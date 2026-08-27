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Carney gets away with it because we are living in an Orwellian world where this week’s reality is next week’s fraud; this month’s enemy is next month’s friend.

I believe, strongly, that Prime Minister Mark Carney is lying about why he walked away from the trade deal with the United States. He didn’t reject the offer because if was a “bad deal.” His decision was based primarily on political strategy, support for Canada’s dairy cartel and subservience to China and the “New World Order” that he wants to create with his handlers in Beijing.

This is a corrupt administration defined by a mountain of mendacity and a preponderance of prevarication.

But his falsehoods are not checked or challenged by the mainstream media. He is lying about the trade deal just as he lied about the monies from the Gordie Howe bridge flowing to Canada and about condo developers not influencing his decision to buy overpriced condos in Vancouver.

Carney gets away with it because we are living in an Orwellian world where this week’s reality is next week’s fraud; this month’s enemy is next month’s friend.

The US is now the enemy and Canada is “at war” with the US — as ridiculous and shameful as that assertion sounds and is.

And there is the munificent prime minister with a $7.5 billion aid package for Canadians suffering from the tariffs not only from the US but from the ones Canada will put on US goods. The federal deficit will continue to spiral into the stratosphere. And now Carney is off to the European Parliament to, no doubt, eviscerate President Donald Trump, and continue to spread the festering, febrile relationship that now exists between Canada and the US.

But it was all planned. This is what Carney wanted.

But let me explain.

During the last week of August in 1939, people who understood politics knew another war was imminent. On Aug. 23 of that year, after intense meetings between German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, two bitter foes forged the Russo-German Non-Aggression Pact, a treaty that cleared the path for the Nazis to invade Poland without fear of Russian intervention. Instead, a secret protocol in the agreement actually gave the eastern half of Poland to the Soviet Union – making them equally responsible for starting the Second World War.

The pact shocked the world because these two countries had been visceral enemies since the Nazi regime had come to power in 1933 on the wings of anti-Bolshevik rhetoric and its leader, Adolf Hitler, had spoken about Germany having the right to “lebensraum,” or living space, in the East – obviously referring to the Russian heartland.

So as soon as the new friendship was proclaimed the propaganda machines in both countries went to work convincing their confused citizens that this was a completely normal, rational and acceptable relationship. This radical volte face was undoubtedly an inspiration for George Orwell and the political climate that he describes in 1984 where the competing nations are constantly changing whom they describe as friend and foe.

Despite all the rhetoric, Hitler and Stalin had a shared respect for each other because neither man possessed an ounce of respect for ethical or moral values and would do anything necessary in the pursuit of power. Stalin had expressed praise for Hitler after the notorious “Night of the Long Knives” in July 1934 when the Nazi dictator had purged hundreds, perhaps thousands, of his political enemies, including the leadership of the SA, the brown-shirted storm troopers who had been integral in the seizure of power but were now an impediment to Hitler’s relationship with the army.

So as soon as the new friendship was proclaimed the propaganda machines in both countries went to work convincing their confused citizens that this was a completely normal, rational and acceptable relationship. This radical volte face was undoubtedly an inspiration for George Orwell and the political climate that he describes in 1984 where the competing nations are constantly changing whom they describe as friend and foe.

Does our world today not seem glaringly similar?

Let’s examine the failed trade talks between Canada and the United States as a prime example of how much of the news media does not report objective facts but politically-promulgated narratives.

The entire backdrop to these talks, the way in which Mark Carney has played off Donald Trump and the United States, has been an exercise in political duplicity.

Carney has been so conflicted in his public displays toward Trump as to be positively schizophrenic. While Carney has chided Trump and American hegemony at global venues like the World Economic Forum and taken time during a bizarre speech to the nation that oddly celebrated the War of 1812 as some kind of halcyon moment in Canada-US relations, he has also proclaimed his desire to Make America Great Again and his high-profile meeting with Trump at the White House have been lavish displays of sycophancy that often look more like adolescent hero worship and not calculated moments designed to massage Trump’s considerable ego. In one month Trump may be an existential threat to Canadians and the American empire consigned to history; in the following month Trump is a transformational president and the United States our greatest friend and ally.

American lawmakers are noting Carney’s antipathy towards the US and coziness to China:

So did Carney really want a trade deal with the US or is this just more political posturing so he can campaign in another federal election with nothing more than a pathetic elbows up strategy? There is no doubt that Carney set up the trade negotiations to fail. Just 10 days before Trump’s 50% tariff deadline, Carney traveled to Europe and effectively restricted himself from media contact with the world. He sent his most capable minister, Dominic LeBlanc to Washington to deal with the Trump trade team.

Carney has been so conflicted in his public displays toward Trump as to be positively schizophrenic.

When he finally returned, it appeared as if there was some hope in resolving the trade dispute and Carney initially demonstrated optimism. But of course, all of that was a ruse to convince Canadians that Carney was actually doing his job and trying to secure the “better deal” he had promised and campaigned on in the last federal election. He needed to look like he was negotiating in earnestness and good faith.

Just days later, he was making the outrageous claims that Trump wanted to destroy Quebec culture and erode bilingualism in Canada. These were totally erroneous statements and raw prevarications. The US was only objecting to Quebec’s own Online Safety Act that blocks American media from the province. Nonetheless, few people have challenged these lies.

But Carney had already laid the groundwork for failure by castigating the US as yesterday’s world power and sought Canada’s future in a “New World Order” with China. Carney has literally spent decades of his spotty career as a globalist banker preaching the virtues of Chinese communism and articulating his desire to see China replace America as the driving force of the world economy with the Chinese Yuan replacing the US dollar as the global currency of note.

Carney has still not released any details of the trade deal to Canadians. The Trump administration has spoken about what was in the potential pact, with US trade representative Jamieson Greer telling The New York Times that “The United States had offered to reduce its tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos, and eliminate a recently imposed tariff on Canadian lumber, before negotiations suddenly collapsed last night,” according to the media outlet.

Carney has literally spent decades of his spotty career as a globalist banker preaching the virtues of Chinese communism and articulating his desire to see China replace America as the driving force of the world economy with the Chinese Yuan replacing the US dollar as the global currency of note.

The paper continued.

“In an interview with The New York Times, Mr. Greer detailed previously confidential and unreported elements of the U.S. trade offer to Canada, saying those measures would have given Canada the most preferential treatment of any trading partner.”

There is another facet of Canada’s trading relationship with the US that has also been highlighted by the Trump administration: the “Transshipment scam.” An August 2026 report from the White House names Canada as a “Tier 1” offender.

“In plain terms, illegal transshipment is smuggling disguised as trade—fraud cloaked in paperwork—and, in truth, nothing new. For centuries, traders have routed goods through third countries to exploit tariff gaps, dodge imperial duties, skirt embargoes, and take advantage of preferential access offered by certain ports.”

Carney also refused to consider changes to Canada’s supply management system, especially as it affects dairy products. Carney, like Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, is entirely “loyal” to the dairy cartel This loyalty has blocked American products from Canadian shelves and kept the price of dairy artificially high for Canadians. It is also a point of deep contention for Trump, who has repeatedly demanded an end to the practice.

The power of the dairy cartel was manifest in 2019 when it worked to prevent former Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Bernier from becoming leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and supported Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer because he pledged his support to the dairy cartel.

“In plain terms, illegal transshipment is smuggling disguised as trade—fraud cloaked in paperwork—and, in truth, nothing new. For centuries, traders have routed goods through third countries to exploit tariff gaps, dodge imperial duties, skirt embargoes, and take advantage of preferential access offered by certain ports.”

Bernier recently told me this:

“What I know about the deal, and I said that I believe you know for the last 10 years that we must put on the table the cartel in supply management, the cartel in dairy, poultry, and eggs. As you know, we have food inflation in this country, and if you want to fight that, if you want to give a chance to Canadians to be able to buy chicken, poultry, eggs, milk, and cheese at a very low price, we must abolish that because Canadians are paying almost twice the price for these products. So, if you put that on the table, we will be able, I believe, to have a deal with President Trump, because he said that when he was elected the first time that he wanted his dairy producers to be able to export to the U.S. He said that it was unfair, and he’s right about that.”

“So, if you put that on the table, we will be able, I believe, to have a deal with President Trump, because he said that when he was elected the first time that he wanted his dairy producers to be able to export to the U.S. He said that it was unfair, and he’s right about that. And also, you know, he was able to win Wisconsin in the last presidential election because of the dairy producers who gave them their support and people over there,” he continued.

Carney saw a political opportunity and a way out of normalizing relations with the US — something he really doesn’t want — and it was a two-for-one deal. And hey, with all the nonsense about Trump wanting to destroy Quebec culture and official bilingualism in Canada, he might even pick up a byelection seat in Quebec. Make that three-for-one.

“And there’s a lot of jobs. There’s a lot of producers that are mad about the situation and … so, if you put that on the table, abolish the cartel and we may have more chances to have a better deal with the Americans … Carney and Poilievre are on the side of the cartel. They are not on the side of Canadian consumers.”

We are also learning that Carney pulled his support for a revived Keystone XL pipeline at the eleventh hour of negotiations. Again, let us turn to a report from The New York Times.

“Mr. Carney had brought up the idea of reviving it during his first White House visit last year.

“Officials said that, when Mr. Carney and Mr. Trump spoke by phone early in the week, Mr. Carney again mentioned the pipeline, saying that, for the right deal on tariffs, Canada would consider bringing its side of the pipeline back to life. Mr. Trump was thrilled, a former official briefed on the talks said.

“But by Friday, the Keystone XL pipeline idea was buried again. A U.S. official said that, in the last few hours, Canada had expressed reluctance to cooperate. A Canadian official said that the trade deal on offer was not good enough to make the pipeline make sense.”

So is Carney playing his usual games? Deal on one week, deal off the next? Trump good one day, Trump bad the next?

Absolutely he is. Will the legacy media expose those lies? Probably not. They are as much in the pocket of Carney as he is in the pocket of his globalist masters. We were so close to a deal when Carney first returned from his Italian vacation but so far from a deal a mere few days later. Carney saw a political opportunity and a way out of normalizing relations with the US — something he really doesn’t want — and it was a two-for-one deal. And hey, with all the nonsense about Trump wanting to destroy Quebec culture and official bilingualism in Canada, he might even pick up a byelection seat in Quebec. Make that three-for-one.

And you’re telling me that a $7.5 billion aid package for Canadians affected by US tariffs wasn’t PLANNED? Come on.

Politics in Canada has never been seamier, more corrupt and more sordid.

WATCH: Betrayal at the Top: Mark Carney’s Secret Role in the Trade Collapse | Stand on Guard

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