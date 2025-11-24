hanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

When the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney used its attack dog Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to assault, overpower and occupy Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) last September it was a very personal act of tyranny. This was blatant punishment for a farm that refused to accept the government’s lies and cover story about how over 300 ostriches on the farm were still sick from avian flu because the CFIA said so. No, the government didn’t have to prove that, back that statement up with any evidence and there was certainly no reason to actually test the birds. The farm and all of us simply had to take the CFIA at its word and allow the killing to proceed.

“We’re making sure that every farmer out there has the ability to reach out to a support network within that association, whether it be a team of some lawyers, a couple of vets, people that are all willing to come and bring their professional backgrounds into one, one area that we can support our farmers, support our agricultural sector, and give everybody hope for a strong, independent, healthy future in Canada,” said Katie Pasitney.

Katie Pasitney didn’t accept that and she has spent all of 2025 telling Canadians and the world that the CFIA has proven to be adept at only two things: lying and killing. For over six weeks, CFIA goons ran the farm and the ostriches – into the ground. While the Supreme Court of Canada said it would consider the UOF’s appeal of the “cull,” it gave “custody” of the birds to the bureaucrats. They apparently thought that custody meant they could pretty much do as they pleased because they abused, mistreated, starved and harassed the ostriches all during the time they essentially satisfied themselves on a beautiful farm in the heart of the Kootenays and spent their nights in the most luxurious accommodation in nearby Vernon – all on the public dime.

When the Supreme Court announced that it had dismissed the farm’s appeal, the CFIA went right to work, bringing in a pair of “marksmen” to kill the birds with assault rifles and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. If there is any scene from that night that has been burned into my consciousness, it is that of poor, distraught Katie on her knees in front of the fence that separated this courageous woman from her beloved ostriches, weeping profusely and begging these monsters to “please stop.”

Some of the ostriches survived this grossly inhumane act but the CFA killers finished them off in the morning.

The people who came out to the rally for farmers in Ottawa on Saturday were outraged by what had happened to Katie but inspired by her moxy, courage and determination to fight back.

It was the nightmare that capped off months from hell. But Katie survived as she buried her trauma and grief in tears and deep depression.

But Katie is back and she’s ready to begin a new association called “A Voice for Farmers.” And just as she was a voice for her farm and her ostriches, she is going to be a voice for farmers across Canada who are the victims of a federal government that has declared war on agriculture continues a “stamping out” policy of animal extermination that is not just unnecessary but ghastly and moronic.

On Nov. 22, Canadians at 26 Canadian cities and towns told the Carney government and his CFIA that they aren’t going to roll over for the kind of anarcho-tyranny being dispensed by the federal authorities. What is anarcho-tyranny? Well, that’s when a government is more concerned with persecuting and prosecuting its political enemies than it is real criminals. Does that sound like Canada? It didn’t used to. But it does today.

The people who came out to the rally for farmers in Ottawa on Saturday were outraged by what had happened to Katie but inspired by her moxy, courage and determination to fight back. They know Katie’s fight is not just personal – it never was, because Katie said repeatedly that the battle with the CFIA was not just about UOF but about all farms and all farmers. This fight was about your right to private property, about a farmer’s right to own his or her livestock without the government taking it away and killing it.

The massacre was the nightmare that capped off months from hell. But Katie survived as she buried her trauma and grief in tears and deep depression.

I talked to a lot of folks on Saturday. Many of them recognized me from my daily “Stand on Guard” show and they all thanked me for making the ostrich story so prominent over the seven months that I have been covering the story. They also said they were there to support Katie and the farm and to oppose the horrendous actions of the CFIA.

Debbie Cameron told me how the Ontario Provincial Police had contacted her about organizing a rally for farmers — which she did not — and expressed concern about her “safety.” She said it was not just bizarre but that she felt “intimidated” by the episode, especially when she received a really weird picture from someone who said he was a liaison officer for the police.

“I think everybody would agree that Covid radically changed our lives, and I’m still feeling the pinch really bad. It ruined my business anyway, to see what happened to the ostriches, I too was following it. I was following whatever podcasts and people that were talking about it. But what I noticed, as others have mentioned as well, where are the animal rights activists? Where are government politicians? Why isn’t there some type of an open forum to talk with our politicians about this on the court?” a woman named Carmel asked.

“I just feel like we’ve really been let down. And I think that it was very purposeful to drag it out and to create as much torture and fear and intimidation as possible. I feel those birds were sacrificed, really, to just, I don’t know, send a message that comply or or be gone. You know, like be gone and how can you trust that we have to rise? “

Another protester told me, “I think this is about power and control as well as punishment, and it’s an attack on our small, small farmers in this country. The ostriches are a symbol of what’s to come and what happened to them and to that farm is going to happen all across this country, unless people start to stand up and realize what’s going on.”

“I have a hard time still accepting that this has actually happened on Canadian soil.”

I asked her if CFIA could be coming after our pets.

“Yes, absolutely. Just try and come after mine.”

“How do you feel right now? I just talked to Katie this morning before I came over. They’re looking at tremendous financial burdens, not only from the Supreme Court order, but possibly from the occupation of the farm. Do we need to support this family?” I asked.

“On hundred percent, absolutely,” she said, noting that people can go to www.saveourostriches.com to find out ways that you can help support this family. What they’ve been through is just just … it’s unbelievable. I have a hard time still accepting that this has actually happened on Canadian soil. So thank you.

She plans to organize monthly protests on the sixth day of every month at the CFIA’s national headquarters in Ottawa “to remind them of what they’ve done to this family and to these animals and to help try to bring some accountability from this agency so it never happens again.”

And Katie has “put her armor” back on. And she’s ready to go in the ring with the CFIA.

“The CFIA is only accountable to themselves, so we’re making sure that every farmer out there has the ability to reach out to a support network within that association, whether it be a team of some lawyers, a couple of vets, people that are all willing to come and bring their professional backgrounds into one, one area that we can support our farmers, support our agricultural sector, and give everybody hope for a strong, independent, healthy future in Canada, for our animals, for our dedicated farmers … even all of our farmers with orchards. I mean, this isn’t just about our living animals, but this is about our other sustainable food,” Katie told me.

“It’s a work in progress, but our heads are back together somewhat. We have very rough days. As I was saying, the four walls of the house still seem the safest … but that is giving us the strength to push forward to fight for the rest of Canada so that we have some protection. So we’re working on it, and just looking forward to establishing something that gives everybody a level of protection.”

WATCH Fight Back NOW Before It’s TOO Late! Exclusive Interview Katie Pasitney | Stand on Guard

