During the same week that we learned the Ontario Crown wants to incarcerate Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich for up to eight years for a peaceful protest – and seize Barber’s truck – cities across eastern and central Canada tried to cancel US evangelist and musician Sean Feucht.

Although the events were completely unrelated in terms of planning or promotion, they both demonstrated how Canadian authorities display an utter contempt for fundamental democratic freedoms.

In the case of the Freedom Convoy, it was hatred for freedom of assembly and free speech. In the case of Feucht it was opposition to freedom of religion. Without these three freedoms, a democracy will die. Arguably the funeral rites have already been read over Canada’s democracy.

We have dealt extensively with how absurd and ridiculous the province of Ontario appears when it suggests Barber and Lich should go to jail for their role in a peaceful protest that was non-violent and that did not occupy any buildings, private or public, did not break any windows, injure any bystanders, start any fires or create any chaos. Thieves, rapists and, yes, murderers are getting less time for their crimes but the political establishment in Canada has reserved a particular enmity towards Barber, Lich and the Freedom Convoy. Why? They defied the hegemonic woke discourse and refused to conform to the political narrative that was being propagated by governments at all levels in Canada to deliberately exploit an exaggerated health crisis to aggrandize power.

Feucht’s visit to Canada last week also illustrates how politically and morally bankrupt Canada has become.

You see, in Canada it is perfectly permissible to celebrate any sort of moral depravity in a public place and we’re all supposed to not just tolerate it but embrace it and get enthusiastic about it. But don’t attempt to be a Christian in the public square. Don’t try to worship Jesus Christ in a public place because Christians, especially evangelical Christians, are third-class citizens in the country that they helped to found in 1867. At sybaritic Pride parades from coast to coast, homosexual men prance around in the nude and expose themselves to children while police stand aimlessly aside, almost quietly celebrating their incompetence and failure to act in the public interest. But celebrating gay hedonism is what now defines Canada.

When Feucht came to Canada, he was denied access to public spaces in Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton and Charlottetown or Gatineau, a city just across the Quebec border from Ottawa. The reason? He is “divisive” and "controversial" and somehow acquainted with the MAGA forces that elected President Donald Trump. And he is a Christian who is pro-life and who doesn’t accept the LGBTQ agenda.

"But while Feucht was being persecuted for his faith in Canada, there was not a single word of opposition from either Prime Minister Mark Carney or Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Yes, we should expect nothing from Carney, a smorgasbord Catholic who picks and chooses what dogmas of the church he believes in. But what of Poilievre, a man who should be running to the right of the party in order to assure his continued leadership of it?"

In Montreal, the police force does its job almost entirely in service of that city’s woke mayor and they enthusiastically occupied a Spanish Catholic church where Feucht was performing before deciding it should just watch Antifa try to stop the show and do absolutely nothing when one of these animals threw a smoke bomb at Feucht. The next day, Montreal fined the church $2,500 for hosting the concert. Since when do churches have to obtain a permit to host a guest speaker or stage a concert?

The world noted how Canada no longer respected freedom of religion even though it is in our Bill of Rights and our Charter of Rights as a fundamental Freedom.

Diefenbaker’s preamble to the Bill of Rights profoundly clarified Canadian’s are free to “worship in my own way”.

Feucht is returning to Canada for dates in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Winnipeg is already balking on its agreement to allow Feucht to perform in that city’s Central Park. But the rest of his dates are so far safe. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith – the true leader of Canadian conservatism – has even invited the American pastor to perform on the steps of the provincial legislature in Edmonton.

But while Feucht was being persecuted for his faith in Canada, there was not a single word of opposition from either Prime Minister Mark Carney or Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Yes, we should expect nothing from Carney, a smorgasbord Catholic who picks and chooses what dogmas of the church he believes in. But what of Poilievre, a man who should be running to the right of the party in order to assure his continued leadership of it? Yes, he is busy knocking on doors in that infamous Battle River-Crowfoot byelection, but has he no sense of political opportunity, even if he doesn’t have any personal passion for the issue?

In a post on X, Feucht reminded us all that the Canadian Government does not have the power to declare that God is dead when he says, “God is not dead in Canada.”

The arrogance, overreach and imbecility of our governments may be overwhelming, but the power of the Almighty easily surpasses the prideful assumptions of politicians the world over.

So perhaps we should look at Feucht’s Canadian tour as a symbol of hope as well as despair. He was literally attacked in central Canada and even had his bus rammed on the highway by some unhinged driver. He returned to the US and literally kissed the ground. But if Canada west of red Winnipeg decides to respect the freedom of religion and freedom of speech that this country once cherished, then perhaps there is hope for Canada yet. A country cannot just tolerate basic freedoms; it must make this liberty integral to its nationhood. It is not enough to say we will put up with freedom of religion; we must truly celebrate it and be proud that we are a free country that allows people to worship God as they choose.

