This is utterly incoherent, that this is not how you euthanize animals. It’s … so outrageous, I can’t even still believe that anything so incompetent would happen.” -Dr. Jeff Wilson

Looking like a war zone, not a farm, the 314 ostriches, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) were shockingly and brutally gunned down with an estimated 1,000 rounds last week.

Renowned veterinarian, associate professor at the University of Guelph, and president of Novometrix Research Inc., Dr. Jeff Wilson, said Friday that the CFIA is probably finished as a government agency because he doesn’t think it “can survive” the negative fallout from the massacre of hundreds of ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC last week or the aftermath of gross incompetence demonstrated in the “clean-up” of the farm.

Veterinarian Dr. jeff Wilson who is challenging the CFIA’s stamping out policy, offering a better way.

That ostrich farm clean-up was a “gong show” according to Wilson, considering that straw replete with the blood and remains of dead ostriches and what could be close to one thousand bullets was simply spread around the farm with no concern over it supposedly being toxic because the CFIA continued to refuse to test the over 300 healthy ostriches that remained for H5N1 avian influenza, that they claimed without proof the ostriches were infected with.

WATCH the CFIA and RCMP broke up the kill pen bales where they killed the ostriches and spread it all over the farmer’s land and their neighbours land and the wild birds are now nesting in it

“I don’t think the CFIA can survive this, and particularly as you know, the public starts to see what’s going on, and as the public starts to see credentialed scientists and others, economists and everybody else coming forward and showing that the evidence of what’s going on, I don’t think they can, I don’t think they can survive,” Wilson said.

“This is the gong show is what you’re watching. And many people in public health have said it’s a gong show.”

Wilson agreed that the CFIA’s bizarre decision to kill hundreds of ostriches with rifle bullets – and at least two “marksmen” believed to be working for the CFIA fired an estimated 1,000 rounds and this was inhumane and lacked rational thought and planning.

“We’re now, apparently, in our eleventh year of doing this stamping out for avian influenza. It’s clearly not working,” Wilson said, adding that “there’s no biological reason to think it would work. And so, it’s another part of the incoherence of CFIA.”

“Well, it makes no sense whatsoever. It’s not like I haven’t been involved in killing animals, humanely euthanizing animals. I’m a veterinarian, right? So, I’ve been on farms, having to. I’ve been in, I was a small animal vet.

“When I started, I had to euthanize lots of dogs and cats. I’ve been involved in research studies where we had to euthanize lots of chickens. But this is utterly incoherent, that this is not how you euthanize animals. It’s … so outrageous, I can’t even still believe that anything so incompetent would happen.”

The veterinarian was also critical of the aftermath of the slaughter when CFIA “inspectors” stood around while RCMP officers poked through the slaughter pen with pitchforks and absolutely no protective wear. They didn’t even wear gloves.

WATCH RCMP pitchforking hay for the CFIA without any PPE

“So, I know it’s absolutely not proper practice. I suspect it’s not what CFIA does in commercial poultry farms. It certainly has nothing to do with biocontainment. So even if you, even if you believe that these birds were shedding avian influenza in any significant amount, which I’m sure you know the evidence strongly suggests they’re not, because almost certainly they had herd immunity, right?” Wilson asked.

“But even if they did, if they did have this, it makes no sense whatsoever to be doing this as an avian influenza bio containment response, if you accept what is probably going on, i.e. that they were not shedding virus. There are all sorts of other poultry, you know, and ostrich pathogens around other than avian influenza, which these birds might be shedding and virtually all poultry and birds shed normally,”

“I think we need to get to the bottom of this and find out where these birds are now and document that if possible and, if legal, get samples of those birds … they should be subjected to a forensic autopsy, right? So, they should be properly autopsied.”

Wilson condemned the CFIA’s inflexible adherence to an out of date “stamping out” policy rather than evolving with the science. “So, you euthanize barn after barn of millions of chickens. Well, it deals with those, but then the next ones just get reinfected by a Canada geese droppings or a sparrow or whatever it happens to be. So, it makes no biological sense. And not only that, as people have said, we’re now, apparently, in our eleventh year of doing this stamping out for avian influenza. It’s clearly not working,” Wilson said, adding that “there’s no biological reason to think it would work. And so, it’s another part of the incoherence of CFIA.”

The doctor noted that the CFIA actually has no mandate to perform disease outbreak response but are empowered “to test what they want, kill what they want, and compensate for what they want. And none of it is coherent.”

The final resting place of the ostrich bodies remains uncertain. When the CFIA loaded the bodies onto Super Save Group trucks, supporters followed them across the province and tracked the trucks and the blue bins down to Surrey, where they were believed to have stopped at the Super Save truck lot location in Surrey. Observers have remained on-scene, working in shifts, for days and believe the birds remain in the Super Save parking lot and are rotting. A “stench” coming from the bins in the Super Save truck lot has been reported on many personal Facebook accounts.

“So, with the proper leadership at the top, of course, you do a full human resources audit and an intervention audit, and you would and then you would fix the system.”

“It certainly makes absolutely no sense for them to [potentially] sitting rotting in a dumpster, in a strip mall parking lot. I mean, what about homeless people or anybody reaching in and grabbing them and touching them?”

Wilson clarified that he deals in absolutes and that we do not know for certain the ostriches are in the Super Save bins. But he said several people have brought this forward to him.

But “deep burial” for 314 large animals like these ostriches, in a local dump, as CFIA released yesterday, also does not make a lot of sense. Castanet reports that “the carcasses of 314 ostriches as well as eggs and other material were disposed of through “deep burial” at a B.C. landfill.”

So, at which landfill were the ostriches buried? And realistically how big would the hole have to be for this many LARGE animals that can be over 350 lbs per animal, taller than a human being, considering the requirement for “deep burial” is 3 meters underground?

The CFIA has not released where the ostriches are buried or any other details experts like Dr. Wilson would like to know. Cleary, they have done everything possible to conceal the final resting place and have fought to ensure that no post-mortem tissue samples are obtained by those who know the birds did not have avian flu and posed no risk to public health.

The other highly suspect fact is that the CFIA told the family that the local people outside the Surrey Super Save are “impeding and delaying the ability of Super Save to complete their work for the CFIA.” But what “work” does Super Save have to complete when the ostriches are all dead and buried in the unnamed BC landfill?

One of the reasons why the police may not yet have cracked down on the farm supporters who have set up a small temporary tent covering and continue to take shifts outside the Super Save in Surrey is that the Super Save allegedly may not be registered to handle biohazard materials which the CFIA claims these ostriches are. The bins could potentially still be holding the theoretical biohazard waste of the, due to the ostriches remaining untested for the avian flu (see screen shot below from Grok AI). We will not know there is no biohazard until they CFIA allows the carcasses to be tested. And many scientific experts, including Dr. Wilson, are now requesting these tests be done.

Dr. Wilson disagrees with the CFIA approach of hiding the ostriches’ carcasses to prevent scientific testing, “I think we need to get to the bottom of this and find out where these birds are now and document that if possible and, if legal, get samples of those birds … they should be subjected to a forensic autopsy, right? So, they should be properly autopsied.”

Wilson said the lack of planning and lack of transparency by the CFIA “speaks to the incompetence and I think the overreach of the CFIA, and really, it’s just power grab. And power corrupts, right? And I think that’s pretty clear what’s happening.”

The veterinarian blames the senior management of the CFIA for the organization being so off the rails.

“It all starts at the top. If you’ve got people who are incompetent at the top. It goes right through the whole organization,” he said.

“There may be some people who are deranged, who actually like shooting ostriches. They’re probably not the people you want euthanizing animals.

“So, with the proper leadership at the top, of course, you do a full human resources audit and an intervention audit, and you would and then you would fix the system.”

According to the Canadian Poultry magazine, Dr. Wilson has “doctorates in avian pathology and dairy cattle epidemiology, many years teaching at the University of Guelph and a general fascination for human behaviour. He’s also president of Novometrix Research Inc., a Guelph-based business that helps various sectors set up a new collaborative style of network – from animal health to human health and the environment.” Dr. Wilson has also launched a National Poultry Network where they are “bringing people together to collaborate,” says Wilson, who is a facilitator to the new poultry network.”

Dr. Wilson has written two research papers with his expert colleagues, identifying a better way for Canada in the handling of avian flu and animal care, based on science and communication, not secrecy and brute force.

Paper 1: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Canada: How to transform an outbreak response so that everybody wins

Dr Jeff Wilson1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza In Canada 275KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Paper 2: It’s time to apply outbreak response best practices to avian influenza: A national call to action

Dr Jeff Wilson2 Avian Influenza Outbreak Response Best Practices 98.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Paper 2, entitled It’s time to apply outbreak response best practices to avian influenza: A national call to action, includes 4 pillars for dealing with outbreaks that includes:

Pillar 1 — Leadership

Pillar 2 — Information and data

Pillar 3 — Interventions

Pillar 4 — Communication

Pillar 4 consists of “establishing a communication process that is complete, factual, transparent, and multi-directional and involves all required stakeholders, including the public. Methods of communication depend on the situation and can include face-to-face and video/phone meetings, use of both conventional media and social media, printed flyers, and public meetings.”

Of course, what Dr. Wilson is recommending, this is the opposite approach that the secretive, forceful and incompetent CFIA has taken with the Universal Ostrich FarmS. Many other farmers including beef farmers report similar and the exact same issues as the ostrich farm.

“Show people a system that works that I think that’s the solution.”

The National Post reports, “It’s not just the ostriches. Farmers of all sorts of animals are doubting the competency of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Cattle, elk and poultry farmers have all raised concerns with government-ordered cull operations. It turns out that the CFIA has a reputation for bad communication and inconsistent decision-making when it comes to culls.” A beef farmer recently also reported this at the House of Commons’ agriculture committee that the agency had refused to acknowledge the actual number of livestock, not paying the farmers on time for their livestock, and not paying the legitimate market value for the livestock so the farmers can rebuild their farm.

This is very familiar to how the Universal Ostrich Farms have been treated in not allowing them or giving them a proper count only a range up until after they had killed them all.

In the latest CFIA statement they hint that compensation for Universal Ostrich Farms will not go smoothly. The release says that any formal request for compensation over the loss of the flock would be “reviewed in accordance with the Health of Animals Act and other regulations.” And that the regulations set the parameters for any potential compensation. “The objective of the (regulation) is to encourage the early reporting of animal disease, and the co-operation of owners in eradication efforts,” the CFIA said.

Wilson explains how the network he and other Canadian scientific experts along with farmers would like to lead that could provide a new vision, “We want to bring all the people of Canada together, including people working in CFIA who know what’s going on — bring them together, start creating alternatives that work. And I can talk about what they’re doing in BC, and that will show people, no, we’re not just about pointing fingers.

“We’re not just about saying, ‘Hey, this won’t work.’ We’re saying, ‘Here’s what will work, and we’re doing it, be part of it, and then show people a system that works that I think that’s the solution.”

Wilson feels that the CFIA could easily become obsolete if farmers and industry work together, “It’s about building a proper system.” Wilson predicts that, “then CFIA, they’ll simply dissolve as people start to see what’s going on.”

