Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

WATCH Mark Carney's SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | Stand on Guard

Join my interview with the Freedom Banker, Brett Oland, who is blowing the whistle on Mark Carney's power move AGAINST Canada. He exposes how Mark Carney is putting Canadians at risk and how this relates to the tariff and trade w@r with Donald Trump and the USA. Is Mark Carney is plotting with his European and London Bank of England masters to use Canada to make Europe rich again? We know he had to go to see Europe and Great Britain first. What are they plotting?

Oland explains how this is "colonialism" that will make Europe rich again and make Canadians poor suckers. If Mark Carney wins, his plot will benefit Mark Carney's Bank of England and European buddies but will shortchange Canadians bank accts as these globalist bankers laugh all the way to the bike shop in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, taking MORE of our Canadian cash with them. We have the receipts.

We discuss what will happen with a Poilievre win vs a Carney win for Canadians and our bank accounts.

Can Pierre Poilievre stop Mark Carney?

GOVT OF CANADA NEWS RELEASE DROPPED HOURS AFTER MARK CARNEY WON LIBERAL LEADERSHIP

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2025/03/government-bolsters-canadas-foreign-reserves-by-issuing-us-dollar-global-bond.html

IMPACTS TO REGULAR CANADIANS

OPEN LETTER FROM BRETT OLAND, BOW VALLEY CREDIT UNION CEO “BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF ALBERTA”

March 14, 2025, Brett Oland

Page 1

…

Page 2

…

Page 3

…

Page 4

…

Page 5

….

Page 6

…

Page 7

…

Page 8

MARK CARNEY NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (4 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard designs: Cup, Cap, Tee, Touques

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

NEW Show your support for Free Speech! If you love free speech, you will love this new "I heart Free Speech" Stand on Guard mug. By popular demand we have included on this mug "Resolve to Resist with Krayden's Right"

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden