Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Beth's avatar
Beth
4d

Carney's anti American attitude is such b.s. because his wife and kids live in the USA, he has a home there, 91% of his assets are in the USA, he moved Brookfields HQ to the USA and he has some financial involvement with Kuchner. So, he's either involved with DJT in creating some huge ruse or something more nefarious. Either way, the flaming RED Liberal weekend bash was proof positive of Carney's demonic 'edge', there IS an Epstein connection big time. This guy's associated with some seriously nasty people, and NONE of this will be good for our country, as a matter of fact, Canada is in very SERIOUS trouble, yet the elbowzos haven't a clue!

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Ian Gullion's avatar
Ian Gullion
4d

Screw all Liberals right to Hell!!!!!

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