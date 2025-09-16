Anarcho-tryranny has many forms, especially as it pertains to the current Carney Liberal government. I have to laugh at how the Carney talking points are constantly telling us that it’s “Canada’s new government.” Well, there’s nothing new about this gang; it’s the same old anarcho-tyranny of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who relentlessly pursued his political enemies, smothered freedom of speech and constantly spewed the doctrine of identity politics.

While it’s technically the Ontario provincial government of Premier Doug Ford who’s persecuting and prosecuting Freedom Convoy hero Chris Barber, it’s the Carney government, through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that’s hounding the Universal Ostrich Farms in BC and wants to kill 399 of the birds just for the hell of it.

I was interviewing Dr. Naomi Wolf this week about her recent book The Pfizer Papers and her continued insistence that Big Pharma not only knew the Covid vaccine was ineffective but that it was unsafe as well. Imagine that!

While conversing, I wondered into the realm of the Freedom Convoy, since the trucker protest still shines as perhaps the strongest and most eloquent refusal to bend to the Covid mandates and lockdowns. I mentioned that I had sat in on last week’s sentencing hearing for – wait for it – Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber’s truck.

Chris already knows the Ontario Crown counsel wants him to go to jail for eight years because he was convicted of “mischief.” He will discover whether the judge agrees with that or not on Oct. 7 – exactly two years and a week after this trial began. As ridiculous as that sounds, the Crown has taken their punitive measures into the stratosphere by wanting to steal and demolish Barber’s truck, the iconic “Big Red” that was so visible during the protest.

It’s also visible on the highways of Western Canada as Chris continues to make a living with his rig. Ontario Premier Doug Ford – and it is Ford because the buck stops with him on this case and he could have reeled in the apparently unhinged prosecution a long time ago – apparently wants to destroy Barber in every way. He’s already endured more than two years of lawfare during the longest mischief trial in Canadian history; now he must consider having his livelihood expropriated by an out of control provincial government.

Dr. Wolf spent much of her life as a cherished member of the liberal elite in the United States, a prominent feminist, best-selling author, advisor to presidents and presidential aspirants. Even though I didn’t always agree with with her in those days, I admired Wolf’s forthright willingness to debate controversial issues and her stalwart support of free speech.

When the Covid pandemic dropped, she could have cruised through the crisis and held the party line. But she didn’t. She had that red pill moment. Her essential integrity and stubborn honesty prevailed and she dared to question the mandates, lockdowns and vaccine. Of course if you resolve that the vaccine was anything but safe and effective, then of course it is an obvious conclusion that the mandates and lockdowns are not only foolish distractions but genuinely authoritarian measures.

So almost overnight, Wolf was a pariah among her liberal Democratic friends and dismissed as a “conspiracy theorist” who was disseminating “misinformation” about the vaccine. Even though we have moved way beyond the naive or plainly stupid acceptance of the vaccine as “safe and effective,” Wikipedia, for instance, still labels Naomi as “conspiracy theorist.”

But back to my interview. Here’s how the exchange with Naomi went. I had dropped the information about Big Red being potentially confiscated and was on to my next question. Naomi tried twice to interject but I didn’t notice, being too focused on moving on to the next query. Finally, after I asked her about whether President Donald Trump was having buyer’s remorse over Operation Warp Speed and the birth of the Covid vaccine, Naomi stopped me.

“That's a great question,” Naomi began, “but before we go on to that, do you mind if I ask because it's going to bother me if I, if I never know what basis is the Canadian government taking a guy's truck?”

I responded, “They're arguing because the truck was associated with the supposed crime, and he was convicted for the crime of mischief, which usually is something that happens at a wedding party. But he's because the truck was associated with the mischief charge. They're arguing they can confiscate it and destroy it because it's become a symbol of that crime. And this is something you would hear from Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia. I've never heard a democratic country argue this. And of course, the so-called conservative premier of Ontario is just turning a blind eye to all of this. He has, he has, at no point, suggested this has gone way too far. And, you know, and I have to, I have to say it's disgusting. It really is disgusting to watch this happen, because this is the man's livelihood. It's not just his truck. It's his livelihood. And they literally want to destroy this man in every aspect possible, because he happened to disagree with the liberal regime at the time, the Trudeau Carney regime.”

So that’s just how ridiculous this whole affair not only is but how it’s being seen by people who thought Canada had some foundation in democracy.

Equally ludicrous is the decision to “cull” 399 ostriches in BC because of an apparent outbreak of avian flu at the farm in November 2024. Even though the crisis was over within a month and the remaining birds have been healthy for almost 300 days, the federal government wants to kill the flock and won’t even allow the farm to test the birds for the virus, threatening to fine them $2,000 and jail them for six months for EACH ostrich tested. Of course this is insanity and has everything to do with the Carney government following the dictates of the World Health Organization and the globalist agenda to destroy livestock so there won’t be anything left to eat but insects. And this indifference or even enmity towards agriculture is firmly grounded in this government’s desire to violate private property, confiscate and kill livestock and eliminate livelihoods.

Working overtime to save the farm is spokeswoman Katie Pastiney, farmer'‘s daugher and one of the most articulate, knowledgeable and effervescent advocates for agriculture that I have ever met. She has been an inspiration for me because of the courage and determination she has shown against the authoritarian overreach of government. As of this writing, the farm is appealing the cull order to the Supreme Court of Canada and hoping that sanity might still be relevant to the federal government.

These are merely two tales; there are so many others. But as long as we have a semblance of our freedom of speech and freedom of the press – which are not precisely defined in Canada’s Charter of Rights – I’ll keep fighting with and for Chris and Katie.

