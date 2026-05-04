Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1dEdited

Given King Carney's latest announcement about how he is going to magically overcome geography in order to merge our economy with the communist EU, I wonder how long before the bankruptcy is formalized and they start selling off Canadian assets for pennies on the dollar?

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Beth's avatar
Beth
1d

Never FORGET, Carney publicly stated he considers himself to be more 'European than Canadian'. Therefore, money laundering to support the EU elitists continues!

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