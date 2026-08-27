Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Diane's avatar
Diane
2d

Yep elbows up you fools, there was never going to be an agreement. And get over the TDS bull shit. Carney is bankrupting Canada, or the fools are bankrupting North America. All these bozo's are puppets for the parasite elites. So let the in fighting begin for all these cabal, shadow government or whatever you call them. They will start eating themselves, to have control.

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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
2d

Politics is theater. Carney is asset stripping Chinada. The World is switching out the old prison of military hegemony, war, regime change, pedophiles, lies and thievery to the new prison based on regional multi polarity, mass surveillance, pedophiles, lies and thievery. The Club is still running the show. Central Banks and investment banks run the lieticians. Your vote is irrelevant.

Go within. Develop your own power. Connect to your Soul recognize that you are the creator of infinite capability. Quit creating their World, start creating your own.

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