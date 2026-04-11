Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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John Powell's avatar
John Powell
7d

The “long game “. Enrich Carney and his ideology leave Canada when it’s broke. He already left UK. Net zero is collapsing everywhere. That Canadians vote for him is inexplicable in my view.

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North Of Chaos's avatar
North Of Chaos
6d

The Floor Crosser Who Said Floor Crossing Was Wrong: Marilyn Gladu

https://northofchaos.substack.com/p/the-floor-crosser-who-said-floor?r=14wz3m

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