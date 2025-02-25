Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.

Krayden’s Right News (KRN) is a NEW weekly multi-media newsletter, which we will distribute to Substack subscribers on a weekly basis highlighting the top stories and podcasts of the week to keep subscribers updated. The Newsletter will be FREE content.

We include a vid highlights of the Liberal French debate where Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland made complete fools of themselves. I recently interviewed Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta about the Tariffs, Trump and Trudeau. I also interviewed Sun national crime columnist Brad Hunter about CBSA whistleblowers who are coming forward blaming Trudeau for the open border and are communicating how they resent that they are stopped from enforcing the law. In this newsletter we are also providing you a KRN deep dive into who is the REAL Mark Carney? We have done the work and are including a list with links to the 20 companies he was and is a board of director or member. Links below to our KRN Mark Carney Deep Dive and all the news you need to know.

Throughout the week, David Krayden will be writing original articles on this Substack on current events, which will be provided to our PAID subscribers.

With censorship on the rise, staying informed is more crucial than ever. Subscribe now and join the Krayden’s Right Resistance. Together, we stand for truth and accountability in Canadian news.

This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know that you will NOT hear on the mainstream media.

Thanks again for your support!

MARK CARNEY & CHRYSTIA FREELAND MAKE FOOLS OF THEMSELVES IN THE FRENCH LANGUAGE DEBATE

The train wreck of a French Liberal Leadership debate was last night February 24, 2025. Both Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland managed to make complete fools of themselves, for different reasons.

Carney said, “So we agree with Hamas,” and then went onto say that Pierre Poilievre wants to “abolish Quebec”. Granted, he was likely trying to say the opposite re Hamas and that Poilievre is trying to abolish CBC, but his French is reportedly so poor he got these things mixed up.

While Freeland’s French is better, she made a complete fool of herself using and quoting a 4-year-old in a propaganda war with President Donald Trump and then went onto say that Trump is a bigger threat than WWII.

WATCH this short vid clip which captures the highlights.

We can look forward to more insanity from the Liberals tonight. Also yesterday, they refused the appeal of candidate and former MP Ruby Dhalla, who is not allowed to participate in the debate. We originally reported on this on the SOG podcast here. Many people believe that the Liberals did not want Dhalla to challenge Carney in the debate as she has been trying to move the Liberals to the centre, and has been representing what is now seen as more right-wing ideas, like criticizing her party’s obsession with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and globalism. Reportedly, the Liberal party says they are keeping — read “seizing” — her volunteers’ donations supporting her leadership bid. THIS is still developing; we will keep you informed and updated with the breaking news you need to know

MARK CARNEY DEEP DIVE: WILL THE REAL MARK CARNEY PLEASE STAND UP

CANADA CAUGHT IN THE CROSS-HAIRS OF A TWO FRONT ECONOMIC PROXY WAR

Canada is stuck in the middle between The US President Donald Trump and net zero globalists who are using Canada as their last stand. If Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership and becomes Canada’s prime minister without even holding a seat as a Member of Parliament, he is promising to impose both a “corporate” carbon tax against Canadian companies as well as a carbon tariff, called a “carbon border adjustment mechanism” against countries that do not have a carbon tax. Strategically, Carney and those the globalists he pals around with who are pushing “net zero” are seeking to isolate Trump and the US, who is dumping all these expensive “green” policies that are killing the economy and our way of life. Steve Bannon recently said if Canada imposes a carbon tariff like what Bannon is talking about, it would be viewed as a hostile act by the Trump administration.

The Carney cartel and its plans to impose their net zero on the world as a new means for them to make more money, does not bode well for our economy and the financial survival of normal people like you and I who are stuck in a two-front war, we do not control.

But so far it looks like Trump dumping the “net zero” is winning, not the globalists, shown by Canada’s 4 big banks dumping their affiliation with the “Net-Zero Banking Alliance” that Mark Carny is linked with, two days after he announced his leadership bid for the Liberal Party of Canada.

That is why Carney threatening to impose “emergency powers” to impose his policies should not be taken lightly; this is a real and present threat against Canadians. It should not be assumed he will only use these emergency powers for inter-provincial trade and pipelines. considering the Liberals record on “emergency powers” and that it was Carney himself who during the Freedom Convoy protests of 2022 was advocating that the Liberal government send in tanks to suppress the protest. This sort of authoritarian viewpoint could just as easily apply to his vision of “net zero”. As we demonstrate in this Mark Carney deep dive, these carbon-centric net zero policies could and will likely enrich himself and definitely will enrich his banker and globalist friends who are invested in these “green” schemes, eagerly anticipating these policies implementation here in Canada.

But Canada is also in the crosshairs of second economic war between the between the US and China. There is crossover as it is the globalist leaders who are pretending ignorance, stalling and outright refusing to fight the fentanyl epidemic fostered by an open border and mass immigration policy. Watch our pod here at the beginning where the Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly openly rolls her eyes when the reporter asks about Trump’s demands on the border and fentanyl.

the Liberals are visibly still in denial even though they have finally appointed a fentanyl “czar” who is a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP, Trudeau government deputy minister and Trudeau advisor. Where the money is coming from for the border security plan with the House of Commons still suspended and where the 10,000 “frontline troops” has still not been clarified.

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper whom I interviewed recently about this, communicated how fentanyl and money laundering are being used and how very few of these criminals are going to jail. The rise in the price of real estate, the escalating crime in our cities, this is all related to the fentanyl gangs and Chinese agents and Mexican cartels using Canada also for money laundering. Cooper recently said:

China “looks at Canada as a beachhead…all the real estate money. The drug concerns…China is using Canada as a proxy; I can't say it any simpler. That’s the American concern.”

MARK CARNEY THE SELF PROCLAIMED “ELITIST” & “GLOBALIST”: WE BRING YOU THE RECEIPTS

Can a man on this many foreign Boards of Directorships REALLY be working for Canada?

Mark Carney went on CBC to declare the majority of his 20 board directorships are “philanthropic,” so we decided to do a deep dive fact check to see if this was true.

Carney recently also described himself as an “elitist” and the “globalist” which is exactly what we need.”

When interviewed by CBC’s Rosemary Barton about the “20 companies” and organizations he is connected to, Barton did not push back on Carney to confirm the dates of resignation for these 20 private interests and foreign entities Mark Carney from which he is making money. His reported access to confidential cabinet briefings, could provide opportunities for insider trading for Carney and his associates, Barton did not clarify this either. We show this exchange with Barton on our Feb. 23, Stand on Guard pod (3:40). Carney told CBC in this interview he does not have to disclose his financial information at this point in time and presumably he will not do so until required (because he is not a member of Parliament, so he is not under the ethics rules of the House of Commons).

We wanted to bring to you our research and receipts, showing Mark Carney’s connections to all of these companies and globalist organizations. We actually found 21 (links below and screen captures included as some of these links may disappear).

We have researched this list of economic connections by cross referencing information available on google, the World Economic Forum, and Elon Musk’s Grok. Carney has resigned from some of these companies but has not confirmed his status with the full list of 21.

Keep asking questions, so YOU can decide if Mark Carney’s ties are REALLY “philanthropic” and if he is or isn’t still connected to these entities. And what is he gaining by pushing his net zero agenda? Use our deep dive to help support your own research.

Share this Substack with friends and family so people are aware of who Mark Carney REALLY is.

THE LIST OF 21 COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE A PART OF MARK CARNEY’S GLOBALIST NETWORK

MARK CARNEY IS A MEMBER OF MANY BOARDS OF DIRECTORSHIPS. WE HAVE TRACKED DOWN AND LOOKED UP 21 OF THEM.

Brookfield is Mark Carney’s most reported business connection in the Canadian legacy media. Brookfield has more than one name and the company and its subsidiaries are truly globalist with its headquarters reportedly moved to the USA just before Mark Carney announced his Liberal leadership run. But the company still may partially be located in British Columbia and still retains its original name.

Critics contend this company uses “greenwashing” to sell itself using the “climate” to cloak its many unethical activities. Brookfield and its entities tout “green” language in their annual reports even though they invest in many coal, oil and gas ventures, many of which are foreign, not located in Canada.

This includes a coal operation out of Australia profiting off of selling a massive amount of coal to China. X account TableSalt113 dug up:

“New research has unearthed that Mark Carney's firm, Brookfield asset management owned an Australian coal shipping port, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal which supplied China with 5.8 MILLION TONNES of dirty coal/yr.”

This is at the same time that Mark Carney’s long-term influence on the Trudeau government has been limiting Canada’s energy production and capping energy development with laws and regulations. And now with Mark Carney set to be crowned Liberal leader and then the Prime Minister of Canada before he has won a seat in the House of Commons, Carney himself has warned us that he will invoke both a corporate carbon tax and a carbon tariff called the “carbon border adjustment mechanism.” Brookfield and other net zero “cartel” like companies will be set to significantly profit from this carbon tariff they are eagerly anticipating.

The new name of the original Brookfield Asset Management Inc.: Brookfield Corporation, changed: December 9, 2022. BUT Brookfield Asset Management still exists!

Brookfield Corporation (ticker: BN) is the parent company, encompassing a broader range of operations including real estate, infrastructure, and other investments.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (ticker: BAM) is the standalone asset management business, focused on managing investments and funds, including alternative assets like private equity and real estate.

KRN NOTE: These are the three entities normally mentioned in Canada’s mainstream, legacy media. Mark Carney’s association with the next companies and elite, globalist entities are not as well known.

There is a lot of overlap between these entities and companies. Many of the private multinational companies would want Mark Carney involved as sort of stamp of approval, to greenwash their high carbon emissions. This is a similar sort of scheme to how Walmart received environmentalist David Suzuki favourable blog comments when Walmart supported the carbon tax. Suzuki gives his environmentalist stamp of approval thus making the company more “sustainable” and the support can mean the company will not be targetted in the future by negative media or other attacks from extremists. This can be very lucrative scheme for the one who gets to do the stamping, like Suzuki and also Carney.

A good example of this is when in November 2021 some of the world’s biggest financial institutions agreed to “mobilize trillions of dollars to help shift the global economy toward cleaner energy” agreeing to “pay for the enormous costs of climate change.” A coalition of banks, investors and insurers that collectively control $130 trillion in assets pledged to make “climate change a central focus.” Mark Carney was quoted:

“We now have the essential plumbing in place to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account.”

THIS is what the Americans last year started calling a cartel because they are trying to force banks and companies to participate, even though it will be the consumers of energy who pay the higher price in the end and these costs continue to pile on with more and more regulations and over taxation until the society collapses.

These overlapping environmental entities aka “the cartel” have been accused of also not living up to their promises for the developing nations. Oxfam did a recent audit of the big fund and released this in late 2024:

“Up to $41 billion in World Bank climate finance not being properly tracked. Nearly 40 percent of all climate funds disbursed by the Bank over the past seven years— is unaccounted for due to poor record-keeping practices.” (screen captures below)

Of course, the World Bank denied this in a counter statement.

So, how does Mark Carney claim that even these environmental entities are “philanthropic” with so much money involved and with so much money now also going “missing”?

MARK CARNEY’S MANIFESTO

Mark Carney’s book which was reviewed by Peter Foster for the National Post in a column entitled, Mark Carney, man of destiny, wants to revolutionize society. It won't be pleasant. In the review Foster said the following:

“In his book Value(s): Building a Better World for All, Mark Carney, former governor both of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, claims that western society is morally rotten, and that it has been corrupted by capitalism, which has brought about a “climate emergency” that threatens life on earth. This, he claims, requires rigid controls on personal freedom, industry and corporate funding.”

This quote has been floating around the social media on X. This book review is the source of it. The review also said:

“Carney’s views are important because he is UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. He is also an adviser both to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the next big climate conference in Glasgow, and to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Since the advent of the COVID pandemic, Carney has been front and centre in the promotion of a political agenda known as the “Great Reset,” or the “Green New Deal,” or “Building Back Better.” All are predicated on the claim that COVID, and its disruption of the global economy, provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not just to regulate climate, but to frame a more fair, more diverse, more inclusive, more safe and more woke world. “Carney draws inspiration from, among others, Marx, Engels and Lenin, but the agenda he promotes differs from Marxism in two key respects. First, the private sector is not to be expropriated but made a “partner” in reshaping the economy and society. Second, it does not make a promise to make the lives of ordinary people better, but worse. Carney’s Brave New World will be one of severely constrained choice, less flying, less meat, more inconvenience and more poverty: “Assets will be stranded, used gasoline powered cars will be unsaleable, inefficient properties will be unrentable,” he promises.

THE DOUBLE THREAT FROM MARK CARNEY AND THE TARIFF WAR

Tiff Macklin, the governor of the Bank of Canada communicated this week (26:40) the impacts of US tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs on the Canadian economy. If you read between the lines of what he says, these “no growth” impacts combined with the new hidden carbon tax (carbon tariff and corporate carbon tax) proposed by Liberals; and add on the US reprisal tariffs to Canada’s counter tariffs. This new triflation could drive Canada into a new Great Depression.

Macklin went onto also state that we can expect two years of recession and there “will be no bounce back.” Due to inflationary pressures he recommends that the Government of Canada does NOT do the same things as during the pandemic, ie: go hog wild printing money. But, due to the tariff threat being used as an election campaign strategy in Liberal leadership race, upcoming federal election, as well as the Ontario provincial election, all happening simultaneously it is doubtful that any of the politicians will listen to his recommendations on this front.

The only solution to keep Canada out of a depressionary tailspin, is an election now to dump the Trudeau - Carney Liberal globalists.

So, we can move forward quickly with a Canada First policy that is aligned with what Americans also want, which is a secure border with real boots on the ground so they can inspect more than 1% of shipping containers in the ports. With Canadian authorities able to work shoulder to shoulder with them arresting, prosecuting and jailing fentanyl kingpins and money laundering in a new campaign aligned with what they plan to do in the US.

This would also give Canadians what they are also wanting, freedom from tyranny, over taxation, less immigration, and more stability with a stricter border and stronger laws to deal with the crime and chaos 10 years of Justin Trudeau has cursed Canada with.

WATCH The REAL Mark Carney EXPOSED | Stand on Guard

ONLINE PRINT

Feb. 23, 2025: EXCLUSIVE: READ: The Post Millennial: Alberta premier Danielle Smith speaks out on Trump, tariffs, Trudeau and why it's time for new elections. “We can change the pathway and the trajectory that we now find ourselves on."

Feb. 20. 2025: Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Marco Rubio was questioned by legacy media who said the Nazis weaponized free speech. NO, they did not 'weaponize' free speech, Margaret, they banned it. The greatest purveyors of “bad information” are governments because they love to lie about their achievements and hide their mistakes.

STAND ON GUARD POD (LIVE at 10:00 AM ET)

WATCH Danielle Smith EXPOSES the Truth About Tariff Threat | Stand on Guard

WATCH CBSA Agents Are Blowing the Whistle on Trudeau Govt | Stand on Guard

VID CLIPS

WATCH Self-Proclaimed "Elitist" & “Globalist”: An Honest Political Confession?

MEME OF THE WEEK

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (4 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard designs: Cup, Cap, Tee, Touques

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

NEW Show your support for Free Speech! If you love free speech, you will love this new "I heart Free Speech" Stand on Guard mug. By popular demand we have included on this mug "Resolve to Resist with Krayden's Right"

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden