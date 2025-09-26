As I write this, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), otherwise known as the Agricultural SS or Carney Gestapo is continuing to violate the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. with their nauseating presence and bureaucratic incompetence. I have just gotten off the line with the farm’s spokeswoman, Katie Pasitney, who has been providing me with up to the minute briefings on what’s happening.

The CFIA apparently contracted something called Nucor Environmental Solutions to dispose of the birds, but the company backed down. Other companies in the province have also refused to accept the government blood money and want nothing to do with this ludicrous and highly un-scientific operation. Dozens of RCMP cars came in from Vernon, BC to the invade the farm as the sun rose on Monday morning.

How incredibly stupid and unnecessary this has all been. This is politics again pretending to be science, just as it did in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia when the state bought the research it wanted to hear. The Nazi most identified with perverted science is Dr. Joseph Mengele, the notorious “Angel of Death” who decided who was to be gassed immediately and who was to be worked to death at the Auschwitz extermination camp. Mengele used the survivors in diabolical experiments that recognized neither the pain nor the humanity of its subjects as he attempted to either prove Nazi racial theories or just satisfy his curiosity over how much torture people could endure without dying.

The corpulent cops are staying at local hotels and eating at a local restaurant, after being on the farm and around the birds, but they apparently aren’t too concerned about passing on any avian flu to the community.

Mengele was not some back alley sadist who got sexual kicks off of watching people suffer. He was a legitimate medical doctor and also had a PhD in philosophy. He wrote his thesis on Hegel, ironically the man who was also the inspiration for Karl Marx’s dialectical materialism that viewed history as the result of a thesis and antithesis creating a synthesis. So, Mengele was a doctor/doctor, as were many academics who served the Nazi killing machine. They knew as long as their experiments and conclusions served the state, they would continue to receive funding.

Well science today is just as much in grip of the state but also embraces the largesse of big pharma, that bloated corporate dictatorship that wants us addicted to drugs and vaccines and does not want herd immunity to provide a natural and profit-free response to disease. That’s why the Liberal government, bought and paid for by big pharma, wants to kill 399 ostriches that survived what could have been avian flu. The CFIA Gestapo won’t even test the birds to see if there is any trace of the virus and if the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms attempts to do so they will see their efforts punished with six months in jail and a $200,000 fine — for each bird tested. Is that insane? Yes, but it’s also an admission that the birds are healthy and the CFIA is morally and intellectually bankrupt.

So that’s why this authoritarian Carney government is prepared to ignore real science, trample on property rights while stealing and killing a farm’s livestock and livelihood. These little people don’t matter to Carney. There’s no money in it for big pharma or for all the companies that Carney remains invested in. Carney still has 103 conflicts of interest because of his wide-ranging, global corporate interests. But he just shrugs that off like his favorite baseball team won’t be making the World Series this year. Canada is being ruled by what is easily the most corrupt federal government in its history and most Canadians are — apparently, if you believe the polls anymore — so enamored with Carney that they just don’t care how sick this is.

That hasn’t stopped the CFIS goons from running around Universal Ostrich Farms in their HazMat costumes, trying to capture the birds.

Remember also that this is a country that celebrates death. The Liberal government seems to think that having an abortion is not just foundational to Canada’s Charter of Rights — it most assuredly is not — but an act of liberation for any woman. But Liberals want to kill the young and the old with their Medical Assistance in Dying program — otherwise known as euthanasia — that has become increasingly broad in determining who is “eligible” to die. So, when you’re exterminating so many people, what’s the life of a few hundred ostriches and why should they care about the property rights of some farmers in the interior of BC — which never votes Liberal anyway?

Katie and her mother were jailed for trying to feed their ostriches. And get this, the cops charged them with a variation of animal cruelty. Is that Orwellian or what? There have been two fires on the farm the thugs enforcing the government’s will have been slashing video camera wires and interfering with the internet. They have tried to hide their activity behind bales of hay and then blue fencing and now black plastic siding. They have exhibited an authoritarian mendacity that is both disgusting and beyond belief.

Many people in Canada, including Barbara Bal, who was formerly with the police and who ran against Mark Carney in the Ottawa riding, are wondering why the RCMP are not pursuing criminals.

Many others are asking why the BC detachment of RCMP isn’t joining with Alberta to search for a missing boy.

The Supreme Court granted an interim stay of execution of the ostriches on Wednesday. That hasn’t stopped the CFIA from running around Universal Ostrich Farm in their HazMat costumes, trying to capture the birds. They look exactly like the clowns they are. The RCMP officers — and hundreds remain on scene — get their kicks from making an abundance of noise at night and shining the lights of their cars at Katie and her mom. These guys haven’t even bothered to don their protective wear because clearly, they not only don’t believe there’s any kind of health crisis at the farm, but they also can’t even be bothered to go along with the nonsensical talking points and pretend they are in a contaminated zone.

I hope and pray each day that this farm is going to beat Canada’s corrupt political system and ordinary Canadians — farmers — are going to succeed in winning against the police state.

I have never had less respect for Canada’s national police force and never been more viscerally aware that it has become a political functionary of the Liberal government. The corpulent cops are staying at local hotels and eating at a local restaurant, after being on the farm and around the birds, but they apparently aren’t too concerned about passing on any avian flu to the community. This whole operation is a charade grounded in the Carney government’s subservience to big pharma, which doesn’t see any value added in herd immunity but knows that there’s a lot of money in vaccines.

I hope and pray each day that this farm is going to beat Canada’s corrupt political system and ordinary Canadians — farmers — are going to succeed in winning against the police state. That’s why I haven’t stopped the interviews, the stories, the posts and the prayers because I have come to view Katie, like Freedom Convoy heroin Tamara Lich, as an icon of Canadian freedom and I have deep affection and admiration for the woman and her vibrant courage.

There’s a “farm aid” concert happening at Katie’s place this weekend. As I musician, I would love to participate but don’t think I can be there. But I am literally reaching out to everyone I have ever known who could make a difference because as I tell people on my broadcast every day, this is not just about “these birds.” It’s not just about one farm — as important and unsettling as that it is. It’s about all of our freedom, which we are losing. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has just announced that he’s going to impose a digital ID on top of the censorship and suppression of free speech his toxic government has already imposed on a once free country. You know that Canada is next — unless we refuse to accept the iron hand of Ottawa and demand to live in a democratic country again.

