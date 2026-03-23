Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Watchful's avatar
Watchful
5h

Poilievre can't do anything the Laurentians don't want done. He can't change anything meaningful at the federal level. The country is broke and broken, deliberately.

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
5h

For the leader of the opposition he didn't seem to oppose much!!! As a Canadian, I love people who immigrate to assimilate, get a job, and enjoy living as a neighbor and friend. I do not want gmmegrants, who come from a shit world and, for whatever reason, wants to change canada into a shit world!!! Groceries and gas prices are ridiculous! Net Zero stupidity is costing taxpayers, more TFW, fewer entry jobs available, foriegners will become our military...

I have to wonder if Poilievre is much different from Carnage??

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