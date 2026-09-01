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Prime Minister Carney just won three byelection seats on Monday night.

Is this an indication that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre should step down and be replaced by another Red Tory who will take the party to the left again?

Well, obviously not.

That’s precisely what the Carney Liberals and their paid opposition want. It’s what the mainstream media continues to suggest is a fait d’accompli.

No, far from it.

Poilievre must stop BEGGING and he must start DEMANDING THAT Carney provide him with a full briefing of what precisely was in that trade deal and the REAL reasons that Carney opposed it. Poilievre is the leader of His Majesty’s Official Opposition and a part of the Government of Canada.

Why aren’t the media demanding to know what was in this failed trade deal? Why are they not asking, “Where’s Mark Carney.” After he declared that Canada was “at war” with the US, he vanished from sight. He has not responded to Poilievre’s request to reconvene Parliament to discuss the consequences of that failed trade deal. He has not released any of the details that Poilievre has every right to see. Carney has stood by his lies that he walked away from a bad deal, even if the The New York Times has revealed that it was anything but a bad deal for Canada but actually would have lowered and potentially removed tariffs on steel, aluminum and softwood lumber.

The Canada that you remember as a young man or woman is evanescent, perhaps gone forever. Carney continues to enslave us and push this country closer into the grips of the globalists and his Chinese masters.

Carney scurried away from a trade deal that he never really wanted and has been hiding ever since behind a mountain of mendacity cloaked by a proliferation of prevarication. President Donald Trump had no interest in or desire to wage war on Quebec culture or to erode Canada’s official bilingualism policy – as useless and divisive as that policy remains after almost 50 years.

Carney did not want to address the transshipment scam that allows China to avoid tariffs on its steel by smuggling it through Canada as a safe conduit.

He didn’t really want to reinvigorate the Keystone XL pipeline, even if that would have meant greater prosperity for Alberta.

He wanted none of this and he continued to eschew a trade deal with the US because he dearly wants a New World Order with China.

This is not the time for Poilievre to be the nice guy who understands the responsibilities of and demands on the prime minister. Carney is running the most corrupt government in the history of Canada and he must be held accountable for ruining the lives of millions of Canadians.

Poilievre must stop BEGGING and he must start DEMANDING THAT Carney provide him with a full briefing of what precisely was in that trade deal and the REAL reasons that Carney opposed it. Poilievre is the leader of His Majesty’s Official Opposition and a part of the Government of Canada. Yes, that’s right. Under the Parliamentary rules of the Westminster system of government that we follow in Canada, an official opposition is integral to good governance.

I fear that Poilievre is listening to his critics who want him to be accommodating to Carney and join the provincial premiers that the prime minister has co-oped to join his Team Carney. Remember, it’s NOT Team Canada. It’s Team Carney.

We don’t need or want a trade war with the United States.

We are opposed to counter-tariffs because these will only hurt Canadians – especially if they are applied to food products. The Conservative Party recently produced a video of Poilievre making a trip to the grocery store and leaving with a small bag of goods worth $125. If counter-tariffs are applied to most or all of the produce in that bag, the cost will escalate to $225 with a 50% tariff.

This is the reality that Canadians face.

We are already going to food banks and living in tent cities.

We are grossly overtaxed and overburdened with regulations.

We are living in a censorship and surveillance state and have effectively lost our freedom of speech.

The Canada that you remember as a young man or woman is evanescent, perhaps gone forever.

Carney continues to enslave us and push this country closer into the grips of the globalists and his Chinese masters.

The legacy of history and responsibility for the future rests on Poilievre’s shoulders. There is no one else in Canada’s political system who can fight Carney and the Liberals.

This is not the time for Poilievre to be the nice guy who understands the responsibilities of and demands on the prime minister. Carney is running the most corrupt government in the history of Canada and he must be held accountable for ruining the lives of millions of Canadians.

I don’t give a damn if demented Boomers continue to worship; continue to knock on thousands of doors for his candidates; continue to be profoundly dedicated acolytes for Carneyism and Carneydom.

This is the time to see a real and viable OFFICIAL OPPOSITION and not just the second largest party in the House of Commons that is willing to roll over and support anything that Carney wants, as long as he demands subservience in the name of Canadian unity.

The legacy of history and responsibility for the future rests on Poilievre’s shoulders. There is no one else in Canada’s political system who can fight Carney and the Liberals. People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is fighting for freedom but he cannot affect the decisions of the government because his party holds not a single seat in the House. Don’t think the increasingly Bolshevik NDP care if you are taxed to death; they would do the same. Don’t rely ono the treasonous Bloc Quebecois to care if Canada lives or dies. They want this nation to perish.

I throw down the gauntlet before Poilievre and say this: Demand what isi yours by the virtue of your office and don’t let Carney get away with another scam, another diversion, another campaign of lies.

Keeping fighting for the Canadians who Carney has punished, oppressed, pummeled and enslaved.

Let us know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

WATCH: Betrayal at the Top: Mark Carney’s Secret Role in the Trade Collapse

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