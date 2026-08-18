Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
2d

Pretty obvious that Bernier's idea wont get him into the prime ministers chair. So instead of mongering for a different war,why not get with the Conservatives to get a majority. Then watch what Pierre WILL do with supply management, free speech, immigration etc. Bernier COULD make things better. Carny never will. Pierre can & will, If those looking only to preen their feathers would just put their egos away and support the best way forward for Canada's, they'd see that Pierre was the answer!

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Ernest Chorabik's avatar
Ernest Chorabik
1d

Yes, Max is 100% correct, but he's the face of the movement! He MUST get back in the HoC& & then get others to follow. At this point, the PPC is like the NDP for the Liberals... taking % points away from the ONLY Party that has ANY chance of defeating the Liberals!

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