Day 1 of the Freedom Convoy sentencing hearing had some incredible moments as Justice Heather Perkins-McVey expressed ignorance about protesters and Chris Barber having their bank accounts frozen. Plus, the Crown tried to justify its assertion that Chris Barber and Tamara Lich should spend seven and eight years respectively in jail for a peaceful protest. It was incredible listening to Crown prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher claim that Lich and Barber were “criminally responsible for extraordinary harm” just as it was more than perplexing when Judge Perkins-McVey asked Barber’s lawyer, Diane Magas, “Who froze his account?” the judge for the case was seemingly incredulous about this issue reported around the world, wanting to know who gave this severe order to freeze the bank accounts of truckers and their supporters.

Arguably, in light of what we now know about the vaccine and its potentially deadly effects on the health of those who took it by compulsion or compliance, Barber and Lich are not just heroes but lifesavers. They put their freedom on the line so that others might live. -David Krayden

Here’s what I posted on X while I sat watching the trial Wednesday.

“At the Freedom Convoy trial and not believing what I'm hearing. Not only has this charade wasted millions of dollars but it remains an exercise in punishing political prisoners. The Crown has no sense of reality or what's important.”

The Crown has clearly marked Barber and Lich as political prisoners who deserve more time in the slammer than most rapists, car thieves and even murderers are getting these days from the Canadian judicial system. The prosecution’s demand was clearly laid out in a briefing note they prepared.

Sentencing document, 47-page sentencing brief by Doug Ford's prosecutors. Download and read: R._v._Barber___Lich_-_Crown_Sentencing_Submissions.pdf

In addition to the jail time, the document suggests the state should expropriate Barber’s totemic truck “Big Red” just to add injury to injury. That move is not just about harming the trucker’s livelihood but destroying a symbol of the Freedom Convoy that sought to challenge the overreach of an authoritarian government led by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Vindictive Crown prosecutors who report to Premier Doug Ford seek to put Lich in jail for 7 years and Barber for 8 years. They also want to seize and destroy Barber’s iconic truck Big Red.

Like many, I too am so sick of listening to Wetscher talk about the downtrodden citizens of Ottawa who had to endure the protest and the ludicrous claims that the protest hurt business. Maybe that had something to do with the rolling lockdowns that seized the city from 2020 onwards and destroyed the economic life of the inner city.

But this trial has always been about hyperbole, vindictiveness and politics. Remember that Barber and Lich were accused and then convicted of mischief in April — something that is usually mediated outside of a courtroom. But no, this had to be the longest mischief trial on record, as the province of Ontario continues to consume millions of dollars to punish the pair with lawfare. The two were originally arrested after Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022. That was a ridiculous overreach in itself and completely unjustified.

Even more strange is that it seems like none of the revelations about Covid and its untested vaccine have penetrated the Ottawa bubble, where the Crown prosecutors, like many in Canada, are still living in 2020 and any criticism of the government COVID narrative is considered not just improper and dangerous but insurrectionist. -David Krayden

This trial has merely extended that merciless approach to unwanted political protest that is shared by the federal Liberals and the Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who loved Trudeau so much and is now worshipping at the feet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Emergencies Act succeeded in crushing the Freedom Convoy protest but not in suppressing its message that Covid mandates and lockdowns were not keeping anybody safe but were flattening the economy and making our lives miserable and solitary. This trial has been payback time for the Laurentien elites who resent not getting their way.

ANSWER BELOW TO JUDGE’S QUESTION WHO FROZE CHRIS BARBER’S BANK ACCOUNT?

WATCH VIDEO: Chrystia Freeland laughed when she was asked about her demands that the banks freeze truckers and other Freedom Convoy protestors bank accounts as well as those that donated to the Convoy.

OVER THE WEEKEND

A positive sign came over the weekend before the sentencing hearing, from the Conservative Party of Canada, when after a prolonged silence regarding the ongoing political persecution, due to focused and intense social media pressure from their base, Pierre Poilievre, finally indicated some support for Barber and Lich over the weekend.

One can only hope it is not too little, too late.

WHAT HAPPENED: SENTENCING HEARING DAY 1

The victim impact statements were summarized by the Crown. She said one of the “victims” said she is afraid every time she sees a pickup truck years after the Freedom Convoy event. The crown is listing all the so-called claims reported by the entirely unreliable mainstream media at the time of event. Of course, this was done by reporters who refused to go down to the protest on the ground because they were either afraid of the protesters or the cold.

It has been more than three years of conditions, jail time, and political persecution virtually unknown in Canada at a similar level of lawfare to what the Democrats dished out to President Donald Trump during his election campaign. -David Krayden

When the The folks in the packed courtroom all laughed or guffawed at one of Ottawa’s so-called victim being afraid of pickup trucks. The Crown lawyer and judge looked up seemingly surprised at reaction.

The lawyer leading the civil class action lawsuit against Lich, Barber, and potentially everyone who donated to it, for $300 million admitted this week on X that “8 year sentence is ridiculous. IMO no custody for Lich.” But he also recommends “6 months for Barber.”

He also said the following:

The Right Blend, like me, says Champs’ interpretation of life in downtown Ottawa is inaccurate. Because Ottawa was actually a ghost town before the Freedom Convoy came to town. For the small businesses that opened during the Freedom Convoy and served the truckers and protestors, the protest was actually a lifeline to keep many of their businesses alive.

The costs of COVID lockdowns for Canada, let alone Ottawa, have not been properly measured. This is because this has been a crime of not only government over-reach, but tyranny, perpetuated over the citizens of a so-called democratic nation.

From Grok: Impact on Canadian Businesses

Revenue Losses: Canadian businesses lost an estimated $60 billion in revenues in 2020 due to lockdowns. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were particularly hard-hit, with approximately 47% affected.

Business Closures: Federal data indicates that 120,000 small businesses permanently closed due to the lockdowns, devastating family livelihoods. Business insolvencies rose by 37% in Q4 2021 as emergency support programs ended.

Job Losses and Work-from-Home Shifts: By the end of 2020, low-wage workers in the bottom wage decile saw a 39% reduction in paid employment hours compared to December 2019, while high-wage workers saw a 16% increase. About 4 in 10 Canadian workers could work from home, but low-wage and less-educated households were less likely to have this option, exacerbating income inequality.

This shows that the Ottawa laptop class, who are mostly bureaucrats, were not affected by the pandemic, other than they got to “work” (or not work) from home.

The GROK AI estimate of the amount that Canadian businesses lost during COVID is likely very low, however, the business closures and the job losses from GROK analysis is likely right on, saying that the pandemic lock downs meant that 6 in 10 workers could not work from home and that “low-wage and less educated households were less likely to have this option, exacerbating income inequality.”

This shows the classist origins of the pandemic lock downs and the mandatory vaccines that still control the mainstream, legacy narrative in Canada.

Upsetting to the defendants, was how CTV got things wrong as per usual, by mistakenly reporting a death in Chris Barber’s family. The article stated that Chris Barber had a “sudden death of one of his parents” when it was one of the Crown prosecutors who was not in attendance for this reason.

Barber’s lawyer Magas said seeking eight years for Barber is unduly harsh, referring to previous cases of mischief from the G-20 protests listing actual cases of real violence by anarchists. This was truly damaging mischief, but the judge says is “different” because it is “old fashioned mischief” with actual violence. Magas said these are examples of much more serious and severe mischief at G-20 and labor political protests with much lesser sentence recommendations.

Ax Magas and the judge sparred over how “mischief” should be defined and identified, there was a moment of that combined both hilarity and truth, as someone’s phone went off by accident in the court, playing a video that stated, “Something strange is happening today.” Judge Perkins-McVey sternly warned the individual to turn off the phone, which seemed to have aptly described the surreal atmosphere of this trial.

Even more strange is that it seems like none of the revelations about Covid and its untested vaccine have penetrated the Ottawa bubble, where the Crown prosecutors, like many in Canada, are still living in 2020 and any criticism of the government COVID narrative is considered not just improper and dangerous but insurrectionist.

Magas read many letters of support including one from his ex-wife and her husband. His lawyer explained that 60 percent of his income comes from cross-border travel. A sentence that includes a criminal record would interfere with his future livelihood. She also explained that his bank accounts were already seized for two months so he could not pay loans, and he has paid over $40,000 for travel expenses for this trial.

The judge was seemingly unaware of this detail and she asked who froze Barber’s bank account. There was disbelief evident throughout the courtroom as people looked quizzically at each other.

HOW THIS ALL BEGAN

It has been more than three years of conditions, jail time, and political persecution virtually unknown in Canada at a similar level of lawfare to what the Democrats dished out to President Donald Trump during his election campaign.

Political prisoners traditionally have not been part of our Canadian history — up to this point, anyway. But the cult of Covid, led by woke virtue signaling politicos and technocrats, has changed many things.

The Freedom Convoy's origins were found in the Trudeau government’s decision to mandate vaccines, including for the long-haul truckers who had been transporting goods during Covid for months and months, transporting food and essential items back and forth from the USA, during the pandemic, with no issue.

Trudeau had even spoken about bodily autonomy and how Canada was NOT a country that forced people to take medical treatments they didn’t want. Trudeau claimed his government would not make it mandatory.



Then there was an abrupt flip-flop, and an election making vaccines mandatory for federal workers, for travel by plane, rail or boat in federal jurisdictions.

WATCH HISTORIC VIDEO OF TRUDEAU PUSHING DANGEROUS AND DIVISIVE PANDEMIC PROPAGANDA

Trudeau went onto run a divisive election campaign, pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, promising to punish Canadians who do not bow to the government-imposed vaccine mandates, using the full federal propaganda arm of the Government of Canada in a political psy-op, to “keep Canadians safe,” promoting a mostly untested medical product as “safe and effective” because big pharma says so.

It all came back to haunt Trudeau at the Emergencies Act inquiry, where he was skewered and humiliated by Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk when she asked him when he became so afraid of his own people and she asked, “People have testified in this inquiry referencing your widely published comments calling the unvaccinated racist and misogynists and we have heard testimony in this inquiry about how some of your officials wanted to label protesters as terrorists. Would you agree with me that one of the most important roles of a prime minister is to unite Canadians and not divide them by engaging in name calling?”

Prime Minister Trudeau, infamously blatantly lied when he said, “I did not call people who were unvaccinated names.” (WATCH the exchange below)

REALITY CHECK! TAMARA LICH AND CHRIS BARBER ARE HEROS WHO SAVED LIVES

It was heartening to see Barber’s lawyer, Diane Magas, provide a passionate defence of her client, reminding the judge that this blue-collar icon was and is considered a hero by many Canadians who were utterly victimized by absurd and dangerous Covid policies.

Arguably, in light of what we now know about the vaccine and its potentially deadly effects on the health of those who took it by compulsion or compliance, Barber and Lich are not just heroes but lifesavers.

They put their freedom on the line so that others might live.

Judge: "Chris Barber Had His Bank Account Frozen?" | Stand on Guard

