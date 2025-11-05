Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Dallas Brodie is the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and the interim leader of the OneBC Party, made up of – for now anyway – two disaffected members of the BC Conservative Party who are fed up with being gagged by its leader and prevented from delivering straight talk on some issues of real importance.

Because Brodie is the only politician brave enough to state the facts and outline the obvious, her simple three step plan could not only help Brodie become the next opposition leader in British Columbia government, due to there being an estimated 110% of the land in BC under First Nation land claims, her strategy outlined below could carry her to the BC Premiership and beyond.

What could be more important than knowing whether or not you own your house and backyard or if some First Nations band has the right to evict you and take over your property.

Seems kind of fundamental to me. Brodie is saying what I have been saying for at least 25 years: that Native self-government and the endless repetition of land acknowledgments would eventually and inevitably lead to the Balkanization of Canada and the complete loss of private property rights. The introduction of so-called “aboriginal title” has accelerated that scenario because First Nations groups can now claim any piece of real estate they want if they can prove their ancestors might have occupied the property centuries ago.

The public finally became aware of this quagmire when the BC Supreme Court announced some weeks ago that the Cowichan tribe had a legal right to huge portions of the Port of Vancouver as well as residential sections of Richmond, some of the most expensive and desirable property in Canada and current owned and occupied by the people who actually purchase it with their hard-earned money and have been paying municipal taxes on it for years.

All of this reconciliation pandering, the deluded insistence that residential school graves exist, the land acknowledgements – all of it – has done nothing to improve the lives of ordinary indigenous people in Canada but has made the Native leadership and a lot of ravenous lawyers very wealthy.

Thank God for Brodie, who spoke to “Stand on Guard” this week. To cut to the chase, she says to stop the disenfranchisement of untold numbers of Canadians Canada must first withdraw from the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and then proceed to dismantle the Indian Act and begin recognizing something called equality under the law for everyone in Canada, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

“And people say, ‘Well, how did this happen?’ Well, basically, what I would say is, 25 years of – I’m going to just use the word – cowardly politicians who didn’t want to face this head on and have the long-term vision to show where this was going to lead to, kept kicking the ball down the road hoping that it wouldn’t rise to the surface on their watch. It’s such a political hot potato that no politicians really want to deal with it. I’m dealing with it now, and boy, is it hot,” Brodie said.

“So what did they do? They left it to the judges. And because of Section 35 of the Constitution Act of 1982 the whole rights around all of this has been developed by the courts, which are notoriously stuffed with left-wing thinkers who and also who have no skin in the game.”



Brodie said this craven political game was finally revealed for all to say when the folks in Richmond were told they were living on Native property.

"“The BC government is saying they’re going to appeal it. But you know how long it takes to go through the courts? It could be two years before they get to appeal, and then it’ll go to the Supreme Court of Canada another few years there, and in the meantime, what are these property owners supposed to do?”

“These people woke up three weeks ago to find out that they no longer have a valid title to the properties that they’ve owned, some of them for 35 years,” Brodie noted, referring to one man who can’t get his mortgage renewed because the bank doesn’t believe he actually owns his house and property anymore.

WATCH local landowner from the disputed area, explain he had his BC blueberry farm mortgage refused by the bank due to the First Nation land claim on his land.

“He’s paid property taxes on it. All those years, he’s improved it, he’s probably renovated it, he’s taken care of it, he’s and now he finds out that he can’t even renew his mortgage because the banks are saying the title is now no longer clear or firm.”

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie (no relation) recently had a townhall to hear how his voters felt about the issue. “Yes, and so these people are now at the meeting last week that was held over 500 people showed up for a meeting in Richmond that was held by another Brody, Malcolm, Brody, who’s the mayor of Richmond, people were saying, Well, what does this mean if I don’t own my property now, do I have to pay property taxes and if I can’t sell my property now? Because nobody wants to buy these properties, and some of them are million, two million plus previously valued properties. Are you going to lower my assessments down now to reflect that it’s worth zero now so I don’t owe any property taxes anymore, because the assessments have to be adjusted downwards.”

Dallas Broadie noted that “the strongest argument against these claims by the Cowichan Nation was the the argument of what’s called extinguishment, which essentially means, if you’ve left your if you haven’t been on the land for more than a X number of years, you you’ve lost your you’ve extinguished your right to claim it, which makes sense, right? It’s if you’ve been gone for a long time you haven’t defended it, then it’s not yours anymore.”

But BC Premier David Eby isn’t going there. As the provincial attorney general, he told government lawyers to stop advancing that argument. “So basically, they pulled their strongest argument. It’s not a surprise that the Cowichan won now, and the BC government is saying they’re going to appeal it. But you know how long it takes to go through the courts? It could be two years before they get to appeal, and then it’ll go to the Supreme Court of Canada another few years there, and in the meantime, what are this property owners supposed to do?”

WATCH BC Premier Eby and his scared BC political cronies in November clearly look uncertain about what to do next on the land claims issue.

“The next step is to repeal UNDRIP out of British Columbia and then make a declaration that UNDRIP does not apply in any way, shape or form to our province, and then demand of the federal government that section 35 of the Constitution, act of 1982 be amended or removed.”

Land acknowledgments bother Brodie as much as they do me.

“I knew this was bad when I first heard the first one. I said, this is not good, because basically, you’re being groomed into surrendering yourself and also accepting that your ancestor did something wrong. This is not okay. You don’t do that in a thriving, healthy country,” she told me.

OneBC introduced legislation this month called The Land Acknowledgement Prohibition Act. It stipulates that “any publicly funded body, whether it’s a school or, you know, any any organization that is like, I don’t know, let’s say the symphony orchestra that’s having things in their public and they’re publicly funded, they are prohibited from doing these ritualized speeches.”

It was defeated by a vote in the BC legislature.

Despite the constant drumming of the woke message in Canada, Brodie said people are beginning to be honest about their real feelings towards the constant pandering and kneeling before the altar of guilt. “People were so excited to hear, finally, someone saying, please get rid of these things. And in my speech, when I was introducing the bill, I said, this is an anthem to a suicidal nation, and I don’t know why we think it’s good to keep feeling ashamed of ourselves. This was an incredible country, and we did the best we could. People back then were doing the best they could at the time.”

So what about the indigenous people in Canada who are supposed to be benefitting in some way from reconciliation? Are they seeing any return, financial or otherwise, from all the money being spent to reimagine history and sell the store”

WATCH MLA Dallas Brodie ask a question in the BC legislature about the OneBC Party’s bill to ban land acknowledgements in BC and the arrogant answer she received from the NDP Govt.

“But here’s the problem, the money and all of these transfers of power and land and money have not been benefiting the average native person living on these reserves, or the Natives living off-reserve in Canada. It’s been staying at a very high level, and we refer to this as the reconciliation industry, which is composed of several groups, the money, land and power is going to chiefs and council. Lawyers, lawyers, lawyers, tons of lawyers, accounting firms, major accounting firms, and then land developers and consultants, and this has become a massive boondoggle. It’s, you know, law firms that used to make their living off of, you know, having whole departments dedicated to a forestry department in a corporate forestry department, and working for these big logging companies now have these massive Aboriginal law groups, and so it’s become an industry.”

So despite all of the money coming forth from the federal government and provincial governments, conditions on Reserves remain as starkly febrile as ever. “In British Columbia alone, the lifespan of native people has dropped by six years since the NDP took power,” Brodie said.

“So all this money spent, you have to ask, What’s going on here? Where is this money going? And why aren’t the people doing better? Everybody in Canada wanted better things for Aboriginal people. There’s not a person who didn’t. But now they’re starting to say, Well, wait a second, after all this money and energy and effort put into this, we’re no further ahead. In fact, we might even be worse than we were before.”

That’s why Brodie is advocating that Canada withdraw from UNDRIP because that could have been the final nail in the coffin of a suicidal country like Canada.

“[Land acknowledgements are] an anthem to a suicidal nation, and I don’t know why we think it’s good to keep feeling ashamed of ourselves. This was an incredible country, and we did the best we could. People back then were doing the best they could at the time.”

But she said that is only the beginning. More and immediate action is required to stop the escalating descent into madness and evanescent property rights including “immediately defunding of all voluntary payments to indigenous bands, immediately stopping any voluntary land transfers that we’re contemplating, because a lot of the payments going are just voluntary,” she said.

“The next step is to repeal UNDRIP out of British Columbia and then make a declaration that UNDRIP does not apply in any way, shape or form to our province, and then demand of the federal government that section 35 of the Constitution, act of 1982 be amended or removed,” said Brodie.

But she saved the best for last: the repeal of the Indian Act because it has established self-governing duchies across Canada who have no accountability but only “a fiduciary obligation only to its band and none to the other people in the area that are now in its territory. So you can see why that’s a problem. They’ve got authority over you, but you have no way to vote them out if you don’t want that, and so that needs to go.”

Is any of this possible? Well, if it’s not possible, there are three potential scenarios for the future of Canada: the enslavement of those who do not belong to the preferred race, a political revolution or a civil war.

The future really is that stark, that simple, that ominous

And those “cowardly politicians” have put us there.

WATCH REVEALED: Coming Land Grab — Exclusive Interview with Dallas Brodie| Stand on Guard

