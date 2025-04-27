Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Linda Keays
2d

Senior granny alone here. Canadian. I worked 10-16 hr days for over two decades (really) to pay my 17% mortgage monthly, so my three kids would have a stable home. The bank I’d been dealing with for years, told me they couldn’t give me a mortgage because I was female. Hence, I had to go to a mortgage broker. Went to university for six years, first class grades. But my bank of many years wouldn’t give me a mortgage. I owe my equity to my kids, who suffered in my absence. Very sick now. But I will sell and give my equity to my kids if the Libs win. Ps. I paid income taxes since I was 15 yrs old while I was saving for a house. I paid taxes to build and get permits. I’ve paid property taxes for decades.

Rick Adam
2d

These maniacs can not be tolerated, bring Carney's assets home and taxed.

