Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Beth
5d

Unfortunately, the SPCA cannot get involved as the birds are under another jurisdiction because of their species and a noted 'disease'. However, where the hell is PETA? As for CFIA they're nothing but criminals behind those suits, more than likely NONE are educated in any agricultural or veterinary health practice, they're paid shills out for the kill, because every good psychopath starts with killing animals before they progress to humans. The GOVERNMENT could STOP this asap, but because this is another overt display of exerting POWER over citizens they're enjoying every minute of inflicting terror on these birds, their owners, and citizens. Because IF they succeed, they're coming after EVERY FARMER ACROSS CANADA and THAT'S exactly what the WEF WHO UN GLOBALISTS have planned, it'sall part of their AGENDA 2030!

Neil Pryke
5d

How about individual lawsuits against the people in white coveralls, and the CFIA, for cruelty to animals..? The bloodlust that takes over the unfortunate workers tasked with doing the culling has been seen for years in the UK and Europe, with foot and mouth, blue-tongue, and swine fever, demonstrates the desperation involved...

