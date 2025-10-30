Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

In May when Prime Minister Mark Carney met with President Donald Trump, he called Trump a “transformational president.”

In October, when he met with Trump in Washington, DC for the second time following the Apr. 28 federal election, Carney called the president “transformative.”

Is there a difference in meaning or was it merely a signal from Carney that Trump had delivered after all of Carney’s obsequious behavior during the 2025 Canadian general election. Carney did not look merely overpowered by Trump – the fact that the president is much taller certainly enhances that effect – but he looked positively subservient and almost prepared to bow on bended knee, every time they get together in public.

The Brookfield Billion Dollar Handshake

This is quite the change from the election where Mark Carney won due to his “Elbows up” tough guy talk regarding how he was going to handle Trump on the tariffs and trade deals. Using propaganda techniques-based on Trump Delusion Syndrome and because Carney was a such a great financial manager this is how he sold CBC propagandized baby boomers on how he was so different than Trudeau and how we would bring a new and better trade deal home to Canada.

Remember the “elbows up” charade that he chronically played during the federal election campaign? He inherited that talking point from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who probably actually did believe that line because his dislike of Trump and all things American had become quite visceral and very obvious by the twilight of his years in power.

But it was a stale joke for Carney, who has most of his investments in the US and has worked with the American power structure for decades, even as he has assiduously worked to erode America’s global hegemony and shift it to China, whom he believes should be the economic engine of the world. But gross hypocrisy and two-faced public personas are nothing new to Carney and he shamelessly sold the pablum about America being an existential threat to Canada to the geriatrics, retirees and shut-ins who were the foundation of his election campaign.

But, why did Trump exhibit such enthusiasm for Carney and want this globalist, green energy advocate to win the last federal election? Was it because of their past business relationship or because Trump wanted to set Carney up just to destroy him? Well, like Trump’s mercurial approach to foreign policy from Ukraine to the Middle East, it is not always clear just why Trump acts as he does.

Was Carney playing the role of political suitor because he hoped to get something out of his relationship with Trump. Not something for Canada of course – like a trade deal – but something for Carney, which is how this former governor of two national banks has conducted his entire career as a master of the low art of crony capitalism.

Was this latest announcement that has now come out this week about a $80 billion windfall to Brookfield Asset Management to “partner” on nuclear reactors, actually a gift from the Trump administration to Brookfield Asset Management and Mark Carney’s personal stock portfolio (now in so called blind trust)? How interesting to note that Brookfield was part of an $80 billion deal with Cameco Corp. and Westinghouse to build nuclear reactors for the US government. Oh, if you hadn’t heard, Brookfield and Cameco now own Westinghouse.

About a week before the announcement of Brookfield’s good fortune, Carney announced that the federal government would spend $2 billion for the construction of the first of four small modular reactors (SMRs) next to Darlington Nuclear Station.

Is this Carney having fun with us again?

Interestingly, that $2 billion “investment” was picked up by more significant media than the $80 billion contract with the US.

When was this Brookfield deal made and did Carney know about it before his stocks went into the blind trust? Has is affected his behavior and how he negotiates for Canada knowing this massive deal that boosts Brookfield stock and his own wealth, was in the works?

Is this Brookfield deal the real reason why Carney’s behavior pre and post-election changed so drastically and why he keeps winking and bowing to Trump every time they meet in public?

How deep is the corruption in the Marxist Carney government?

Carney has so far gotten away with having 103 conflicts of interest and putting all of festering corruption in a “blind trust” that is controlled by his chief of staff. The Conservatives are hoping to get that chief of staff, senior members of the Prime Minister’s Office and Brookfield’s CEO in front of a Parliamentary committee.

We joke about “Marxist” Carney and how Canada is feeling more like a communist country with all of the censorship and surveillance laws currently in front of Parliament. But if Carney has an ideology beyond believing in power and money, it is surely his comfort with the corporatist state, or that political movement known as fascism, where private property and enterprise is allowed to continue but only under the heavy regulation and control of the state.

It is not free enterprise to the extent that anyone is free to buy and sell and to succeed or fail in the marketplace. Fascism chooses the winners and literally subsidizes and favors those who prosper. Isn’t that what Canada has become with its crony capitalism. Carney can’t decide whether he’s been elected as prime minister or provided with a vacation from the corporate jungle.

What adds insult to injury is that Carney has not just brought blatant corruption to Canada’s government, he has brought willful incompetence in negotiating any kind of a trade deal with Trump and the USA on behalf of Canadians. He has not delivered on any of his election promises. He has utterly failed with trade negotiations with the US, outspent his profligate predecessor Trudeau and continued to alienate Western Canada.

Carney is like a bad dream that keeps recurring night after night.

It is becoming increasingly evident; Carney has sold Canada and our Canadian companies down the river, as his own Brookfield portfolio increases drastically.

