetic Hegemonic Currency" (SHC), to be used to replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

He gave this speech during President Donald J. Trump’s first presidency, when tariffs had been applied to China, and Trump’s relationship was rocky with the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who had speculated about an economic recession.

The more that Carney tells Canadians that steel is no longer a relevant commodity in their lives, the greater the realization that this is a man who is utterly detached not only from ordinary Canadians but perhaps from reality itself.

Carney’s Jackson Hole speech advocated for central banks to collaborate and replace the U.S. dollar to decrease its “domineering influence” on trade around the world.

In his speech, Carney expressed concerns about the booming United States’ economy, “Now that the United States’ economy is doing better than most, pushing the dollar higher, smaller countries are suffering more than they should. Trump’s tariffs on imports from China and elsewhere are adding to the dollar’s strength as well, making matters even worse.”

Carney went onto say:

“And the most likely candidate for true reserve currency status, the Renminbi (RMB), has a long way to go before it is ready to assume the mantle. The initial building blocks are there. Already, China is the world’s leading trading nation, overtaking the US at the start of this decade. And the Renminbi is now more common than sterling in oil future benchmarks, despite having no share in the market prior to 2018.”

August 2019 Mark Carney waling with Federal Reserve Chaiman Jerome Powell. Carney spoke in Jackson Wyoming conference saying the U.S., dollar’s international dominance is a problem.

“As a consequence, it is an open question whether such a new Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (SHC) would be best provided by the public sector, perhaps through a network of central bank digital currencies. Even if the initial variants of the idea prove wanting, the concept is intriguing. It is worth considering how an SHC in the IMFS could support better global outcomes, given the scale of the challenges of the current IMFS and the risks in transition to a new hegemonic reserve currency like the Renminbi,” Carney continued.

“An SHC could dampen the domineering influence of the US dollar on global trade. If the share of trade invoiced in SHC were to rise, shocks in the US would have less potent spillovers through exchange rates, and trade would become less synchronized across countries. By the same token, global trade would become more sensitive to changes in conditions in the countries of the other currencies in the basket backing the SHC. The dollar’s influence on global financial conditions could similarly decline if a financial architecture developed around the new SHC and it displaced the dollar’s dominance in credit markets.”

This speech brought joy and a great deal of excitement to globalist banker elites and those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). It was picked up in the LA Times and in this economic journal called the Global Treasurer.

Carney is a clear and present danger not only to Canada but President Donald Trump and the United States. He is clearly not working in the interests of Canada and our closest trading partner but is working in tandem with the globalists and communist China whom he has served much of his adult life.

But as we have pointed out in previous posts on this page (KR News: Mark Carney Deep Dive), Carney cites two noted communists, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin as two of his more profound influencers.

Let’s make Mark Carney the shortest serving prime minister in Canadian history.

