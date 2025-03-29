Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.

Krayden’s Right News (KRN) is a NEW weekly multi-media newsletter, which we will distribute to Substack subscribers on a weekly basis highlighting the top stories and podcasts of the week to keep subscribers updated. The Newsletter will be FREE content.

Throughout the week, David Krayden will be writing original articles on this Substack on current events, which will be provided to our PAID subscribers.

With censorship on the rise, staying informed is more crucial than ever. Subscribe now and join the Krayden’s Right Resistance. Together, we stand for truth and accountability in Canadian news.

This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Thanks again for your support!

This week in the KR Newsletter the biggest Mark Carney scandals to date.

KR NEWS THIS WEEK

READ KR NEWS

1) How the Liberal’s “Elbows Up” master plan to fight a trade war with the United States that Canada cannot win, in order to win an election is all FAKE.

Has Mark Carney secretly turned MAGA? Serious question.

On March 27th, Carney said

“We will need to ensure that Canada can succeed in a drastically different world. The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations is over.”

Then after increasing pressure from reporters asking questions about when Mark Carney will talk to Trump, the next day on March 28th, Trump said:

“I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business and all other factors, that will end up being gat for both the United States of America and Canada. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This is a puzzling post since Mark Carney has not actually been elected. How does Trump know he is having meetings immediately with Mark Carney as Prime Minister after the election? Is he predicting Carney’s victory in advance of Canada’s election day?

Earlier Trump also seemed to endorse Carney here by criticizing Pierre Poilievre. Some think he is trolling Carney and trying to help the CPC Poilievre by saying he is on Carney’s side.

Others still think that Mark Carney must have sold out in some way to Trump because “Trump only speaks glowingly about leaders of countries who capitulate to him.”

This might not be far off as The Hub editor Theo Argitis posted a screen capture of Ian Bremmer’s Eurasia newsletter that claims there is “no credible strategy to push back.”

Bremmer as the head of the Eurasia group, which is part of the net zero cartel trying to force companies to abandon natural resources and cap industry, is actually the employer of Carney’s wife Diana Fox Carney as well as Gerald Butts and Evan Solomon. Butts of course was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former chief of staff, and Evan Solomon who got caught and fired for selling art on the side, to Mark Carney, while Solomon was a CBC news anchor, is now running as a Liberal candidate. Other art deals related to powerful people and politicians, like Hunter Biden’s art “sales,” can be used as a “great way to launder money,” according to the FBI.

Bremmer further spilled the beans in the Eurasia newsletter regarding the potential “elbows up” master plan when he says:

“I expect Ottawa will quietly fold shortly after the vote to ensure that ongoing relations with the US remain functional.”

Bremmer acknowledged this was his newsletter by responding to The Hub editor. As another post on X explains, “Liberals are lying about elbows up fight for Canada just to get past election, then they cave is the “inside” note being put out. Just lie to the sheep.”

When Bremmer realized this went public on X, and the Liberals master plan was revealed, he tried to cover his a$$ by claiming:

“this assumes Poilievre wins the election (our base case, but it’s close). he is more ideologically aligned with trump.”

Because Mark Carney is now saying “The President respecting, “Canada’s sovereignty today.” following his call with Donald Trump, he is now taking credit for good relations with Donald Trump.

The mental gymnastics are intense right now in Canada.

Orange man bad, but not as bad today.

It is questionable whether the average Liberal and Mark Carney voter will be able to keep up with them.

Because all this is happening at the same time as the Liberals, with some support from the NDP, continue their full-fledged “elbows up” campaign regarding the US- Canada trade war.

Of course, this is a hockey reference regarding fighting dirty with “elbows up”.

Trudeau himself encouraged people to boo at the hockey games when he said he was “damn proud of Canada as fans boo US national anthem”. Mike Meyers of Austin Powers fame, who has not lived in Canada for years, and Mark Carney with three passports filmed a Liberal commercial promoting the “elbows up” ideology.

Liberals, in fact, have a very long history of their “elbows up” strategy. During the pandemic, elbow bumping became a cultural symbol. During secret meetings with Mark Carney, Trudeau and Carney proceeded to unite with their elbows up. And NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau was “elbowed in the chest” by Prime Minister Trudeau making her miss a vote. Is this in fact the origin of the Liberal slogan?

The elbows up people may be losing steam, however, with the Eurasia group leaking their strategy and because the auto makers and actual economists are in fact explaining that the retaliatory Canadian counter-tariffs is what will actually hurt Canadians the most. Just like Maxime Bernier said on Stand on Guard pod a few weeks ago, counter tariffs act as a tax on Canadians and will cause inflation.

Ian Lee from the Sprott School of Business told CBC this week the truth and that is:

“First and foremost, we should take retaliatory tariffs off the table completely. And the reason why is we've known for 100 years since the Great Depression, that tariffs and counter tariffs do not solve our problems. They make our problems much, much worse. I'm not trying to suggest that tariffs cause the Great Depression, but I think there's widespread agreement that they certainly made it much, much worse. Governor Macklin two weeks ago, and I think was in Oakville, Mississauga gave a brilliant speech, showing the research of the Bank of Canada economists of how incredibly destructive this is, and this urban legend. He didn't say this. This is my words, the urban legend that we are equal to the United States or not. We're 2.5 trillion, they're 30 trillion, and that we can inflict equal debt the mouse Pierre Trudeau analogy can inflict damage on the five-ton elephant is nonsense. Every study I've read shows that we're going to suffer far more than the US. In fact, the OECD said this just this last week.”

For anyone with common sense, who are not Liberal cultists, these “elbows up” shenanigans by the Liberals combined with back room double dealing, have surely revealed what has been happening over the last couple months is a psy-op against the Canadian people perpetuated by the mainstream media to flip the polls for Mark Carney, the chosen one through a trade war they want to perpetuate.

It is ALL fake news. But will enough Canadians hear about this Mark Carney betrayal before it is time to vote? Or will the cult of Trudeau-Carney mean they vote Liberal anyway even if it means impoverishing themselves and all of Canada for the net zero ideology that is soon to befall upon Canada if Carney is elected?

2) How Mark Carney was confronted on the campaign trail for his connections to notorious Jefferey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In Kitchener Ontario campaign stop this week Mark Carney was confronted about his connections to Epstein and Maxwell. When he was challenged with this connection on Wednesday, Carney laughed and started speaking a strange language. Many people across the world thought he was speaking a satanic incantation.

We looked it up in google translate by spelling one of his repeated words phonetically into Google translate “eel ee o ha” and the AI thought he was speaking Igboo a language from Nigeria. Nigerians on X, however, corrected this and stated this is absolutely NOT Igboo.

One X account questioned “Does he speak better Mandarin than French?” Others on X later stated it was extremely poor French for “honestly” and ignorant.

Speaking French in English speaking Kitchener Ontario might be considered strange. But even stranger, if Carney was not casting a satanic curse, how can his French be so poor that many think it sounded satanic and google translate thinks he is speaking Igboo. This is ironic considering ten-year Member of Parliament from Ottawa, Chandra Arya, was criticized for not being able to speak French, when he ran in the Liberal leadership. He was also later dumped as a candidate when Mark Carney wanted his riding seat. Former MP and liberal leadership hopeful Ruby Dhalla got similar criticism for not being fluent in French.

Even stranger yet, is that Carney actually does have connections to Ghislaine Maxwell and his family members were in Epstein’s address book.

We bring you the receipts below.

CARNEY CONNECTIONS WITH GHISLAINE MAXWELL AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Photos came to light in January 2025 of Mark Carney and Ghislaine Maxwell and Carney’s wife Diana Fox, at an event in Great Britain. Maxwell of course, is serving a 20-year jail sentence, convicted for recruiting, grooming minor girls in a sex-trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein,

The photos are from 2013 at an event hosted at Cornbury Park, the estate of Carney's sister-in-law Lady Tania Rotherwick. This was when Carney was Bank of England governor. British media says it is called a “Wilderness Festival” which was described both as “a U.K. music and arts festival that brands itself as a destination for “wholesome hedonism”” as well as “"Poshstock," catering to wealthy attendees with luxury amenities.”

Maxwell went to the same high school as Carney’s sister-in-law, and they were obviously social and looked very comfortable and even friendly at this event, even though Carney’s campaign staff claim they are not friends.

The photos and this incident were reported on by True North Wire, Western Standard, Toronto Sun and the National Post. And previously at the time of the event it appeared in a British publication The Daily Mail.

Mark Carney, Liberal leadership candidate, Ghislaine Maxwell convicted child sex trafficker, and Diana Fox, Carney’s wife.

Recently the Daily Mail again re-published the photos connecting Ghislain Maxwell to the Mark Carney family.

Epstein’s address book reportedly had 7 numbers for Mark Carney’s sister-in-law, and two of them were named “diana,” which is the name of Mark Carney’s wife.

And Canada Proud put together this short video in March 2025 connecting all the does with Mark Carney, his wife Diana and sister, Ghislaine Maxwell and her former boyfriend and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH: WTH Was that?!? Mark Carney CONFRONTED About Connections

3) How Mark Carney was caught by CBC using Bermuda as tax haven for so-called “green” accounts he was managing (expect a new article soon, part of our investigative series).

CBC, Radio Canada, did some good reporting this week pointing out Mark Carney has been behaving very badly. The article, “Carney's green funds at Brookfield used Bermuda tax haven to attract investors”. CBC reported:

“The funds created while Carney was on Brookfield's board of directors are the Brookfield Global Transition Fund ($15 billion) and the Brookfield Global Transition Fund II ($10 billion), launched in 2021 and 2024 respectively. “According to the Ontario Business Registry, the funds were registered in Bermuda under the names of BGTF Bermuda GP Ltd. and BGTF II Bermuda GP Ltd.”

When Mark Carney was asked about it by CBC reporter, he almost lost his mind, explaining that tax dodging by huge companies like Brookfield is just “how the world works”. And due to “tariff” challenges with the USA (or likely his poor performance on the campaign trail) he may have less campaign stops upcoming week.

We will be fleshing out more details on this tax dodging story in an upcoming KR News investigative report.

Also, this week, Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre also had a back and forth on foreign interference.

Carney’s accusations against Poilievre about India being interested in Pierre Poilievre’s leadership were shown to be a big nothing burger as there was no actual impact in the outcomes of the CPC leadership race.

However, Poilievre’s accusations about Carney are more serious, because Carney received a loan from China from Brookfield while he was Canada’s official economic advisor. Considering the Liberal government’s complete lack of interest in the tariff “elbows up” campaign being applied to China to protect Canadian farmers and fishermen and our food system, the accusation that the Liberals being in the pocket of China is increasingly shown to have weight.

Mark Carney’s timeline for his Brookfield loan from China is as follows:

Mark Carney was named the official economic advisor to Justin Trudeau and Canada September 9, 2024.

Mark Carney was at this conference speaking in China October 20, 2024 when he was the official economic advisor for Canada (caught on camera here).

On this same trip he met with the Bank of China rep Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, according to the Chinese media (www.Sohu.com Oct. 19, 2024).

Two weeks later, Nov. 5th Brookfield Asset Management secured "a loan of 1.96 billion yuan ($276 million) from the Bank of China” according to Bloomberg.

We asked in a poll on X and YouTube who was Mark Carney representing on this October 2024 trip while he was an official economic advisor for Canada:

It increasingly looks like we are in a two front trade war with the USA and China, where Canada is being used as a proxy by China through various means including the fentanyl precursors being imported to Canada and exported to the USA (see Sam Cooper’s Substack for more info).

This is also shown in the two Mark Carney speeches in 2019 and 2024 which we have showcased in a KR News article 2 “Mark Carney's PLAN to TANK the US Dollar,” part of our investigative series. Surprisingly, and yet to be reported in the msm, Carney in his own words last year at the China Development Forum in 2024, says:

“It is good that the Chinese currency will become the global reserve currency.”

Memes of the Liberals "elbows up" sloganeering propaganda have been turning up on X with Xi Jinping cheekily wearing one of the Liberal ball caps and people are reportedly putting signs on their lawn with a thumbs up from Xi for Mark Carney.

HELP US FIND THESE VIDEOS

We are asking for help crowd sourcing these two videos of Mark Carney’s speeches in our article, because we think people have a hard time actually believing this is real. If Mark Carney is pushing his own agenda to move Canada to digital currency and working with other likeminded globalist bankers for the Chinese currency to become the dominant global currency, rather than the USA, the implications are enormous, and this will not be positive for Canada economically. It means we are stuck in a real-life James Bond movie we can’t get out of where the globalist super villains are running our country. People need to see this to believe it:

4) How copying the Conservative Party of Canada platform comes natural to Carney. He has been caught in an Oxford plagiarism scandal.

The National Post reported this week Mark Carney faces plagiarism accusations for 1995 Oxford doctoral thesis. Carney's doctorate in economics from Oxford shows 10 instances of apparent plagiarism, according to academics who reviewed the material.

The UK’s Jim Ferguson reports on X:

“According to academic investigators, Mark Carney’s 1995 Oxford thesis shows at least 10 instances of plagiarism — including copy-pasted passages from major economists WITHOUT citation.

Verbatim from Michael Porter.

Lifted lines from Stein and Shin.

No quotation marks. No credit.”

The National Post Chris Selley says, “Carney goes nuclear over plagiarism accusations that should've rolled off his back”.

This all came out just in the last week. We can only wonder what will come out next week. Make sure to share, share, share, as this is the only way we can beat the social media algorithms to get this information out to the Canadian people.

MEME OF THE WEEK

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (4 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard designs: Cup, Cap, Tee, Touques

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

NEW Show your support for Free Speech! If you love free speech, you will love this new "I heart Free Speech" Stand on Guard mug. By popular demand we have included on this mug "Resolve to Resist with Krayden's Right"

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden