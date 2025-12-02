Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivered what was perhaps the speech of her life on Saturday Nov. 28 at the Annual General Meeting of the United Conservative Party (UCP) in Edmonton. There was no leadership review at this meeting but she knew she could lose complete control of the party and face a leadership vote next year. She did lose some control but managed to emerge from the weekend looking like a strong conservative leader who can point to a solid record in the past few years but a very uncertain future ahead the closer she gets to the Liberal government that is so loathed by the voters who continue to support her.

She pulled the rabbit out of the hat. But can she keep doing it?

“I’m announcing today that next week, our UCP government will be introducing a new motion under the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act that will, if passed in the legislature, instruct all provincial entities, including our municipalities and law enforcement agencies to refuse to enforce or prosecute under the federal gun seizure program,” said Smith to another standing ovation.

There’s a huge disconnect here; the UCP membership is increasingly enthusiastic about Alberta independence and really doesn’t see the sanguine future of an Alberta within Canada that Smith so cheerfully shared with her party faithful.

Don’t forget that Smith has been in political trouble in the past, even dismissed as a politically spent force. She was supposed to be premier under the Wildrose banner but that campaign came apart on her and few really thought she could make a political comeback.

But of course she did. And she has genuinely found a comfortable political fit in the UCP. She has delivered on the conservative and libertarian policies that her party’s grassroots love and love Smith for caring about. Indeed, the last part of her speech last weekend was all about how her government has promoted a solid right political agenda.

The first part of her speech was all about how she is trying desperately to justify an ad hoc political alliance with Prime Minister Mark Carney that has produced a memorandum of understanding between Alberta and Ottawa that MIGHT lead to a pipeline to the coast of BC.

“Might” is the keyword. There is no guarantee that the pipeline will attract any private sector investors; nothing certain about BC or First Nations not employing a sort of veto power of the project; absolutely not a foregone conclusion that Carney is even a genuine supporter of this project. This pipeline project could just be a fantastic distraction for a venal prime minister who has used much of his time in office feathering the nest of Brookfield Asset Management, where he used to sit as chairman of the board.

“Alberta is winning, and we will continue to win this battle for our freedom and provincial rights, because we are on the right side of history, and Albertans will not be denied our right to a prosperous future. Now I know full well that so many of you here today have been justifiably like me, frustrated and angry with Ottawa, I get it. I get it. Trust me, I get it. I hear you,” Smith said with a high degree of sincerity.

“We have been abused and taken for granted repeatedly over the past decades, but my friends, let’s not throw in the towel and give up on our country just as the battle has turned in our favor and victory is in sight. It is not what our fellow Canadians, even those that may support differing political parties, are nonetheless supporting Alberta’s vision for a prosperous energy rich nation with strong and sovereign provinces building a Canada we can be proud of again. Now is not the time to give up the fight.”

Well her opponents in the UCP are not quite giving up the fight, but they are giving up the fight for federalism and are embracing Alberta independence.

“Alberta is winning, and we will continue to win this battle for our freedom and provincial rights, because we are on the right side of history, and Albertans will not be denied our right to a prosperous future. Now I know full well that so many of you here today have been justifiably like me, frustrated and angry with Ottawa, I get it. I get it. Trust me, I get it. I hear you,” said Smith.

And Smith is viscerally aware of how strong the support for separation is in her party. Nonetheless she insisted that “now is the time to double down and fight for both our province and our country, because we Albertans are indeed the proudest of Canadians, and we don’t fight for the sake of fighting. We don’t look for conflict when there is an opportunity for freedom and peace and prosperity with our fellow Canadians.”

Well you can’t say that Smith didn’t address the independence factor head-on. However, she managed talk about her pact with Carney and never once mention Carney’s name, suggesting that Alberta alienation was completely the fault of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Again, Smith tried to sell her vision of a Canada allowing Alberta to fulfill its potential and enjoy all the prosperity it can generate. Clearly, it’s not an idea that is going to embraced by a lot of Albertans who think Carney is as bad as, or perhaps worse than, Trudeau. Nonetheless, the premier insisted, “We want to lead this country towards a better and brighter future, because we take great pride in that as a province, all we need is a government in Ottawa to get out of the way and let us turn Canada into a thriving energy superpower, with Alberta leading the way.”

But Jeff Rath, legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project and a leading voice for independence, wasn’t buying any of this. At one point in the convention, he stood up to challenge Smith and attracted huge applause when he said the majority of those at the convention supported separation. “I don’t know what to say. It’s like, this is what happens when politicians, you know, get involved in business, the two of them are congratulating one another and or just falling all over one another as they congratulate themselves on actually making Alberta Oil and Gas the most expensive oil and gas in the world, right? It’s just ludicrous.

“It’s an embarrassment for Alberta that Danielle has literally had to prostate herself to Ottawa to get, you know, a nothing agreement like this done. I mean, I agree completely with Pierre Poilievre on this. And, you know, I’m not the biggest Pierre fan, but when he said that this was a meaningless agreement and nothing more than a public relations ploy, you know, I agree with him 100%,” said Rath.

I mean, you know, Alberta oil is already amongst the most capital intensive oil in the world. It’s the amongst the most expensive oil in the world to produce, and these two just agreed to effectively increasing the price per barrel in Alberta. The Financial Post this morning says between 6-$10 a barrel. We know that by the time you know the all of the budgets on pathways Alliance get blown through the ceiling, and it ends up being a $50 billion project, as opposed to a $20 billion project, etc, etc, right?

You know, the actual increase in cost per barrel of Alberta oil is probably going to be between 15 to 20 dollars a barrel. You know what happens when government gets involved in things, right? So it’s a nightmare for Alberta on top of it. It’s an embarrassment for Alberta that Danielle has literally had to prostate herself to Ottawa to get, you know, a nothing agreement like this done. I mean, I agree completely with Pierre Poilievre on this. And, you know, I’m not the biggest Pierre fan, but when he said that this was a meaningless agreement and nothing more than a public relations ploy, you know, I agree with him 100% . I think this is a really sad day for Alberta and, you know, and it will do nothing but add add fuel to the movement to move Alberta out of Canada. So I guess, from that perspective, I’m grateful.”

Rath said that Carney believes that to make Canada continue to work, he’s going to strangle Alberta to death. And on top of it, I mean, I saw it was on x, but somebody posted this awesome map that I’ve appropriated, and I’ve been re texting. It shows this map of Canada that says carbon tax, and then this map of the United States and Alaska. It says no carbon tax. Where do you think people are going to invest?”

“Are people going to be running to Alberta the way Danielle thinks they are, with a six times increase in carbon tax? And you know, let’s call it what it really is, probably a 10 to 15 or 10 to 20 dollars a barrel increase in production costs as a result of this ridiculous deal.”

Rath said the pipeline deal “doesn’t do anything to take the wind out of the sails of the independence movement, and if anything, it’s going to harden people’s resolve, because it’s just disgusting to many of us that you know, literally, you know, a leader of Alberta has to go on bended knee and embarrass the entire province the way that we’ve been embarrassed by Danielle Smith getting this deal done with Mark Carney, right?” Rath asked.

Rath doubted that “They’re going to get rid of the emissions capital” while noting that Carney’s plans included a 600% increase in the industrial carbon tax. “Yeah, produce all the oil you want. We’ll take all the money, right? So again, it’s just one of these things where Alberta is just being milked dry for the benefit of eastern Canada. And you know, what benefits are we going to get? Because it won’t, I’m telling you, it will not lead to increased foreign investment in Alberta. When the price per barrel of oil in Alberta just jumped.”

“I’m announcing today that next week, our UCP government will be introducing a new motion under the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act that will, if passed in the legislature, instruct all provincial entities, including our municipalities and law enforcement agencies to refuse to enforce or prosecute under the federal gun seizure program,” Smith said to another standing ovation, promising also that “these agencies will not enforce or prosecute Albertans defending their homes and families from intruders.I got a little tip for low life criminals out there, if you don’t want to get shot, don’t break into someone’s house. It’s really that simple, isn’t it? Really is.”

Smith’s future as leader of the UCP, premier of Alberta and most principled conservative politician in Canada is not so simple. Really isn’t.

She might need to move from pulling a rabbit out of the hat to making like Houdini in one of his great escape routines.

WATCH Alberta Independence a Bold Turning Point or a Pipe dream? | Stand on Guard

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Thank you to Lisa Robinson modelling our Stand on Guard Vintage cap.

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden