Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Beth
2d

Every socialist-communist regime throughout history has SCAPEGOATED anyone who stepped forth to shine a beacon of light into the dark sullen eyes of their soulless tyrants, this is no different. Success for the powerful elitists was gleaned out of the Covid era by their adoption of the warring strategy of divide and conquer, hammered into the citizenry by the paid propaganda machines churning out biased directives 24/7. Many Canadians have blindly sleepwalked right into totalitarianism and nothing can shake them awake. Canada is over. Those who fought two world wars who were maimed or died for preserving 'democracy' paid a heavy price for NOTHING! Look at what their offspring, through generations, have done. SHAMEFUL!

Mike Canary
2d

With an election in the rear view mirror for Doug Ford - he is now showing his true colours. Between this Stalin show trial of peaceful protestors, and his asinine desire to grant work permits to more asylum seekers as our youth struggle for employment, so much for Conservative values. By the end of summer - Canadians will also see our new PMs colours. Thank you for continuing to expose this tyranny in Canada. Ordinary Canadians from all walks of life need to start stepping up and push back on government overreach.

