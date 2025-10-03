Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Looks like we made it. For another weekend at least. Until sanity settles down into the head of a federal government that remains fixated on the killing of 399 healthy ostriches. As the clock wound down today, an announcement from the farm proclaimed, “We made it today,” calling it another “miracle Friday.”

WATCH TODAY’S Miracle Friday Announcement

Earlier in the day, Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey reported, “There’s apparently a SWAT team up the road, I hope that doesn’t mean they’ve gotten bad news,” wondering “if the police were preparing to aid the CFIA [Canadian Food Inspection Agency] in the cull.”

Dacey Media reported that the farm said that “Ostrich Hunters” were also spotted at Universal Ostrich Farms according to farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney the “kill pen” is fully set up and CFIA have been luring ostriches into it.

CFIA hurt this ostrich by driving it over the fence with a drone. Pasitney begging to be allowed to treat the bird. VIDEO below of the hurt ostrich the day after occupation began when the government drone drove it over the fence,

Also earlier in the day, Pasitney pleaded with the CFIA to be allowed to treat one of their ostriches that was driven over a fence with a government drone. She was ignored. The RCMP would not even allow the farmers to talk to the CFIA about the bird that is in pain and showing massive signs of dehydration. The CFIA that have custody of the ostriches are also not treating the ostrich neither have they called in a veterinarian.

Many social media observers are now questioning has the CFIA with their documented mistreatment and outright animal cruelty treatment of the ostriches (that is against the law), legally violated their custody? The Supreme Court granted the “stay” order, giving custody of the ostriches to the federal government agency. But, to exercise custody means you need to care for the animals, and the Supreme Court also did not authorize the CFIA to proceed with the implementation of the slaughter. More information is provided later in this article by the farmer, Karen Esperson.

It is still murky what is happening on the farm as the CFIA continues to put up ladders and lure the ostriches into the kill pens, but as of 5:30 ET, Friday October 3, it seems the farm and the ostriches may have escaped to live another day as the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) did not hand down a decision. The expected decision would be to grant a further leave to the farm to prepare its case, or dismissal of the case, allowing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to proceed with their “cull” to kill 399 healthy ostriches.

This palpable, raw government over-reach that includes over 100 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that have occupied the farm since September 22, highlights the mismanagement of the CFIA and may be one of the reasons that the SCC has hesitated in making a decision before the weekend.

Call to Dismantle the CFIA

On today’s Stand on Guard interview Katie Pasitney, spokeswoman for the Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia called for the dismantlement of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. She says that the CFIA:

“Needs to be dismantled and we need to rebuild this organization back up from the ground up and we need to have a new vision. “We need to have a new mission and a brand-new face for Canadians that will give us hope that we will be protected not attacked.” “The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to overuse their authority, overuse their excessive freedom that they’ve been given, and they have zero accountability for their actions.”

The farm has been embroiled in a dispute with the federal government and its CFIA agency for close to a year. The agency claims the flock of ostriches has the avian flu, but it refuses to test the farmers’ birds, even though they have been healthy for 258 days. At the same time the CFIA will not let the farmers pay for the tests themselves, saying they will charge them $250,000 per ostrich and put them in jail for 6 months.

The federal agency and the RCMP have seized and occupied the farm since September 22, 2025. they have conducted a campaign of harassment of the farm family and their flock of ostriches that included: arresting the farmers when they were told to go feed their birds; using lights and heavy equipment at night'; sending drones to chase the birds that resulted in pushing one bird over the fence so it hurt its leg, not treating the animals properly; and not feeding the ostriches full rations of food and water and not treating the birds the CFIA injured. These activities have continued as the CFIA continues to construct a “kill box” of hay bales that have been on fire four times while under the CFIA’s supervision and occupation.

Ostrich “kill box” continued to be built on the farm AFTER the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a legal “stay”

Running Out of Time

In a stunning report on X October 2nd, however, before the Supreme Court of Canada had made decision, the CFIA has daily continued to move forward to kill the ostriches ignoring the SCC legal “stay.”

Karen Esperson, Pasitney’s mother yesterday reported on X:

“We need to put CFIA in check. “This organization feels they are greater than the Supreme Court of Canada. they are still positioning the birds and putting them in the position to be killed immediately. They are assuming they know the outcome of the Supreme Court oof Canada. Do they think they are better than the Supreme court? That they are going to for sure win? “The Supreme Court has not decided. “What is happening? “We are on a stay order and yet I just got a call that they have a whole bunch of birds herded in a little circle in the kill pen. “Waiting. “This is animal cruelty.”

Karen Esperson

Efforts to Save the Ostriches

More and more Members of Parliament have been speaking up on behalf of the farmers including the local provincial representative, the local Member of Parliament Scott Anderson, who visited the farm trying to talk to the CFIA and also the Official Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre spoke out yesterday.

A second press conference hosted by John Catsimatidis, a New York radio host, billionaire and friend of Donald Trump and Dr. Oz, was also held yesterday. The USA Trump administration representatives including Robert F. Kennedy say they want to either pay for the ostrich testing or help re-locate them to the United States for further research opportunities. This outreach has been ignored.

CFIA Has Staff Enough to Kill but NOT Enough Staff to Test?

In my interview today with Pasitney she explained how the CFIA did originally give their ostrich farm an exemption that was later rescinded because the CFIA told them they were “understaffed and we’re not able to perform these tests.”

“There was an exemption package that was given to us on January 2nd. We have an email from Canadian Food Inspection Agency stating that we qualify for special rare genetics within our herd and that we could be exempt. “Now when we followed through with that because we needed to test them just to show their DNA and their genetics and show their lineage that between January 2nd and January 10th something happened. “Now we didn’t qualify we lost that right. “And on January 10th they said sorry you don’t qualify for special rare genetics because we are understaffed and we’re not able to perform these tests.”

Why does the CFIA have staff to occupy the farm for weeks and to kill 399 ostriches as well as requisition the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) over 40 cars and reportedly more than 100 police on the farm since September 22nd, and not have the money to test the birds for the exemption?

How much has this debacle and exercise into Carney Government overreach been charged to Canadian taxpayers?

More than the tests to see if the ostriches are healthy or if they qualify for the exemption?

Other Farmers May Join in Efforts to Disband the CFIA

Pasitney says:

“I just did an interview with a farmer that this very same thing happened to them and it was based off a suspicion of tuberculosis outbreak on their farm. “They [the farmers] had over 600 head of cattle, they had sheep, they had goats, they had pig or pigs, they had chickens. “They [the CFIA] came in based off suspicion and off their own negligence they killed everything this beautiful older farm had to find out in the end that they tested after everything was dead and there was no tuberculosis.” “I asked her a very important question, and I said could you trust this organization again? And she said, absolutely not. “So, it became very clear to me after this about talking to two or three farmers that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency needs to be dismantled.” “It is an organization that has lost the trust of Canadians.

WATCH Katie is Fighting For Everyone’s Freedom | Stand on Guard

