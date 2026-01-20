The ruling from the Federal Court of Appeal last Friday that quashed a challenge from the Liberal government to overturn Justice Richard Mosley’s condemnation of the Emergencies Act was a profound moment for Canada.

“We were on the right side of history in February 2022, and we continue to stand there now to this day.”

When Mosley said in January 2024 that then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, inappropriate and probably unconstitutional, it was an affirmation that everything about the federal government’s response to the Freedom Convoy – the harassment, the freezing of bank accounts, the police brutality – was just wrong and finally someone in the judiciary was acknowledging this.

Many suspected the appeals court would overrule that judgement but when it didn’t we were shocked, amazed but ultimately thrilled that there seemed to be still a glimmer of hope on the horizon for justice in Canada. It even said that using the Emergencies Act violated the protesters’ Charter rights.

“What they wanted to do was instill fear in Canadians that if they supported this sort of thing, somebody that was going against the government calling the government out for the harsh actions throughout you know this scandemic, that there will be ramifications for that.”

I have a feeling that the corrupt government of Prime Minister Mark Carney had an inkling that the court was going to throw their appeal out and so about 12 hours earlier, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) brought down a $10,000 on Universal Ostrich Farms – perhaps just to remind Katie Pasitney and her mom as well as the rest of us who have been watching that story unfold that the Liberal government is still quite able and stridently willing to impose its authoritarian will on whomever dares to disagree with its polices or fight the implementation of its plan upon Canadians.

So on the morning of the court’s decision, I contacted Chris Barber, who, along with Tamara Lich, organized the Freedom Convoy, or, as it is know by the US media that I write for, the “trucker protest.”

I reach out to Chris quite routinely when discussing the legacy of the Freedom Convoy. I got to know this humble but determined man throughout his seemingly endless sessions in court, where I sat through day after day of testimony in what proved to be the longest mischief trial in Canadian history. It was clear from the beginning that this was all about lawfare, of wearing down these proud Canadians through frequent and costly trips to the Ottawa courtroom from their homes in Western Canada.

“The process is the punishment,” as Chris, Tamara and so many others have said. Thankfully, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms picked up the cost of Chris’s legal bills but that didn’t cover all the expenses incurred through travel, restaurant food and other incidentals.

“So it’s definitely redemption on our side, we’re feeling pretty good about it. This morning, I’ve spoke with Tamara already and a few other people, and it’s good news. So we’re on the right side of history. We were on the right side of history in February 2022, and we continue to stand there now to this day.”

Never forget that this trial was entirely engineered not by the Ontario provincial government of Premier Doug Ford, who was as insanely enthusiastic about implementing the Emergencies Act to suppress the rebellion as Trudeau or any of the tyrants of that pademic period who were having the political time of their lives as they locked down the country with their grossly stupid and ineffective Covid mandates.

Chris Barber recently had another victory: when Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who found Barber guilty of mischief and sentenced him to a year of house arrest, disagreed with Doug Ford’s Crown Counsel that the province should seize Barber’s truck, the iconic Big Red.

So I wanted to know how Chris felt about this latest round of relatively good news.

He reminds me of why the Trudeau government used the Emergencies Act in the first place.

“What they wanted to do was instill fear in Canadians that if they supported this sort of thing, somebody that was going against the government calling the government out for the harsh actions throughout you know this scandemic, that there will be ramifications for that. They’re basically sending that message to Canadians that they don’t support these people. Don’t stand with them. Or this is what will happen to you. So it’s definitely redemption on our side, we’re feeling pretty good about it. This morning, I’ve spoke with Tamara already and a few other people, and it’s good news. So we’re on the right side of history. We were on the right side of history in February 2022, and we continue to stand there now to this day.”

“So we have filed suit against the federal government for freezing our bank accounts. Myself, my corporate bank accounts were frozen. My personal bank accounts were frozen for upwards of three and a half months.”

Was he surprised by the decision? “Yeah, I said this morning on another interview I did, that itI was 50/50. I’ve seen over the last four years, how the Crown’s office or the government can [use another] level of court to find the judges they want to get what they want for a decision. And today, that didn’t work for them,” he says.

Chris reminded me that judge Mosley was not exactly an advocate for the Freedom Convoy and that is 2024 ruling against Trudeau and the Emergencies Act was not exactly a positive description of the Freedom Convoy: “he was very much against us, but still, he upheld the rule of law and judged things accordingly to the Charter [of Rights]. And today we won that one in the appeals court,” Christ continues.

He recalled how quickly the Trudeau government responded to Mosley. “Remember, the government appealed this decision in 20 minutes. Less than 20 minutes after the decision of Mosley was released, that was a 200 page document. I don’t know how many people can read 200 pages in 20 minutes, especially to seek legal advice from a counsel,” Barber jokes.

“But as you can see yet again, the Liberal government of Canada is one of the most spiteful governments that we’ve possibly ever had in this country, full of corruption,” he notes, wondering why some MPs have had to “resign over glasses of orange juice,” alluding to one Conservative minister who was questioned for ordering a very costly breakfast drink.

“Do you remember when the scandal arose, how many members of our current government, right now to this minute, are still in a position of power?” he asks, wondering “where are the resignations for this?”

Chris and Tamara are still facing a multi-million dollar class action suit from aggrieved residents of Ottawa who claim life was downright liveable during the protest because of all that honking and exhaust fumes. Barber isn’t sure whether the appeal court ruling will affect that case but he is help his own lawsuit.

“What it will do is further our civil suit against the federal government for freezing our bank accounts unconstitutionally during the Convoy while we were in Ottawa. We were peacefully protesting. We were wanting accountability from our government. We were wanting a conversation with our government, we’d heard from countless amount of Canadians that their lives had been heavily impacted because of the mandates. We were standing there, representing those people and doing the best to be as peaceful and loving and caring as we possibly could, despite how the government or the media painted us in a bad light. That wasn’t the case.”

“But as you can see yet again, the Liberal government of Canada is one of the most spiteful governments that we’ve possibly ever had in this country, full of corruption.”

“So we have filed suit against the federal government for freezing our bank accounts. Myself, my corporate bank accounts were frozen. My personal bank accounts were frozen for upwards of three and a half months. And of course, my joint bank account with my wife was frozen as well, all because of an email from whatever government agency to my bank saying, ‘Hey, freeze Chris Barber’s bank account.’ And of course, the bank did. I’ve heard stories of a single mother waitress in British Columbia who donated $25 to the freedom convoy. She had her bank accounts frozen.”

Chris maintains that the Emergencies Act was not just a punitive fact against a protest the Liberal government loathed and despised but was also a symbolic gesture to warn other Canadians not to cross the line between polite disagreement with the official narrative and active protest to change toxic policies

As he has done so often in our previous conversations, Chris notes that what happened to Universal Ostrich Farms, when the CFIA roughly occupied Katie and Karen’s property, proceed to brutally abuse the birds, massacre hundreds with rifle rounds and then leave the property looking like a warzone, something Barber calls “absolutely disgusting.”

That is a government agency that basically walked into full, total control of their property, euthanized their animals like a 1930s death squad standing, you know, above them with weapons shooting down into them,” he begins.

Repeating one of Katie’s resonating maxims, Chris says, “There’s still no accountability for the actions of the CFIA. And I hope Katie continues to stand her ground and keep speaking about that and that people wake up to what’s going on in this country right now. Barber says the CFIA is now “planning another round of more heavily restricted things coming forward in this country” and that “people need to educate themselves on what exactly is going on right now.”

“I you look at what’s happening in the UK right now, it’s absolutely atrocious to see people being thrown in jail and arrested in their homes because of something they posted or shared on social media. This is where we’re headed, people and these bills right now that the government is implementing are going to assist that separate slippery slope – wake up!”

Despite feeling the oppressive weight of the state on his life for the past four years – we are approaching the fourth anniversary of the Freedom Convoy at the end of this month – Chris remains steadfastly optimistic about the future and his faith in Canadians remains almost undiminished.

When asked about what people need to do to fight the barrage of censorship and surveillance bills now going through the House of Commons, Barber says, “What we need to do right now is become involved.”

He suggests “people need to be very diligent right now when these bills are passed, those MPs are the ones that are going to be voting on that right now. And now, you ask yourself, does that MP … represent the government that’s in power right now? The last I checked …, our MPs were supposed to represent the people, not the party, but I think we’ve got that backwards in the last number of years, especially in the last 10 years under this current regime, we need to fix that,” Chris says.

“Be vocal. Be loud. Make sure the MPs know that and are being held to account if they choose to go down this path. Right now, we’re on a slippery slope, and I think it’s time that Canadians wake the hell up in this country and stand up for what’s going on,” he says.

“Our children, our grandchildren’s lives are in the balance right now, going forward in this and if you look at what’s happening in the UK right now, it’s absolutely atrocious to see people being thrown in jail and arrested in their homes because of something they posted or shared on social media. This is where we’re headed, people and these bills right now that the government is implementing are going to assist that separate slippery slope – wake up!”

“Freezing Banks Accounts Unconstitutional” as Court DESTROYS Carney Government | Stand on Guard

www.kraydensrightnews.com! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Trigger Stickers

Trigger Stickers and Green Grifter Shirt

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Conspiracy Theorist Collection

Think Collection

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden

Subscribe to Krayden’s Right with David Krayden