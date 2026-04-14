Last weekend’s Liberal Party convention in Montreal was scary. It was scary like a glimpse of hell is frightening and makes you wish you never have to go there for an extended stay. During this long weekend of bizarre proclamations, ominous threats and a now infamous excursion to a local bar that featured risque dance performances with a sado-masochistic theme, the Liberals firmly expressed what Liberal values are – and what is valued by Liberals today has become so elitist, globalist, anti-American and libertine that it mocks not only ordinary Canadians but what the Liberal Party itself once was. It was once normal, mainstream and resoundingly in tune with average Canadians. This is not a party that a William Lyon Mackenzie King or Louis St-Laurent would have even recognized.

But it is the party that won three byelections on Monday night, securing for itself a majority government that Prime Minister Mark Carney and House Leader Steve MacKinnon have cobbled together with backroom deals and clandestine enticements that have resulted in four Conservative MPs and one NDP MP crossing the floor.

What is amazing about the Liberal Party’s apparent stratospheric support and Carney’s blazing popularity is that neither have delivered on any of the promises that dominated the past federal election campaign that resulted in a minority Liberal government. Carney has not delivered on a trade deal with the United States even as his behavior towards President Donald Trump ranges from sycophantic declarations that the US leader is “transformative” and “transformational” to veiled suggestions that that Trump is a danger ot Western Civilization and that Canada must eschew its long-time economic and military partnership with America and seek solace in the imagined greener pastures of the European Union.

“[T]he Liberals firmly expressed what Liberal values are – and what is valued by Liberals today has become so elitist, globalist, anti-American and libertine that it mocks not only ordinary Canadians but what the Liberal Party itself once was.”

Carney isn’t delivering on his promises of housing because these projects are not moving ahead and are sometimes literally nothing more than Hollywood sets. Carney’s heralded memorandum of understanding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to build a pipeline to the Pacific Coast was clearly nothing more than a pipe dream.

But Carney has delivered and continues to deliver on his oblique campaign pledge to institute censorship and government surveillance to Canada. Bill C-9, which has received the approval of the House of Commons, will define not just speech but symbols as hateful while it will criminalize the reading of designated sections of the Bible, Talmud and Koran. Bill C-22, is promising to allow the police to monitor your social media content without the requirement of a court order. The Online Harms Act – soon to be renamed the Online Safety Act – is still coming and it will make Canada the first democracy in the world to punish thought crimes.

So all of this tyranny, arrogance and unquenchable lust for power was on display at the convention. Carney reveled in a discernible nihilism that rejects what Carney sees as either quaint or antiquated.

He actually demanded that Canadians relinquish their hopes for the future.

“But hope is not a plan and nostalgia is not a strategy. You and if we stand still during this rupture, we will surrender our future, surrender our future to others. My friends, technological change is accelerating. We can either shape our future with AI or let it control our destiny. The foundations of the international order, the order which Canada helped build and from which we have benefited for so long that order is crumbling.”

If you look at videos of the caucus events, they appear to be spectacles from Hell. The Liberal Women and Black Caucus organized a side event at a Montreal bar that featured some really ultra-hip moves that might even be out of place in a strip club. The performance, with sado-masochistic suggestions was truly representative of Liberal values, which are increasingly Satanic but always about dividing Canadians on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity and a host of other factors.

MP Rob Oliphant (L-Don Valley West) knows all about Liberal values that he insists are really Canadian values.

“I’m going to this is a little off script. A week after the Prime Minister made his speech in Davos, Switzerland, he made another speech in Ottawa at the Canadian Media Producers Association, CMPA, and this speech talked about Canada’s most successful cultural export we have had this year, and that’s ‘Heated Rivalries.’ Now think about that for a minute, because, as (Foreign Affairs Minister) Anita (Anand) said, … we are promoting Canada as an exporting and country worthy of investment. We are doing that. We are opening doors in India, we’re opening doors in China, we’re opening doors in Vietnam and all over the world. But we’re taking our values with us. So Heated Rivalry is an example of that truly Canadian set. Can in Canada, and we don’t let up for one minute on the 2SLGBTQI human rights issue,” he told the convention, referring to a taxpayer-funded atrocity about two homosexual hockey players united in a torrid “romance.”

“But Carney has delivered and continues to deliver on his oblique campaign pledge to institute censorship and government surveillance to Canada.”

Diana Fox Carney made the ridiculous claim that her husband’s speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year was somehow a defining moment in the history of the world and that “university students are already being required to read my husband’s now quite famous Davos speech” and that “intergenerational dinner table conversations are being sparked by its contents, of new possibilities opening up in its wake of Canada being the nation that is helping to define and shape a New World Order.”

What is this New World Order but subservience to the globalists and to China. I’ll say it again, Carney has not delivered on any key promise except his pledge to institute more censorship and surveillance in Canada; that’s what he’s done as prime minister. Has he made life easier for you? Has he? Has he enhanced economic opportunities? Has he secured a trade deal with the United States? Has he actually built anything? No, but he has managed to get a censorship bill through the House of Commons, and you bet it will go through the Senate and get Royal Assent within the next couple of weeks. That’s what Mark Carney has done to Canada,

But the former CEO of Google Canada made perhaps the most emblematic pitch for Liberal values when he described a metaphorical Berlin Wall for young Canadians seeking to leave their country for greater opportunities in the US.

So let me give you a few facts. In Canada, the minute you have your degree, if it’s a professional degree, right, there’s something in the Canada kind of free trade agreement. I got the wrong acronym, but you get it. It’s called the TN program. So Microsoft, I finished from University of Waterloo with my computer degree. Microsoft phones me, offers me a job, 300 grand a year, right? All I have to do is show up at the border, apply for a TN Visa, right? Patrick Pichette asked rhetorically.

“[I]ntergenerational dinner table conversations are being sparked by its contents, of new possibilities opening up in its wake of Canada being the nation that is helping to define and shape a New World Order.”

“We as Canadians have subsidized my education to the tune of – you pick the number – half a million, right, $500,000 … [so] keep them in or make them pay their half a million so that if they leave, I’m okay with that. You want to go to the US, give me back my money,” he demanded.

This very notion, this stupid suggestion should be dead in the water because it’s a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms under “Mobility Rights” but don’t assume the Liberals will let that stipulation stop them.

So as we wake up Tuesday morning to the realization that Carney now has his majority government, that we will likely not see any federal election this year or next, that we are stuck with Carney’s tyranny and we will move into his New World Order and lose our free speech, know that it is people like this who are now calling the shots in Canada.

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is in for some tough months ahead but he cannot under any circumstances move toward being Liberal lite. He must present a firm defence against more Liberal encroachment on our basic freedoms and present a clear alternative to the dictatorship that Carney is on the verge of creating.

Because these byelections gave Carney the majority he lusted after, they could well be the last free elections in Canada. Carney means business – or at least he means to give Canada the business.

WATCH: With a Majority Government, the Liberals Can Destroy Canada | Stand on Guard CLIP

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