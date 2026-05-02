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WATCH for a NEW upcoming documentary series chronicling Carney’s corruption in the near future here on Krayden’s Right News and Stand on Guard podcast.

One of the patterns that has come out in our research tracking Mark Carney’s trade missions and Brookfield Asset Management — Carney’s former company — shows how the rise of Mark Carney and Brookfield are perfectly lined up with the decline of Canada.

Is this merely a coincidence?

According to Canadian Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney is intertwining politics and his own economic personal gain and this is making Canada into a “political economy,” rather than a functioning real economy that benefits the majority of its people:

“Remember that he pushed for heat pumps, pump subsidies. Well, Brookfield sells heat pumps. Remember he pushed for money printing inflation? Well, the CEO of Brookfield confirmed on May 20 of last year that Brookfield profits off of inflation. ‘Many of our things are regulated rate based or contractual in nature, and inflation is actually a positive to the numbers. So as inflation comes in, it actually helps the revenue streams of those businesses,’ [said] the CEO of Brookfield. “And then, of course, this is a prime minister who said little over a year ago that he had successfully lobbied for a more expensive form of so-called sustainable aviation fuel, right before Brookfield, his company, invested a billion dollars in that same fuel. “So, forcing Canadian passengers to pay higher airline fees for this pricier fuel, which then his company profited from. “This is not business. “This is political manipulation. “It raises the cost for everyone, especially those who don’t have political power. “That is the difference between the real economy and the protected economy. In the real economy, inflation crushes families. It raises grocery bills, it raises rent mortgage payments. It costs you more for gas, heat and electricity. It shuts young people out of home ownership and starting families. “But in a political economy, inflation can be used as a revenue tool for elites and schemers. Government creates the rule. The rule creates the market. The insider sees the rule coming. “The insider invests the consumer pays the politically connected profit.”

“Carneyism,” which I am coining to describe the political and economic phenomenon of Mark Carney, is becoming the new way institutions and our economy are marching forward. Carneyism falls somewhere between communism and fascism, but, like both of these ideologies, a Carneyist state controls the economy for the benefit of an elite and restricts the freedoms of the individual: especially freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Like communism and fascism, Carneyism also seeks to collude with and potentially control the judiciary.

The specifics of Carney’s conflicts of interest include Carney’s disclosure in July 2025 that lists holdings in 567 organizations/entities. Out of Carney’s investments, reportedly, only three were Canadian companies which is roughly 0.5% of the portfolio, with the vast majority, around 550, tied to the United States.

Of course this reality demonstrates Carney’s flagrant hypocrisy in encouraging the end of Canada’s close relationship with the US and chronically sniping at America as some kind of existential threat to Canada even as such talk erodes any chance that Carney might have of sealing a trade agreement with President Donald Trump or even extending something resembling the current agreement that we have with CUSMA. Canada is geographically tied to the US and it remains our strongest trading partner and military ally. Carney knows this as well as anyone and he has benefitted hugely from that reality.

As Catherine Swift, from the Coalition of Concerned of Manufacturers and Business of Canada, noted:

We do 3% of business with China, 75% with United States. But we don’t like Trump. It’s laughable.

Duff Conacher, Democracy Watch, recently testified that Carney has so many conflicts of interests but short of selling his stocks, the outdated rules governing these conflicts mean that 99% of Carney’s decisions are excluded from outside administration. Currently, under “general application … only applies 1% of the time, to very specific decisions.” As a result, Conacher contended, with more than a hint of irony, that it is almost impossible to be in a conflict of interest under the Conflict of Interest (COI) Act,” as they exist currently (page 21, NEW Ethics Committee report).

As we showed in PART 1 of this series, Carney’s so-called blind trust that is administered by his chief of staff, does absolutely nothing to protect Canadians from Carney’s conflicts, because his current stock portfolio includes future earnings in “carried interest” from Brookfield, and he already knows which stocks his policy decisions in Canada will benefit

Another interesting coincidence, in seven out of the fifteen trade missions Carney partook in, all those countries have sovereign wealth funds that have investments in Brookfield. The sovereign wealth investments in Brookfield from those companies comes to over $53.6 billion.

CARNEY: THE MOST CORRUPT CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER SERIES PART 1 MOST Corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian History (Part 1). Patterns in Power: Does Mark Carney control the $2 trillion Canadian pensions he is making a part of our trade deals? PART 2 Stealing Canadian Democracy Part of Mark Carney’s Long Game (Part 2). Patterns in power: “A pragmatic moment” -- how the world works. PART 3 Brookfield First, Canada Last: Carney – The Most Corrupt Canadian Prime Minister (Part 3). Patterns in power: Carney’s corrupt & conflicted cronyism exposed. Intersection review of Carney’s Canadian trade priorities and Carney’s private capital investments.

BROOKFIELD FIRST, CANADA LAST

As the Frank Sinatra song recalls, It was a very good year for Brookfield. Brookfield Asset Management reported record results to the end of 2025 and was able to hike dividends by 15% (Feb 04, 2026). Brookfield fundraised a record $35 billion in the fourth quarter and a total of $112 billion for 2025; its quarterly earnings were up 28% year-over-year.

But it was a very bad year for Canada.

Canada’s economy in 2026 is characterized by persistently weak growth, stagnant productivity, and mounting pressures on ordinary households. While the country has avoided a technical recession, many Canadians are experiencing economic strain through high living costs, a cooling labor market, and a deepening homelessness crisis visible in tent encampments across major cities.

Key economic indicators include:

So, when Brookfield comes first, does Canada come last?

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRASH OUT

Carney has been getting a free ride in Canada’s corporate mainstream media for too long. He has been portrayed as an economic genius, which reveals either an ignorance or willful blindness of his actual political record as the governor of the Bank of England. This misconception of Carney’s fiscal policy genius has reaped considerable political dividends for Carney.

Carney’s actual record is defined by his setting up tax dodging green funds for Brookfield in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the Isle of Man, to an aggressive campaign to steal democracy with floor crossings that have been prompted by inducements that border on bribery. In one short year, Carney has combined underhanded political practices with poor fiscal policies and yet his polling numbers have not declined. He has failed to deliver a trade agreement with Trump nor build anything but a handful of homes but he has moved forward on censorship and surveillance legislation. But according to a Leger poll released May 1, 50% of Canadians approve of Carney’s performance.

Carney’s free ride from the mainstream media may be finally changing with the recent release of the “Spring Economic Update” (that has now replaced the budget) and Carney’s new “sovereign wealth fund.” Many of Parliamentary Press Gallery perennials are just not buying it this time. Expecting the media to embrace his emerging incompetence and growing corruption may be a bridge too far for Carney.

This continued campaign of poaching obviously shows Carney feels his over $435,000 salary per year as Prime Minister is NOT enough. He wants his multimillion stocks too. The Liberal MPs and the Liberal Party are all protecting Carney’s stock portfolio now, enabling and participating in this third world style MP inducements of five MPs in five months, that is blatantly continuing unabated.

Reporters are starting to wake up and take notice. On April 30, 2026 the Turkish Voice of Canada asked Carney about the Canada Strong Fund (sovereign wealth fund) and the new Defence Bank, specifically inquiring whether the government is moving tens of billions into arms-length corporations to operate outside direct parliamentary scrutiny — essentially creating a “shadow budget” that shields debt and investment risks from House of Commons accountability. Carney laughed and denied it. But his cavalier giggles were a clear admission that he comprehended this reporter understood exactly what was going on.

WATCH CARNEY’S RESPONSE TO TURKISH VOICE REPORTER

The bloom is wearing off Carney. Finally. The CBC political panel on Rosemary Barton’s show, are all collectively bailing on Carney. On CBC, such stalwart guests as Althia Raj, and Andrew Coyne both now refer to Carney’s “authoritarian streak” in relation to Carney’s power grab silencing opposition in committees and making cabinet ministers above the law. Chantal Hebert recently said Carney was using dumb strategy to use his majority for these raw power moves. Barton herself, during the general election, aggressively questioned Carney on his conflicts of interest saying “it’s very difficult to believe” that “there’s no possible conflict of interest in your assets.”

Carney really put Barton in her place when he said:

“Look inside yourself Rosemary. I mean, you start from a prior of conflict and ill will.

After this dressing down by the PM, Barton has eschewed mentioning Carney’s conflicts and in televised segments has tried to run interference for the growing Carney criticism.

WATCH my new vid clip below showing there may be signs of life again in the Parliamentary press corps as they start to provide more realistic analysis and warranted criticism about Carney. How long will this last though, especially given the continued subsidization of the mainstream media by the Liberal government?

Sovereign wealth funds are increasing in global finance. Norway’s is the most well known. They are built on fiscal surpluses and supposed to help diversify economies.

Carney said the Canada Strong Fund or sovereign “wealth” fund will be managed by an arm’s-length independent Crown corporation that will report to Parliament, and his government will spend the next few months consulting on “specific aspects of the fund.”

However, in 2024 this new fund is very much like the old fund Carney proposed to Canada’s former Finance Minister Freeland and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on behalf of Brookfield. According to the Financial Post, in September 2024 Carney pitched a similar fund which was a “Multi-billion fund involving Brookfield, Ottawa and major pensions being discussed, sources say”:

“The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks have not yet been made public, indicate that global investment firm Brookfield Corp. pitched the proposal and could be an investor and possibly manage the fund, with hopes that pooled investment dollars would reach $50 billion.”

Carney has been trying to launch this fund in Canada for years; Trudeau and Freeland must have said no. They got in his way, so both had to be pushed aside.

From this point forward, all hell broke loose in Canadian politics and the economy.

Another interesting “coincidence” from Carney’s jet-setting: in seven out of the 15 trade missions Carney partook in, all those countries have sovereign wealth funds that have investments in Brookfield. The sovereign wealth investments in Brookfield from those companies comes to over $53.6 billion.

Former Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Lisa Macleod explained the devastating impacts of Carney’s recent abuse of democracy in Canada. Macleod stated on X:

“In fact, in our Westminster system, the only places I could find mass defections and inducements that changed the balance of power were in East Africa - Malawi, Kenya. Kenya now has strict anti-defection laws to prevent such abuses of power.



”Every other example in mature democracies - UK, Australia, NZ and Canada (before Carney) were either through a single independent crosser (not mass inducement), Speakership or coalitions and accords. In the latter three instances they were all carried out transparently and in the House.



”Every thinking person in Canada should really have a good look at what this means. Holding the crossers as trophies or traitors is actually beside the point. What is at stake is much bigger than them. It is the autocracy that Carney is creating and its acceptance by media, sycophants and pacifists.’

We fact checked this and found it to be all true.

Canada under Carney is the only country to have this many mass floor crossing defections — other than Kenya and Malawi where parliamentary power was shifted with “inducements [and] patronage” causing instability. In a paper written in 2009 called, Laws Against Party Switching, Defecting, or Floor-Crossing in National Parliaments, “to stop this sort of horse-trading” and party-hopping that undermined voter mandates laws, Kenya banned floor crossing in its constitution in 2010. This amendment was reinforced with further legislation, so that any Member of Parliament elected on a party ticket will lose his or her seat if they resign from that party.

The plain truth is that Canada has now descended to a level of corruption hitherto only seen in the Third World, while Kenya may be rising to a level of democracy once expected and demanded in Canada.

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics (ETHI) adopted a report on Apr. 13, 2026 that recommended that anyone elected as prime minister be forced to sell his or her stock portfolios within 60 days of that election.

This is why attaining a majority government became such an obsession for Carney and the Liberals.

The corruption we are talking about then is when elites like Carney and company are getting positive elements of capitalism and the positive elements of socialism, while average people, like us, get the negative elements of both.

The report was adopted the SAME day as the byelections that saw three Liberals elected. Those victories, combined with the five floor crossers, brought Carney’s Liberals to a narrow two seat majority. So that result could still be overturned if the Conservative MPs decide to resign (floor crosser MP Marilyn Gladu is being sued by her constituents for fraud), forcing more byelections in Conservative areas. This is why the Liberals continue to harass and try to poach MORE floor crossers including Billy Morin from Edmonton and Kelly DeRidder from Kitchener Centre. Both have openly spoken out about the harassment they are experiencing. Morin shared a text message he received from a Liberal with Global New that said:

“Wondering if u ever any reflections had on what it would mean to explore the dark side…We do want to grow out caucus to 7 preferably 8.”

This continued campaign of poaching obviously shows Carney feels his over $435,000 salary per year as prime minister is NOT enough. He wants his multimillion stocks too. The Liberal MPs and the Liberal Party are all protecting Carney’s stock portfolio now, enabling and participating in this third world style enticement campaign of five MPs in five months.

MP John Brassard, (CPC-Barrie—Innisfil), chairman of the House of Commons Ethics Committee that released the recent report recommending the PM sell his stocks, said the most alarming thing he discovered while conducting the study is Carney’s ongoing unfettered access to Brookfield and vice versa:

“Brookfield CFO had a meeting with Prime Minister Carney basically the ability to make a phone call. And he ended up in the prime minister’s office despite the fact that an ethics screen has been set up against Brookfield. So, I think that should concern anyone that there’s that much access to the prime minister’s office uh by uh people that a so-called ethics screen”

All this paints a very bleak and corruption-laden background and environment in Canada.

With this article and the Stand on Guard podcasts, we are seeking to expose the conflicts and corruption that are right there in front of all of us — the proverbial elephant in the room — so we can break the hypnotic hold that Carney seems to have on Canada.

Brassard, in the House of Commons, also recently said:

“It’s a sad indictment on where we are with respect to oversight and accountability and transparency when there are YouTubers who are finding out more about what’s happening within the Liberal government and the scandals and the connections of well-connected insiders, lobbyists, family members, when YouTubers are researching this stuff and finding this stuff out, that’s a sad indictment on where we are with respect to media accountability in this country, confidence in their designated public office holders.”

PATTERNS IN POWER

Economists and Carney critics like Catherine Swift, representing the Coalition of Concerned of Manufacturers and Business of Canada, feel Carney is on the wrong track with trade and the economy.

She explains how Canada-USA trade dwarfs deals with other countries like India or China. Canada–U.S. two-way merchandise trade is enormous — over $1 billion per day on average in recent data. While a trade deal spread over a decade the real trade impacts are tiny compared to daily Canada to U.S. trade volume — equivalent to just a few hours of typical Canada–U.S. trade.

Swift goes onto say that Liberals:

“…make potfuls of money from dealing, from dealings with China. Brookfield is in there like a dirty shirt, as we know, everywhere Carney goes, Brookfield is sure to follow, or maybe it’s the other way around. Brookfield is there first. There’s always a Brookfield connection to anything he does internationally, and that should be examined much more closely than it is being examined.

We are examining these connections in this article.

In this article, we have outlined the dates of Carney’s trade missions for 15 trips and cross referenced it with Brookfield activities, deals and trips to the same places from 2025 to 2026, to clearly lay out the overlap and conflicts.

This is not an all-inclusive list and these trade missions and overlapping Brookfield deals continue to grow.

However, from what we outline, the growing pattern of Carney’s essential corruption and voter betrayal of putting Brookfield first, not Canada first, cannot be denied when you consider that out of the 15 countries Carney has visited, seven have sovereign wealth funds that have invested in Brookfield. We reviewed the amount each country has invested in Brookfield through the individual country’s sovereign wealth funds, and we found it came to roughly more than $53.6 billion. This amount does not include the UAE sovereign wealth fund investments in Brookfield, as the amount invested is not publicly available.

The list is damning. Areas such as Ukraine, Norway, India, Qatar, UAE, France, Australia, Japan, and Sweden stand out due to close timing between major Brookfield business moves and Carney’s diplomatic engagements or aid announcements with matching sectors—nuclear/energy reconstruction, green energy/renewables, AI, critical minerals and liquid natural gas (LNG).

We asked AI to analyze the potential level of Carney’s conflict of interest that might arise from these trade missions when cross referenced with Brookfield deals in the same area as the recent trade missions. Out of Carney’s 15 trade missions, nine were judged to be within a range of high to very high risk for conflict of interest.

This includes: China (High); Norway (High); Japan (High); Australia (High); India (High); Qatar (High); Ukraine (Very High); Sweden (High); and UAE (Very High). Note that Ukraine and UAE were found to be Very High risk for a Carney conflict of interest.

There is a table at the end of the article documenting his trade missions and Brookfield conflicts. This research and the information are not all inclusive. There could be more conflicts. We might have missed some. We feel it is time to release this research and data regarding Carney’s conflicts that we have been collecting, because this list will never be all inclusive as the trade missions, Brookfield activities and the conflicts continue to pile up.

CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSION LIST

The list links below are all searchable, connecting directly to each section featuring the trade mission and Brookfield activities

* Asterisks indicate countries that have invested their sovereign wealth funds with Brookfield

1. China Trade and Strategic Partnership Multiple Visits: Apr. 12-14; Apr. 3, 2026; Jan. 13–17, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission promoted energy transition & financial access; Brookfield’s 3 GW China renewables portfolio and Bank of China loan directly benefit from deeper bilateral ties

China’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: Over $2.3 billion

The Canada-China “strategic partnership” trade agreement background includes the following.

Carney campaigned during the general election on China being Canada’s biggest security threat and then months later, a Canada-China trade deal included formal cooperation with China on security, which Terry Glavin, an investigative reporter, called a Trojan Horse. Glavin warned:

“Several core provisions that go far beyond the projected expansion of Chinese electric car imports in exchange for Beijing’s promise to ease tariff barriers on Canadian canola seed and meal and any other trade-related aspects of Canada’s “reset” with China.”

In addition to the trade export deals on canola and pork Carney also made deals that describe how “China welcomes Canadian investment in aerospace and advanced manufacturing in China, but does not foresee Chinese investments in these sectors in Canada.”

POLICE: The RCMP are working with China’s Ministry of Public Security for Bilateral Law Enforcement, a civilian police/intelligence-sharing on transnational crime. “The most alarming agreement Carney concluded in Beijing was the restoration of the relationship between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and China’s dreaded Ministry of Public Security (MPS). That agreement has its origins in a fairly straightforward police liaison arrangement that had evolved during the Harper years into a joint effort to target the Chinese Communist Party’s wealthy fraudsters and embezzlers who routinely absconded to Canada. But it quickly turned out to be a cover for Beijing to target “political criminals,” often relying on coerced interrogations and blackmail.”

MEDIA: A Memorandum of Understanding signed by Chinese propagandist Haixlong Shen and Canadian ambassador Jennifer May describes “mutual support and convenience for media to work in each other’s countries, and provide greater convenience for two-way travel,” and that it should not include independent journalists.

In 2018 Canada even participated in military exchanges with China, but this has not come up recently … yet.

Canada’s right and ability to defend human rights is closely tied with its relationship to China and future trade deals. Recently, one of the floor crossing MPs now working for the Liberals, Michael Ma, confronted witnesses at committee defending China saying it is ”heresay” to question China’s record on Uyghur slave labour. On May 1st, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di spoke to the Globe and Mail about the new Canada-China “strategic partnership,” where he warned “Canada against sending MPs to Taiwan or warships through Taiwan Strait.”



Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Analysis on the three Chinese Trade Missions to China in a few short months.

China Trade Mission 1: Jan. 13–17, 2026

Carney’s visit to Beijing marked the first by a Canadian PM since 2017. In January Carney met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, forging a new Canada-China Strategic Partnership and securing agreements on agricultural market access (e.g., canola, lobster, peas) and broader trade/energy cooperation.

WATCH VID CARNEY TALK ABOUT A NEW WORLD ORDER

The timing aligned with Brookfield’s continued expansion in the very sectors (energy transition and infrastructure) that were central to the discussions. Carney said the infamous “New World Order” statement at this meeting to the seeming horror of Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, who was sitting beside Carney, and just trying to get a simple trade deal for Saskatchewan and Canadian canola (and pork) producers.

“The new “strategic partnership” will slash tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and certain agricultural and food products – including Canadian canola, lobsters and crab” (What to know about the Canada-China trade deal on EVs and canola - The Globe and Mail)

CANADA GAVE CHINA

EVs in Canada from China: The 100% surtax has been repealed. Eligible Chinese-made EVs including passenger vehicles and certain electric trucks can now enter under a country-specific annual quota of 49,000 vehicles at the tariff rate of 6.1%.

CANADA GOT FROM CHINA

Canola to China: Canola seed: Previous 84–85% tariff NOW reduced to a combined applied rate of approximately 14.9–15%. This significantly improves market access for roughly $4 billion in annual Canadian exports; Canola meal: Previous: 100% tariffs NOW removed from March 1, 2026, until at least the end of 2026; Canola oil was not fully addressed in the initial deal and may still face restrictions or require further negotiations.

Seafood to China: The 25% additional tariff has been removed until the end of 2026 For lobster the tariff is NOW approximately 7%; For snow crab: Similar removal of the 25% surcharge.

Canadian Pork Exports to China: The 25% tariff on pork remains in place. Some progress was noted on related areas (e.g., resumption of Canadian porcine genetics and pet food protocols), but pork itself continues to face barriers. Further talks may address this in the future.

China Trade Mission 2: Apr. 3, 2026

Minister of Finance François-Philippe Champagne led a Canadian delegation who met with with China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials Apr. 3, 2026.

Champagne claimed, “If you want to expand your trade, you need financial services. You need to be able to provide that kind of services to the exporters that want to do more in the Chinese market.”

But what is the real reason for a banker-focused trade mission to China that included Brookfield? And what about all the other trade missions/ photo ops, 15 of which we outline and track later on in this article.

Participating in the trade mission focusing on “financial services” included four government officials:

(1) François-Philippe Champagne — Minister of Finance and National Revenue (led the delegation); (2) Tiff Macklem — governor of the Bank of Canada; (3) Peter Routledge — superintendent of Financial Institutions; and (4) Jennifer May — Canada’s ambassador to China (hosted/greeted the group).

Also participating in the trade mission included 11 financiers including a representative of Brookfield:

(1) Daniel Cheng — managing partner and head of Greater China / Asia Pacific (Brookfield Asset Management, specifically in the Energy/Renewable Power & Transition group); (2) Scott Brison (former minister) — vice-chair, BMO Wealth Management (former Cabinet colleague of Champagne); (3) Phil Witherington — CEO, Manulife; (4) Kevin Strain — CEO, Sun Life; (5) Vivi Hou — CEO, Power Pacific (Power Corp. related); (6) Vincent Joli-Coeur — Asia-Pacific Chair, National Bank (Banque Nationale); (7) Alex Tam — CEO, CIBC Hong Kong; (8) Ran Liu — Managing Director, Global Public Affairs, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB); (9) Tina Qiu — Head, RBC Beijing Branch; (10) Ying Du — Asia lead, Mackenzie Investments; and (11) Scott Bao — China representative, TD Bank.

China Trade Mission 3: Apr. 12-14, 2026

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu set to visit the People's Republic of China from April 12–14 to promote stronger economic ties and greater market access.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025 to 2026: CHINA

Brookfield’s substantial exposure to Chinese renewables, infrastructure, real estate, and related transition assets creates direct overlap with the energy, clean technology, and trade pillars were advanced during the trade mission. This includes Brookfield’s historical financial ties (e.g., Bank of China loans secured during Carney’s Brookfield tenure) and the risk that strengthened bilateral ties and market access could indirectly enhance opportunities or valuations for the firm’s existing Chinese portfolio. Public and political scrutiny remains elevated given the scale of Brookfield’s China investments and Carney’s prior leadership role.

Before Carney’s Liberal Leadership Bid & General Election

March 25, 2024: Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of a select group of Western business leaders. The meeting was part of China’s efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic ties with the West. Discussions focused on trade, economic cooperation between China and North America, and investment opportunities (aligning with Brookfield’s interests in renewables, infrastructure, and real estate in China).

Oct. 18 - 20, 2024: After Carney was appointed as the official economic advisor for the Liberal party of Canada, appointed by the Prime Minister as the “ Chair Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth” Carney attended China’s Annual Conference of the Financial Street Forum 2024 where he met with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong (also deputy secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee) held at the Beijing Financial Regulatory Bureau headquarters. Carney also participated in a “high-level dialogue session,” with Zhou Xiaochuan (former governor of the People’s Bank of China). and Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock, seen below in the picture with Ghislaine Maxwell and the Carneys.



(L to R) 2013 Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chair Blackrock. allegedly, Mark Carney as Governor of England; Ghislaine Maxwell, now in jail related to the Epstein pedophile ring; and Diana Fox, Carney at the “Wilderness Festival” hosted at Carney’s sister-in-law Lady Tania Fox Rotherwick’s farm ( Daily Mail )

At this time Carney also secured a loan for Brookfield from the Bank of China, refinancing Brookfield’s Shanghai commercial real estate holdings in the amount of $276 million (USD) $1.96 billion yuan for Brookfield. The deal was completed in November 2024.

After the Canadian General Election When Carney Became Prime Minister

Apr. 3, 2026: Brookfield executive Daniel Cheng, who heads Greater China for Brookfield, participated in a trade mission with several banks and the governor of the Bank of Canada along with Champagne. Cheng on the Brookfield website Cheng tows the Brookfield highly lucrative party line when he says: “There are significant decarbonization trends in China driven by the private and public sectors as well as the regulatory environment that remains highly supportive of long-term energy transition.” The trip focused on “financial services” and Canadian “pensions.” Cheng who is headquartered in China, is listed among the participants in the mission alongside the other financial executives. participated in a Canadian trade mission with Champagne for a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials on Friday.

Participating in the trade mission included 4 government officials: François-Philippe Champagne — Minister of Finance and National Revenue (led the delegation); Tiff Macklem — Governor of the Bank of Canada; Peter Routledge — Superintendent of Financial Institutions; and Jennifer May — Canada’s Ambassador to China (hosted/greeted the group). Also participating in the trade mission included 11 Financial and Business Service Executives (Bay Street / Institutional Participants): Daniel Cheng — Managing Partner and Head of Greater China / Asia Pacific (Brookfield Asset Management, specifically in the Energy / Renewable Power & Transition group) was one

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bruce Flatt, chair and CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025.

2. Norway Trade and Security Mission: March 13–15, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission focused on clean energy/security; Brookfield’s new Norwegian-linked renewable platform and Westinghouse nuclear decommissioning work overlap with Carney’s energy goals

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: Over $1.925 billion to Brookfield’s energy transition fund in 2025.

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

On March 13–15, 2026, Carney visited Bardufoss and Oslo, Norway, to observe the NATO Cold Response exercise and meet with Norwegian leaders, including bilateral meetings with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Arctic security, clean energy, critical minerals, trade, and defence cooperation. The trip also included participation in a Nordic-Canadian summit and meetings with other Nordic leaders, reinforcing collective defence and economic ties in the region.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: NORWAY

Ongoing Westinghouse involvement in Norwegian nuclear projects decommissioning contracts awarded in 2022 with extensions into later years – including the decommissioning Norway’s research reactors at Halden and Kjeller, leveraging its global expertise in reactor dismantling and waste management. This positions Brookfield-linked technology in Norway’s nuclear sector discussions, aligning with broader energy and security themes during Carney’s visit.

Brookfield’s reported ties to Norway during this period involve two major partnership announcements with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM, manager of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund). These were handled via joint press releases (with datelines from Victoria, BC; Oslo; and New York) and did not reference executive travel, site visits, or in-person meetings in Norway. Details below focus only on announced or completed deals covered in articles:

March 3, 2026: “BCI, Norges Bank Investment Management and Brookfield Partner to Launch Northview Energy” a new privately held renewable energy platform launching a seed portfolio up to $1.5 billion in additional equity available under a framework agreement for future acquisitions. Ownership is equal (one-third each). Brookfield’s executive was Jehangir Vevaina (chief investment officer, Renewable Power & Transition group), who highlighted the scalable platform for de-risked, cash-yielding assets — no visit or travel details were included.

Sept. 26, 2025: “Norway wealth fund to invest $1.5 billion in Brookfield energy transition fund II”. This was NBIM’s first investment in such a Brookfield-managed vehicle, targeting renewables and low-carbon projects across multiple regions (including North America). It was a capital commitment to support Brookfield’s broader renewable strategy.

3. Japan Trade Mission: March 6–7, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission advanced energy/infrastructure; Brookfield’s rapid Japan real-estate/logistics push (offices, data centres) directly aligns with supply-chain and LNG themes

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

From March 6–7, 2026, Carney advanced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covering energy, supply chains, LNG, defence, and technology.

This actually builds on Brookfield’s established operations in the region.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: JAPAN

Brookfield expanded its real estate presence in Japan throughout 2025 under Asia- Pacific (APAC) leadership. The Japan deals closed/announced days after Carney’s January 2025 departure from Brookfield. Canadian ethics rules required blind trusts, recusal screens, and firewalls on any Brookfield-related matters once Carney entered politics. However, the rapid scale-up (followed by public comments from Burych about a “strong pipeline” into 2025) creates a perception that Brookfield may have accelerated international activity during/after Carney’s leadership transition. Deals are continuing to close in close proximity to Carney’s visit.

2025 Brookfield’s Ankur Gupta, Head of APAC & Middle East Real Estate) – drove real estate growth with over $1.5B AUM added and a $10B target in Japan, focused on logistics, infrastructure, and energy-related assets. This expansion aligned with strategic talks on energy, supply chains, and LNG.

Brookfield Asset Management’s Andrew Burych, Sophie Fallman and Ankur Gupta. And Hotel Gajoen

March 14, 2026 — Westinghouse Electric is majority-owned (~51%) by Brookfield through its Global Transition Fund, which Mark Carney co-led while at Brookfield. Westinghouse is pursuing up to $100 billion in reactor projects involving Japan often tied to U.S.-Japan nuclear cooperation deals. “Sources told us [Energy News] this month that Japan and the U.S. were working together to include a nuclear project as part of a second tranche of deals in Japan's $550 billion investment package. The deal will involve Westinghouse.”

Feb. 12, 2026 – Tokyo Acquisition Announcement, Deal value approximately ¥300 billion (~€1.64 billion / US$1.8 billion range). Ankur Gupta, head of Asia Pacific & Middle East Real Estate and Deputy Real Estate Chief Investment Officer. Agreement announced to acquire 100% ownership of the landmark office tower from a Japanese investor consortium.

Sept. 2025 – Comments by Ankur Gupta, on tripling APAC real estate AUM over five years, with Japan as a key growth driver (from near-zero to >$1.5B AUM in 12 months). Broader APAC Expansion Commentary.

July 2025 – Bruce Flatt, then CEO of Brookfield Asset Management committed over $10 billion in Japanese real estate over the next five years, targeting logistics, infrastructure, energy-related assets, hospitality, offices, and data centers. A forward-looking target building on the January 2025 closings and earlier Meguro Gajoen acquisition.

Jan. 27, 2025 – Deal Closing Announcement Tokyo by Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner and Deputy Real Estate Chief Investment Officer. Two major Japan real estate investments totaling $1.6 billion. These included a strategic stake in the landmark Hotel Gajoen and a large plot in Greater Nagoya for logistics warehouse development.

4. Australia Trade Mission: March 3–6, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission promoted pension capital into renewables; Brookfield’s Neoen solar/battery assets and storage deal benefit from Canadian-Australian green investment flow

Sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: committed $1 billion to a Brookfield real estate/distressed debt fund.

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

On March 3–6, 2026, Carney visited Sydney and Canberra, elevating ties in critical minerals, defence, AI, and green energy set to boost business in renewables, hydrogen, grid upgrades, which Brookfield is invested in both in Australia and Canada.

In Sydney, Carney announced the Canadian Australian Pension Funds Investment Initiative (CAP Invest Initiative) MOU, which facilitates collaboration between Canadian pension funds and Australian super funds.

Bloomberg reported:

“More than a dozen Canadian and Australian pension giants have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to ramp up investment between the countries, home to two of the world’s largest retirement systems. “Signatories include AustralianSuper, which manages $410 billion (AUD) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with $781 billion in assets, along with eight other major Canadian funds. Canada’s Maple 8 Pensions have joined Australia’s pensions in a MOU deal that will unlock more pension funds to be spent on green energy investments “Canada operates the world’s second-largest pension system, while Australia’s $4.5 trillion (AUD) pool is No. 4, according to the statement. Canada’s system is forecast to hit $8 trillion while Australia’s is projected to swell to A$11 trillion by 2040.”

Pensions and Investments reported that Shift identified directors across five major Canadian pension funds — CPPIB , OTPP , PSP , AIMCo , and OMERS —who hold formal ties to 12 fossil fuel companies or fossil-focused investment firms.

IFM Investors release said:

Australian industry super funds join forces with Canadian counterparts to deliver for members As part of the landmark initiative, Australian and Canadian pension funds will cooperate to unlock greater pension capital investment in both countries. The initiative was launched today by leaders of Australian and Canadian pension funds and aligned investment managers in the presence of the Right Honorable Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, the Canadian Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, and the Hon Dr Daniel Mulino MP, Assistant Treasurer of Australia.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: AUSTRALIA

Brookfield has built a deep footprint in Australia through platforms in infrastructure (utilities, transport, data), energy transition, and real estate/logistics.

Nov. 26, 2025 – Binding Agreement for National Storage reached in December 2025 for approximately A $4 billion (one of Australia’s largest real-estate privatizations). Ankur Gupta, Head of Asia Pacific & Middle East Real Estate, acquired Australia’s largest self-storage operator (National Storage REIT). The deal included energy-transition elements where self-storage sites were being evaluated for solar + battery integration.

May 27, 2025 – Strategy Announcement on Accelerating Neoen Projects in Australia

South Goyder wind turbine. Image: Neoen

March 19, 2025 – in March 2025; Connor Teskey, president of Brookfield Asset Management and head of Renewable Power & Transition oversaw €6.1 billion acquisition of Neoen (one of Australia’s largest renewable developers). This gave Brookfield control of Neoen’s Australian portfolio, including operational assets such as the Western Downs Green Power Hub (solar + battery) and Collie Battery, plus a large development pipeline.

COAL: Brookfield also held significant coal assets in Australia that include Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal — $955 million which it completely sold in 2025, while Carney was becoming Canada’s Prime Minister.

5. India Trade Mission: Feb. 27–March 2, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission showcased pensions + nuclear; Brookfield/Cameco Westinghouse ownership and green hydrogen/data-centre deals gain from bilateral nuclear & infrastructure push

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

On March 2, 2026, during Carney’s visit to India, a $2.6 billion uranium supply agreement with Cameco, a Saskatchewan based company, and India’s Department of Atomic Energy.

Brookfield holds a controlling 51% ownership interest in Westinghouse Electric Company with Cameco owning the remaining 49%, a structure in place since November 2023. Cameco and Brookfield are partnered in many similar deals, including Ukraine. So, essentially Carney was in India announcing a deal for his partners that will definitely benefit his own stock portfolio held in blind trust that is managed by his chief of staff.

On the same day, Carney highlighted $100 billion already invested by Canadian pension funds in India from their $2 trillion capital base, noting their status as some of the largest foreign investors with significant growth potential in infrastructure. Carney emphasized the scale of Canadian pension capital and existing investments during joint remarks with Prime Minister Modi.

This major green energy news preceded the Carney trip, with energy/nuclear alignment during the visit (including the $2.6 billion uranium deal with Cameco and pension fund highlights of $100 billion already invested in India from the $2 trillion capital base).

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: INDIA

Brookfield is one of the largest foreign investors in India, with a diversified portfolio well beyond these two announcements. Its overall goal is to scale significantly from the current ~$30+ billion base.

In India, the trade mission to India and Brookfield recently focused on nuclear energy.

Left to right: Tim Gitzel (Cameco CEO), Scott Moe (Saskatchewan Premier), Dinesh Patnaik (High Commissioner of India to Canada). Background: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the podium and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

March 2, 2026: Cameco, which is a partner with Brookfield in the ownership of Westinghouse that sells and manages nuclear reactors internationally, announced a $2.6 billion deal with India where the Cameco will supply to India nearly 22 million pounds of uranium ore between 2027 and 2035.

The deal was Cameco’s but Carney tied it to a broader Canada-India Strategic Energy Partnership. While this is a Cameco deal, at the same time Brookfield gains because a stronger Cameco as fuel supplier in India, makes Westinghouse, their joint reactor partnership, more competitive in India’s growing nuclear market, increasing the overall value and opportunities for their jointly owned business.

In addition to this Brookfield was involved in:

Nov. 14–15, 2025: $12 billion Andhra Pradesh green energy MoU announced at CII Summit. Jan. 21, 2026: Reaffirmation at Davos. December 2025, Connor Teskey, President, Brookfield Asset Management– announced $12 billion investment commitment in green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, including renewables, green hydrogen, and a clean energy-powered data center.

Nov. 4, 2025, Brookfield $1.5 billion crore India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) – EcoWorld Acquisition (announced November 2025). India’s only 100% institutionally managed office REIT. BIRET (Brookfield’s listed office REIT in India) signed a deal to acquire the EcoWorld 7.7 million sq ft Grade-A office campus in Bengaluru.

Sept. 22–25, 2025: Brookfield-GIC $1 billion office partnership pan-India office partnership. A source told an Indian publication: “⁠Brookfield has contributed its 100 per cent owned asset Equinox to seed this alliance while GIC has brought in their 100 per cent owned assets, Bengaluru’s Bhartiya City and Hyderabad’s Aquila. The Canadian investor will manage these investments and the properties going forward.”

Tata was an investment that Brookfield was pursuing but no longer is active as BlackRock closed the deal and Brookfield is allegedly no longer a part of the deal. Blackrock, however, owns a combined 23.59 million shares of Brookfield. Blackrock has disclosed for Brookfield Renewable Corporation that they own 5.2% of that Brookfield subsidiary.

6. Qatar Trade Mission: January 17–18, 2026

Conflict Analysis High Mission emphasized AI/energy investment; Brookfield’s $20B Qatar AI data-centre JV directly overlaps with pension/infrastructure goals

Sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield. $20 billion invested including emerging markets transition funds.

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

Carney travelled to Doha, Qatar, he met with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to forge a new Canada-Qatar Strategic Partnership focused on increasing two-way trade, investment, infrastructure development, defence and security cooperation and collaboration in emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the official welcoming ceremony at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, on January 18, 2026. Canadian and Qatari flags are displayed in the background.

There were commitments to conclude a Canada-Qatar Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) by summer 2026, accelerate co-investments in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and agri-food, expand air services, and explore a double-taxation agreement.

Qatar also signaled interest in making significant strategic investments in Canadian nation-building projects, including infrastructure and energy. The visit built on a preparatory trade mission led by Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu earlier in January 2026.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: QATAR

In Qatar, the timing for Brookfield activities included the launch of a $100 billion global AI infrastructure program on Nov. 19, 2025, followed by a $20 billion AI partnership tied to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund entity and broader historical ties to the Qatar Investment Authority on Dec. 9, 2025.

The conflict and overlap of activities were very strong when Carney led a Canadian trade mission arriving Jan. 17 and 18, 2026, he arrived in Doha to deepen cooperation in AI, energy, and investment — the same sectors.

The gap between Brookfield’s Qatar deal and Carney’s arrival was just over one month.

Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets with Brookfield Asset Management CEO. H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, met with Mr. Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management, along with the accompanying delegation, during his visit to New York, United States of America.

Dec. 9, 2025 — Bruce Flatt (CEO, Brookfield Corporation) publicly led and commented on the announcement.

Brookfield and Qai (Qatar Investment Authority subsidiary) announced a $20 billion strategic joint venture for AI infrastructure development in Qatar and select international markets. The JV will build integrated compute centers and AI facilities, with Brookfield investing through its Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund. Bruce Flatt stated it was Brookfield’s “inaugural AI infrastructure investment in the Middle East” and highlighted the combination of Qatar’s strategic vision with Brookfield’s global expertise in mission-critical infrastructure.

Sources: Official Brookfield press release; Reuters; Bloomberg; QIA statement.

October 2025 (New York meeting, not in Qatar) —New York Meeting with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani. Bruce Flatt (CEO, Brookfield Corporation) met with the Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, along with an accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed global finance and investment developments (this preceded the major AI JV announcement).

Oct. 21, 2025 – Doha, Qatar, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management (at the time; later transitioned to Chair) met with the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani. Built on Brookfield’s long-standing relationship with QIA and preceded the major AI infrastructure partnership.

Dec. 9, 2025 – Announced in New York and Doha (virtual or coordinated announcement), Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, $20 billion strategic partnership and joint venture was formally announced and launched on December 9, 2025. It represents Brookfield’s inaugural AI infrastructure investment in the Middle East and leverages the firm’s long-standing ties with QIA (including prior investments in Brookfield Property Partners dating back to 2014).

March 2026 - New CEO Connor Teskey publicly reaffirmed Brookfield’s commitment to the $20 billion Qatar AI joint venture in media interviews (e.g., Bloomberg Television), stating that regional tensions (including the Iran conflict) would not impact the project. He described the Middle East as an “incredible” region for long-term investment. This was a general statement, not tied to a physical visit to Qatar or a new deal.

7. France Trade Mission (multiple visits, including Jan. 5–6, 2026 and March 16–18, 2025)

Conflict Analysis Moderate–High Mission focused on AI & clean tech; Brookfield’s €20 billion French AI initiative and Neoen renewables (including French assets) align with Carney’s ecological transition talks

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

From March 16–18, 2025, Carney made his first official overseas trip as prime minister, visiting Paris, France (along with London, UK, and later Iqaluit, Nunavut). In Paris, he held bilateral meetings with President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on strengthening economic, commercial, and defence ties. Discussions centered on building upon the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), promoting fair trade, advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), ecological transition, new technologies, intelligence, security, and support for Ukraine. The visit was framed as reinforcing ties with reliable allies amid global trade tensions.

A second notable visit occurred on Jan. 5–6, 2026, when Prime Minister Carney travelled to Paris to participate in meetings of the Coalition of the Willing on peace negotiations and security guarantees for Ukraine. This included engagements with other leaders, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with discussions on accelerating a negotiated peace for Ukraine supported by strong security guarantees, while also addressing broader transatlantic security and stability.

These visits reinforced long-standing Canada-France and Canada-EU partnerships, including a later Canada-EU Security and Defence Partnership and efforts toward deeper economic and defence cooperation.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: FRANCE

On May 30, 2024, entered exclusive negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Neoen, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy developers.

On December 3, 2024, it publicly committed to expanding investment in France.

Jan. 31, 2025 — Bruce Flatt (CEO, Brookfield Asset Management) reportedly was also in Paris to directly to work on the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron which will invest 20 billion euros ($21 billion) by 2030 from Brookfield to help build data centers crucial to artificial intelligence development in France, a source close to the deal told AFP on Saturday.

Then on Feb. 10, 2025, while Carney was running for the Liberal leadership Brookfield and the French government unveiled a €20 billion AI and data center initiative.

Macron said in the joint Brookfield/ France news release:

“The €20 billion investment by Brookfield notably through Data4 will allow France to remain in the race alongside major AI players. This investment demonstrates France’s attractiveness. We have the knowledge, the talents, and the decarbonized energy needed to accelerate in AI. We must not slow down, the world is accelerating. This is a battle for independence.”

March 19, 2025 Brookfield Renewable Holdings bought Neoen, a big French company that builds and operates renewable energy projects like solar farms, wind turbines, and battery storage.

Less than a year later, Carney was in Paris on Jan. 5–6, 2026, meeting at the highest levels on energy and investment — again the same sectors and the same country.

In addition to this, Brookfield Asset Management (through its prior leadership involvement by Carney and ownership stakes) has significant exposure to the global nuclear sector via its controlling interest in Westinghouse Electric Company (acquired in partnership with Cameco). Westinghouse provides nuclear technology, reactors, and services worldwide, including advanced reactor designs and fuel solutions. While no direct, high-profile Westinghouse decommissioning or operational contracts in France (which relies heavily on its own state-owned nuclear fleet operated by EDF) are prominently tied to these specific visits, broader Canada-France discussions on clean energy transition, ecological projects, and new technologies align with nuclear as a low-carbon energy source. Brookfield-linked nuclear expertise could indirectly relate to any future bilateral or EU-level clean tech/energy cooperation, especially as Canada promotes its nuclear capabilities (e.g., CANDU and Westinghouse technologies) in international forums.

France maintains one of the world’s largest nuclear power programs, with ongoing needs in reactor maintenance, modernization, small modular reactors (SMRs), and potential international partnerships for export or technology collaboration. Brookfield’s stake in Westinghouse creates indirect exposure for Canadian interests in any expanded Canada-France or Canada-EU cooperation on clean energy, critical minerals supply chains for nuclear, or defence-related technologies. Carney’s past role at Brookfield and public promotion of nuclear (including Westinghouse) during leadership debates have raised questions about potential conflicts in energy policy discussions, though he has stated he would recuse himself from direct conflicts. Any deepening of bilateral clean tech or defence ties could intersect with these corporate links, particularly in the context of diversifying away from U.S. dependency and advancing transatlantic energy security.

8. Ukraine Reconstruction and Aid Mission: Dec. 27, 2025 and Aug. 24, 2025(with cumulative commitments exceeding $25.5 billion)

Conflict Analysis Very High Mission funded energy stabilization; Brookfield’s 51% Westinghouse stake in multiple Ukrainian nuclear plants benefits from reconstruction and aid commitments

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

By February 2026 (the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion), Canada’s total military and aid to Ukraine exceeded $25.5 billion including $8.5 billion in military assistance. The Prime Minister’s Office in August 2025 stated that Canada is “the largest per capita financial contributor among G7 countries.”

Since Mark Carney became Prime Minister, he met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two times to give him money:

Dec. 27, 2025 (Meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia): Amount announced: $2.5 billion in aid and military equipment during Zelenskyy’s visit to Halifax. Carney announcement included loan guarantees to the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IMF financing facilitation, and debt suspension measures—explicitly tied to reconstruction and energy stabilization.

Aug. 24, 2025 (Meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine – Ukrainian Independence Day): Amount announced: $2 billion CAD in military assistance while Carney was in Kyiv committing Canada to continued military, technical and reconstruction support under the 2024 security agreement.

Carney met Zelenskyy in Halifax, NS, December 27, 2025

This aid model mirrors U.S. efforts to mobilize private capital (including through blended finance and guarantees) for a projected $400 billion+ reconstruction effort focused on energy, infrastructure, and economic stabilization. Brookfield is a major beneficiary for both nuclear plants already constructed in Ukraine and for reconstruction efforts, which we will show you later in this section.

Canada has also put into place a 35% tariff on virtually all Russian goods, including nitrogen fertilizers and later expanded full import prohibitions (as of mid-2025) on fertilizers and related goods. No commercial shipments have occurred since mid-2022 in spite of Canada being the only G7 nation that is penalizing its own farmers with this tariff." This is a sanction that impacts Canadian farmers who buy Russian fertilizer, making fertilizer more expensive for Canadian farmers.

In contrast, the United States chose to NOT sanction fertilizer from Russian during an ongoing food crisis. Canada even ignored the United Nations not to impose barriers on the fertilizer trade when the global food supply is threatened — in this case by the war in the Middle East.

And even though many reports are predicting “The coming global food crisis” due to 20% of the fertilizer stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, this Canadian or “Ukraine First” policy preventing the free flow of much needed fertilizer still stands in Canada to this day.

Some, such as Mario Nawfal who posted on X that this sort of past and current policy environment in Canada goes beyond “standard sanctions” and should be called out as “Ukraine First” not Canada first.

Nawful explains:

“Now that Freeland has officially resigned her seat, she literally works directly for Kyiv. The "Freeland Doctrine" looks less like an alliance strategy and more like a plan to put a foreign agenda above North American economic security, causing instability in energy markets and rare earths supply chains in Eastern Europe and the CIS that everyday Americans are paying for.



”She was the one who advanced the high-stakes freezing of Russia’s central bank assets, a move that ignored traditional caution and reshaped the global financial system overnight. On a micro level, she wantonly imposed sanctions on American companies for sheer involvement in Russia decades ago, all likely under the direction of Ukraine.”

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: UKRAINE

But the crux of today’s Canada’s “Ukraine First” policy with obscene amounts of money referenced above still being sent to Ukraine, even though Freeland is no longer officially in Canadian government, can now be tracked back to Mark Carney’s stock portfolio within his so called “blind trust.” Brookfield is the majority shareholder in many nuclear reactors in Ukraine. Brookfield and Cameco own Westinghouse where one or more of its nuclear plants may fall within the Russian occupied section of Ukraine. If Ukraine stops fighting Brookfield and Carney lose control of the future ownership of that nuclear energy plant to Russia. A summary of Brookfield activities and Carney conflicts are as follows:

On July 10, 2025, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025) in Rome, Italy, three senior Westinghouse executives attended and participated in key agreements with Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom: Dan Lipman — Westinghouse President; Aziz Dag — Westinghouse Senior Vice President; and Katie Strangis — Westinghouse representative. This nuclear infrastructure work that Brookfield is involved in directly aligns with Carney’s aid announcements focused on energy stabilization and reconstruction.

There are two huge areas of conflict of interest for Carney and Ukraine.

1) On Apr. 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine formalized an agreement to rebuild Ukraine’s war-torn economy through a U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. On this list Brookfield is listed as number 3 BFG Wealth Management so Brookfield will be significantly benefitting when the war comes to an end. Carney is actually invested in seven out of the nine companies that will benefit from the Ukraine construction including: BlackRock funding Inc.-related, JP Morgan Chase, Brookfield, Citigroup, Aon, Honeywell, and GE-related entities. The only companies on this list that Carney is NOT invested in are ArcelorMittal and Vestas Wind Systems.

These facts that are in evidence and publicly declared, do indicate that Carney is taking war profiteering in Ukraine to a whole new level.

2) However, Brookfield also has a significant number of nuclear reactors already built in Ukraine before the reconstruction even begins.

created by @grok AI

Brookfield is seeking energy dominance in Ukraine in several ways by securing fuel supply contracts, leading new reactor construction projects, and leveraging geopolitical reconstruction support. The nuclear reactors give Brookfield a strategic edge in Ukraine.

Brookfield holds a controlling 51% ownership interest in Westinghouse Electric Company with Cameco owning the remaining 49%, a structure in place since November 2023. Several of these nuclear reactors are in the Ukraine — Russia borderlands and they are currently either in the Russian controlled regions or extremely close to the Russian controlled areas. See map above.

The nuclear reactor plants that Brookfield owns in Ukraine includes:

Existing / Planned Sites (with realistic estimates):

Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (Western Ukraine)

Units 5 and 6 (two AP1000 reactors) — lead/pilot project, engineering underway

~$5 billion per unit

Rivne (Rovno) Nuclear Power Plant (Northwestern Ukraine)

Additional AP1000 units

~$5 billion+ per unit

South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (Southern Ukraine)

Additional AP1000 units

~$5 billion+ per unit

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Southeastern Ukraine)

Currently occupied by Russia

Potential future replacement/expansion site (cost not assigned)

Plans for New Plants:

Additional AP1000 units at existing sites (Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, South Ukraine) beyond the initial units mentioned

Possible new greenfield sites in western or central Ukraine (still in early discussion phase, not yet finalized or named)

These three plants Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine continue to generate a large portion of Ukraine’s electricity often 50–60% of the country’s supply. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, that is under Russian control, has been shut down since 2022.

If the borders remain based on Russian controlled territory it means the Brookfield loses at least one, perhaps more, nuclear reactor(s). So, is this a key motivating factor for Carney to continue to use our taxes to fund the Ukraine war?

It’s definitely another conflict.

9. Sweden Royal State Visit to Canada: Nov. 18–20, 2025

Conflict Analysis High Mission highlighted nuclear cooperation; Brookfield/Cameco-owned Swedish fuel facility supplies Ukraine/Europe reactors, tying directly to Carney’s energy-security agenda

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

This visit, hosted by Governor General Mary Simon (with Chief Justice Richard Wagner acting as deputy due to health issues), was the third Swedish state visit to Canada and featured the largest-ever Swedish business delegation (“Team Sweden,” approximately 30 companies, agencies, and organizations). It focused on strengthening bilateral relations through the new Canada–Sweden Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on defence and security cooperation (both NATO allies), innovation, trade, investment, electrification, advanced technology, AI, and clean energy. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia led the delegation, participating in official ceremonies, meetings with Canadian leaders, innovation events (including Sweden–Canada Innovation Days), cultural activities, site visits (e.g., Ericsson’s Ottawa R&D labs and Bombardier facilities), and a state dinner. Key Swedish government representatives included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, and Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

Carney was actively involved on Nov. 18, 2025, the first full day: he welcomed Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia in Ottawa, met with the king and queen along with Ebba Busch for a bilateral meeting after lunch, and participated in discussions that included the signing of the Canada–Sweden Strategic Partnership. He also engaged with the Swedish business delegation. Later that same day (Nov. 18), Carney departed for the United Arab Emirates to begin his bilateral visit.

Events on Nov. 18 included joint appearances with Canadian officials such as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, Ebba Busch, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry highlighted how Sweden uses Brookfield subsidiary — Westinghouse — for nuclear energy.

She stated:

“…actually Westinghouse nuclear fuel facility in Sweden in the city of Västerås, now owned jointly by the Canadian companies Brookfield and Cameco. Today, this plant supplies fuel to every former Soviet reactor in Europe and in Ukraine. Together, we are strengthening Europe’s energy security …”

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: SWEDEN

Brookfield, jointly with Cameco, owns the Westinghouse nuclear fuel fabrication facility in Västerås, Sweden. This plant supplies nuclear fuel to former Soviet reactors across Europe and Ukraine, directly linking Canadian corporate interests to Sweden’s nuclear capabilities and broader Europe as this facility plays a key role in supplying fuel for reactors in Europe and Ukraine.

10. United Arab Emirates Trade Mission: Nov. 18–24, 2025

Conflict Analysis Very High Mission promoted pension capital into UAE energy/infrastructure; Brookfield’s $1B JV and high-level Crown Prince meeting occurred days before Carney’s visit

Sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: UAE-backed climate vehicle Altérra invested in Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund; broader UAE SWF partnerships with Brookfield.

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Carney met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to advance trade, investment, energy, and infrastructure ties. On November 21, Carney announced that Canada’s pension funds—with $2 trillion in capital—would send a delegation to the UAE early the following year to deepen existing partnerships and develop new investment opportunities in energy, infrastructure, and AI.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, Brookfield announced a $1 billion partnership on May 20, 2025, just after Canada’s general election, targeting real estate and related opportunities in the UAE and broader Middle East.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Carney announced his UAE trip,

On Nov. 13, 2025, Bruce Flatt (CEO of Brookfield Corporation), accompanied by Frank McKenna (Chairman of Brookfield’s Board) and other executives, met with His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The Brookfield delegation discussed potential strategic partnerships in digital transformation, clean energy, infrastructure, and asset management.

Mark Carney’s trade mission, from Nov. 18-24, occurred only one week after Brookfield meeting with the UAE President where Carney also met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the same people about the same sectors, promoting $2 trillion in Canadian public pensions as “capital.”

11. Singapore Trade Mission: October 28–29, 2025

Conflict Analysis Moderate–High Mission advanced Indo-Pacific energy/tech; Brookfield’s logistics & industrial real-estate acquisitions gain from enhanced trade/investment flows.

Sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: ~A$4B / $2.7B National Storage REIT takeover (2025).

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Carney held trade and investment meetings focused on energy and technology as part of the broader Indo-Pacific engagements.

PM Mark Carney in bilateral discussion with PM Lawrence Wong during the Singapore trade mission. (October 29, 2025)

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: SINGAPORE

Brookfield maintains deep operations in logistics, infrastructure, and energy in Singapore. May 2025 + December 2025 (Ankur Gupta, Head of APAC Real Estate; Andrew Burych) – achieved first real estate entry in May followed by logistics expansion in December. These built momentum around the ASEAN trade/investment meetings.

Jan. 8, 2026 (media briefing and photo session in Singapore): Andrew Burych, Ankur Gupta, and Sophie Fallman participated in a group briefing and profile on Brookfield’s Asia-Pacific real estate strategy. They recapped the two major 2025 Singapore portfolio deals with a total value: $873 million (USD) and outlined broader plans for logistics, living, lodging, and technology parks in the region.

Dec. 15, 2025: Andrew Burych (Managing Partner and Head of East Asia Real Estate) publicly commented on the transaction as Brookfield agreed to acquire a portfolio of eight logistics and industrial properties from ESR-REIT for $262 million (USD). The assets total 2.4 million sq ft across key areas including Jurong, Tuas, Pioneer, and Paya Lebar.

October 2025 – New York Meeting with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani

Caption: “The Strategy” building in the International Business Park, Singapore — one of the key assets acquired by Brookfield from Mapletree Industrial Trust in May 2025 (completed August 2025).

May 22, 2025 (deal announced and later completed on Aug. 15, 2025): Andrew Burych (Managing Partner and Head of East Asia Real Estate) led Brookfield’s first direct real estate investment in Singapore. The firm acquired three high-tech business park and industrial assets from Mapletree Industrial Trust for approximately S$535.3 million (~US$413 million). Assets included The Strategy and The Synergy in the International Business Park, plus a high-tech industrial complex in Woodlands Central.

12. Malaysia (ASEAN) Trade Mission: Oct. 25–28, 2025

Conflict Analysis Moderate–High Mission advanced Indo-Pacific energy/tech; Brookfield’s logistics & industrial real-estate acquisitions gain from enhanced trade/investment flows

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Carney announced his Indo-Pacific trip on Oct. 17 and met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27 to advance energy, investment, and clean technology ties.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: MALAYSIA

On Sept. 22, 2025, Brookfield partnered with Solarvest to develop a renewable joint investment framework agreement to develop, construct, and operate a 1.5 GW of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects in Malaysia over 3–5 years.

On Oct. 17, 2025, Carney announced his Indo-Pacific trip and then on Oct. 27, 2025, he was in Kuala Lumpur meeting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to advance energy and investment ties.

The gap between the Brookfield announcement and Carney’s meeting was only a month.

13. South Korea Trade Mission: Oct. 24–Nov. 1, 2025

Conflict Analysis Moderate Mission focused on industrial/energy cooperation; Brookfield’s Korean logistics exit and industrial-gas buy align with supply-chain themes.

Sovereign wealth fund invested in Brookfield: Invested approximately $252 million (18% stake) alongside Brookfield in a $1.41 billion in multiple real estate deals, including Berlin properties and Sydney logistics assets.

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Carney arrived in South Korea on or around Oct. 30, 2025 (as part of the Oct. 24–Nov. 1 Indo-Pacific trip), discussing industrial cooperation, supply chains, energy, and critical minerals.

Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) meeting with a senior South Korean government representative/official during his Asia trip in late October 2025. This reflects the high-level diplomatic engagements focused on trade and security cooperation.

At the APEC 2025 Summit in Gyeongju — activities focused on trade, security, defence cooperation, and economic partnerships between Canada and South Korea.

A working dinner in Gyeongju hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, where Carney was present with other leaders.

A shipyard tour at Hanwha Ocean (Geoje) on October 30, joined by South Korea’s Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and defence officials, highlighting defence-industrial ties.

Broader APEC-related activities involving South Korean leadership.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: SOUTH KOREA

Brookfield has a well-established portfolio in South Korea. It acquired SK Airplus in 2022, expanded into renewables in 2024, and closed industrial gas transactions October 2025.

January 2026 (announced; seeking financing): Brookfield sought a ₩2.5 trillion (~$1.7 billion) loan to refinance existing debt on its International Finance Center (IFC) Seoul portfolio (a landmark mixed-use complex originally acquired in 2016). No new investment or executive travel reported. Purpose: Refinancing of long-held real estate asset.

Dec. 30–31, 2025 (deal closed): Brookfield completed the sale of Cheongna Logistics Center (Incheon) to a KKR-led consortium (with Kreate Asset Management) for approximately ₩1 trillion (~$692–700 million) — South Korea’s largest single-asset logistics transaction to date. The asset was originally acquired in 2022/2023 and upgraded (including LEED Gold certification).

Executive named: Andrew Burych (Managing Partner & Head of East Asia Real Estate at Brookfield) — quoted on the transaction and its value creation. Purpose: Monetization of a high-quality, fully occupied logistics asset amid strong Korean market demand. Brookfield is selling the Cheongna Logistics Center at a 48% gain in less than 3 years (Image: Haeahn Architecture)

October 2025 (activity reported in Q4 2025 earnings; acquisition closed around this time): Brookfield Infrastructure acquired SK Aircore (industrial gas business supplying semiconductor manufacturers in South Korea). Brookfield’s share was approximately $125 million equity (part of a larger ~$500 million transaction). Purpose: Long-term take-or-pay contracts to support semiconductor production; part of broader Asia-Pacific infrastructure deployment. No specific visiting executives named; handled via local infrastructure team. bam.brookfield.com

14. Egypt Middle East Peace Summit: Oct. 13, 2025

Conflict Analysis Medium Mission included informal trade; Brookfield’s broader Middle East strategy (no direct Egypt deals) shows limited but regional sectoral overlap

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagement:

Primarily a diplomatic/humanitarian summit on Gaza peace, with some side discussions on trade with Gulf countries. Carney attended the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, convened with U.S. and Egyptian leadership. While the primary focus was peace in Gaza, Carney engaged in side discussions on trade and economic ties with Gulf countries.

Photo op images from Mark Carney’s bilateral and side meetings at the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025:

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: EGYPT

Brookfield has established energy/infrastructure presence in the broader Middle East region, but no direct major new deal was publicly tied to this specific event.

Brookfield has a broad Middle East strategy (including its new Brookfield Arabia entity authorized in late 2025), but as of April 2026, no Egypt-specific executive travel or transactions were announced or reported in articles. If private or unreported activity existed, it has not appeared in public sources. Let me know if you’d like me to monitor for future updates or expand the search to related MENA activity.

Ongoing regional energy and infrastructure activities in the Middle East (no specific new announcement tied directly to the Oct. 13 summit). Carney used the gathering for informal trade talks with Gulf leaders.

15. Mexico Trade and Strategic Partnership Mission: Sept. 18–19, 2025 + Feb. 15–20, 2026

Conflict Analysis Moderate–High Mission promoted energy, clean tech & infrastructure; Brookfield’s Neoen Mexican solar asset and prior gas holdings directly match mission priorities

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

Carney visited Mexico City on Sept. 18–19, 2025, for bilateral meetings with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit formally launched the Canada-Mexico Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the accompanying Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028. The goal was to strengthen North American competitiveness, resilience, and economic ties ahead of the 2026 USMCA review.

Feb. 15-20, 2026 there was another meeting with Minister Dominic LeBlanc visiting Mexico City where a Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025–2028 was announced. Bilateral trade between Canada and Mexico exceeds $50 billion annually. The trip occurred amid concerns over potential U.S. tariffs and aimed to position Canada as a reliable partner in North America.

This photo is from the Team Canada Trade Mission led by Minister Dominic LeBlanc (one of Canada’s largest-ever, with over 370 delegates). It captures Canadian and Mexican officials/business leaders at a formal event, including handshakes and group interactions under #TeamCanadaTradeMission branding. Such images typically highlight networking, business roundtables, and partnership announcements in Mexico City, Guadalajara, or Monterrey.

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: MEXICO

Neoen (via Brookfield Renewable): This remains the primary and only active major holding in Mexican renewables. The French-headquartered company’s key Mexican asset is the El Llano solar plant (375 MWp, one of the world’s most competitive large-scale solar facilities at the time). Brookfield gained near-full control of Neoen in early 2025 (deal closed after regulatory approvals, including in Mexico), and operates it as a standalone portfolio company. No new Mexican solar, wind, or storage projects under Neoen were announced or completed in 2025–early 2026.

Los Ramones natural gas pipelines: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fully exited its stakes (Ramones II Norte and Sur) in January 2025 through a sale to Macquarie Asset Management and partners (≈US$500 million for Brookfield’s portion). This was a capital-recycling exit, not a new investment, and earnings from these assets ceased after the sale.

Brookfield Asset Management has notable exposure to Mexico’s energy sector. Through its majority acquisition of French renewable developer Neoen (completed in 2025), Brookfield owns the El Llano solar farm in Aguascalientes — one of the world’s most competitive large-scale solar plants at 375 MWp. Brookfield has also held interests in Mexican natural gas infrastructure, including portions of the Los Ramones pipeline system (with some divestitures around 2024–2025). These assets align closely with the mission’s emphasis on clean energy, energy security, infrastructure development, and critical minerals supply chains.

Brookfield Renewable Holdings (together with partners including Temasek) acquired control of Neoen through a block purchase in late 2024, followed by a mandatory tender offer. The deal closed with Brookfield gaining near-100% ownership by March 2025. Neoen now operates as a standalone portfolio company within Brookfield’s renewable power and transition platform, retaining its existing management team (led by CEO Xavier Barbaro) and strategy. The acquisition gave Brookfield indirect ownership of Neoen’s global portfolio, including:

El Llano (Mexico)

Cestas and other French assets

Projects in Australia, Finland, and elsewhere

This is why Brookfield’s Mexico exposure in clean technology/renewables is referenced through Neoen — even though Neoen itself remains a Paris-headquartered French entity.

Clarification on Neoen and the El Llano Solar Plant

Neoen is a French company, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, France. It develops, finances, builds, and operates renewable energy projects (primarily solar, wind, and battery storage) across multiple continents.

The El Llano solar plant (375 MWp) is one of Neoen’s flagship assets and is physically located in Aguascalientes, Mexico (specifically, about 20 km east of the city of Aguascalientes in central Mexico). It covers roughly 800 hectares and was one of the most competitively priced large-scale solar projects in the world when developed. It is not in France.

Neoen does have major solar projects in France as well — most notably the Cestas solar farm (300 MWp), which was Europe’s most powerful solar plant at the time of commissioning and remains a key French asset.

Los Ramones natural gas pipelines: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fully exited its stakes (Ramones II Norte and Sur) in January 2025 through a sale to Macquarie Asset Management and partners (≈US$500 million for Brookfield’s portion). This was a capital-recycling exit, not a new investment, and earnings from these assets ceased after the sale.

The mission directly promoted Canadian engagement in energy, clean technology, infrastructure, and critical minerals — sectors where Brookfield maintains significant holdings in Mexico via Neoen’s solar operations and prior gas infrastructure involvement. Carney’s longstanding professional and financial ties to Brookfield (including past compensation in stock/options) are managed through an ethics screen and recusal framework.

However, high-level diplomatic efforts to expand trade and investment in these exact areas create clear perception risks that government advocacy could indirectly enhance the value or positioning of Brookfield-linked assets. No evidence of direct improper benefit from this specific mission has been reported, but the thematic overlap contributes to ongoing broader scrutiny of Carney’s Brookfield connections in energy and infrastructure diplomacy.

Conclusion

Are Carney’s trade missions and activities that overlap with Brookfield coincidences or are they a pay for play scheme taking place right before our eyes?

Canada has never had a transnational globalist banker for a prime minister with these sorts of investments: over 630 conflicts and 103 direct conflicts. It is unreal and surreal at the same time.

The timeline is now clear and difficult to dismiss. Across multiple continents and compressed windows, a consistent sequence repeats: Brookfield positions capital or secures strategic assets in key sectors — nuclear fuel, renewables, AI infrastructure, energy transition, and critical minerals — and Canadian government diplomacy under Carney soon follows in the exact same countries and sectors.

From the Westinghouse-controlled nuclear fuel plant in Sweden highlighted during the royal visit, to the major green energy commitments preceding the India mission, the $20 billion AI partnership in Qatar days before Carney’s arrival, the Neoen renewables acquisition overlapping French visits, and the ongoing Westinghouse decommissioning work in Norway coinciding with Carney’s Arctic security trip, the alignments are too frequent and too precise to be mere coincidence.

Carney has repeatedly used these missions to showcase Canada’s $2 trillion pension fund capital as a ready source of outbound investment, signing MOUs and promising delegations that channel public savings into the very markets and projects where Brookfield already holds significant stakes.

While each individual event can be explained as ordinary statecraft or business activity, the cumulative pattern — private capital first, public diplomacy immediately after, often in the same narrow window — raises legitimate and serious concerns about conflicts of interest.

Canadians are left asking the obvious question: when domestic economic conditions continue to deteriorate — with tens of thousands of jobs lost, rising costs, and stalled growth — whose interests are actually being advanced? Is this aggressive global outreach truly serving Canadian workers and taxpayers, or is it facilitating the expansion of a powerful financial network in which the prime minister retains substantial personal and performance-linked financial exposure?

When the same names, the same sectors, and the same timelines keep aligning while ordinary Canadians bear the cost at home, the system appears to be working far better for global capital than for the people it was elected to serve.

This is how the Liberals are hollowing out our Canadian economy into Bermuda offshore accounts that are found in bike shops, like Brookfield, and privatizing profits for their own companies again like Brookfield, while they socialize the risk of losses on us the citizens.

The question is no longer theoretical. It is a matter of public record, public money, and public trust. Canadians deserve straight answers.

Truthfully, with the number of conflicts and stock investments that Carney has in his possession (in his so-called blind trust), which he has refused to sell, it would be difficult for Carney to meet with anyone on a trade mission and NOT have a conflict.

The number of sovereign wealth funds in countries, which have placed their countries’ money, investing it in Brookfield, why are those countries top of the list for Carney’s Canadian trade missions is highly suspicious. Is Carney trying to keep Brookfield clients happy with his trade missions, offering Canadian deals as an inducement, similar to the inducements he has been offering MPs to cross the floor? And for the countries that have not yet invested their sovereign wealth funds in Brookfield, are they collaboratively chasing MORE sovereign wealth funds to invest in Brookfield? Is this why the trips overlap so closely? And why Brookfield had its best quarter to date Feb. 04, 2026.

These will be uncomfortable questions for many Canadians who have put their faith in Carney. But these questions need to be asked and more investigation into Brookfield’s profits needs to be done. Unfortunately, they will not be done by committees, as Carney shuts down democracy.

They will have to be done by citizen journalists and YOU the Canadian citizen!

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The research and material in this story are not all inclusive. If you find anything that should be amended, please reach out.

Email story tips and research to tips@kraydensrightnews.com

We freely provide all our source links within this article. Do your own research. Contact your Members of Parliament and your MLAs/ MPPs with concerns about Mark Carney’s conflicts of interest and our pensions being treated as “capital” which are putting Canada’s economy in jeopardy.

What do you think?

Let us know in the comments and pass this article on so more can learn about Carney’s corruption.

TABLE OF CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSIONS AND BROOKFIELD OVERLAP OF ACTIVITIES

For more information you can also visit:

Moose on the Loose chart on Carney’s Brookfield conflicts and how they relate to his trade missions

Melanie in Saskatchewan who has published 2 articles about this corruption here and here.

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