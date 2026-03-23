“Make people bigger, stronger and more fulfilled by having the government narrowly focus on the things it’s supposed to do — roads, military, basic, social safety, net, borders, police, etc. —but then leave people alone to live their lives. If I were to start a political party from scratch, it would be the Mind Your Own Damn Business Party, you know, just get the government to do its job well, do four or five things really well, and then let people live their lives.”

How would I characterize Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre’s epic interview on The Joe Rogan Experience? Well at just over two-and-half hours, it wasn’t abnormally long for a Rogan broadcast but certainly well beyond the length of the average media conversation for any Canadian politician of Poilievre’s level. Politicians don’t usually hang around that long when they’re being grilled because they tend to become too relaxed, too honest and too willing to say something their handlers and the mainstream media won’t like.

Like most legacy media television interviews, the Rogan broadcast wasn’t live.

But it didn’t seem entirely real either, rather scripted at points. And although Poilievere made some superlative points throughout the course of his discussion with Rogan, it wasn’t always what he said but what he didn’t say that has left me wondering what really went on. We’ll talk about the points raised and not raised in a moment but first, what was incredible about this dialogue is that for almost 45 minutes, Poilievre not only dominated the interview, he entirely controlled the interview. He was actually doing the interviewing as Poilievre peppered Rogan with questions about UFC, karate, mixed martial arts, jujitsu and Bruce Lee.

“And that’s the great thing about Canada … Muslims and Jews, Protestants and Catholics, Hindus and Sikhs, they come to Canada and they just get along. They live on the same streets. Eventually we all start intermarrying. And it’s a great thing about Canada,”

I was thinking two things at the time as I watched the dialogue unfold. Not only had Rogan stopped asking questions but Poilievre clearly possessed an almost encyclopedic knowledge of this arcane subject matter. But I wondered, “Is Poilievre trying to run out the clock?”

Then I began to wonder if there was deliberate collusion occurring. Had Poilievre and Rogan agreed to spend a large part of the interview with the former asking the latter about his fight career? Not only did it allow Poilievre – viewed by his critics as a man who has never experienced his adult life outside of politics – to appear more human but it meant he didn’t have to get into any areas of controversy like the Freedom Convoy, abortion, Ukraine, the war in Iran or the massacre at Universal Ostrich Farms.

In the entire interview, neither Rogan nor Poilievre raised the question of how free speech in Canada is on the brink of being extinguished by Prime Minister Mark Carney through his slate of censorship and surveillance legislation. Maybe a little less about wrestling and much more about foundational rights in Canada.

Poilievre really didn’t seem to have a lot of issues with just how far Canada has descended into madness.

He outright lied about the level of ethnic tension and violence in Canada by pretending we all just “get along.” What about the animosity between Muslims and Jews over the war in Gaza that was demonstrated in weekly protests. How about the way Khalistani Sikhs target Indo-Canadian Hindus with threats of death. Poilievre actively panders to the Khalistani crowd so you can’t expect him to raise any red flags here. But surely Poilievre is aware of the historical division between Catholics and Protestants exhibited in organizations like the Protestant Protectionist Association, the Orange Lodge and the Knights of Columbus.

“I’ve always said that Canada, it’s like, America with like, 20% less assholes. Like, every time I would go up there, like, people are so nice. They’re nicest people. And I think that’s part of what went wrong for Canada, is that people are rule followers, and, you know, they’re trusting and kind people. And you know, this wolf in sheep’s clothing snuck in, and, you know, was pretending he was a sweet guy and passing all these crazy laws,” Rogan said.

“The great thing about Canada is we’ve always sorted our shit out peacefully, like the Protestants and Catholics tore each other’s eyeballs out in Europe for, like, hundreds of years, and then we came to Canada and just got along. And that’s the great thing about Canada … Muslims and Jews, Christians and, sorry, Protestants and Catholics, Hindus and Sikhs, they come to Canada and they just get along. They live on the same streets. Eventually we all start intermarrying. And it’s a great thing about Canada,” Poilievre declared.

Uh huh.

Prior to going on the show, much of the mainstream media warned Poilievre that he was taking a political risk because, well, God only knows what can happen when someone like Joe Rogan is talking to you for two hours or more! That was not only a ridiculous caution, it turned out to be one infused with hilarity because Rogan was more than just welcoming.

“Well, I’m really excited to have you in here, because I’ve seen you speak multiple times, and you’re a very reasonable, intelligent person. That makes a lot of sense, and that is a rare thing in politics. And I love Canada, like I just say I don’t go up there anymore, but it’s because I think the government went horribly wrong over the last, you know, X amount of years. But the people are amazing. It’s like, I was always, I’ve always said that Canada has, like, it’s like, America with like, 20% less assholes. Like, every time I would go up there, like, people are so nice. They’re nicest people. And I think that’s part of what went wrong for Canada, is that people are rule followers, and, you know, they’re trusting and kind people. And you know, this wolf in sheep’s clothing snuck in, and, you know, was pretending he was a sweet guy and passing all these crazy laws.”

“So one of the things our party is pushing for is to make clear that public servants who are getting phone calls from people who are in need of help for something they shouldn’t be offering that they should be offering MAiD. People can seek it out if they want. But when you’re calling up saying I’m poor or I’m struggling, or I’m having a mental illness or I’ve got an injury, we shouldn’t have a government worker saying, Well, consider MAiD,” said Poilievre.

There wasn’t an abundance of “controversy” in this dialogue. Far from it. Although Rogan briefly raised the rumor that Justin Trudeau’s father was actually Fidel Castro – which Poilievere just as swiftly torpedoed – he did wander into the minefield of Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. I thought Poilievre should have advocated for its abrogation, but no, he couldn’t even do that.

“We have to do more to give people hope when they’re suffering with mental illness. You know, give people the sense that they can take back control of their lives. I think we do have to promote fitness more, because it gives people, it turns them into a subject that controls their surroundings, rather than an object being controlled. It teaches people to that that hardship is temporary and that the aftermath is positive and and we have to give people re instill people with a sense of meaning when they’re going through hardship, rather than than to say that it’s all over,” Poilievre said.

“And, you know, I think our system needs to be geared towards giving people all the best options to live on, rather than just suggesting MAiD as the as the automatic path for the system to impose on people. So one of the things our party is pushing for is to make clear that public servants who are getting phone calls from people who are in need of help for something they shouldn’t be offering that they should be offering MAiD. People can seek it out if they want. But when you’re calling up saying I’m poor or I’m struggling, or I’m having a mental illness or I’ve got an injury, we shouldn’t have a government worker saying, Well, consider MAiD.”

“Listen, I’ll leave it to the prime minister to do the negotiating. And I’ve said, I’ll support him anyway I can even in my visit down here. I’m sending him text messages to tell him what’s going on, to try and support his work. Because what we want, we both want, what’s best for Canada.”

Perhaps the best part of the interview was when Poilievre returned to a theme he famously raised during a December 2023 interview with the late Rex Murphy, when he talked about founding a hypothetical “Mind Your Own Business Party.” He went even further with Rogan, suggesting it be called the “Mind Your Own Damn Business Party.”

But Poilievre seems a little too content with the state of democracy in Canada, given that we are potentially just weeks away from losing our free speech. Something Poilievre seems either oblivious to or apathetic about.

“We still, you know, we are a free country and we are a democracy. We have preserved that,” Poilievre began as he related the story of meeting then-President Joe Biden when he visited Canada.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, I’m Pierre Poilievre. I’m the leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.’ And he said, ‘Loyal opposition. How can you be loyal and opposition at the same time? What the hell are you talking about?’ And because you guys have a system based on a republic, whereas ours is the British system. And in our system the opposition is an act of loyalty,” Poilievre said, before beginning a lengthy civics lesson that ended in his saying, “I really view the world of our parliament to limit the power of government, to maximize the power of the people. Make people bigger, stronger and more fulfilled by having the government narrowly focus on the things it’s supposed to do — roads, military, basic, social safety, net, borders, police, etc. — but then leave people alone to live their lives. If I were to start a political party from scratch, it would be the Mind Your Own Damn Business Party, you know, just get the government to do its job well, do four or five things really well, and then let people live their lives.”

Perhaps the most perplexing and unnecessary part of the interview occurred when Poilievre essentially proclaimed his belief that Carney is actually governing in the interest of Canada and Canadians.

“No, I believe in the rule of one prime minister at a time, so I fought like hell to win. I didn’t win. We came very close. So I’ve said, Listen, I’ll leave it to the prime minister to do the negotiating. And I’ve said, I’ll support him anyway I can even in my visit down here. I’m sending him text messages to tell him what’s going on, to try and support his work. Because what we want, we both want, what’s best for Canada.”

That statement was manifestly false.

What else did Poilievre miss? He failed to reiterate his support of the Freedom Convoy and only obliquely criticized the Covid mandates. “Well, you know, after covid, as covid was unfolding, it wasn’t just the covid policies themselves, it was the economic policies, because I’ve been very focused on economics in my parliamentary career, and I was seeing the size and cost of government, not just in Canada but all around the world, growing so much, and that inflation was just destroying the working class people, and that it was going to get a lot worse. And so I ran on the platform of making Canada the freest country on earth,”

Oh, yeah. Well, there was some discussion about Alberta separating. But Poilievre was quick in his attempt to dismiss the potential of that phenomenon.

“It won’t happen. People, some people are frustrated, but they, you know, there’s some legitimate frustrations. But at the end of the day, Canada’s going to be united. And Albertans, I’m born and raised in Alberta, and Albertans are seriously patriotic.”

Politically speaking, Poilievre made a bold but not courageous decision to appear on Rogan. It was a smart thing to do and he handled himself throughout the interview in a politically brilliant fashion. He is an adept politician — but he damn well should be after over 20 years in the House of Commons.

But while reaffirming his belief in limited government, he failed to define just why Canada is on the brink becoming an authoritarian state and his views on the goodwill of the Carney regime are far too sanguine.

He has left us with reason to be very concerned. To be very concerned.

WATCH: Grand Slam! Poilievre Has Huge Win With Joe Rogan | Stand on Guard

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