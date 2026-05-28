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CARNEY: THE MOST CORRUPT CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER SERIES

PART 1 MOST Corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian History (Part 1). Patterns in Power: Does Mark Carney control the $2 trillion Canadian pensions he is making a part of our trade deals? PART 2 Stealing Canadian Democracy Part of Mark Carney’s Long Game (Part 2). Patterns in power: “A pragmatic moment” -- how the world works. PART 3 Brookfield First, Canada Last: Carney – The Most Corrupt Canadian Prime Minister (Part 3). Patterns in power: Carney’s corrupt & conflicted cronyism exposed. Intersection review of Carney’s Canadian trade priorities and Carney’s private capital investments.

CARNEY — MOST CORRUPT PRIME MINISTER IN CANADIAN HISTORY

Through an investigative series of articles, we are exposing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s areas of conflict related to the overlap of Brookfield Asset Management activities and his political role as Canada’s leader.

In Article 3, we examined 15 diplomatic and trade missions. We asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze the potential level of Carney’s conflict of interest that might arise from the Canadian trade and diplomatic missions and cross referenced this with Brookfield deals in the same countries. Out of Carney’s 15 trade missions, 9 were judged to be within a range of high to very high risk for conflict of interest. We did a Ukraine deep dive into Carney and Brookfield conflicts in Ukraine, which A.I. found to be very high risk.

Other high risk and very high-risk conflict areas for Carney, according to the A.I. included Norway (High); Japan (High); Australia (High); India (High); Qatar (High); Ukraine (Very High); Sweden (High); and UAE (Very High). The conflict high risk for Canada’s Prime Minister Carney, also includes China.

TODAY, we are putting the Canada - China “strategic” partnership under the microscope. With Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, sometimes it seems like we are watching a masterclass in diplomatic submission dressed up as sophisticated globalism.

In two news conferences held on May 27, Wiretap media captured the following regarding Canada’s “Strategic Partnership” with China and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) secret Memorandum in Understanding (MOU) with the communist police in China.

In an explosive statement Prime Minister Mark Carney finally responded to questions about why Canadians cannot see the secret RCMP MOU with China, calling it “standard procedure” (9:50 a.m.):

“I’ll answer the second part of the question first. We don’t make a habit of releasing security documents with, with other governments for reasons of operational security, that is standard practice for this government, previous governments as well. So, I don’t see a reason to change that in in this circumstance. So, thank you for that question, but that’s our policy.”

On the same day, on Parliament Hill, security expert Dan Stanton, retired senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) official warned (11:00 a.m.):

“My 32 years at CSIS, most of it was in counterintelligence. Canada’s resetting the relationship with China, and I think that’s good. They’re resetting with others. My only comment would be this should be done with eyes wide open. We learned with the Meng affair and the two Michael tragedy that Canada did not have a special relationship with China. We sometimes have these illusions that we have a certain leverage, or we have a special understood relationship we could use. The reality is often a lot blunter.”

This is a juxtaposition showing Canada’s vulnerability in our foreign policy and trade position currently with China.

Our eyes are NOT wide open.

As Canadian citizens, we are blindfolded by secret agreements and conflicts of interest that are hidden by the media not reporting them and by old ethics guidelines that have not been built for a transnational, World Economic Forum (WEF), Brookfield class Prime Minister with passports from three countries (United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada).

Carney and Xi: “Don’t Lecture Me in Public”

Recently while on an Australian trade mission (March 3–6, 2026) Mark Carney spoke about his first meeting as Prime Minister with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in November 2025. Here’s how he described it:

“The first time as prime minister that I met with President Xi which was at the APEC summit in November. He chose to spend the first 10 plus minutes discussing how he wanted the personal interaction to be. And if I were to summarize... no surprises if you really care about something be clear. Don’t tell me, don’t lecture me... Don’t lecture me in public. Bring issues to me directly.”

Really?

Xi basically gave Carney a tutorial on how to be a good little partner: keep the criticism behind closed doors, spare me the public scolding, and we’ll get along just fine.

Is Canada embarking on a new future becoming a corporate neo-colonial state?

This isn’t diplomacy — it’s a submission with a regime that doesn’t do “win-win.” It does “China wins, you comply.”

This sort of humiliation ritual plus a public scolding was provided to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, China’s Chairman Xi in the publicly dressed down Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The public exchange was caught on camera by Canada’s pool reporter taking place at the G20 where Xi up-braids Trudeau about a ‘leaked’ conversation saying it could have consequences.



“’We should have conservations in a respectful way. Otherwise, the results can’t be predicted,’ said Xi in Mandarin,” which some might think was a threat of some kind.

Trudeau Chief of Staff Katie Telford says PMJT went to the “washroom” at the end of the exchange.



This was an embarrassment for Canada and Trudeau not a successful foreign relations junket for Canada’s former Prime Minister, so undoubtedly Carney is obviously trying to avoid this or any other conflict.

This subservience, and the avoidance of any conflict with China when Canada needs someone to stand up for its citizens and economy, what does this cost Canada when it comes to our sovereignty?

My only comment would be this should be done with eyes wide open. -Dan Stanton, retired senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) official

It is time all of Canada faces uncomfortable truths that polite Ottawa society would rather ignore. While Canadians grapple with everything from collapsing property rights in British Columbia to the endless culture wars, one issue looms large on the foreign policy front: our government’s dangerously naive — or worse, deliberately deferential — relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

We ask you to consider the following questions as we reveal to you the China - Brookfield - Carney connections and conflicts. To consider how this relates to Carney’s latest moves in China, moving Canada away from trade with our geopolitical ally in the United States, and how this affecting business, trade, and our very security and sovereignty in Canada for you and your family.

Is Canada embarking on a new future becoming a corporate neo-colonial state? Historically, this is part of our Canadian heritage under England and the Hudson Bay Company. Is this where Carney is taking us again?

Are Carney and his ‘New World Order” World Economic Forum (WEF) cronies using Brookfield, Blackrock, Blackstone etc. etc. as financial corporations to continue to enrich themselves, while using Canadian citizens pension funds and taxes as “capital”, as they dodge taxes, moving MORE funds offshore, while virtual signaling with “green grift” and the latest A.I. data center putsch?

At the same time, while they have played a significant part in of shoring our labor and commercial goods like furniture and cars to China, are they now further opening the door to China to try to further escalate their personal profits?

Is this why there is no actual or real strategy to bring home the manufacturing to Canada and North America? The only focus is to enrich themselves personally as time is running out.

WATCH VID CARNEY TALK ABOUT A NEW WORLD ORDER WITH CHINA

The RCMP’s Dangerous Handshake with Beijing’s Enforcers: The Secret MOU that Won’t Go Away

Investigative reporter Terry Glavin in February 2026 pointed out, “The most alarming agreement Carney concluded in Beijing [during his China trade mission in January] was the restoration of the relationship between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and China’s dreaded Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

That agreement has its origins in a fairly straightforward police liaison arrangement that had evolved during the Harper years into a joint effort to target the Chinese Communist Party’s wealthy fraudsters and embezzlers who routinely found refuge in Canada. But it quickly turned out to be a cover for Beijing to target “political criminals,” often relying on coerced interrogations and blackmail.”

“Liberals make potfuls of money from dealings with China. Brookfield is in there like a dirty shirt, as we know, everywhere Carney goes, Brookfield is sure to follow, or maybe it’s the other way around. Brookfield is there first. There’s always a Brookfield connection to anything he does internationally, and that should be examined much more closely than it is being examined.” -Catherine Swift, representing the Coalition of Concerned of Manufacturers and Business of Canada

This secret China - RCMP Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is the Carney curse that is not going away. It is on a constant cyclical news cycle. Most recently, Global News reported on May 21, 2026, that the “RCMP spokesperson Robin Percival said the memorandum of understanding signed in January “outlines specific forms of mutual collaboration” on policing, the exchange of information and investigative assistance, but did not give further details.”

She stated, “The RCMP says it won’t release the full agreement it signed with China’s Ministry of Public Security without Beijing agreeing to do so, despite demands from the federal Conservatives and NDP for answers on what it contains.

Percival said the memorandum of understanding signed in January “outlines specific forms of mutual collaboration” on policing, the exchange of information and investigative assistance.” Percival said:

“The RCMP will not unilaterally make public or share the contents of an MOU with a third party without the concurrence of the other party. As such, the RCMP is not releasing the contents of the MOU at this time.”

She claims this sort of agreement is standard stuff — just like agreements with the United States’ FBI, DEA, and CIA and the Five Eyes intelligence agencies that operate a close-knit network of intelligence agencies within Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

Except China’s Ministry of Public Security isn’t exactly the FBI.

Interestingly Percival is being tracked by Rise Media, “Chinese Canada's most high-quality all-media Chinese platform.”

Robin Percival spokesperson quoted in Global and Chinese Rise Media article

The Chinese language media article does a deep dive exposing all the RCMP weaknesses readily apparent. It quotes Percival about their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) sort of polices and also extensively quotes the National Security and Intelligence Council (NSICOP) regarding very specific “loopholes” within Canada’s RCMP including a RCMP officer that was bribed related to “cryptophone company in British Columbia”, pointing out that the bribed officer “continued to obtain top-secret intelligence from the Five Eyes Alliance, which posed a great danger to Canada's national security.” It also notes the RCMP vacancy rate was high tracking the RCMP job vacancies in each province.

Our diaspora communities deserve to know how this safety and rights are being protected.” NDP Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan

The article also quoted NSICOP report regarding

“Lack training in specialized skills such as money laundering, terrorism, espionage investigations, etc. Two years in remote areas is not enough to equip these officers with national case investigation experience, and Canada is in dire need of a force with modern criminal investigation capabilities to deal with a wide range of modern high-tech crimes.”

Nothing to see here folks.

Totally normal Canada-Chinese relations.

This secret RCMP-China security MOU was also questioned at the House of Commons committee recently, where RCMP official Bryan Larkin admitted how close the Canadian RCMP are to the Chinese authorities. When questioned about the secret agreement Larkin described it as a “re-enhancement” of the past memorandum of understanding.

“It’s really around how we share information. It’s how we actually disclose information. It’s how we actually do mutual investigations...”

Once again this is the communist country that does not have the same human rights as Canada. The Chinese Communist Party has a well-documented history of torture, harassment and forced confessions. We’re supposed to believe information-sharing with these folks is just routine policing?

Rebel News reported that in response to Conservative MP John Williamson’s Order Paper Question, the government confirmed that the RCMP 2026 MOU between the RCMP and China includes “exchange of information, investigative assistance, training and coordination with other domestic law enforcement agencies.”

The government’s reply in Parliament stated:

“The full text of the 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the RCMP and China’s Ministry of Public Security will not be tabled in Parliament or released publicly because such international law enforcement agreements require confidentiality and cannot be disclosed without the consent of the other party.”

Opposition to Carney and the RCMP keeping the China police station MOU secret is growing on all sides. Both Conservative Part of Canada (CPC) public safety critic Frank Caputo and New Democratic Party (NDP) public safety critic Jenny Kwan have separately written letters to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree calling for the secret MOU's release, saying the details deserve to be scrutinized by MPs and Canadians.

Kwan stated on X:

“I’m calling on Mark Carney govt to stop hiding RCMP-MPs MOU in Beijing. Reports that RCMP needs Beijing’s “permission” to show this MOU to Canadians are a threat to our sovereignty. Our diaspora communities deserve to know how this safety and rights are being protected.”

NDP MP Jenny Kwan's letter

The federal government refuses to release the full text of this controversial agreement. Surprise, surprise.

Chinese Police Stations: Now You See Them, Now You Don’t

Remember when the RCMP insisted there were no Chinese overseas police stations in Canada? Then they said they closed them. Now, apparently, they’re operational again — or never really went away.

Quebec Chinese community members are demanding answers after yet another investigation was quietly shelved.

Hong Kong Watch and diaspora groups have also expressed “deep fear and anxiety” over this RCMP-Ministry of Public Security partnership calling for full transparency because there is real fear about the data that the RCMP is handing over to Beijing’s enforcers.

As one observer put it: these “stations” exist to harass, intimidate, and potentially kidnap Chinese Canadians who fled communist tyranny. And our government is helping with the paperwork.

And these Chinese police station intimidation strategies being perfected in Canada are now spreading to the United States, however, the USA is doing something about it: “I Exposed a Secret Chinese Spy Post in NYC — Then the Feds Took It Down.”

“Investigative reporter Isabel Vincent pulls back the curtain on a shocking operation allegedly hiding in plain sight in the heart of Manhattan’s Chinatown — and the federal case that followed. What began as a tip about secret Chinese “police stations” quickly spiraled into a years-long investigation involving surveillance, intimidation, dissidents living in fear, and an FBI raid that stunned New Yorkers.”

Dangerous Chinese Impacts on Canadians

We have tracked Carney’s and his former company Brookfield’s relationship with China today and in the recent past to tease out the pattern we are seeing where conflicts of interest are influencing Canadian foreign policy decisions, making life more dangerous for Canadians.

Here are some recent examples of how public safety is drastically deteriorating in Canada due to the China influence and interference.

Facts show that the financial reward to Canada for Liberals chasing the red dragon does not provide what Canada needs for immediate trade relief.

1) In the trial of alleged double agent William Majcher the court documents revealed how 25 Canadian residents were targeted by Chinese police under an “anti-corruption program.” Some of them would have faced life imprisonment, or even a death sentence.

The 63-year-old Majcher, a former RCMP officer in British Columbia, is accused of illegally participating in an international anti-corruption campaign launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping called “Operation Fox Hunt,” which was later followed by a similar campaign known as “Operation SkyNet.”

The case stemmed from Majcher’s 2023 arrest and involved allegations tied to Chinese repatriation efforts, but it concluded with a full acquittal. No further proceedings are expected on this charge. For the most official updates, check B.C. court records or recent reports from CBC, Globe and Mail, or Vancouver Sun.

With the new policies and secret RCMP MOU negotiated in January, was Majcher REALLY a double agent or was he implementing what is now the official Carney China policy?

Officer Majcher was just a little ahead of the time.

It is no surprise then when on May 13, under this sort of backdrop, Justice Devlin delivered the not-guilty ruling. She expressed doubts about the nature/extent of Majcher’s actions and noted the evidence was insufficient to show specific intent to unlawfully assist Chinese authorities.

Chinese Canadians must be becoming increasingly nervous, and so should all of us, if the RCMP are giving our information to China as part of a secret MOU. The day before the RCMP alleged communist collaborator was let off, “human rights advocates sound alarm” because the court documents showed how much the Chinese police are harassing Chinese Canadian diaspora residents and how much information the RCMP is sharing with China.

In the old days, economists and politicians always said that by opening up trade with China they would become more like us. Instead, we lost our entire manufacturing sector and what is happening is we are losing our individual freedoms as our country and our leaders like Carney are adopting more and more of China’s authoritarian policies. We are becoming more LIKE THEM!

2) Michael Kovrig who is one of the “Two Michaels” — the Canadian former diplomat and geopolitical analyst who, along with Michael Spavor, was arbitrarily put in prison by China for 1,019 days (December 2018 to September 2021) in retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Kovrig appeared before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU) in May 2026 as founder of the Global Network for Strategic Effects.

Korvig spoke to human rights issues and also national security, economic issues related to importing Chinese EVs — including forced labor concerns in China, predatory CCP-linked industrial practices, sovereignty issues, and the dangers of deepening economic entanglement with China as a hedge against U.S. trade tensions.

Kovrig stated at committee:

“Concentrated sectoral economic dependence also constricts federal policy-making autonomy. The PRC weaponizes technology, supply chains and market access to coerce acquiescence to its geopolitical agenda. China’s ambassador just demonstrated this when he pressed Canada to weaken the long-standing policy on Taiwan. Importing Chinese EVs means importing predatory monopolistic behaviour that our companies can’t survive, labour conditions that our workers won’t tolerate and infringements of sovereignty that our nation shouldn’t accept.”

3) On March 26, 2026 Conservative floor crosser MP Michael Ma at the Industry Committee Liberal questioned expert witness Margaret McCuaig-Johnston (China Strategic Risks Institute/University of Ottawa) during a hearing focused on issues like electric vehicles, supply chains, and forced labor in China. Ma pressed her on whether she had personally witnessed forced labor (specifically referencing Shenzhen in some accounts, though the exchange touched on broader China/Xinjiang concerns), suggested her evidence might be “hearsay,” and cast doubt on reports from organizations like Human Rights Watch.

Ma finally gave a lukewarm apology for spreading his obvious disinformation, but he and Carney both could not condemn China’s “forced labor” or slave labor.

The best Carney could do is criticize it around the world, “There’s evidence and there’s existence I should say of child labor and forced labor around the world.”

Carney, long before he was prime minister, as the Brookfield chairman, also refused to admit there is problem with Chinese Uyghur slave labor in 2021 when pressed by Pierre Poilievre. This is because Brookfield buys solar panels from China.

And still today Carney continues to dodge these questions now that he is prime minister. Carney went onto later that week excuse Ma by praising his “Liberal and Canadian values,” at a Liberal fundraiser.

4) MP Chiang joking about China kidnapping his political opponent — Carney’s supportive comments supporting MP Ma, who obviously does not believe that China has any human rights issues, at the same time as minimizing China’s human rights issues, mirrors what he also said during the general election where he defended Liberal MP Michael Chiang who was caught promoting a $1 million HK China bounty on Chiang’s political opponent — Conservative candidate Joe Tay.

WATCH MP CHIANG PROMOTE A CHINESE BOUNTY ON JOE TAY HIS CONSERVATIVE OPPONENT

Carney at this time stated he had “complete confidence” in Chiang and allowed him to continue as the Liberal candidate, until Chiang withdrew on his own later that week after corporate media pressure continued to build.

Citing threats, police advised Tay to halt his political campaign, which the Conservative candidate apparently complied with.

Tay’s riding of Markham—Unionville, was ironically the riding Ma (the recent floor crosser) now represents as Tay and Ma switched their seats mid-election, according to our research.

Ma, after he crossed the floor to the Liberals a few weeks earlier, participated in the Canada, China trade mission in January where Carney proclaimed the “New World Order.”

So, we can expect a lot more of this sort of “willful blindness” as investigative reporter Sam Cooper calls it, and worse with this sort of third world level corruption becoming clearer, as Carney deepens Canada’s ties to China. This will undoubtedly further enrich Carney’s personal stock portfolio (held in blind trust) and also increase Brookfield’s profits in China.

Why Do The Liberals Love China So Much?

This isn’t incompetence. It’s a pattern.

Catherine Swift, representing the Coalition of Concerned of Manufacturers and Business of Canada points out the Liberals long legacy at cozying up to China.

She says

“Liberals make potfuls of money from dealings with China. Brookfield is in there like a dirty shirt, as we know, everywhere Carney goes, Brookfield is sure to follow, or maybe it’s the other way around. Brookfield is there first. There’s always a Brookfield connection to anything he does internationally, and that should be examined much more closely than it is being examined.”

Swift is not wrong with her assessment about Liberals and their preferential business dealings with China. This is in spite of the fact for Canada the trade comparison of China with the United States does not add up.

Canadian merchandise exports to the United States in 2025: approximately $520–550 billion

Canadian merchandise exports to China in 2025: C$33.48 billion (domestic exports; some reports round to $34.1 billion including minor adjustments).

Of course, imports are different, Canada brought in $90.62 billion in goods from China in 2025, as our political leaders have manufactured the world where most of our manufacturing for most of our commercial needs are now done in China Canadian merchandise imports from China in 2025: C$90.62 billion.

Facts show that the financial reward to Canada for Liberals chasing the red dragon does not provide what Canada needs for immediate trade relief. Canada needs the trade deal with the United States to facilitate those continued half trillion trade exports to the USA, the Canadian economy relies on, yet, as this article will show you, Carney’s focus has been on China, not a new trade deal with the United States.

Historically, Liberals have always admired China. Justin Trudeau even openly admired China’s “basic dictatorship” at a public event. In 2013 Justin Trudeau said at a “Ladies Night” political fundraiser:

“There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say, we need to go green as fast as we need to start investing in solar. There is a flexibility that I know [Prime Minister] Stephen Harper must dream about, of having a dictatorship that he could do everything he wanted, that I find quite interesting.”

Liberals have an almost legendary history of praising China’s communist dictatorship. This also goes back to Canada’s earlier Trudeau — Pierre Elliott Trudeau. In 1973, former Prime Minister Trudeau Sr. said of China:

“... their genius in creating a system that, in comparison with all previous Chinese social systems, is striving to provide human dignity and equality of opportunity for the Chinese people.”

Pierre Elliott Trudeau toasting with Premier Zhou Enlai at a banquet during the 1973 visit.

Now that Trudeau Jr. has been pushed out of the way by Mark Carney, it appears that it is Carney who has become Trudeau’s eager successor as Beijing’s greatest western acolyte.

One has to wonder is it an ideological affinity, economic naivety, or as Swift says, something more transactional related to Carney’s and his cronies’ personal investments which could be influencing the thinking and Canada’s policy direction today.

One thing is for certain, in addition to declaring that the new world order is upon us while in China in January 2026, Carney has also praised the Chinese currency again and again and again saying he wants it to become the primary currency for world trade.

Here is what we tracked down where Carney is on the record praising China.

In March 2024, as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Carney actually expressed optimism that China could be a world leader on green energy and net zero.

"China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition.”

This is of course another bald-faced lie from Carney to suck up to China for financial reasons since China continues to add new coal plants to its energy grid all the time. According to the International Energy Agency: “In China, coal demand grew by 1.2% (43 Mtce) in 2024, reaching a new all-time high. The country now consumes nearly 40% more coal than the rest of the world combined.”

In March 2025 the 21st Century Business Herald, a Chinese publication, Carney said, “It is good that the Chinese currency has become the global reserve currency.” And he said that the “renminbi’s status as a reserve currency, expanding its international use will be one of the most important factors.”

Carney also praised China in this video (above) found by Canada Proud, which seems to have originated while Carney was the Bank of England governor. Carney said:

“In June, under my predecessor, the Bank of England signed such an agreement with the People’s Bank of China and this reflects the growing international role of the Renminbi. It dovetails with the possibility of establishing a Renminbi clearing bank here in London and it is also consistent with our broader policy of openness to hosting foreign wholesale banking activities, which could be extended to branches of Chinese banks. “Now, helping internationalization of the Chinese currency is a global good consistent with London’s historic role.”

As the governor of the Bank of England, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in 2019 (organized by the United States Federal Reserve), Carney again praised China’s currency saying it should be the “reserve” currency and he criticized the USA:

“And the most likely candidate for true reserve currency status, the [Chinese] Renminbi (RMB), has a long way to go before it is ready to assume the mantle. The initial building blocks are there. Already, China is the world’s leading trading nation, overtaking the US at the start of this decade. And the Renminbi is now more common than sterling in oil future benchmarks, despite having no share in the market prior to 2018.”

These are all things Carney said before he became Prime Minister. During the 2025 leadership debate on national television, Carney was asked about who Canada’s biggest security threat is, Mark Carney replied:

“I think the biggest security threat to Canada is China.”

When Carney was asked by a reporter in 2026 if he still thought China was the biggest security threat to Canada since Carney was now negotiating with China and allowing Chinese EVs into Canada and negotiating secret RCMP MOUs with China etc. etc., Carney glibly answered with a smug smile:

“The security landscape continues to change, and in a world that’s more dangerous and divided, we face many threats. That’s the reality, and the job, my responsibilities as Prime Minister, the job of the government is to manage those threats.”

None of Mark Carney’s past speeches praising China and lobbying for the Chinese currency to become the world currency of trade have ever been questioned by anyone in the corporate bought and paid for Canadian media.

MORE regarding Mark Carney’s Speeches praising article in KR News article Mark Carney is China’s Man.

Even American Democrats Are Raising Eyebrows

The absurdity reached new heights when Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) expressed alarm at Canada’s willingness to roll out the red carpet for Chinese electric vehicles — the very same ones the US is trying to keep at arm’s length for national security reasons.

She highlighted the risks of cars complete with data packages “sending back 3D video and mapping and geolocation and can be hacked back to Beijing.” A former CIA officer himself, the senator called these “national security issues, not just economic security issues.”

Let that sink in. A Democrat from a border state is tougher on Chinese infiltration than our Liberal Prime Minister.

The same Mark Carney who lectures us about the “new world order” seems perfectly content letting potential Beijing surveillance devices roll onto Canadian roads.

Nothing says “strategic autonomy” like importing cars that phone home to the Ministry of State Security.

Are Canadians Interested in the China Takeover?

Polls show shockingly few — around 6% in some surveys — view Chinese (and Russian) interference as a top concern (Abacus).

That’s dangerous complacency.

People tune out.

But ignoring the dragon doesn’t make it disappear. It just gives it more room to roam through our institutions, our data, and our democracy.

We need transparency on these secret agreements. We need to scrap the dangerous EV experiment. And we need leaders who put Canadian sovereignty and citizen safety ahead of playing nice with authoritarians.

Because if China’s “don’t lecture me in public” is now our foreign policy doctrine, we’re not standing on guard for Canada — we’re standing down for China.

And that should worry every single one of us.

THE BROOKFIELD - CARNEY CHINA CONNECTIONS EXPOSED | PATTERNS IN POWER

We are examining these connections with China in this article and how these conflicts are affecting Canadian policy.

* Asterisk indicates countries that have invested their sovereign wealth funds with Brookfield

1. *China Trade and Strategic Partnership Multiple Visits: Apr. 12-14; Apr. 3, 2026; Jan. 13–17, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission promoted energy transition & financial access; Brookfield’s 3 GW China renewables portfolio and Bank of China loan directly benefit from deeper bilateral ties

China’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: Over $2.3 billion

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

Analysis on the Chinese Trade Missions to China in a few short months indicate a lightening pace of speed for official Canadian diplomatic and trade engagements as well as Brookfield deals with continual overlap of the two. See the table at the bottom of article for comparison of dates.

One of the key overlaps is when Canada and its financiers and bankers including a Brookfield representative were included in the Apr. 3, 2026, mission led by Finance Minister Champagne, which included unrecorded meetings between these bankers and Chinese officials — all Carney cronies. More on this in the analysis below.

Participating on the Apr. 3, 2026 trade mission included 4 government officials: François-Philippe Champagne — Minister of Finance and National Revenue (led the delegation); Tiff Macklem — governor of the Bank of Canada; Peter Routledge — Superintendent of Financial Institutions; and Jennifer May — Canada’s Ambassador to China (hosted/greeted the group). Also participating in the trade mission included 11 financial and business service executives (Bay Street / Institutional Participants): Daniel Cheng — Managing Partner and Head of Greater China / Asia Pacific (Brookfield Asset Management, specifically in the Energy / Renewable Power & Transition group) was one

China Trade Mission 1: Jan. 13–17, 2026

Carney’s visit to Beijing marked the first by a Canadian PM since 2017. In January Carney met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, forging a new Canada-China Strategic Partnership and securing agreements on agricultural market access (e.g., canola, lobster, peas) and broader trade/energy cooperation.

The timing aligned with Brookfield’s continued expansion in the very sectors (energy transition and infrastructure) that were central to the discussions. Carney said the infamous “New World Order” statement at this meeting to the seeming horror of Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, who was sitting beside Carney, and just trying to get a simple trade deal for Saskatchewan and Canadian canola (and pork) producers.

“The new “strategic partnership” will slash tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and certain agricultural and food products – including Canadian canola, lobsters and crab” (What to know about the Canada-China trade deal on EVs and canola - The Globe and Mail)

CANADA GAVE CHINA

EV access into Canada from China: The 100% surtax has been repealed. Eligible Chinese-made EVs including passenger vehicles and certain electric trucks can now enter under a country-specific annual quota of 49,000 vehicles at the tariff rate of 6.1%.

CANADA GOT FROM CHINA

Canola to China: Canola seed: Previous 84–85% tariff NOW reduced to a combined applied rate of approximately 14.9–15%. This significantly improves market access for roughly $4 billion in annual Canadian exports; Canola meal: Previous: 100% tariffs NOW removed from March 1, 2026, until at least the end of 2026; Canola oil was not fully addressed in the initial deal and may still face restrictions or require further negotiations.

Seafood to China: The 25% additional tariff has been removed until the end of 2026 For lobster the tariff is NOW approximately 7%; For snow crab: Similar removal of the 25% surcharge.

Canadian Pork Exports to China: The 25% tariff on pork remains in place. Some progress was noted on related areas (e.g., resumption of Canadian porcine genetics and pet food protocols), but pork itself continues to face barriers. Further talks may address this in the future.

China Trade Mission 2: Apr. 3, 2026

Minister of Finance François-Philippe Champagne led a Canadian delegation who met with with China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials Apr. 3, 2026.

Champagne claimed, “If you want to expand your trade, you need financial services. You need to be able to provide that kind of services to the exporters that want to do more in the Chinese market.”

But what is the real reason for a banker-focused trade mission to China that included Brookfield? And what about all the other trade missions/ photo ops, 15 of which we outline and track later on in this article.

Participating in the trade mission focusing on “financial services” included four government officials:

(1) Minister of Finance and National Revenue François-Philippe Champagne led the delegation; (2) Tiff Macklem — governor of the Bank of Canada; (3) Peter Routledge — superintendent of Financial Institutions; and (4) Jennifer May — Canada’s ambassador to China (hosted/greeted the group).

Also participating in the trade mission included 11 financiers including a representative of Brookfield:

(1) Daniel Cheng — managing partner and head of Greater China / Asia Pacific (Brookfield Asset Management, specifically in the Energy/Renewable Power & Transition group); (2) Scott Brison (former minister) — vice-chair, BMO Wealth Management (former Cabinet colleague of Champagne); (3) Phil Witherington — CEO, Manulife; (4) Kevin Strain — CEO, Sun Life; (5) Vivi Hou — CEO, Power Pacific (Power Corp. related); (6) Vincent Joli-Coeur — Asia-Pacific Chair, National Bank (Banque Nationale); (7) Alex Tam — CEO, CIBC Hong Kong; (8) Ran Liu — Managing Director, Global Public Affairs, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB); (9) Tina Qiu — Head, RBC Beijing Branch; (10) Ying Du — Asia lead, Mackenzie Investments; and (11) Scott Bao — China representative, TD Bank.

SEE PICTURE OF THIS MISSION’S PARTICIPANTS ABOVE.

China Trade Mission 3: Apr. 12-14, 2026

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu set to visit the People's Republic of China from April 12–14 to promote stronger economic ties and greater market access.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025 to 2026: CHINA

Brookfield’s substantial exposure to Chinese renewables, infrastructure, real estate, and related transition assets creates direct overlap with the energy, clean technology, and trade pillars were advanced during the trade mission. This includes Brookfield’s historical financial ties (e.g., Bank of China loans secured during Carney’s Brookfield tenure) and the risk that strengthened bilateral ties and market access could indirectly enhance opportunities or valuations for the firm’s existing Chinese portfolio. Public and political scrutiny remains elevated given the scale of Brookfield’s China investments and Carney’s prior leadership role.

Before Carney’s Liberal Leadership Bid & General Election

March 25, 2024: Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of a select group of Western business leaders. The meeting was part of China’s efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic ties with the West. Discussions focused on trade, economic cooperation between China and North America, and investment opportunities (aligning with Brookfield’s interests in renewables, infrastructure, and real estate in China). Mark Carney with Xi Jin Ping and group of western businessmen March 2024 at the China Development Forum.

Oct. 18 - 20, 2024: After Carney was appointed as the official economic advisor for the Liberal party of Canada, appointed by the Prime Minister as the “ Chair Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth” Carney attended China’s Annual Conference of the Financial Street Forum 2024 where he met with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong (also deputy secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee) held at the Beijing Financial Regulatory Bureau headquarters. Carney also participated in a “high-level dialogue session,” with Zhou Xiaochuan (former governor of the People’s Bank of China). and Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock, seen below in the picture with Ghislaine Maxwell and the Carneys.



(L to R) 2013 Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman Blackrock. allegedly, Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England; Ghislaine Maxwell, now in jail related to the Epstein pedophile ring; and Diana Fox Carney at the “Wilderness Festival” hosted at Carney’s sister-in-law Lady Tania Fox Rotherwick’s farm ( Daily Mail )

Blurring lines between Carney’s official position and his Brookfield business, at this time, he secured a loan for Brookfield from the Bank of China, refinancing Brookfield’s Shanghai commercial real estate holdings in the amount of $276 million (USD) $1.96 billion yuan for Brookfield. The deal was completed in November 2024.

After the Canadian General Election When Carney Became Prime Minister

Apr. 3, 2026: Brookfield executive Daniel Cheng, who heads Greater China for Brookfield, participated in a trade mission with several banks and the governor of the Bank of Canada along with Champagne. Cheng on the Brookfield website Cheng tows the Brookfield highly lucrative party line when he says: “There are significant decarbonization trends in China driven by the private and public sectors as well as the regulatory environment that remains highly supportive of long-term energy transition.”

The trip focused on “financial services” and Canadian “pensions.” Cheng who is headquartered in China, is listed among the participants in the mission alongside the other financial executives. participated in a Canadian trade mission with Champagne for a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bruce Flatt, chair and CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025.

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The research and material in this story are not all inclusive. If you find anything that should be amended, please reach out.

Email story tips and research to tips@kraydensrightnews.com

We freely provide all our source links within this article. Do your own research. Contact your Members of Parliament and your MLAs/ MPPs with concerns about Mark Carney’s conflicts of interest and our pensions being treated as “capital” which are putting Canada’s economy in jeopardy.

What do you think?

Let us know in the comments and pass this article on so more can learn about Carney’s corruption.

CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSION LIST

The list links below are all searchable, connecting directly to each section featuring the trade mission and Brookfield activities

* Asterisks indicate countries that have invested their sovereign wealth funds with Brookfield

TABLE OF CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSIONS AND BROOKFIELD OVERLAP OF ACTIVITIES

For more information you can also visit:

Moose on the Loose chart on Carney’s Brookfield conflicts and how they relate to his trade missions

Melanie in Saskatchewan who has published 2 articles about this corruption here and here.

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