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WATCH for part 2 to this article in the near future where Krayden’s Right News focusing on Carney’s Brookfield conflict overlap with trade missions.

The world is gripped in a time of global instability and inflationary prices due to the war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile in Canada, a gaggle of Members of Parliament (MP) have crossed the floor to Mark Carney Liberal Party, five in total, have almost eliminated the need for the upcoming byelections, as Carney is only one MP short of a majority government now.

“I cheat to get what I got,” Prime Minister Mark Carney sang with his favourite band on the night of our general election Apr. 28th, 2025 (you can listen to him in our vid link above). Everyone should be paying very close attention now considering these recent developments.

Is stealing Canadian Parliamentary democracy by recruiting MPs to go over to the Liberals in a minority government, rather than calling an election actually part of a long game that Mark Carney is playing?

Is our democracy in Canada in the midst of a hostile corporate takeover?

Historically, this many MPs crossing the floor, in this short of a time has never happened before in Canada. The floor crossers include Conservative Chris d’Entremont who left Nov. 4, 2025 (NS); Conservative Michael Ma who crossed on Dec. 11, 2025 (ON); Conservative Matt Jeneroux who departed Feb. 18, 2026 (AB); New Democrat Party Lori Idlout who left March 10, 2026 (Nunavut); and this week Conservative Marilyn Gladu who changed sides on Apr. 8, 2026 (ON).

This is very distressing unless you are Carney who “knows how the world works,” including how to move Brookfield’s money to a Bermuda bike shop offshore account in order to not pay taxes in Canada.

That’s how Carney’s world works.

“Mark Carney is saying is that your vote doesn’t count.” -Pierre Poilievre

Who needs elections in Canada? Remember when Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum (WEF) said they want to read our minds, so we don’t need to react or vote?

By pursuing a one-party state by stealth, this precisely seems to be where Carney wants to take Canada.

Because who needs boring and annoying elections when you are the proud bearer of three passports, have a WEF globalist banker background who is enforcing carbon taxes on the world with cartel-like behavior documented and published by the United States congress, who is making a mockery of Canada’s Parliamentary ethics regime with over 650 declared and published conflicts of interest while you brazenly conduct trade missions to the same countries that your banker buddies in your old company —Brookfield — are closing deal after deal because you know the ethics commissioner is in your pocket.

That’s Carney.

Why not try to subvert and steal democracy so you won’t need to face the Canadian public again in a general election?

Pierre Poilievre, official leader of the opposition, explains the high stakes of Carney brazenly stealing Canada’s democracy (April 9, 2025):

“What this comes down to is who runs this country? Is it a bunch of backroom schemers and elites who rob people of their votes, or is it the hard-working common people who should be running the country in a democracy? That’s the decision do.”

Poilievre explains how Parliamentary democracy should work and has worked historically in Canada:

“Members of parliament should stand up for the party and the principles that they said they would when they were looking people in the eye in their elections. If you ran in an election, you went out and you said to little old ladies, to veterans to truckers to single moms, that you were going to stand up for the conservative platform of affordability, safety and national sovereignty, and to do so as part of the Conservative Party that people voted for, then you should respect those people and honor your word. “Mark Carney is saying is that your vote doesn’t count, that he’s going to use backroom dirty deals to reverse the election result in countless ridings, robbing people of their voice and giving him the power to raise your cost of living, that is wrong. He should respect the democratic will of the Canadian people.”

None of the MP floor crossers so far are offering to do the right thing and resign to hold another byelection, even though the last one, Marilyn Gladu had a petition to force MPs who cross the floor to resign. So even though several byelections are currently taking place, none of the floor crossers constituencies will be on that list.

MP Marilyn Gladu — a meme on X

Carney and his cronies have been very busy shopping for MPs to complete their corporate hostile takeover of Canada. This is not an exaggeration, as CTV is reporting that there could be nine more MPs to cross over to Carney and the Toronto Star is reporting that there are allegedly 40 unhappy MPs.

Liberal Member of Parliament Evan Solomon, a former anchor for CBC who was ousted for selling dirty art to Mark Carney and went onto work for the Eurasia Group with Carney’s wife Diana Fox Carney and Gerald Butts, bluntly explained how the Carney Liberals are making the most brazen power grab in Canadian history:

“We welcome MPs. We’re all talking to lots of MPs, which is great. This is a kind of pragmatic moment …”

So they don’t have to face a democratic election.

THE BACKDROP

Canada’s latest trade mission was a return visit to China, Apr. 3, 2026 and it was led by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who met with China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials. This was a banker-only trade mission that included almost every major bank, insurer, and key asset manager in Canada.

We researched past trade missions if this many bankers, insurance and investment companies have ever gone on a trade mission like this. We found that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s trade missions to China in 2009 and 2011 did include financial representatives, however, the trade mission business executives were much more broad including energy, resources, and agriculture. We could not find any other Canadian trade mission where 11 banker CEOs traveled together for “trade” to China. Traditionally, theses trade missions are focused on products that Canada wants to sell to other countries.

PART 1 MOST Corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian History (Part 1). Patterns in Power: Does Mark Carney control the $2 trillion Canadian pensions he is making a part of our trade deals? PART 2 Stealing Canadian Democracy Part of Mark Carney’s Long Game (Part 2). Patterns in power: “A pragmatic moment” -- how the world works. UPCOMING — Brookfield Takes Control: Carney’s Corrupt & Conflicted Cronyism (Part 3). Patterns in power: a review of Carney’s private capital investments and Carney’s Canadian trade deals.

During this trade mission Canada deepened its financial ties signing of a joint statement to launch the Canada-China Financial Working Group — a permanent high-level forum for regulators and institutions to meet regularly.

On the trip were representatives from Manulife, Kevin Strain, CEO of Sunlife, and Scott Brison, vice-chairman of BMO Wealth, Power Corp., National Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Mackenzie Investments, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and, of course, Brookfield Asset Management, the company that Carney led before becoming Prime Minister.

While, individually, each one of these Carney government trade missions can appear as routine economic diplomacy, Catherine Swift, from the Coalition of Concerned of Manufacturers and Business of Canada, explains there is something wrong:

“As we know everywhere Carney goes, Brookfield is sure to follow. Or maybe it’s the other way around. Brookfield’s there first. There’s always a Brookfield connection to anything he does internationally,”

She also said Brookfield’s and Carney’s juxtaposition of trade missions and Brookfield deals need “to be examined more closely,” and that the Liberals love China and Brookfield is in there “like a dirty shirt”.

Indeed.

Collectively, these trade missions overlap with Brookfield focused sectors such as renewables, AI/infrastructure, nuclear/critical minerals, LNG, real estate and these continuous overlaps are concerning.

Add to this the timelines of Brookfield executives meeting and completing deals with the same countries and same officials Carney and his officials are meeting with, as Swift pointed out, and the repeated promotion of Canada’s pensions as capital for the taking to use anytime they want to de-risk these trade deals (with Canadian taxes and pensions) focused on “green’ and “transition” energy that Brookfield is also pushing — all this raises serious questions about conflicts between Carney’s ongoing investments in Brookfield (held in a blind trust managed by his political chief of staff) and his public responsibilities.

A recurring pattern appears across Carney’s official engagements: Brookfield, or its executives, make major moves in specific sectors and regions, that are followed or preceded closely by Carney’s government-led diplomacy in the same locations. During these trips and announcements. Our research shows that Carney consistently spotlights Canada’s pension funds as $2 trillion in “capital”—as powerful tool for investment, including through formal delegations and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in Australia, and announcements in UAE and India.

In the UAE November 21, 2025, Carney said:

“Over the next year, we will take significant measures to elevate our relationship. The Minister of Finance will lead a delegation of Canada’s pension funds, $2 trillion dollars of capital, which almost begins to sound significant in the UAE.” “$2 trillion in capital the Canadian pension funds, they will come here next year early, to deepen existing partnerships and develop new investment opportunities together.”

MORE about Mark Carney’s plans for Canada’s Maple 8 pensions and more than 600 of his officially listed conflicts in his so-called blind trust, read Article 1 under the header “Pure Corruption: Most Corrupt PM in History”

Regarding the China trade financial services trade mission, investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who has a great Substack that digs deep into organized crime, money laundering, and drug cartels operating in Canada says:

“Looks like a PRC captured financial elite. This framework has apparently been in place since Pierre Trudeau.”

Poilievre was recently interviewed on the Diary of a CEO podcast about how the elites in Canada, like Mark Carney and his cronies, are essentially moving wealth from the working class to themselves.

Poilievre said:

“The big lie is that when government gets big, it gives people their fair share. What it does in fact is it gives the money and the resources to those who have the most political power. Those people are all rich and it pays for it by taking from the working class.” (48:53)

This is true and perfectly describes what is happening in Canada right now. As Poilievre explained, the increasing burdens of bad policies for Canada that benefit a select few are and having a huge impact on the majority of Canadian citizens. with job losses, rising costs, and stagnant domestic growth.

And, in Canada big government is getting bigger and its size is increasing, working hand in glove with the growing systemic conflicts and corruption.

According to the Fraser Institute, the government sector in Canada grew twice as fast as private sector from 2015 to 2024. “The public sector employment in Canada expanded by 27.0% between 2015 and 2024, twice the private sector’s gain of 13.4%. Historically, it has always been private sector employment has driven Canada’s job growth.”

Canadians’ standard of living at the same time is declining drastically compared to the United States (see Standard of living graph).

Carney and his banker friends are essentially hollowing out Canada’s economy with no plan to bring more manufacturing back to Canada, focusing instead on selling “financial services” and capitalizing our pensions which benefit these banks and financial institutions like Brookfield.

Melanie in Saskatchewan who recently appeared on Stand on Guard to discuss her own investigative series about Mark Carney’s re-occurring conflicts of interest explains:

“… the contrast is not abstract. 84,000 jobs have disappeared, costs continue to rise, and economic growth has stalled. This is the same Mark Carney who campaigned on being uniquely capable of managing global trade tensions, the so-called figure who could navigate Trump-era tariffs and stabilize the economy. He presented himself as the one person who could prevent exactly this outcome. Yet none of those promises have materialized in any way that Canadians can see or feel in their daily lives.”

Melanie on X included a meme showing the Brookfield and Carney planes about to collide entitled “Remarkable Coincidences on schedule.”

Melanie asked:

“When the same names, the same sectors, and the same dates keep aligning across multiple continents, while conditions at home continue to deteriorate, who is this system actually working for?”

THE CARNEY CRONYISM

Mark Carney joined Brookfield Asset Management in August 2020, rose to chairman, and maintained significant financial exposure—including stock options, deferred compensation, and performance-linked payouts—during and after entering politics and becoming prime minister. He also chaired the Liberal government’s economic growth task force in 2024 while still tied to the firm.

MORE details of Carney’s official conflict list in Article 1.

After Mark Carney left Brookfield for the federal government, he was compelled to participate in declaring his investments to the parliamentary ethics commissioner who found more than 600 conflicts with investments which are published since July 2026 but not regularly investigated.

Carney retains financial conflict of interest exposure through his Brookfield and other stock options, deferred pay, and performance ties. This is all managed in typical bureaucratese format for Carney by establishing a conflict-of-interest screen with the ethics commissioner to recuse Carney from matters directly involving Brookfield or related entities, which of course, is overseen by a prime ministerial chief of staff (weird but true) in a so called “blind trust.”

“We asked AI to analyze the potential level of Carney’s conflict of interest Carney carries on these trade missions when cross referenced with Brookfield deals in the same area as the recent trade missions. Out of Carney’s fifteen trade missions, nine were judged to be within a range of high to very high risk for conflict of interest.” UPCOMING PART 3 Patterns in Power: Corrupt & Conflicted Cronyism - Carney & Company’s Brookfield Connections.

Canada’s ethics framework relies on blind trusts and self-policing screens, which cover only a fraction of Brookfield entities, approved in advance. And due to the ethics commissioner’s reactive mandate, Carney’s activities have not, as of yet, triggered a probe.

Ethics Commissioner Konrad W. von Finckenstein explained during a committee meeting exchange how fake the entire ethics screens and conflict of interest oversight really is.

WATCH CANADA’S ETHICS COMMISSIONER EXPLAIN HE CAN DO NOTHING

MP: “So are you going to initiate [an investigation] now that you’re aware of way more instances of conflict on your own?” von Finckenstein: “What purpose would it serve? My job…my answer. What can I do? I can expose. That’s all I can do. I can’t fine…” MP: “With respect, Mr. Commissioner, that’s your job, it is to expose conflicts of interest. And the auditor general found 82% of the time you dismissed [cases]. It is inappropriate for somebody who’s a public office holder to personally benefit, and in the case that you outlined, they personally benefit because that loan or that grant from the board that he was on, that he voted for benefits that company”

The Member of Parliament grilling the commissioner is correct, these are the rules as they exist, “a public office holder is in a conflict of interest when he or she exercises and official power, duty, or function that provides an opportunity to further his or her private interests or those of his or her relatives or friends or to improperly further another person’s private interests.”

But the commissioner’s testimony is that he not only has no enforcement mechanism but that the record shows he also is not interested in exposing the conflicts of interest. Democracy Watch, an ethics watchdog group tracked von Finckenstein’s record when he was the interim Ethics Commissioner:

“Mr. von Finckenstein has buried at least 8 ethics complaints with secret rulings that let off everyone who was alleged to have violated conflict of interest or other ethics rules, based on what is known so far since September when he started his 6-month term in the position of Interim Ethics Commissioner.”

With a record like that, of course von Finckenstein was made the permanent ethics commissioner.

The commissioner’s role in Canada has been so corrupted by the Liberals that the commissioner appointed before von Finckenstein was Martine Richard, the sister-in-law of a cabinet minister. She was appointed and forced to resign when her familial connection to the Trudeau Cabinet Minister Dominic LeBlanc came to light in April 2023.

WHEN A BLIND TRUST IS NOT BLIND

Citizen journalist Marc Nixon on X said:

“Mark Carney put his assets in a BLIND TRUST So now he can PASS POLICIES THAT BENEFIT HIM — while pretending he has no idea. Blind trust. More like blindfolding Canadians from the truth.”

It is hard to deny this is not the case when, as mentioned previously, the so-called blind trust is overseen by Carney’s own Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard and very interestingly a former executive at the Quebec pension plan.

In the United States, the ethics expectations are a lot higher. In an interview with “Morning Joe,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a financier who used to work with George Soros, explained how “blind trusts” are not actually a real thing.

WATCH Bessent explain:

“I had to sell my stocks to become Treasury Secretary. There’s no such thing as a blind trust.”

So, why does the Prime Minister of Canada not have to sell his stocks like Bessent?

Is Carney not satisfied with his HUGE salary that it was just bumped up to $437,200. If Carney cannot get by with that amount, then what is the true reason for Carney wanting to become Prime Minister of Canada?

THE GLOBAL BANKER GODFATHER & DEFICT DON

Mark Carney cannot deny that he has been involved in 13 deficits of two sovereign nations during his career. He served as governor of the Bank of Canada from February 2008 to June 2013, during which Canada recorded federal budget deficits in five fiscal years.

Yes, yes, we know 2008 was a tough year and this was under Prime Minister Harper.

Carney then served as governor of the Bank of England from July 2013 to March 2020, during which the United Kingdom also ran a budget deficit in each of the seven fiscal years.

Stand on Guard podcast interviewed, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, who locked horns with Carney while he was the Governor of the Bank of England. She explained how Carney’s monetary and net zero polices caused rampant inflation that the United Kingdom has still not recovered from. Sound familiar?

Last year, as prime minister, Carney put off the Budget until the Fall, to bring in the largest non-pandemic deficit in Canadian history at $78.3 billion for fiscal year 2025-26. Taking Canada over the fiscal cliff, Carney doubled the previous non-pandemic deficit projections. This sort of projected deficit was unnecessary, and it is likely one of the reasons why former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, as she was on the record claiming she would prevent this from happening.

In Freeland’s resignation letter she stated:

“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

When you look at Carney’s actions in a timeline it does not pass the smell test. It shows that there could be some sort of nefarious plan afoot. Because in the high-stakes arena of global trade, where billions flow through energy, AI infrastructure, critical minerals, renewables, nuclear reconstruction, and long-term capital deployment, timing often tells the real story.

MARK CARNEY’S LONG GAME SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

Look closely at this timeline.

Is Carney, a central banker, working as a corporate raider sent into Canada to do a hostile corporate takeover?

Is he seeking access to Canadian pensions he and his banker buddies plan to use as globalist “capital”?

Was the deciding factor for Carney to come out of the shadows and run for political office, when Freeland in September 2024 must have told him “no” to his grand “Maple Fund” public pension scheme?

Is this why both Freeland and Trudeau are no longer in power (their purpose being over they have now been pushed out of the way)?

This, global pension scheme using our CPP and the full Maple 8 pensions, to prop up green energy “transition” of Brookfield is now, of course, under Carney moving forward.

Carney controls the levers of power and obviously he must have enough people on each of the Maple 8 provincial, public sector, and CPP Boards of Directors to do whatever he wants.

We outline more about how this is happening to our pensions through “de-risking” of unprofitable green schemes in Part 1 of this Carney corruption series. And in part 3, the upcoming article, we will provide the analysis of how Carney’s trade missions overlap with Brookfield, exposing systemic conflicts and corruption for the Mark Carney government, that are taking place right now in front of our eyes.

Whether you believe this is Carney’s long game, or not, undeniably, Carney’s impressive, impossibly fast, and seamless revolving door between global finance, informal government advising, and elected power raises legitimate red flags about influence, conflicts of interest, and whether private-sector networks are too involved in Canadian public policy.

Undoubtedly the ethics regime in Canada is not set up for someone like Carney.

Nor his cronies.

MINISTER CHAMPAGNE’S SHOCKING CONFLICTS THAT ARE JUST GREAT

The first example we will examine of conflicts within the Carney regime highlights a microcosm of corruption and Liberal cronyism that they will get away with again.

The recent Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s scandal that has come to light is showing how systemic the corruption actually is within our Canadian institutions.

The scandal involves Champagne, allocating money to Alto where his partner, Anne-Marie Gaudet, is the vice-president of environment. She was hired in August 2025, shortly after Champagne became finance minister.

Alto is a Crown corporation that is functioning as the public “quarterback” ensuring the high-speed rail project meets Canada’s “needs,” while another entity called Cadence functions as a private consortium that includes CDPQ Infra (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec); AtkinsRéalis (formerly known as SNC-Lavalin); SYSTRA Canada; Keolis Canada; Air Canada; SNCF Voyageurs (the French state-owned high-speed rail operator). This crown corporation and consortium is supposed to deliver the high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. It involves $3.9 billion in federal funding over six years for the current “co-development phase” and $597 million was included in the 2025-26 budget for this high-speed rail project.

The full construction cost is estimated at $60-90 billion.

Yes, it sounds like a crazy project with arguable a massively inflated budget. And as mentioned, the finance minister’s wife is the VP for the entity receiving the money and dolling it out to all the Liberal favorite companies in the consortium.

Conservatives have called for an ethics investigation over the apparent conflict of interest.

But not so fast.

Champagne claims he made a declaration where he recused himself due to “personal connection” to high-speed rail company, but the letter has not yet been “published.”

Even if the letter exists at the time they claim, the larger issue is that as finance minister Champagne shaped the budget that pays his wife and that he voted in favor of that budget.

But, of course, the aforementioned ethics commissioner who sees nothing, has said there is no problem and “no risk” of potential conflict with Champagne’s partner working for Alto because “steps were taken proactively.” (CTV).

And these conflicts and the corruption go even deeper for Champagne than you think and know.

His brother, Guillaume Champagne, according to le Journal de Montreal has alleged ties to the Hells Angels that he was charged for by the police.

“The businessman was accused of drug production with the Hells Angels and possession of a weapon.”

Le Journal story explained that Guillaume Champagne was charged with “operating a meth lab where police seized 34,000 methamphetamine pills, a pill press, 4,000 grams of hashish and cannabis, a prohibited weapon — a 9mm caliber pistol — and $50,000.”

The case was described in this 2017 article as “very delicate” where an acquittal with the Crown prosecutor was achieved. It was deemed delicate because of the Champagne family’s important family business, called Bionest, which is involved in “international activities and because Champagne was “seriously considering the possibility of running for MP.” A mere six months later, Champagne was elected as an MP.

If there is any justice in this situation, according to the article, Champagne, the brother, then stiffed his lawyer $100,000 after the lawyer got him off.

“After his acquittal, Guillaume Champagne refused to pay $100,000 in bonus fees claimed by his lawyer who filed a civil suit.” (le Journal de Montreal)

Imagine the absolute gall of the Liberals, who regularly criticize opposition leader Pierre Poilievre regarding his security clearance. Champagne included funding for his spouse’s company in the annual Canadian budget, that he voted for, and has a brother accused in a court of law of being linked to the Hells Angels. Somehow, this minister passed his security clearance. How is this possible?

Blacklock’s, an independent publication exposing corruption in Ottawa, pointed out how Carney dismissed questions about Champagne’s recent conflict by claiming it was a “good situation” when cabinet ministers’ spouses work for a company that the Minister gives funding to. Carney said:

“We have a partner who can pursue her career and a minister of finance who can do his responsibilities. We have lots of other ministers who can take on their responsibilities, and we have a project that is going to contribute more than $35 billion to our economy and create 50,000 jobs.”

It will be a “good situation” when enough Canadians finally emerge from their stupor and realize they are being governed by the most corrupt regime in Canadian history.

The Champagne scandal involving his wife’s company is an excellent example of systemic cronyism and ignored systemic conflicts of interest.

But the case of Champagne’s brother allegedly getting off on meth and organized crime charges due to the “sensitive” connections this surely is a prime example of anarcho-tyranny.

MP MICHAEL MA & CARNEY’S CONFLICT IMPACTS

Another scandal that highlights the systemic conflicts and corruption is when MP Michael Ma, one of the recent floor crossers, shows what happens when the Prime Minister has too many stocks and assets in a foreign country, such as China.

MP Ma criticized a witness recently at industry committee, when he said that the witness did not have a right to criticize forced labor in China. He said what she claimed was “hearsay” because she had not seen the labor camps for herself.

Ma was eventually forced to apologize but he clearly does not believe there are severe human rights violations in China.

Carney, when asked about it by reporters, would not condemn Ma nor China’s human rights record. Carney refused to admit there is problem with Uyghur slave labor in China in 2021 while he worked for Brookfield that buys solar panels from China or in 2026 now that he is Prime Minister.

Carney would not criticize China or Ma, who interestingly is one of the recent floor crossers and was included on the recent trade mission to China. Carney also excused Ma’s behavior by complimenting Ma’s “Liberal and Canadian values,” at a recent Liberal fundraiser.

The closest Carney could come to condemning human rights violations in China was condemning it around the world without specifically calling out China:

“There’s evidence and there’s existence I should say of child labor and forced labor around the world.”

Carney at the same press conference, then went onto put the responsibility on Canadian companies and yes, the bureaucratic system that protect supply chains in Canada supposedly, rather than sticking the condemnation on Ma and China.

Carney’s comments defending Ma after this huge blunder on human rights, mirrors what Carney said and how he acted during the general election where he defended Liberal MP Michael Chiang who was caught promoting a $1 million HK China bounty on Chiang’s political opponent — Conservative candidate Joe Tay.

WATCH MP CHIANG PROMOTE A CHINESE BOUNTY ON JOE TAY HIS CONSERVATIVE OPPONENT

Carney during the election stated he had “complete confidence” in Chiang and allowed him to continue as the Liberal candidate, until Chiang later withdrew on his own later that week.

Citing threats, police advised Tay to halt canvassing, which the Conservative candidate apparently complied with. Tay’s riding of Markham—Unionville, was the riding Ma (the floor crosser) now represents as Tay and Ma switched their seats mid election.

So, Brookfield investments in China, and Carney seeking a deeper relationship with China for more trade on the surface for Canada — this means Carney Liberals cannot condemn slave labor in China, and it means that election interference now includes threatening to kidnap political opponents — this is all being normalized by Liberal policy driven by conflicts of interest.

Then candidate Tay’s Markham-Unionville replacement — Ma — crossed the floor to the Liberals, delivering the seat to Carney and his cronies.

This is dirty, dirty, dirty. Outcomes of conflicts of interest, political interference, and corruption that is at a level Canadians have never before witnessed.

This is Third World level corruption.

So, we can expect a lot more of this as Carney deepens Canada’s ties to China that will enrich his personal portfolio (held in blind trust).

CONCLUSION

The corruption we are talking about means elites like Carney and company are getting the positive elements of capitalism and the positive elements of socialism, while average people, like us, get the negative elements of both.

They are privatizing profits for their own companies like Brookfield, while they socialize the risk of losses on we citizens, using our taxes and pensions.

This is how the Canadian economy and our social cohesion is becoming a hollow shell as a hostile takeover of our democracy is funneling the elite’s money into offshore accounts linked to bike shops in Bermuda. Because they don’t want to pay taxes in Canada.

Taxes are for the little people, like us.

The question is no longer theoretical. It is a matter of public record, public money, and public trust. Canadians deserve straight answers.

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We freely provide all our source links within this article. Do your own research. Contact your Members of Parliament and your MLAs/ MPPs with concerns about Mark Carney’s conflicts of interest and our pensions being treated as “capital” which are putting Canada’s economy in jeopardy.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments and pass this article on so more can learn about Carney’s corruption.

WATCH Follow the Money: Carney’s Brookfield Energy Scheme Exposed | Stand on Guard CLIP

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