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“So this country is a big mess, and we need a revolution. And the People’s Party is there to do that revolution.”

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier always generates strong debate in the comment section when he appears on my daily broadcast “Stand on Guard.” Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) supporters hate Bernier and they berate me for allowing him to have a platform to speak. PPC supporters and others note that Bernier clearly says things that CPC leader Pierre Poilievre won’t say.

Poilievre would never say Canada needs a revolution. Bernier called for a revolution three times during our interview. Takes guts to say that.

I have always said that conservatives reserve their most bitter hatred for competing conservative parties, just the the Progressive Conservatives vented their spleen most vehemently against the Reform Party. They despised then-Reform Party leader Preston Manning more than Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

Kind of like Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin hating democratic socialist parties more than the Nazis and the fascists.

I have known Max since his days in the cabinet of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He served as foreign affairs and industry minister in that past Conservative government and was often in media reports because he added so much life to what was a fairly button-down, almost boring administration. Berner dressed well, was seen with beautiful women and could captivate conservative true believers with his firm grasp of free market principles. He was the only politician I ever knew who had read “Atlas Shrugged,” by Ayn Rand and could quote the Objectivist philosopher in speeches.

Since forming and leading the PPC in 2019, Berner has endured a strange sort of political hibernation, first losing his Quebec seat and then running unsuccessfully in a a 2023 byelection in Portage-Lisgar, MB, a deeply conservative riding that seemed tailor-made for a man who positioned himself to the right of his Conservative Party opponent. Support for the PPC has never really risen beyond 2 or 3% in any opinion poll and the party has failed to win any seats in the House of Commons. He is always accused of splitting the conservative vote and remaining a party leader only because he savors the attention, even if the spotlight is dimming.

Yet, why is it that whenever Berner speaks on core conservative issues, especially those culture war issues that CPC communications “strategists” are so viscerally afraid of, I find myself thinking, “Why can’t Pierre Poilievre talk like that?”

“Ottawa is looking at Alberta as a subordinate, as an ATM with a cowboy hat. So it’s ridiculous. That much change, and it is why the People’s Party is with Albertans and all Canadians. Because if they have more autonomy, if the federal government is doing a radical decentralization, that will be the same for every province. Every province would be able to benefit from that.”

Why can’t the Conservative leader demand we stop funding a war in Ukraine with $26 billion that have gone to corrupt politicians and oligarchs in a war that has been designed to fund the Military Industrial Complex. We know this war did not really begin with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and it is clear with any objective assessment of the conflict that Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO and it has been NATO’s ceaseless expansion that has pushed Europe closer to igniting a world war.

Why does Poilievre pander to the Khalistan separatists by dressing up and promising direct flights to Amritsar, in the Punjab? Why the hell hasn’t he been up on his feet in the House of Commons exposing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan to enslave Canada in a censorship and surveillance state? Why did he not ask a single question in Question Period about Bill C-9, the “Combatting Hate Act,” that has effectively ended free speech in Canada? Why is he so cautious about condemning mass migration?

Well, we all know, and as Maxime points out in this interview, Poilievre is looking for votes in Toronto and you just don’t talk about immigration in that febrile city; no, you stand shoulder to shoulder with Liberal leaders and talk about supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and you offer flights to Amritsar. That’s also why Poilievre can never support the abolition of Equalization, that sordid and uniquely Canadian concept that forces Alberta to pay Ontario and Quebec billions of dollars so they can then give it away in social programs.

“I don’t see a lot of hope in this country if we don’t have that revolution and I’m telling people, you know, I hope you’ll support the People’s Party. If you don’t have our ideas, don’t vote for us because we won’t change. We won’t do any pandering to have your vote. We are doing politics by conviction …”

So, if Maxime Bernier was ever close to power, would he begin to dilute the policies of the PPC? Would he allow that trite description used by ubiquitous compromised politicians, “mix a little water with his wine.”

I hope not and I think not. Max could have taken the CPC leadership from Andrew Scheer if he had only bowed to the dairy cartel but he refused to do that then and I think he would refuse to sacrifice his principles.

But here is what Max had to say this week on my broadcast.

I asked him why and how Carney has failed so miserably to get a trade deal with President Donald Trump and the United States and if he thought Carney would call a snap election as a result.

“I don’t know about the snap election, but what I know about the deal, and I said that I believe you know for the last 10 years that we must put on the table the cartel in supply management, the cartel in dairy, poultry, and eggs. As you know, we have food inflation in this country, and if you want to fight that, if you want to give a chance to Canadians to be able to buy chicken, poultry, eggs, milk, and cheese at a very low price, we must abolish that because Canadians are paying almost twice the price for these products,” he says.

“Carney is a globalist-in-chief. Carney is a real bureaucrat. Carney thinks that he knows better than you what is good for you. He is not the kind of politician that we need to bring back prosperity in this country under his government.”

“So, if you put that on the table, we will be able, I believe, to have a deal with President Trump, because he said that when he was elected the first time that he wanted his dairy producers to be able to export to the U.S. He said that it was unfair, and he’s right about that. And also, you know, he was able to win Wisconsin in the last presidential election because of the dairy producers who gave them their support and people over there,” he continues.

“And there’s a lot of jobs. There’s a lot of producers that are mad about the situation and … so, if you put that on the table, abolish the cartel and we may have more chances to have a better deal with the Americans … Carney and Poilievre are on the side of the cartel. They are not on the side of Canadian consumers.”

Bernier dismisses Carney’s talking points about being for “Canada Strong” and building a better country.

“Carney is a globalist-in-chief. Carney is a real bureaucrat. Carney thinks that he knows better than you what is good for you. He is not the kind of politician that we need to bring back prosperity in this country under his government. You know, he’s doing like Trudeau: big deficit, big spending, trying to buy votes with money that we don’t have by creating a huge deficit that we are paying for with inflation right now, and our grandchildren and our children will pay for it with bigger taxes. So this country is not going in the right direction.”

Maxime was in Alberta recently supporting the province’s right to have a referendum on whether to have another referendum on independence.

“I did a tour in Alberta, speaking about the radical decentralization, respect for Albertans. They need to be respected by the federal government … we have a Constitutional crisis plus stagflation, stagnation with inflation,” he says.

“Your freedom of speech is there to protect the speech that you don’t like. You know, it’s not to protect the speech that you like. You know, we must be free. I must be free to insult you. I must be free to lie. I must be free to do things like that.”

“It’s young Canadians [who] have a lot of difficulties finding a job. Why are they discouraged and depressed with the situation? They cannot buy a house. They cannot have a decent job. It’s all going to these fake migrants, fake international students. We need to deport them, but Poilievre and Carney are pandering to them. So this country is a big mess and we need a revolution. And the People’s Party is there to do that revolution.”

Wow.

And how does this grab you as a description of Alberta under equalization?

“Ottawa is looking at Alberta as a subordinate, as an ATM with a cowboy hat. So it’s ridiculous. That much change, and it is why the People’s Party is with Albertans and all Canadians. Because if they have more autonomy, if the federal government is doing a radical decentralization that will be the same for every province. Every province would be able to benefit from that.”

Bernier reserves some of his fiercest remonstrances for establishment immigration policy.

“If we are opening our borders and diversity is our strength, you know, this country is going down the drain. We need to have people that will integrate into our society and if you bring everybody here who doesn’t share your values, you will have conflicts. You will have social distrust. I said that eight years ago … and I was right,” he declares.

“You know these people who are coming here don’t share our values and these criminals who are here without any vetting, and the fact that we are not deporting them – these illegals must be deported.

“It’s young Canadians [who] have a lot of difficulties finding a job. Why are they discouraged and depressed with the situation? They cannot buy a house. They cannot have a decent job. It’s all going to these fake migrants, fake international students. We need to deport them …”

“And now the government and Poilievre are looking at these fake students who are saying, you know, ‘I want to stay in Canada.’ No, sorry. If you have a visa to study, after you have your diploma, you go back to your country of origin,” Bernier insists.

Maxime says it is a case of ‘Putting Canadians first, and we are because we will deport them. We will end mass immigration with a moratorium on immigration, a pause on immigration. Yes, our population will go down, and that’s okay. That’s not the end of the world. You know that will help all the pressure that these migrants are putting on our social services, on our education system, on our healthcare system,” he says.

Bernier notes how long wait times are in Canada’s overburdened, inefficient and very costly system of socialized medicine.

He is critical of Poilievre for “pandering” to various ethnic groups – especially those from Khalistan.

“We started that party with ideas, and we don’t change our platform. We don’t do any surveys and focus groups. We have a strong vision based on individual freedom, personal responsibility, respect, and fairness. And these are our four principles that we follow as a party.”

“There’s more seats in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] than in all Alberta, and so he wants to have support in the GTA ... And these people want to bring more of them, and they want to reunify [their] family. So Poilievre is for that. We will end that program.”

We spoke for a time about the blatant push by the mainstream media to oust Poilievre as Conservative leader and have him replaced with another Red Tory like Jean Charest or Doug Ford. I asked him if the PPC would not benefit if the CPC moved further to the left with another leader.

“Our time will come in Canada. I believe that the next election will be about … immigration, deportation, and prosperity and we have the best platform for the future of this country. And it’s a little bit more difficult to be elected as a populist here in Canada because of our electoral system, first-past-the-post. It’s more difficult. We don’t have any proportionality in our electoral system.”

“But that being said, I believe that our time will come. We’ll have candidates elected. I’ll be elected, and we will start that common sense revolution in Ottawa after the next election,” Bernier predicts.

I asked him about the “Combatting Hate Act” and how Carney has taken away Canadians’ freedom of speech and is instituting massive surveillance with Bill C-22, which will allow the police to spy on our digital communication. He is quick to eviscerate the Liberal government for playing games with the foundational freedoms of Canadians.

“Yes, we are under surveillance by the federal government, and you know there’s no such thing as hate speech. Your freedom of speech is there to protect the speech that you don’t like. You know, it’s not to protect the speech that you like. You know, we must be free. I must be free to insult you. I must be free to lie. I must be free to do things like that.

“That’s freedom of speech. Now they try to control that, and they’re sending the police to check that. You know, look at the criminals out there and our criminal justice system that is not working. They must fight criminals, not … Canadians, law abiding Canadians. like you, like me,” Bernier asserts.

“Real hate speech is like you are calling for violence. That’s hate speech, not when you are saying … ‘I don’t like Indian fake students.’ It is not hate speech; but it may be hate speech because of this legislation.”

Then we got to the wildfires in BC that “experts” continue to blame on climate change.

“There’s more seats in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] than in all Alberta, and so he wants to have support in the GTA ... And these people want to bring more of them, and they want to reunify [their] family. So Poilievre is for that. We will end that program.”

“You know, 50% of the fires are there because of us, because of humans and the other 50% are natural. So that was not climate change … but it’s useful for them to say that because they want to scare people. You know, if we don’t tax you, if we don’t put a climate tax, this this country and this planet will disappear. It’s all propaganda. It’s all fear.”

Bernier notes that there’s nothing new about wildfires They “happened 50 years ago, 100 years ago and it will happen in the future. So I’m asking our government to be serious and to invest to protect our forest, and they are not actually doing that right now.”

I gave Max the last word and he didn’t disappoint.

“I don’t see a lot of hope in this country if we don’t have that revolution and I’m telling people, you know, I hope you’ll support the People’s Party. If you don’t have our ideas, don’t vote for us because we won’t change. We won’t do any pandering to have your vote. We are doing politics by conviction, and I believe that if we have more support, these ideas will be discussed and will have more influence,” he says.

“We started that party with ideas, and we don’t change our platform. We don’t do any surveys and focus groups. We have a strong vision based on individual freedom, personal responsibility, respect, and fairness. And these are our four principles that we follow as a party. And I believe that our future will be better because you know we have the right policies, and we just need Canadians to read that and to embrace our program and we’ll do our best for that,” he concludes.

Maxime might never be prime minister or the PPC the government but wouldn’t it be nice if they could at least hold the balance of power in Parliament and influence a Conservative government to do the right things and legislate the right policy?

It might be the beginning of a new birth of freedom in Canada.

Long overdue.

WATCH: Max is Back and He’s Giving the Uniparty Hell | Stand on Guard

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