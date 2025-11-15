Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Randy Bailey
3d

Every one of those 100 RCMP GESTAPO officers should be charged with coercion for the mass in the unorthodox murder of over 300 ostrich's in Edgewood BC. Mark Carney and EBY and the so-called minister SEAN FRAZIER IS TO BLAME FOR THE SLAUGHTER OF THE OSTRICHES. SO INHUMANE. SEAN FRAZIER WAS ADAMANT ABOUT THE OSTRICHES AND THE CULL. He should be charged with animal cruelty and put behind bars. He screwed up immigration,the housing market, and now the justice system. This guy has no right to be walking around.

Neil Pryke
3d

There is no science in that botched cull of birds free of infection...It is all dogma and skewed politics...

11 more comments...

