You’ve heard of SPECTRE if you’re at all familiar with Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels or the hugely popular films that followed. My personal favorite is “From Russia with Love,” not only because I love the whimsical title song and the fabulous Bond girl, but the film is highly believable and watchable. I’ve probably seen it a dozen times.

SPECTRE was a mythical third-party virtual state that played the superpowers against each other. It replaced the Soviet Union’s SMERSH (“Death to Spies”) in the late Bond novels and most of the films — including From Russia with Love — as the Cold War tension with Russia subsided after the Cuban Missile Crisis. But SPECTRE, unintentionally or not, was not so mythical but actually emblematic of the real-world political structure where corporations, banks and secret societies control governments behind the scenes, insert their key players inside of those governments and maintain a stranglehold on bureaucracies (the Deep State). For these people, ideology ultimately accounts for little — from communism to fascism — except the pursuit and attainment of power. As a high school teacher told me: ideology is but a veneer to justify control. RIP Roger Rajotte: your love for free speech and historical inquiry was an inspiration to me.

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are members of this club. They are acolytes of the real SPECTRE: the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other globalist entities that assiduously work to power the elites of the world and disenfranchise the masses: “you will own nothing and be happy.” Or you will eat bugs and like it.

Carney has no clear ideology. While he was trying to coerce banks and businesses to adopt fruitless and toxic net zero policies, he was the UN goodwill ambassador for climate change and running an NGO called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). At the same time, he was also the chairman of Brookfield Assets Management, which was busy investing in fossil fuels and pipelines around the world. What was the common denominator? It was power and money. That is Carney’s ideology.

On Jan. 14, Carney was installed as Canada’s 24th prime minister to fulfill the plan. Trudeau was part of that plan, but he ultimately proved to be too much of an intellectual lightweight and immature to push the plan through to fruition. Mark Carney is the next stage. He seems a so much more serious, so obviously moderate in his philosophy. Notice how he wrenched MP Steven Guilbeault out of the environment and climate change portfolio on day one? And how decisive and quick he was about ending the personal carbon tax — except he did no such thing. He would have had to bring Parliament back to vote on such a decision. He merely reduced the tax to zero for 60 days.

Carney’s first order of business is a trip to Europe to plot with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister (Herr) Keir Starmer, not with President Donald Trump, the leader of Canada’s primary trading partner, the United States, nor are any moves planned to work out a compromise with China that has put a 100% tariff on Canadian farmers.

Has Carney lost the plot or is this part of THE PLAN as he meets with his fellow globalist leaders in the UK and France, both who are acolytes of the World Economic Forum (WEF), just like Carney who is on its Foundation Board.

What is GFANZ and Why Should You Care?

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) was launched by Mark Carney, who was the then-UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance in April 2021: read UN goodwill ambassador for climate change. Read: taking it easy.

He set it up as an UN-backed global coalition of banking institutions to push through the net zero agenda aligned with the Paris Agreement. GFANZ operated like an umbrella, uniting various sector-specific alliances. Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM), which was launched in December 2020 and pre-dates GFANZ, for example, is under the umbrella.

Canada is being positioned to lead a proxy war that Canadians do not want to fight. It will tank our economy and impoverish us as citizens.

The trouble with GFANZ began to be exposed in June 2024, when the Republican-dominated judiciary committee in Washington released a report titled, “Climate Control: Exposing The De-carbonization Collusion in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing.”

The committee report stated:

“The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging a “Global World War” for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly and eat.”

These are two recent US Judiciary Committee reports targeting Mark Carney’s net zero cartel:

2 Judicial Committee Reports that focus on the GFANZ cartel, one in June 2024 and the other in December of 2024.

So, the judiciary committee and now the Trump administration pulled the rug out on the globalists net zero reset plan by exposing their cartel behavior. At face value it looked like Trump was winning, especially when all the banks began pulling out of the net-zero alliance at the same time, including Canada’s four big banks that dumped their affiliation with the “Net-Zero Banking Alliance” that Mark Carny is linked with, two days after he announced his leadership bid for the Liberal Party of Canada.

The National Post’s Terry Newman recently covered this green cartel’s net-zero cartel in an article entitled, Mark Carney's plan for global climate domination. Just before entering Liberal race, he was accused by House Republicans of being part of a green 'cartel' (March 7, 2025).

She also commented on the interesting timing of how everything went down:

“And what did Carney do the day after his resignation from GFANZ? He officially threw his hat into the Liberal leadership race, hoping to become party leader and prime minister of Canada.”

The globalists’ dreams of domination of forcing banks and companies to switch the economy to what they are planning was seemingly kaput, down the drain, endsville.

So, Carney, the man with a mission, immediately set his eyes on Canada’s prime ministership to accomplish the net zero fantasy and the globalist dream of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that he and his globalist banker friends want to control.

If they cannot do it with cartel behavior why not just take control of the country to regulate and force it through.

Indeed, Carney has already threatened to use “emergency powers” while he was on the Liberal leadership campaign trail, and the Canadian media talking heads, bought and paid for with our tax dollars, play down this outrageous reveal; by pretending it is only to put pipelines through the provinces.

Zelenskyy Also a Man with a Mission

Like Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also a man on a mission. The day after getting kicked out of the White House by Trump for not being ready to discuss peace (or because he had already sold the Ukraine minerals to Keir Starmer) he said:

“They'll have to negotiate with me, and I said that I'm exchanging for NATO membership. And then it means that I fulfilled my mission. There is NATO means I fulfilled my mission.”

Freeland Plays Her Part

While Zelenskyy, who has been a disappointment to the globalists because Russian President Vladamir Putin is still in power, begins to fade into the distance as his mission as the Ukraine proxy war has gone askew and delivered the reset the globalists are demanding, it was Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s former finance minister who unfortunately for the globalists, went too far recently, and revealed how crazy they are prepared to behave to achieve global hegemony.

During the Liberal leadership race she said:

“The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies. “I've been foreign minister. I know how to do that. That's why I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark, which is also being threatened, and our European NATO allies. “I would be sure that France and Britain were there who possess nuclear weapons, and I would be working urgently with those partners to build a closer security relationship that guarantees our security in a time when the United States can be a threat.”

Why should Freeland care if France and the UK have nukes? Does she want to use them against the US like France and Britain apparently want to use them against Russia? A week after the leadership debate, the global media picked up on the nukes comment, because it really does sound crazy, but virtually ignored, was the plot she revealed for the globalists to reset the world into the order they have been planning for many, many years.

Potentially, opening her big mouth on this item, is precisely why she is now on the the edge of Carney’s inner circle, with a demotion from finance minister to a meager transportation portfolio, as she said too much.

The super globalist villains who push the net zero conspiracy have control of all corporate media because they (or we) pay for it and they are maximizing its usage to provide a propaganda machine to cover up for Mark Carney, the con man who is on a mission.

Even though the people of many countries around the world are on the verge of throwing these globalist bums out through the ballot box, THE PLAN, is obviously now to use Canada as the new proxy war, which is in fact their last stand.

Freeland resigned as finance minister in December 2024 in order to set up the transfer of power from outgoing globalist Trudeau to incoming globalist Carney. Freeland has always been a willing pawn of the the power brokers. When Freeland resigned, Dr. Naomi Wolf, bestselling author, former Clinton advisor, COVID researcher, and fellow Substack writer who is a highly appreciated guest on the Stand on Guard podcast, shared a “special memory” of Freeland.

Wolf recalled a time that both she and Freeland were getting ready for a media appearance, and Freeland bragged that she “had been tasked to run the economy” of Canada.

Wolf says she thought at the time: “wtf? You’re a journalist like me! I had no reason to believe she had the background.”

The Freeland Soros Interview

During this same time period Freeland who was then with the Financial Times, interviewed billionaire George Soros (October 2009). In the interview with Freeland, Soros comments spookily mirror Mark Carney’s two speeches we review in Article 1: Mark Carney's PLAN to TANK the US Dollar.

Soros in an interview with Freeland in 2009 says the following:

“But the system we have now has actually broken down, only we haven't quite recognized it, and so you need to create a new one, and this is the time to do it a decline in the value of the dollar is necessary in order to compensate for the fact that the US economy will remain rather weak will be a drag on the global economy. China will emerge as the motor, replacing the US consumer. And of course, it's a smaller motor, because the Chinese economy is much smaller, so the world economy will have less of a motor, so it will move forward slower than it has in the last 25 years, but China will be the engine driving it forward, and the US will be actually a drag that's being pulled along through a gradual decline in the value of the dollar. So there would be a slow decline in the value of the dollar, a managed decline, and that would be the adjustment that it needs to be accomplished”

And dear reader, lest you think this is a just another conspiracy theory or a blast of inflamatory musings, Soros has participated in tanking currencies before. The aging activist, who leads a massive empire of billions that includes a vast network of Non-Government Organizations (NGO), LITERALLY made his billions by betting against the British Pound. According to Investopedia:

“George Soros pocketed $1 billion by betting against the British pound in 1992, cementing his reputation as the premier currency speculator in the world.”

Soros’ many activities conducted under a virtue signaling cloak, takes from American taxpayers and funds Democrats and causes to destabilize America and other countries through his “Open Society” and “Tides Foundation.” His NGO network that the US House of Representatives Committee calls the “left’s dark money network,” has been funded by USAID for years and years up until now.

But, now Elon Musk’s DOGE cut off the USAID, which is generally referred to now as a “CIA cut out” by many including investigative reporter Michael Schellenberger, who also has a Substack:

“As such, it appears that CIA, USAID, and OCCRP were all involved in the impeachment of President Trump in ways similar to the regime change operations that all three organizations engage in abroad,” Shellenberger

Soros funds left wing prosecutors in the United States and around the world who let criminals out of jail, turn a blind eye to shop-lifting and defund the police. He and his NGOs reportedly work very closely with the US State Department on so-called global “democracy” projects like “color revolutions” and coups against democratically elected governments around the world.

We are literally now living in a James Bond movie come to life. We have these globalist super villains who have “penetrated ze cabinets.”

And one of these super globalist villains is now the prime minister of Canada. However, he reports to another boss. In the Bond films, it’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld. In reality, it’s Soros, or WEF grand poobah Klaus Schwab, or whomever took Henry Kissinger’s place when the grand old man of realpolitik went to his maker.

Canada is being positioned to lead a proxy war that Canadians do not want to fight. It will tank our economy and impoverish us as citizens. The super globalist villains who push the net zero conspiracy have control of all corporate media because they (or we) pay for it and they are maximizing its usage to provide a propaganda machine to cover up for Mark Carney, the con man who is on a mission.

The plan is for them to become MORE rich, and for us the serfs to shut up and let this happen. Mark Carney is now making Canada lead the proxy war battle against Donald Trump who is dead set against what these globalists are trying to do. Trump wants to revive the American economy and bring back the American manufacturing and the value of the dollar.

So, in addition to this or maybe jointly the globalists and China together are both using Canada as a proxy in an economic war to bring down the United States and Donald Trump. Putting Canada in the crosshairs of a two front trade war.

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper whom I interviewed recently about this, communicated how fentanyl and money laundering are being used and how very few of these criminals are going to jail. The rise in the price of real estate, the escalating crime in our cities, this is all related to the fentanyl gangs and Chinese agents and Mexican cartels using Canada also for money laundering. Cooper recently said:

China “looks at Canada as a beachhead…all the real estate money. The drug concerns…China is using Canada as a proxy; I can't say it any simpler. That’s the American concern.”

As we showed in Article 1, and in Soros’ comments within this article, there is crossover and collaboration, and long-term planning with these globalist leaders and the Chinese Communist Party.

Perhaps Canada’s globalist leaders who are stalling and outright refusing to fight the fentanyl epidemic fostered by an open border and mass immigration policy are more than pretending ignorance. Watch our pod here at the beginning where Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly openly rolls her eyes when the reporter asks about Trump’s demands on the border and fentanyl.

As Cooper says this is a “Willful Blindness” and the reason for that is that is indeed all part of their long-term PLAN being carefully executed.

These ARE globalist agents. This is not just a conspiracy theory to be discounted and made fun of. THIS is happening.

And no one is coming to save us.

As a farmer from Saskatchewan points out on X:

“It’s crazy times. No one is talking about how we can help and strengthen Canada for Canadians. Everyone is more concerned on how we can hurt Trump and the Americans. We don’t have leaders right now, all we have is a Junior High showdown.”

Unless it is THE PLOT & THE PLAN.

Light is our disinfectant.

Share this information with your friends and family and share broadly on social media so more people can learn who the real Mark Carney REALLY is.

He is the man who is flying to Europe on Jan. 17 to meet with European Union member states instead of seeking a meeting with Trump, despite Carney’s persistent rhetoric about Canada being unconquered and how he will fight to the end to maintain Canadian sovereignty. Carney is working with the globalists to destroy the US currency and Donald Trump’s presidency along with it — and perhaps even Trump himself. Carney wants to introduce a digital currency and a more authoritarian central bank. But he needs to get elected first because he is governing on borrowed time right now.

But more about that in our next installment.

