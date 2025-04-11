Mark Carney's SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS
Blowing the whistle on Mark Carney. We bring you the receipts from the Freedom Banker
Mark Carney's SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | Stand on Guard
Join my interview with the Freedom Banker, Brett Oland, who is blowing the whistle on Mark Carney's power move AGAINST Canada. He exposes how Mark Carney is putting Canadians at risk and how this relates to the tariff and trade w@r with Donald Trump and the USA. Is Mark Carney is plotting with his European and London Bank of England masters to use Canada to make Europe rich again? We know he had to go to see Europe and Great Britain first. What are they plotting?
Oland explains how this is "colonialism" that will make Europe rich again and make Canadians poor suckers. If Mark Carney wins, his plot will benefit Mark Carney's Bank of England and European buddies but will shortchange Canadians bank accts as these globalist bankers laugh all the way to the bike shop in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, taking MORE of our Canadian cash with them. We have the receipts.
We discuss what will happen with a Poilievre win vs a Carney win for Canadians and our bank accounts.
Can Pierre Poilievre stop Mark Carney?
GOVT OF CANADA NEWS RELEASE DROPPED HOURS AFTER MARK CARNEY WON LIBERAL LEADERSHIP
https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2025/03/government-bolsters-canadas-foreign-reserves-by-issuing-us-dollar-global-bond.html
IMPACTS TO REGULAR CANADIANS
OPEN LETTER FROM BRETT OLAND, BOW VALLEY CREDIT UNION CEO “BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF ALBERTA”
March 14, 2025, Brett Oland
Page 1
…
Page 2
…
Page 3
…
Page 4
…
Page 5
….
Page 6
…
Page 7
…
Page 8
MARK CARNEY NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW
KR NEWSLETTER: Mark Carney to "Fold" "After the vote." Carney's Wife's Eurasia Group Boss Spills the Beans on the Liberals' "Elbows Up" Master Plan
1984 The Audio Book: Complete Chapters with Commentary: David Krayden Reads George Orwell's 1984 Podcast
