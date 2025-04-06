Who is the REAL Mark Carney? | KR News Investigative Series Article 3: www.kraydensrightnews.com

WATCH Reporter RIP Mark Carney for Billion Dollar Bermuda Tax Dodge

Mark Carney says, “I know how the world works.”

Prime Minister Carney says:

“Teachers, retirees, municipal employees, they pay the taxes on their on their pension. That's the design. The follow up is, how do I know? I understand how the world works. “

Yes, we know that Canadians are paying the taxes Mr. Carney. But that does not answer why your company did not pay its taxes.

In the above statement, Carney is referring to his admission — or perhaps confession — that he knows “how the world works.” He says it in the same way that a gangster describes his intimate knowledge of just how corrupt the world can be; how money and power can buy freedom from legal prosecution or political persecution. In Carney’s world, the serfs are expected to pay their onerous taxes while any company controlled by a rich banker man is expercted to avoid paying taxes.

That’s “how the world works” — in Carney’s world.

But is Carney’s world REALLY what Canadians want? Do we want two-tiered taxation that punishes average Canadians while large corporations with friends in the federal government can dodge their taxes? Carney is a globalist who expects you to pay for Canada’s ever-expanding government spending while he protects his wealth by moving it outside the country.

“He thinks that taxes are just for the little people, not for big shot bankers like him. “This is exactly the wrong kind of experience we need in a prime minister and the worst kinds of conflicts of interest he will use.” — Pierre Poilievre

With about three weeks left in this election, Canadians need to know just how much of a globalist Carney is; just how little he really believes in anything other than “Canada Strong;” just how deep he is in China’s pocket; and just how much he does NOT believe in the little people, and that rich bankers are exempt from paying corporate taxes.

We can only assume that, as prime minister, Carney will encourage and affirm this kind of corporate tax dodging because this is “how the world works.”

We do not want higher corporate taxes, but there should be lower corporate taxes, and personal taxes for everyone. We need one standard for everyone in Canada. Not one for the protected elites and another for everyone else.

Surprisingly, Carney has continued to repeat this “How the world works,” mantra while he is on the campaign trail over the last couple weeks.

It’s Carney’s World Now and We’re All Living in It

On March 4, 2025, on the campaign trail, Judy Trinh, reporting for CTV News, asked the hard question to Carney:

“You were at the helm of a company that quite clearly registered much of its business in Bermuda to avoid paying taxes, including, as CTV News reported, registered to an address of a bike shop in Bermuda. You have said that this is the way the world works, and that in the case of pension funds, that leaves more money for pensioners. But in this case, it looks like just plain tax avoidance. This may be a legal practice, and as you say, as the world works, but is it ethical Mr. Carney”

Carney’s answer was very telling. First, he shirked any responsibility for tax dodging under his watch, and then he doubled down on his gangster corporatist point of view, of which he obviously strongly approves:

“This follows their arrangements. Follow the rules, including the tax rules of this country other countries….as you mentioned in your question, that the structure is organized so that Canadian pension funds can get the most benefit for those pensioners, which are teachers, retired first responders and public servants.”

Trinh pushed Carney with her follow up question:

“You didn’t really respond to the question as to your opinion, as to where, if it was ethical. But let me follow up on that. You wrote a book values. The thesis of that book was that capitalism, or markets left to their own devices, don't help humanity. For years, your party, the Liberal Party, has promised to stop the practice of tax avoidance that Brookfield and other companies have engaged in. Do you have the tools to do that? You said, so. When are you going to release and tell Canadians what those tools are, and when will you implement them?”

Carney was visibly very annoyed and angry with Trinh’s questions (if looks could kill). This is a very vulnerable area for Carney and might prove to be his political Achilees Heel if more Canadians find out about his former company’s tax dodging activities while he was at the helm.

“In terms of having a fair tax system in Canada, including for corporate taxation, absolutely a priority of my government. If we are reelected, it'd be a priority of our government to ensure that our companies are paying their fair share of taxes, and that above all that those taxes that are at the resources that are at the disposal of the government, that they're being put in place for the purposes that Canadians want…”

If looks could kill. This is the look the rich banker man, Mark Carney, gave CTV journalist Judy Trinh when she asked about his tax dodging activities.

Carney vaguely alluded to everyone paying their “fair share” of taxes, which has been a progressive bromide for at least a century and is torn right out of the writings of Karl Marx. It’s a fair share for everyone but the powerful who write and bypass the laws in order to maintain the corruption of “how the world works.” Somehow, Carney moved from refusing to answer the question about his own financial impropriety to promising to increase funding to the CBC and legislating the added taxpayer expense into law.

When Poilievre was asked about the Carney tax dodge he said the following:

“Now he claims that somehow this money goes, gets funneled through a Bermuda tax haven, only to come back to Canada. Well, why wouldn't he just leave it in Canada in the first place?

“If it were going to be taxed in Canada, he wouldn't need to funnel it through Bermuda.

“I don't know how many of you funnel your investments through Bermuda before you bring them back to pay taxes?

“I think the answer is zero.

“Mr. Carney makes these workers who are struggling to pay their bills, pay full taxes in Canada while he ships his investments off to Bermuda to dodge his obligations to this country.

“That's money that should be going in tax revenue to fund our schools and our hospitals, but instead it's going to pad the pockets of millionaires and billionaires like him.

“He thinks that taxes are just for the little people, not for big shot bankers like him.

“This is exactly the wrong kind of experience we need in a prime minister and the worst kinds of conflicts of interest he will use.

How the World Works with China Foreign Interference in Canada

In the first week of the campaign, Judy Trinh was also the reporter who cornered Carney on the Liberal bounty hunter Paul Chiang where he encouraged an audience of supporters to abduct his then-Conservative political opponent, bring him to the Chinese consulate in Toronto and claim the $1 million HK ($183,000 CDN) bounty on critics of communist China. (article link below).

On March 30, Trinh asked:

“Paul Chiang lives in a riding that is 70 percent diverse people of color. Half of that are people from Chinese ethnic origin, and of that population, about 20 percent are from mainland China. The question that people from Hong Kong have asked me to ask, is whether or not you are putting an appeal to those voters who may support the policies of China ahead of the democratic rights and safety of dissidents who have called Canada home, and mainly Hong Kong democracy activists, who now live in Mr. Chiang's riding.”

Back in January, Chiang was caught on camera, on full public view on YouTube saying the following:

“The Chinese media knows him. He was in the media business in Hong Kong and in here in Canada. He's a radio host, or, I don't know, for media or Fairchild. He was a media person. So that's all he did. But also right now, he is wanted by the Chinese government, and there's a $1 million reward on his head. “If you guys want to pick him up and take him to the Chinese consulate, you make a million dollars. But there is an arrest warrant out for him from the government of China, and there is a reward for him.”

Chiang in the video does a nod, nod, wink, wink sort of routine with his audience laughing nervously, as he castigates his Conservative opponent, Joe Tay, letting his constituents know that his opponent is a wanted man in China for being too outspoken, while he promotes the “bounty on his head”.

“Think about that for a second. We have a Liberal MP saying that a Canadian citizen should be handed over to a foreign dictatorship to get a bounty so that that citizen could be murdered.” — Pierre Poilievre

Carney was hitting his personal bottom in the campaign and reaching for a shovel to dig deeper as Trinh pushed back on this clear foreign interference, with Chiang even speaking to his audience in front of a podium with the Canadian Parliamentary logo on it, the symbol of Canada’s purported democratic system.

Carney answered Trinh with a tortuous word salad that revealed virtually nothing except Carney’s unwillingness to furnish any answers but obvious enthusiasm for providing cover to Chiang, describing the MP as having, “a long history of service to that community, history of protecting those rights. Mr. Chang is well aware of these issues, including having family in Hong Kong.”

Trinh was relentless with her follow-up question when she asked, “How can he [Chiang] be an effective representative for them when they no longer trust him after he said this, the question, as you know, Mr. Carney, you know that Canada has executed four Canadians this year. With her voice breaking, Trinh asked, “You know that there are human rights activists in China in detention right now. How can Mr. Chiang — how can your party keep him as a candidate?”

Carney responded to Trinh, insisting that Chiang “has apologized for his comments, is a lapse of judgment. He's apologized directly to me. He's apologized directly to the individual. He has a long record of service.

He's going to continue his candidacy.”

Unfortunately, Trinh is now reporting that she has been rotated to the Poilievre campaign.

“CTV reporters are assigned to different leaders for different periods. My assignment for the first two weeks was to cover the Liberals. I switch to report on the Conservatives next week,” she said.

Pierre Poilievre commented on the unravelling story but has failed to fully exploit this HUGE campaign stumble by Carney.

Poilievre expressed his disbelief that Carney was refusing to disqualify Chiang.

“He [Chiang] must be disqualified. I find it incredible that Mark Carney would allow someone to run for his party that called for a Canadian citizen to be handed over to a foreign government on a bounty, a foreign government that would almost certainly execute that Canadian citizen.

“Think about that for a second. We have a Liberal MP saying that a Canadian citizen should be handed over to a foreign dictatorship to get a bounty so that that citizen could be murdered.

“And Mark Carney says he should stay on as a candidate. What does that say about whether Mark Carney would protect Canadians?

“Mark Carney is deeply conflicted. Just in November, he went to Beijing and secured a quarter billion-dollar loan for his company from a state-owned Chinese bank,” Poilievre continued.

“He's deeply compromised, and he will never stand up for Canada against any foreign regime, is another reason why Mr. Carney must show us all his assets, all the money he owes, all the money that his companies owe to foreign, hostile regimes,” Poilievre said.

“If Mark Carney would allow his Liberal MP to make a comment like this, when would he ever protect Canada or Canadians against foreign hostility?

WATCH Reporter Judy Trinh DEMOLISH Mark Carney on Chiang Bounty

Poilievre challenging Carney on Chiang has been one of the highlights of the Conservative campaign, so far. But a combination of the Conservative campaign denouncing and deplatforming some of their own candidates and Carney going back to Ottawa to respond to potentially more Trump tariffs, derailed the opportunity.

CBC Shockingly Broke the Mark Carney Tax Dodge Story

Surprisingly, it was the CBC that broke the tax dodge story first.

Interestingly, this was soon after Carney refused to answer CBC’s Rosemary Barton in London, England about his financial conflicts of interest, where he told her she had “ill will” and demanded, “Look into yourself, Rosemary.”

If this exchange was what provoked CBC, Radio Canada to actually to do some real reporting and to dig out Carney’s long history of behaving badly, that’s a good thing. The article, “Carney's green funds at Brookfield used Bermuda tax haven to attract investors,” CBC reported:

“The funds created while Carney was on Brookfield's board of directors are the Brookfield Global Transition Fund ($15 billion) and the Brookfield Global Transition Fund II ($10 billion), launched in 2021 and 2024 respectively. “According to the Ontario Business Registry, the funds were registered in Bermuda under the names of BGTF Bermuda GP Ltd. and BGTF II Bermuda GP Ltd.”

When Carney was asked about it by a CBC reporter, he almost lost his mind. This is when he first said that when mega companies like Brookfield avoid their taxes it is just “how the world works”.

Prior to this, NDP MP Niki Ashton also exposed Carney as a tax dodger. At a March 6, 2025 news conference, prior to the election being called, she communicated her findings on Carney and his tax evasion activities.

She said that Mark Carney’s business has a record of pushing for “wealth accumulation by the rich at the expense of the workers and Canadian communities.”

She also said, “Mark Carney is the poster person for Canada’s broken system and the hollowing out of Canada that has made us so vulnerable today.”

Ashton went onto say that in a 2023 report from the Center of International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research entitled Brookfield’s Bermuda Base: Is Canada’s Largest Alternative Asset Manager dodging Taxes? “Brookfield Asset Management dodged a jaw-dropping $6.5 billion all on its own.”

“According to Canadians for Tax Fairness in 2021 Canada lost $30 billion in corporate tax revenue to offshore havens. This means that one in five tax dollars of corporations diverted from the Canadian public came from Brookfield alone. This is obscene and Canadians are paying the price today.”

In the news conference Ashton said that this means that 1 in 5 Canadian tax dollars that was diverted to offshore accounts came from Brookfield under Mark Carney’s management. She called this “obscene” and called on Carney to come clean. We covered the MP Niki Ashton news conference here (11:50).

These think tanks publishing these reports are left wing, but they have exposed Mark Carney and his former company Brookfield for not being what they seem, taking advantage of a gullible public and a complicit government.

According to a profound post on X:

“Let’s call it what it is: Mark Carney's advice and Brookfield's tax evasion. He will be raising taxes for everyday Canadians, all while making his global businesses more wealthy.”

Rich banker man Mark Carney’s Liberal slogan should be MCGA — Make China Great Again.

Trent in my X replies said, “I bet mark’s wallet is full of the renminbi”. It is funny because it could be very true, and we have no way of knowing as Carney contineus to refuse to share his financial holdings which he has now put in a theoretical “blind trust”.

Poilievre, says Carney knows how the world works, because he, “Knows how to make it work for him and against you, and that is exactly what he will do as Prime Minister.”

We need all hands-on deck to expose this rich banker man who has nothing good planned for you or me.

In his analysis, Poilievre is simply but sublimely accurate. Carney cannot pretend to be fighting for anything resembling “Canada Strong” nor can he claim to be an advocate of “Canada First.” With Carney it’s “China Strong,” “China First” and “Globalism Above All.” For Carney and the World Economic Forum elites, wealth is something not to be created through individual work and initiative but to be horded by the powerful elites who insist the toiling masses own nothing and be happy, subsist on insects, live in 15 minute cities, sacrifice their standard of living on the altar of climate chane and be shouldered with the tax burden for maintaining a welfare state that dispenses just enough cash to keep them alive and working for the state. Hey, that’s called communism. It’s immoral, unworkable, unsustainable and ultimately catastrophic. But it’s exactly what Mark Carney and the Liberal Party are serving up in this federal election.

As Poilievre says, “It truly is time we put Canada first … for a change.”

WATCH: Carney's Rules For Thee But Not Me | Stand on Guard

