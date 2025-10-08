Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Wait a minute. The mainstream media is still wondering if Tamara Lich has any “remorse” for helping save Canada from Covid mandate and lockdowns?

Where the hell have, they been? Do they still not know that people are dying from the effects of the vax? Untold millions are dying and will die around the world.

But let me tell you the whole story.

I arrived at the Ontario Provincial Courthouse at exactly 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I had been waiting for this Oct. 7 court date for quite some time. It was finally sentencing day for Freedom Convoy icons Chris Barber and Tamara Lich. It was exactly two years and a month since I had attended their first appearance before Ontario Justice Heather Perkins-McVey. That day was bright, sunny and warm, the first working day after the Labour Day long weekend. This day was overcast with occasional torrential rain. I hoped the weather wasn’t a grim omen of what we were going to hear.

Why should Tamara feel any remorse for helping to end draconian and senseless Covid mandates and lockdowns? How many people didn’t get the toxic, untested and deadly vaccine after the Freedom Convoy?

Although I arrived on time, I should have guessed that the courtroom would be packed. Thankfully there was room for me, and I settled in next to my friend and writer Gord Magill.

The defense and Crown couldn’t have been further apart with their sentencing recommendations. The lawyers for both Chris and Tamara were arguing for an absolute discharge. The prosecution wanted eight years in jail for Chris and seven for Tamara. It also wanted the “forfeiture” of Barber’s truck, “Big Red.” The resolution of that latter demand would not be attained this week.

The Crown’s outrageous position had sent a lot of people into either hysterics or fury. Can you imagine such an extended period of incarceration for two people who had helped organize a peaceful protest and really shouldn’t have been charged with mischief in the first place? But then again, can you imagine eight years in prison for mischief? Murderers and rapists aren’t even getting that in Canada and Perkins-McVey acknowledged that in her lengthy statement that she read to the court, a document she said was an abridged form of the document she would file with the court.

Abridged or not, we all sat there for hours and through two breaks while she did the usual judicial gymnastics of seeming to ponder leniency only to talk like Chris and Tamara should be punished as a deterrent to others thinking they could get away with this affrontery.

I was amazed that the judge said she relied heavily on the Victim Impact Statements that came from the downtrodden residents of downtown Ottawa who claimed the Freedom Convoy did significant harm to their businesses and charities or actually prevented them from leading normal lives. It’s like nobody can remember that Ottawa was in the midst of rolling lockdowns that decimated businesses in the city and extensively impeded everyone’s quality of life. Many businesses that didn’t deliberately close their doors to the truckers, profited during the protest.

But that fabrication persists and nobody repeats it as often as the mainstream media.

So, we sat there while the judge went through verdicts and sentencing from other Freedom Convoy cases, including those involved with the Coots border crossing and Pat King. Pat was in the courtroom with his lawyer. We had chatted before the judge arrived and I don’t know if Perkins-McVey was even aware that he was in the room. When she began talking about him, I pointed to Pat and he looked over at me and smiled.

It’s like nobody can remember that Ottawa was in the midst of rolling lockdowns that decimated businesses in the city and extensively impeded everyone’s quality of life.

Finally, the judge got to the sentences. I knew by this time that Chris and Tamara would not be getting prison time, but I also knew they wouldn’t be getting any absolute discharge. It was sort of what I had been predicting over the previous few days whenever anyone asked me what I thought was going to happen. Not the best-case scenario but certainly not the worst.

So, the judge finally revealed her decision: 12 months of house arrest and 6 months curfew for Chris and 12 months house arrest and 3.5 months curfew for Tamara. Both would have to fulfill 100 hours of community service. The judge allowed plenty of room for Chris’s employment as a trucker.

I immediately put the news on X and notified people via text message, including Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich Farms, who continues to wage another war against Liberal government aggression as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), or, as Katie calls it, the Canadian Animal Cruelty Agency, continues to mistreat the birds under their “care.” I would have thought the CFIA was just another department of faceless government bureaucrats but now we know they are nothing but a mobile death squad.

After quickly finalizing my article for The Post Millennial after my computer shut off for lack of power, I ran upstairs to get some interviews to add to the story and for my own broadcast that I planned to get up for 6 p.m. that night. I managed to position myself at the front of the news scrum when Tamara’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, exited the courthouse. I asked him him if he was satisfied with the sentencing and he said he was, his primary goal being to ensure that Tamara would not spend another day or night in jail.

But what exasperated me was the question from a CBC reporter who wondered if Tamara had yet to experience any “remorse” over her role in the protest, given that it had cost the city of Ottawa so much to harass before the federal money behind the Emergencies Act kicked in to crush the protest.

Why should Tamara feel any remorse for helping to end draconian and senseless Covid mandates and lockdowns? How many people didn’t get the toxic, untested and deadly vaccine after the Freedom Convoy? How many people didn’t descend into addiction or mental illness after the lockdowns gradually ceased and people were allowed to go back to the gym, get a haircut and commune with their friends and family? How many lives did Tamara Lich save, never mind that a handful of affluent liberals in Ottawa decided to close their door and businesses because they felt nothing but contempt for these blue-collar truckers and their deplorable supporters.

So, should we be celebrating that Chris and Tamara are not going to be going to jail – for one week or eight years?

I can tell you this: when the judge left the courtroom for the first break on Tuesday and shortly thereafter Chris stood up to leave as well, most of the people still seated broke into thunderous applause. A lot of people were just relieved that Chris could get on with his life, impeded but not incarcerated.

Of course, this trial should never have happened. Yes, it was always a peaceful protest. I know this was a show trial to highlight two particularly noteworthy opponents of the Liberal regime. But a lot of us worked hard to ensure their story was known to people not just in Canada but in the United States until it became another source of embarrassment for a country sliding into tyranny. Canada isn’t the sort of Canada that I grew up in. It has become almost instinctively corrupt and unblinking in its persecution and prosecution of political opponents of the official narrative. Chris and Tamara were like Soviet dissidents who were facing imprisonment or the Gulag or something a lot less painful.

Is this the justice I wanted? No. Is this the justice that Chris or Tamara probably expected two years ago? No.

But we did convince the Ottawa establishment that it cannot just silence its political opponents with impunity.

There is another fight still raging in Edgewood, BC at Universal Ostrich Farms. Let’s keep fighting for Katie because Katie is fighting for our freedom.

And let’s never forget how Chris and Tamara put their comfortable lives on hold to fight for our freedom. They got persecution, prosecution, lawfare and the abridgment of their freedom in return.

And you know what? Neither of them has ever complained, ever regretted or, yes, ever expressed remorse over the great work they did for this country, for you and for me.

