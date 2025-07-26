Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Doug Ford Ontario: Slow Injustice and Packed Court Dockets

So forget about the Freedom Convoy trial ending in just under two years. We learned Thursday at Day 2 of the sentencing hearing that Justice Heather Perkins-McVey will not sentence Chris Barber and Tamara Lich until Oct 7. That will take this ordeal to 25 months. The circus will reconvene on Aug. 12 to discuss the “forfeiture” of Barber’s truck “Big Red,” an icon of the Freedom Convoy as well as being integral to Barber’s livelihood.

Remember that this trial is being conducted in an Ontario provincial court so that means it’s Ontario Premier Doug Ford who will be confiscating Barber’s vehicle. This is not only sheer madness; it looks and sounds like communism.

It is also, ignobly, the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

“[Barber and Lich are] acquitted on everything except mischief, and somehow mischief is going to give them seven or eight years. And everyone's pointed out how we have violent criminals and repeat offenders out on bail the next day, This does feel very politically motivated, as opposed to true public safety … We're not talking about people who vandalized. We're not talking about the G-20, where they're breaking windows. They were annoying. Yes, they made noise. They made life miserable for people in the area. But that is not equivalent to other instances that get a slap on the wrist.” Dr. Miljan, Windsor University political science professor and fellow for the Fraser Institute Dr. Lydia Miljan

If the justice system crawls in Ontario, it’s probably because judges are forced to spend two years on mischief cases that are all about political payback. There isn’t enough time to get to the homicide cases because there are so many mischief cases tied to the Freedom Convoy that continue to take up time and court space. Have a look at this wonderful post on X, below. This is exactly how it feels covering this trial and I know it’s even worse for Chris and Tamara.

Meme of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, commenting on how long their trial in Ontario court is taking.

Perkins-McVey commented about a murder case that was scheduled on her docket, which this Freedom Convoy show trial would have to be scheduled around.

How many other pandemic protest cases are taking up time of judges in Ontario and in Canada so that actual real victims cannot get justice and the accused cannot move forward with speedy trials guaranteed by the law?

As we said, Sept. 12 is forfeiture day in this Stalinist show trial. The Crown will attempt to justify their demand to steal Barber’s truck and either put it in the service of some Bolshevik glee club or have it consigned to an Ottawa junk yard.

Yes, you might need to read that again.

This is a truck that Barber makes his primary living with.

Vindictive Crown prosecutors who report to Premier Doug Ford seek to put Lich in jail for 7 years and Barber for 8 years. They also want to seize and destroy Barber’s iconic truck Big Red.

Over-reaction Part of Anarcho-tyranny?

At what point exactly does a country move from democracy to anarcho-tyranny?

The Wall Street Journal asks, “What is it about the Covid protesters that causes Canada to so overreact?”. And goes on to say “Remember the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” of truckers? Canada isn’t done overreacting.”

This definition was sent to me by one of my audiences:

“Anarcho-tyranny is a concept that where the state is argued to be more interested in controlling citizens, so they do not oppose the managerial class (tyranny) rather than controlling real criminals causing anarchy). Laws are argued to be enforced only selectively, depending on what is perceived to be beneficial to the ruling elite.”

This sort of Freedom Convoy over-reaction, as the Wall Street Journal points out, is obviously cooked into anarcho-tyranny as a means to protect corporate cronyism, the sort of corporate cronyism that Prime Minister Mark Carney specializes in.

When murderers and rapists are getting less jail time than what the Crown seeks for a two people who participated in a peaceful protest that took place over three years ago, and it wants to viscerally destroy these peaceful protesters’ lives and steal their property just because they dare to disagree with the government narrative, then this is NOT equal justice under the law.

If the size of their social media accounts, in fact, is the reason for the unequal treatment by the court, this means, even without the next phase of censorship legislation, Canada has already moved into the SAME territory as Keir Starmer’s United Kingdom and Ursula von der Leyen’s Europe, putting their citizens in jail for tweets and social media posts, which were in fact obsessively focused on in the court for the majority of the trial, through a backdoor “mischief” charge.

Based on the evidence of what we are seeing, of cases with minimal penalties and special exceptions to special identity groups that are favoured over others, then yes, based on the definition, we are getting very, very close to anarcho-tyranny, if we are not already there.

In a recent Stand on Guard interview I asked Windsor University political science professor and fellow for the Fraser Institute Dr. Lydia Miljan who recently wrote an article entitled Democracy waning in Canada due to federal policies about her opinion regarding how invocation of the Emergencies Act and the Freedom Convoy trial have eroded democracy in Canada.

Professor Lydia Miljan

Miljan said:

“Both because of how they invoked the Emergencies Act, which Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that they did not meet the threshold for using their extraordinary powers. And you have to point out to people, and I often do the timelines, because I think it gets muddled, right? They tried to make it sound like this was an economic issue, that they had to invoke it because we were losing trade with the United States. But we also recall that both the Couts blockade and the one at Windsor had been cleared the weekend before …” “[Barber and Lich are] acquitted on everything except mischief, and somehow mischief is going to give them seven or eight years. And everyone's pointed out how we have violent criminals and repeat offenders out on bail the next day, This does feel very politically motivated, as opposed to true public safety … We're not talking about people who vandalized. We're not talking about the G-20, where they're breaking windows. They were annoying. Yes, they made noise. They made life miserable for people in the area. But that is not equivalent to other instances that get a slap on the wrist.”

Question for Doug Ford: “Why Are You Picking on Western Canadians?”

Other than asking why Doug Ford wants to steal Chris Barber’s truck, another question that has not been answered in over two years of court dates, but deserves to be heard and understood, is why a vindictive Ontario court is focusing on Barber and Lich who are from Saskatchewan and Alberta respectively?

They were NOT in the trucks that parked on Ottawa’s Wellington and Kent streets and stopped traffic!

Why has Doug Ford’s provincial court pursued the most vicious charges against those from western Canada? Kind of makes you think, doesn’t it?

I can attest due to my own reporting that the western portion of the Freedom Convoy did not arrive until a day or more AFTER local Ontario and Quebec truckers were ALREADY installed on the main throughway streets in Ottawa. Lich and Barber did not even know the truckers that chose to protest in Ontario and Quebec, arriving days earlier than the western portion of the Convoy. I know from my own reporting during this time, that many of the truckers on Wellington St. could not speak English they were full Francophone unilingual. And the truckers on Kent Street were mostly ALL Ontario license plates.

Lich and Barber did not even know the Ontario and Quebec truckers that had blocked the streets before they arrived in Ontario. There was no direction for them to block traffic on Wellington and Kent streets.

What is mostly misunderstood by an absent mainstream media with no guts, too afraid to talk to the protestors, and by a tyrannical and stubborn Laurentien elite technocracy and political class is that the Freedom Convoy protesters and trucks that first arrived in protest blocking streets, they were mostly local from Ontario, Quebec, the Ottawa Valley and Ottawa itself.

The Ontario and Quebec convoy truckers were brave and heroic the same as the western convoy and it is true that truckers have received some fines. But they are not being threatened by Ford’s oppressive provincial court with seven and eight years of imprisonment and the destruction of their trucks.

Other than the location of origin of the participants, the other underlying factor that could be triggering the governments and the court, could be the fact that Barber and Lich have large social media accounts: Lich on Facebook and Twitter and Barber on TikTok.

If the size of their social media accounts, in fact, is the reason for the unequal treatment by the court, this means, even without the next phase of censorship legislation, Canada has already moved into the SAME territory as Keir Starmer’s United Kingdom and Ursula von der Leyen’s Europe, putting their citizens in jail for tweets and social media posts, which were in fact obsessively focused on in the court for the majority of the trial, through a backdoor “mischief” charge.

My Perspective

A dear friend commented to me about the trial, "People are coming in and defacing property and freaking protesting every day and you're not even allowed to touch them and then a Canadian does nothing even close and they're charged like this. What is wrong with this country? I honestly don't even want to be here anymore it's beyond fixing.”

And I said, "Yeah, sometimes I wonder too if it's worth fighting.”

But I keep fighting. I think we have to. And I think all of the people I I met over the last couple of days, a lot of new faces, too, and a lot of old ones as well, would agree with me, we have to keep fighting. But I said to a woman sitting behind me today in the courtroom, I said, you know, even if both Tamara and Chris get an absolute discharge out of this, and that's, you know, that's the best they can hope for at this point.

The Ford government has been working in concert with the federal Liberals for years. Ford stood by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he invoked the Emergencies Act and now, he is cozying up to Prime Minister Mark Carney. The red Tory Ontario regime is in sync with the neo-Maoist one in Ottawa.

Chris and Tamara have already been punished beyond anything most of us will ever have to experience. They've had bank accounts frozen. They've had tremendous expenses imposed upon them, for travel, restaurants and hotels as they’ve had to make the trip to Ottawa from their homes in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

They've had this onerous mandate forced upon them and they've been pretty good about it and they've complied. They've abided by the rules. They followed all the directions give to them. Tamara spent 45 days in jail.

Tamara told me the other day that she's ready for anything. And she's she says, "I win either way." And she says she has no intention of apologizing because she asks who would I apologize to? To the people who said thank you that you've done something to stop these mandates? To the people who were sitting alone in their apartments or homes, suffering from depression, tempted by addiction, and who found new hope when the freedom convoy came to town?

People often say that “The process is the punishment.”

Lich often says, “I win either way”.

I'm thankful she and Chris were able to help and that they're so courageous. But would they do it again after all of this? I wouldn't blame them if they said no. But these are extraordinary people.

The Crown likes to say that they committed extraordinarily criminal acts which is absolutely absurd. But these they are extraordinary people, and they are the sort of people who might do it again because as Lich likes to say freedom is not free.

Sometimes you have to fight for the things you believe in. So, they might do it again but I I wouldn't blame them if they didn't. And how about all those other people who are inspired by the freedom convoy who now say well is it worth it to stand up to this government? Is it worth it to stand up to the mainstream media? Is it worth it to stand up to the health care system if I'm going to get mowed over and it's going to cost me my job, my livelihood, tens of thousands of dollars, public humiliation, hate mail?

Is that worth it?

So, this is what this trial has been all about. Two years in the making. This is what this trial has been all about is to send the message out. Let the message go forth. The Mark Carney Liberals and the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives say, "Forget fighting for liberty. Forget fighting for freedom because we've got your number in the end and we'll punish you and we'll make sure you don't survive and you'll come out at the end of this much diminished.” Well, I'm thankful to say Tamara Leech and Chris Barber are not much diminished.

They are not smaller. They are not defeated. They are victorious because they stood for freedom. And so in that regard, these governments failed. They have not coined the courage, the endurance, the perseverance, and the raw guts of these two people, these great Canadians. But I'm sure they've convinced a lot of other Canadians to stay home and keep their mouths shut. That's what this has been about.

Well, guess what?

Didn't work for me either because I'm not going to keep my mouth shut either. And I remain inspired by what Chris and Tamara did. And I'll be back in September when they debate whether or not the state has the right to expropriate a man's truck.

I can't wait to hear the absurd arguments from the crown at that point. And I'll be back in October when the judge issues her decision on sentencing.

Heroes

Lich’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, gave an impassioned defence at the sentencing hearing and also read many letters of support into the trial record. Many letters and Greenspon himself told the Judge that many in Canada consider Lich and Barber to be heroes.

I do too. Barber and Lich moved governments to dial back the mandates and the lockdowns. They allowed people the choice to vax or not to vax without being punished with loss of work. They saved lives because we now know the vaccine is neither safe nor effective and vast numbers of people have been injured by it. We should be celebrating the lives and heroism of Chris and Tamara, not thinking of incarcerating them.

We are a sick country but we can get better.

I hope.

Sentencing document, 47-page sentencing brief by Doug Ford's prosecutors. Download and read: R._v._Barber___Lich_-_Crown_Sentencing_Submissions.pdf

Lawfare TWIST: They Want to Take Away Big Red! | Stand on Guard

