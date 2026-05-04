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CARNEY — MOST CORRUPT PRIME MINISTER IN CANADIAN HISTORY

Through an investigative series of articles we are exposing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s areas of conflict and potential conflict related to the overlap of Brookfield Asset Management activities and his political role. We examined 15 diplomatic and trade missions. We asked AI to analyze the potential level of Carney’s conflict of interest that might arise from these trade and diplomatic missions when cross referenced with Brookfield deals in the same area as the recent trade missions. Out of Carney’s 15 trade missions, nine were judged to be within a range of high to very high risk for conflict of interest.

This includes China (High); Norway (High); Japan (High); Australia (High); India (High); Qatar (High); Ukraine (Very High); Sweden (High); and UAE (Very High). Note that Ukraine and UAE were found to be Very High risk for a Carney conflict of interest.

TODAY we are putting the Canada - Ukraine relationship and Carney’s conflicts under the microscope. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney participated in the 8th European Political Community summit in Armenia May 3 to 4, 2026 where he provided $270M more funding to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

More money was announced for Ukraine on:

May 4, 2026 $270 million

April 3, 2026 over $51 million

PLUS, April 24, 2026 $ 8 million to continue to fix up Chornobyl

The Prime Minister’s Office in August 2025 and also in Armenia May 2026 that Canada is “the largest per capita financial contributor among G7 countries.” This is being noted as a patriotic point of pride — how much money Canada is giving to Ukraine with no checks or balances, or audits of where the money is going.

The decision to fund more money to Ukraine is likely due to Carney participating in the European summit and also that the United States as of May 2026 has now excluded Ukraine in its military aid budget, probably because it cannot realistically afford to wage war against Iran and continue to prop up the corrupt regime in Kyiv. There is nothing left for Ukraine.

New Trump 2027 Budget Proposal Excludes Ukraine Military Aid (May 1, 2026)

So, Zelenskyy must turn to Canada again.

If you look at the timing of this Canada seems to be giving Ukraine now roughly either biennial or perhaps speeding this up to quarterly payments of over $2 billion per period:

February 2026 over $2 billion

December 2026 $2.5 billion

August 2025 $2 billion

As you will note, the Ukraine Canadian risk of conflict is flagged as being very high due to close timing between major Brookfield business moves and Carney’s diplomatic engagements or aid announcements with matching sectors—nuclear/energy reconstruction.

READ MORE ABOUT CARNEY: THE MOST CORRUPT CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER PART 1 MOST Corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian History (Part 1). Patterns in Power: Does Mark Carney control the $2 trillion Canadian pensions he is making a part of our trade deals? PART 2 Stealing Canadian Democracy Part of Mark Carney’s Long Game (Part 2). Patterns in power: “A pragmatic moment” -- how the world works. PART 3 Brookfield First, Canada Last: Carney – The Most Corrupt Canadian Prime Minister (Part 3). Patterns in power: Carney’s corrupt & conflicted cronyism exposed. Intersection review of Carney’s Canadian trade priorities and Carney’s private capital investments.

By April/May 2026 Canada’s total military and aid to Ukraine have exceeded $25.8 billion since 2022.

Of note, however, is that Canada is offering a lesser amount right now at this meeting than in the past. This is likely due to this funding being part of an apparently collaborative funding with other nations according to Carney and likely also as a symbolic as a finger in the eye to President Donald Trump who just dropped the Ukraine funding according to reports.

Very interesting to note is that Energoatom, the Ukraine state nuclear monopoly where the kickbacks stem from, now under the corruption investigation, has extensive, long-standing partnerships with Westinghouse which is majority-owned by Brookfield 51% (majority/controlling interest) and Cameco: 49%.

In Armenia on May 4, 2026, Carney explained this latest diminished funding package for Ukraine:

“It’s actually started ramping up little more than a year ago, called it’s basically the prioritized military equipment for the Ukraine. So it’s prioritized by Ukraine. The Pearl acronym is prioritized Ukrainian. And so there are a series of packages that are made available. Canada has participated. A number of them. There were there. They’re not divisible as package. You can’t send part of the missile system. You have to send the whole thing. And with this, with this money, we’re going to be able to complete one of the packages with some Nordic partners, with Belgium and others.”

Meanwhile Canadian actual spending on actual military equipment desperately needed by Canadian troops in the field continues to decline and likely is being cannibalized further by the Ukrainians for the continued war in Russia that has killed an astronomical number of young men in Ukraine. Canadian sources from CSIS say: “Ukrainian forces likely suffered somewhere between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties, including killed, wounded, and missing, and between 100,000 and 140,000 fatalities between February 2022 and December 2025.” This estimation is ridiculously low for a war that has scene human loss on a scale experienced during the First World War.

The population of Ukraine has declined by at least 10 million and as much as 13 million people since 2021. While this has been a consequence of a lower birth rate and massive emigration prompted by the war, it has been a direct result of a battlefield deaths. The war dead populate mass cemeteries in Ukraine that are reminiscent of those that were constructed throughout Europe at the end of the Great War.

Meanwhile, former Lieut.-Gen. Andrew Leslie (Ret.) told the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence in 2024 that the Canadian Armed Forces was literally out of ammunition after giving away so much of its inventory to Ukraine:

“Canada’s military readiness is at its lowest level in 50 years. Canada spent the last year in 2023 more money on consultants and professional services than it did on the Army, Navy and Air Force combined, which quite frankly, is madness. The Army has over 50% of its vehicle fleets, which are awaiting spare parts and technicians. The Navy is struggling mightily, bless them, to keep elderly warships, a handful of them at sea, specifically in the Indo Pacific, and they’re desperately short of trained sailors. And the Air Force has been unable to participate in significant NATO deterrent exercises, either up north or out over the oceans, in conjunction with our friends and allies, because they don’t have the pilots, the spare parts or the money to fly the aircraft in the arc, which is many times larger than Europe. Canada has fewer than 300 military support staff who are not deterrent. They’re essentially unarmed. Some of them are part time, bless them, and about 1600 SkiDoo equipped with rifles Canadian Rangers who are not combatants, their role is to observe and report. The bottom line is that Canada has no permanently assigned combat elements to deter potential presence by the Russians or the Chinese who are showing up in our waters with increasing frequency.”

BREAKING ZELENSKYY CORRUPTION SCANDAL

In a breaking story on May 3, 2026, the Kyiv Independent explained how Ukraine’s largest corruption investigation under Zelenskyy — involving a $100 million kickback scheme (codenamed “Operation Midas”) — is one step closer to directly connecting to Zelenskyy.

The investigation is centered on Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company where insiders were allegedly found skimming from procurement money. Contractors/suppliers to the Ukrainian state nuclear authority were allegedly forced to pay 10–15% kickbacks to Zelenskyy administration officials, who are now under investigation, in order to avoid payment delays or losing contracts. Embezzled funds were allegedly used for luxury houses near Kyiv and other sources of personal enrichment.

The scandal involves Timur Mindich, who is Zelenskyy’s longtime business partner and co-owner of his production company. Minich is named as the alleged ringleader. He has reportedly fled to Israel.

Allegedly, there are now audio tapes that are part of an investigation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) that centered around the state nuclear monopoly, where according to the Kyiv Independent, “The new transcripts of the alleged calls between the culprits have them hint at the president's involvement. The corruption scandal may have political ramifications for Zelensky, if his role is confirmed, analysts say.”

Very interesting to note is that Energoatom, the Ukraine state nuclear monopoly which the kickbacks are related to, now under the corruption investigation, has extensive, long-standing partnerships with Westinghouse which is majority-owned by Brookfield 51% (majority/controlling interest) and Cameco: 49%.

An interesting fact is that the majority of the Ukraine state owned 15 operable reactors are reportedly supplied by Westinghouse contracts that helped Ukraine move away from Russian nuclear supplies and technology. (World Nuclear News & Grok)

Westinghouse, Brookfield, and Cameco have not yet been mentioned in the reporting on this Ukrainian/ Zelenskyy corruption scandal. However, it is also interesting that these corruption scandals continue to break, now closely related to Brookfield and other Canadian companies, and the Canadian taxpayer funding to Ukraine continues to flow. Because Carney can count on the bought and paid for corporate mainstream media NOT reporting the Ukraine corruption and the links to Brookfield and Carney.

PATTERNS IN POWER CARNEY CONFLICT ANALYSIS

We have placed Ukraine 8th on the list of Mark Carney’s trade missions in our investigative article Brookfield First, Canada Last: Carney – Most Corrupt Canadian Prime Minister (Part 3). Patterns in power: Carney’s corrupt & conflicted cronyism exposed. Intersection review of Carney’s Canadian trade priorities and Carney’s private capital investments.

Below is a summary from the article of the “very high-risk” conflicts of interest we found for Mark Carney and his Brookfield investments held in “blind trust” that are managed by his Chief of Staff. Knowing he has not sold his stocks in the blind trust, these will no doubt continue to influence his policy decisions to continue to fund the war rather than help Ukraine and Russia reach a peace agreement.

8. Ukraine Reconstruction and Aid Mission: Dec. 27, 2025 and Aug. 24, 2025(with cumulative commitments exceeding $25.5 billion)

Conflict Analysis Very High Mission funded energy stabilization; Brookfield’s 51% Westinghouse stake in multiple Ukrainian nuclear plants benefits from reconstruction and aid commitments

Key Carney Canadian Mission Engagements:

There are two huge areas of conflict of interest for Carney and Ukraine that includes Brookfield reconstruction contracts and Brookfield nuclear reactors that keep the Canadian taxpayer money flowing to Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

Since Mark Carney became Prime Minister, he met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two times to give him money:

Dec. 27, 2025 (Meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia): Amount announced: $2.5 billion in aid and military equipment during Zelenskyy’s visit to Halifax. Carney announcement included loan guarantees to the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IMF financing facilitation, and debt suspension measures—explicitly tied to reconstruction and energy stabilization.

WATCH Mark Carney met Zelenskyy in Halifax Dec. 27, 2026 to give him $2.5 billion in Canadian taxpayer cash.

Aug. 24, 2025 (Meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine – Ukrainian Independence Day): Amount announced: $2 billion CAD in military assistance while Carney was in Kyiv committing Canada to continued military, technical and reconstruction support under the 2024 security agreement.

This aid model mirrors U.S. efforts to mobilize private capital (including through blended finance and guarantees) for a projected $400 billion+ reconstruction effort focused on energy, infrastructure, and economic stabilization. Brookfield is a major beneficiary for both nuclear plants already constructed in Ukraine and for reconstruction efforts, which we will show you later in this section.

Canada also maintains a 35% tariff on virtually all Russian goods, including nitrogen fertilizers and later expanded full import prohibitions (as of mid-2025) on fertilizers and related goods. No commercial shipments have occurred since mid-2022 in spite of Canada being the only G7 nation that is penalizing its own farmers with this tariff.” This is a sanction that impacts Canadian farmers who buy Russian fertilizer, making fertilizer more expensive for Canadian farmers.

In contrast, the United States chose to NOT sanction fertilizer from Russian during an ongoing food crisis. Canada even ignored the United Nations not to impose barriers on the fertilizer trade when the global food supply is threatened — in this case by the war in the Middle East.

And even though many reports are predicting “The coming global food crisis” due to 20% of the fertilizer stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, this Canadian or “Ukraine First” policy preventing the free flow of much needed fertilizer still stands in Canada to this day.

Some, such as Mario Nawfal who posted on X that this sort of past and current policy environment in Canada goes beyond “standard sanctions” and should be called out as “Ukraine First” not Canada first.

Nawful explains:

“Now that Freeland has officially resigned her seat, she literally works directly for Kyiv. The “Freeland Doctrine” looks less like an alliance strategy and more like a plan to put a foreign agenda above North American economic security, causing instability in energy markets and rare earths supply chains in Eastern Europe and the CIS that everyday Americans are paying for.



”She was the one who advanced the high-stakes freezing of Russia’s central bank assets, a move that ignored traditional caution and reshaped the global financial system overnight. On a micro level, she wantonly imposed sanctions on American companies for sheer involvement in Russia decades ago, all likely under the direction of Ukraine.”

Brookfield Executive Trips & Deals 2025-2026: UKRAINE

But the crux of today’s Canada’s “Ukraine First” policy with obscene amounts of money referenced above still being sent to Ukraine, even though Freeland is no longer officially in Canadian government, can now be tracked back to Mark Carney’s stock portfolio within his so called “blind trust.” Brookfield is the majority shareholder in many nuclear reactors in Ukraine. Brookfield and Cameco own Westinghouse where one or more of its nuclear plants may fall within the Russian occupied section of Ukraine. If Ukraine stops fighting Brookfield and Carney lose control of the future ownership of that nuclear energy plant to Russia. A summary of Brookfield activities and Carney conflicts are as follows:

On July 10, 2025, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025) in Rome, Italy, three senior Westinghouse executives attended and participated in key agreements with Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom: Dan Lipman — Westinghouse President; Aziz Dag — Westinghouse Senior Vice President; and Katie Strangis — Westinghouse representative. This nuclear infrastructure work that Brookfield is involved in directly aligns with Carney’s aid announcements focused on energy stabilization and reconstruction.

There are two huge areas of conflict of interest for Carney and Ukraine, both involve Brookfield.

1) On Apr. 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine formalized an agreement to rebuild Ukraine’s war-torn economy through a U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. On this list Brookfield is listed as number 3 BFG Wealth Management so Brookfield will be significantly benefitting when the war comes to an end. Carney is actually invested in seven out of the nine companies that will benefit from the Ukraine construction including: BlackRock funding Inc.-related, JP Morgan Chase, Brookfield, Citigroup, Aon, Honeywell, and GE-related entities. The only companies on this list that Carney is NOT invested in are ArcelorMittal and Vestas Wind Systems.

These facts that are in evidence and publicly declared, do indicate that Carney is taking war profiteering in Ukraine to a whole new level.

2) However, Brookfield/ Westinghouse supplies and provides the technology for a significant number of nuclear reactors already built in Ukraine before the reconstruction even begins. Ukraine’s nuclear fuel supply and technology is tied to Westinghouse contracts while Energoatom, the Ukraine state nuclear monopoly owns the nuclear plants themselves.

created by @grok AI

According to the World Nuclear News, “Ukraine has 15 operable reactors including the six at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian military control since early March 2022.”

These three plants Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine continue to generate a large portion of Ukraine’s electricity often 50–60% of the country’s supply. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, that is under Russian control, has been shut down since 2022.

Analysis shows that Brookfield is seeking energy dominance in Ukraine in several ways by securing fuel supply contracts, leading new reactor construction projects, and leveraging geopolitical reconstruction support. The nuclear reactors give Brookfield a strategic edge in Ukraine.

Brookfield holds a controlling 51% ownership interest in Westinghouse Electric Company with Cameco owning the remaining 49%, a structure in place since November 2023. Several of these nuclear reactors are in the Ukraine — Russia borderlands and they are currently either in the Russian controlled regions or extremely close to the Russian controlled areas. See map above.

The nuclear reactor plants that Brookfield supplies in Ukraine includes:

Existing / Planned Sites (with realistic estimates):

Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (Western Ukraine)

Units 5 and 6 (two AP1000 reactors) — lead/pilot project, engineering underway

~$5 billion per unit

Rivne (Rovno) Nuclear Power Plant (Northwestern Ukraine)

Additional AP1000 units

~$5 billion+ per unit

South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (Southern Ukraine)

Additional AP1000 units

~$5 billion+ per unit

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Southeastern Ukraine)

Currently occupied by Russia

Potential future replacement/expansion site (cost not assigned)

Plans for New Plants:

Additional AP1000 units at existing sites (Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, South Ukraine) beyond the initial units mentioned

Possible new greenfield sites in western or central Ukraine (still in early discussion phase, not yet finalized or named)

If the borders remain based on Russian controlled territory it means the Brookfield/Cameco/Westinghouse loses the future contracts for at least one, perhaps more, nuclear reactor(s). So, is this a key motivating factor for Carney to continue to use our taxes to fund the Ukraine war?

It’s definitely another conflict.

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The research and material in this story are not all inclusive. If you find anything that should be amended, please reach out.

Email story tips and research to tips@kraydensrightnews.com

We freely provide all our source links within this article. Do your own research. Contact your Members of Parliament and your MLAs/ MPPs with concerns about Mark Carney’s conflicts of interest and our pensions being treated as “capital” which are putting Canada’s economy in jeopardy.

What do you think?

Let us know in the comments and pass this article on so more can learn about Carney’s corruption.

CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSION LIST

The list links below are all searchable, connecting directly to each section featuring the trade mission and Brookfield activities

* Asterisks indicate countries that have invested their sovereign wealth funds with Brookfield

May 4, 2026: National Defence Teeters on the Brink -- Carney Gives More Money to Ukraine’s Military

TABLE OF CARNEY’S CANADIAN TRADE MISSIONS AND BROOKFIELD OVERLAP OF ACTIVITIES

For more information you can also visit:

Moose on the Loose chart on Carney’s Brookfield conflicts and how they relate to his trade missions

Melanie in Saskatchewan who has published 2 articles about this corruption here and here.

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