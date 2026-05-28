Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
4d

Tell me how the “leader” of Canada ca have a secret deal witha communist country and not be accountable to any Canadian?? What has he got us into? He truly thinks he is a king and can do what he wants, however he wants!!! Can blame this all on the floor crosses!!

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Ben Canuck's avatar
Ben Canuck
1d

🐸☕️

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