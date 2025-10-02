I’ve seen it all, folks.

Surely, you’ve been following the saga at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. You would have been under a rock if you missed the coverage in the last week. I became interested in the story last May when virtually no one was covering it, thinking it was some obscure agricultural fight with the federal government, or worse, some extreme animal rights story.

Well, as you all know, the story was about how Universal Ostrich Farms is being forced by the federal government to kill all 399 of its ostriches because some of the original herd may have had H1N1 avian influenza last December. Those that didn’t die developed what we are still allowed to call “herd immunity.” They developed healthy antibodies to fight the disease. That’s how humanity progressed throughout the eons in response to sickness and disease. Yes, vaccines can work, but no we don’t always need vaccines, especially if they are untested or actually toxic to our health.

So Universal fought back in the only way it could: with legal action. The fat federal government kept winning the cases until it has come down to a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada to decide whether to hear the case. Farm spokeswoman Katie Pastiney has done an oustanding job of getting the truth and facts out to the media. Many of sought to print the truth. Others are working as publicists for the Liberal governement of Mark Carney and his emissaries.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is the face of the federal government: dictatorial, ravenous and incompetent. Since they and the RCMP invaded and occupied the farm 10 days ago, the farm owners have been prevented from feeding or even seeing their lawful livestock. Instead, the CFIA execution squad has terrorized the livestock and lied to the family. Though they claim – without evidence – that the ostriches are a potential source of avian flu, the CFIA executioners walked around the farm and around the ostriches for two days before deciding they had better don their HazMat costumes to make it look better.

In other words, this is all a charade. A joke. A bloody sham.

And animals as well as people are suffering.

So here’s what the federal government and its media partners want you to focus on in the eleventh hour as we await a decision from the Supreme Court as to whether to hear the case and stop the slaughter.

It’s something right out of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa that rocked the Liberal government under then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The RCMP are providing round the clock protection for Lois Wood, a 72-year old Edgewood, B.C., resident who lives next to Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) after a masked man doused the woman in gasoline and punched her in the face,” reads an online CTV story.

“According to police, the suspect they arrested is associated with the protest camp at UOF, where dozens of people have gathered to demonstrate against the culling of more than 300 ostriches, following an outbreak of Avian Flu last December.

“The police investigation comes as the Supreme Court will decide later this week if it will hear an appeal by Universal Ostrich Farms to overturn an order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to euthanize the birds.”

I have no idea how Wood obtained her bruises or the truth of her story. That is up for the police to decide. But why is the government-sponsored, no-credibility CTV suggesting this attack had anything to do with the ostrich farm supporters? Because the individual was seen at the farm. The story describes the suspect as wearing a balaclava and dressed in black. That sounds suspiciously like Antifa, the terrorist organization that routinely and violently attacks people if it thinks it will somehow promote their cause, which is anything but anti-fascist.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is the face of the federal government: dictatorial, ravenous and incompetent.

Is someone determined and perhaps being rewarded to erode the credibility of the farm and in its battle against a Liberal government that is firmly in the pocket of big pharma.

Some of you are already saying, “Haven’t I heard this before?”

Yes, you have. During the Freedom Convoy when there were all manner of outrageous stories told about the truckers who were supposedly “occupying” and terrorizing the city of Ottawa. There were the silly tales of people being “intimidated” by the protesters; of businesses supposedly so petrified with fear they wouldn’t open their doors. Those that did saw huge profits. The protesters were erroneously reported to be urinating and defecating on the streets.

But there were other stories too

Remember the account about someone “associated” with the protest who danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? Turned out the individual had nothing to do with the truckers.

How about the tale of the desecration of the Terry Fox statue on Wellington Street? Nope

And then there was the wild post on X about an apartment complex being set on fire.

All of these incidents were initially attributed to Freedom Convoy participants. All were eventually proved to be false.

So when you see the same nonsense occurring around Canada’s second Freedom Convoy, can you wonder why the media is so desperate?

The mainstream media is trying to use this story, as it tried to use other stories about nearby farms being “concerned” about the ostriches, as a distraction from the overriding point of interest: the CFIA refuses to test these ostriches because it knows they are healthy and wants to kill them anyway to enforce a policy that is illogical and unscientific. The CFIA has acted incompetently and cruelly in the performance of its ridiculous duties and this is what the media should be talking about, but it is not.

It needs to do just that because time is running out.

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Trigger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Show your support for Independent Journalism! Many Different Trigger Sticker Pages to Choose From Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

Thank you to Lisa Robinson modelling our Stand on Guard Vintage cap.

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden

I’ve seen it all, folks.

Surely, you’ve been following the saga at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. You would have been under a rock if you missed the coverage in the last week. I beca

Share

Share

me interested in the story last May when virtually no one was covering it, thinking it was some obscure agricultural fight with the federal government, or worse, some extreme animal rights story.

Well, as you all know, the story was about how Universal Ostrich Farms is being forced by the federal government to kill all 399 of its ostriches because some of the original herd may have had H1N1 avian influenza last December. Those that didn’t die developed what we are still allowed to call “herd immunity.” They developed healthy pathogens to fight the disease. That’w how humanity progressed throughout the eons without the invention of vaccines. Yes, vaccines can work, but no we don’t always need vaccines, especially if they are untested or actually toxic to our health.

So Universal fought back in the only way it could: with legal action. The fat federal government kep winning the cases until it has come down to a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada to decide whether to hear the case.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is the face of the federal government: dictatorial, ravenous and incompetent. Since they and the RCMP invade and occupied the farm 10 days ago, the farm owners have been prevented from feeding or even seeing their lawful livestock. Instead, the CFIA goons have terrorized the livestock and the family. Though they claim they claim – without evidence – that the ostriches are a potential source of avian flu, the CFIA executioners walked around the farm and around the ostriches for rwo days before deciding they had better don their HazMat costumes to make it look better.

In other words, this is all a charade. A joke. A bloody sham.

And people have to suffer.

So here’s what the federal government and its media partners have cooked up in the eleventh hour as we await a decision from the Supreme Court.

It’s something right out of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa that rocked the Liberal government under then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“The RCMP are providing round the clock protection for Lois Wood, a 72-year old Edgewood, B.C., resident who lives next to Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) after a masked man doused the woman in gasoline and punched her in the face.

According to police, the suspect they arrested is associated with the protest camp at UOF, where dozens of people have gathered to demonstrate against the culling of more than 300 ostriches, following an outbreak of Avian Flu last December.

The police investigation comes as the Supreme Court will decide later this week if it will hear an appeal by Universal Ostrich Farms to overturn an order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to euthanize the birds.

In her only interview, Wood told CTV News that she was scared, but felt compelled to speak out for the other residents of Edgewood who are being intimidated by the strangers who have invaded their quiet community.

“Everybody’s scared. The only reason I’m talking right now is because I have 24/7, serious police protection,” Wood said in an interview a week after she was assaulted. Bruises were still visible around her left eye.”

I have no idea how Wood obtained her bruises or the truth of her story. But why is the government-sponsored, no-credibility CTV suggesting this attack had anything to do with the ostrich farm supporters? Because the individual was seen at the far. Was he an Antifa infiltrate or perhaps you might comment on this.

st someone determined and perhaps paid off to erode the credibility of the farm?

Some of you are already saying, “Haven;t I heard this before?”

Yes, you did. During the Freedom Convoy when there were all manner of outrageous stories told about the trucks who were supposedly “occupying” the boring city of Ottawa.

Remember the story about the who danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

How about the tale of the desecration of the Terry Fox statue on Wellington St.

And then there was the wild post on X about an apartment unit being set on fire.

All of these incidents were initially attributed to Freecom Convoy participants. All were eventually proved to be false.

So when you see the same nonsense occurring around Canada’s second Freedom Convoy, can you wonder why the media is so desperate?