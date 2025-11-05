Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
5d

At the very least this will destroy BC. If people can’t rely on ownership of property that they have paid for and need for retirement they will not buy nor will anyone invest or be able to sell. Millions will be bankrupt. This will then lead to a bankrupt country as we can not pay the amount of money that will be demanded from the First Nations. That was end Canada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy Bailey's avatar
Randy Bailey
4d

I could see if the first nations had a right but they don't. They lost the Indian wars and were put on reservations. So where is their right to land they have not lived on for centuries. It's just a land grab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Krayden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture