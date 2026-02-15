Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

To begin with it may be appropriate to put this question out there: who is the bigger dick? The depraved Sultan of sick seeking a Swiss bionic dick or Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney who is trying to sell out our “2 trillion” Canadian pensions to the Sultan and his colleagues?

The 69 mentions of Mark Carney in the Epstein Files are the tip of the iceberg. Smoke and mirrors. For the fact checkers who claim there is nothing to see there they need to re-examine their narrative which is the Canadian cover up for a corrupt Carney Liberal regime. The REAL ties of the Epstein cabal to Mark Carney are related to the Sultan of sick within the Epstein files. It is the sultan who is STILL listed on the Government of Canada January 2026 news release, related to a future deal Carney is determined to put together involving Canada’s 8 major pension plans, called the Maple 8, and the UAE, which is still ongoing.

The sultan is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem who sent a “torture video” to Epstein. Sulayem has now been forced to leave DP World, his company, after his Epstein ties were exposed this week.

All of this is coming out because of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405, enacted as Public Law 119-38). It requires the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to make publicly available —in a searchable and downloadable format — all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in its possession related to Jeffrey Epstein (including investigations, prosecutions, custodial matters, flight logs, related individuals/entities, immunity deals, internal communications, and details on his death). The materials must be released subject to limited exceptions (primarily for victim privacy, personally identifiable information, or certain privileges), and redactions cannot be made solely for reasons like embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.

Epstein: “Sultan wants to replace bionic dick with new Swiss version. Wants different surgeon.” Fish: “You’re joking I hope” Epstein: “Nope” (DOJ Epstein Files EFTA01616234)

The sultan leaving DP World is a major global shipping and container shake up affecting Canada in a BIG way. According to The Logic publication, DP World is, “Canada's top container-terminal operator.”

Public commentary about the Sultan of Sick has exploded on social media, and articles about the sultan’s activities captured in the Epstein Files, have been proliferating everywhere it seems — except Canada.

In Canada, this story has been largely ignored by both the mainstream media and its supposedly independent alternate counterpart (other than here in KR News where we reported it earlier this week). There has been minimal mention of how Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) revealed that the “I loved the torture video” comment from Epstein to the sultan, which was originally redacted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), later un-redacted Feb. 10, 2026, whereby Massie shared it in an X Post.

No corporate or independent media in Canada is covering these incredible events, even though, or perhaps because of, the fact that a Mark Carney Liberal Government of Canada news release that has listed Sulayem as one of the key people who are part of the deal states: Minister Sidhu concludes productive trip to Gulf region in United Arab Emirates.

And also, this should, but I am not confident it will, wake Canadians up to reality that we have a prime minister who is such a narcissist that only cares about his own “blind trust” profit margins, continuing down the destructive net zero path with literal billionaire criminals sending “torture videos” to each other, while he increases taxes on his own citizens who cannot afford them, as he further de-industrializes Canada’s manufacturing base. Does this sound like a democracy anymore of is it more like the despotic tyrannies that thrived throughout the twentieth century from Nazi Germany to Soviet Russia? Or does it even more resemble a George Orwell fictional novel?

UPDATE

The sultan is reportedly an avid World Economic Forum (WEF) participant, just like Carney. And the Sultan supports radical environmentalism, just like Carney, and other globalists that include Great Britain’s Prince William (more on that later). The cushy relationship, a rabid bromance, between the sultan and Epstein apparently extended to them cooking together, in between their non prosecuted, potentially criminal activities and enterprises, many of which are now caught and released within these emails.

Sulayem's name in the Justice Department's database yields over 4,000 results. The most recent developments that have come out since KR News first reported this story earlier this week (that included the torture video and the sultan’s connections to the Carney Liberal Government) now include the following:

Two financial entities have disassociated from DP Holdings and the Sultan of Sick. A. British International Investment, the UK's development finance agency, said they “will not be making any new investments with DP World until the required actions have been taken by the company.” (Canadian Press). B. Quebec’s La Caisse, one of the Canada’s Maple 8 public service pensions, pulled out of “future ventures with Dubai-based logistics group over Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s messages” (Financial Times). This nixing of future investment presumably is referring to the future deal Carney is trying to put together to leverage more “green” financing by using Canada’s public pensions to “de-risk” investments from fellow globalists like the sultan.

In this video below, Carney brags about bringing the Maple 8 pensions with 2 trillion funds to the UAE to put this deal together in the near future.

Carney has recently been trying to set up a Maple 8 pension (more on the Maple 8 below), $2 trillion deal with the UAE, where he is hoping to leverage the Canadian pensions to “de-risk” UAE investments into more “green,” net zero nonsense which will boost Carney’s own Brookfield Asset financial portfolio which is listed amongst his official list of conflicts of interest that number well over 100 (held in “blind trust” and managed by Marc-André Blanchard, Carney’s chief of staff, and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia ) — some say VERY considerably.

And how do we find justice and democracy in the western world that is increasingly revealed, shown VERY clearly within these emails, to be a criminal cabal with evil intent towards us, the people?

Carney in the fall of 2025 was in the UAE bragging:

“Over the next year, we will take significant measures to elevate our relationship. The Minister of Finance will lead a delegation of Canada’s pension funds, $2 trillion of capital, which almost begins to sound significant in the UAE, $2 trillion in capital the Canadian pension funds, they will come here next year early to deepen existing partnerships and develop new investment opportunities.”

The revelations within the Epstein Files emails continue to roll out this week with the following.

The sultan ordered a massive number of genetic tests from Epstein

The email from the Sultan reads:

“Dear Jeffery, I have ordered 30 Ancestry test kits for the Shaikh Mohammed [Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates; Ruler (Emir) of Dubai (since 2006)] . I asked them to ship it to your house 9 e 71 street it will arrive in two days as soon as it arrives, I will ask Emirates airlines to collect it from your house I hope you are ok with this. Thank you Sultan.”

It appears that Epstein functioned as a major domo and even an errand boy for these billionaire super elites who assigned him tasks like ordering these genetic tests.

On X Diligent Denizen highlighted potentially why they went to Epstein:

EPSTEIN ORDERED DOZENS OF “23ANDME” GENETIC SCREENING TEST KITS FOR SULTAN AHMED BIN SULAYEM The UAE man who sent Epstein a “torture video” & CEO of a cargo container company had Epstein order over 25 genetic testing kits often used by the wealthy to screen before having babies with women (especially in the Middle East).



This implies that each separate test was used on a girl to see if she would be genetically suitable for child reproduction.



These files are becoming progressively darker!

This seems to be next level eugenics being practiced by the sultan, Epstein, and colleagues.

The 23and Me company apparently flagged the purchase of so many DNA test kits from Epstein, which is also shown in the emails. The company’s follow up asked what the kits were being used for to “prevent unauthorized reselling” of the DNA kits.

In a response to a representative, Epstein’s representative said:

"Sultan received his personal kit from Jeffrey as a gift," Groff wrote in a follow-up email to the 23andMe representative. Groff said that Sulayem "would like to give the kits" to his co-workers "so they too may enjoy investigating their ancestry. (Sultan participated with his own DNA and found it fascinating...he wants the people he works with to participate as well)."

The sultan’s need for a Swiss “bionic dick” email between Epstein and a friend

The text message between Epstein, once again these emails show that Epstein seemed to function as a major domo, for the billionaire elites. The conversation with his urologist buddy Harry Fish, from New York went like this:

Epstein: “Sultan wants to replace bionic dick with new Swiss version. Wants different surgeon.” Fish: “You’re joking I hope” Epstein: “Nope”

(DOJ Epstein Files EFTA01616234)

This was interspersed between a conversation about alleged cherry pop tarts from a New York bakery. Read it yourself here.

In addition to this, other bromance style emails between the sultan and his Epstein buddy that could be human trafficking discussions include:

Sultan to Epstein:

By the way the Ukrainian and the Moldavian arrived. Big disappointment the Moldavian is not as attractive as the picture while the Ukrainian is very beautiful.

Epstein to sultan: All I know for sure, is that you are one of my most trusted friends in very {sic} sense of the word, you have never let me down , not once, not half of once. and I greatly appreciate the time we spend together Sultan to Epstein: Thank you my friend I am off the sample of fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht

FALL OUT CONTINUES

As mentioned, Quebec’s La Caisse, one of the Canada’s Maple 8 public service pensions, the second-largest pension fund in Canada, halted its future dealings with the sultan and his company according to the Financial Times, earlier this week due to the Epstein Files release. The other Maple 8 pensions have not commented on the recent developments with the Sultan and the planned Canada - UAE pension deal Carney is trying to cook up.

Potentially due to the Canada media blackout, not all the pension funds may even be aware of these recent developments. When they find out, it should certainly give pause and be an adequate justification to stop sending the hard-earned savings of Canadians to countries and companies like these.

And also, this should, but I am not confident it will, wake Canadians up to reality that we have a prime minister who is such a narcissist that only cares about his own “blind trust” profit margins, continuing down the destructive net zero path with literal billionaire criminals sending “torture videos” to each other, while he increases taxes on his own citizens who cannot afford them, as he further de-industrializes Canada’s manufacturing base.

Does this sound like a democracy anymore of is it more like the despotic tyrannies that thrived throughout the twentieth century from Nazi Germany to Soviet Russia? Or does it even more resemble a George Orwell fictional novel?

The full Maple 8 Pensions in Canada include that are jumping on the “green” de-risking bandwagon for Carney include:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments or CPPIB) Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) — Quebec’s major public pension and insurance fund manager. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI or BCI) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) — Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, for Ontario teachers. Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments or PSP) Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) — For Ontario’s hospital and healthcare workers. Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) — Manages pensions and endowments for Alberta public sector entities.

Brookfield green fund investments tied to Carney continuing down the net zero road where the Maple 8 pensions are already being used to further “de-risk” Brookfield schemes even before completion of the big UAE deal include:

Canadian pension funds (heavily invested in Brookfield transition funds) receive indirect government policy support for domestic green investments.

Brookfield’s Catalytic Transition Fund and Global Transition Fund II (raised billions globally, including from CDPQ and others) target emerging markets but include Canadian pension commitments.

T he $15B + $10B Global Transition Funds , which privately raised and registered offshore (Bermuda/Cayman) for tax advantages benefiting investors like Canadian pensions.

Canada Growth Fund (CGF) : The CGF (a $15-billion federal-backed entity managed by PSP Investments) catalyzes private investment in low-carbon projects. Some reports and opposition statements claim Brookfield-related assets or transition funds could benefit from CGF expansions or alignments under Carney’s government (e.g., $10 billion federal commitment mentioned in partisan critiques).

Broader Green Transition Plan / Budget Alignments (2025 federal budget references): Opposition and watchdog claims cite a $41-billion “Green Transition Plan” in the 2025 budget as potentially benefiting Brookfield’s net-zero and clean energy funds (e.g., through infrastructure, clean energy incentives, or public-private partnerships). This includes tax credits, grants for renewables, and electrification pathways. Brookfield’s renewable power operations (hydro, wind, solar in Canada) qualify for federal input tax credits ($60 billion sector-wide), smart renewables funding ($4.5 billion), and emerging tech grants (up to $200 million for geothermal, etc.). Specific

Brookfield Renewable’s Canadian Operations operates significant hydro, wind, and solar assets in Canada. It benefits from: Federal clean energy incentives and tax credits (e.g., for hydro upgrades, new capacity). Provincial-federal partnerships (e.g., hydro framework deals, though more corporate like with Google). No major direct federal grants to Brookfield Renewable for specific projects appear in recent reports, but sector-wide support (e.g., for clean power development) applies.



THE PRINCE

Unfortunately, former Prince Andrew, is not the only royal Prince caught up in the Epstein Files. Similar to Canada signing a deal with the Sultan of sick, Prince William, now in his eagerness to virtue signal on the environment, reportedly accepted big bucks from the Sultan, for William’s “charity” called “Earthshot”.

The Sultan is even listed as the “co-founder” of this “charity.”

The Earthshot “charity” is an environmental prize, aimed at repairing the planet through urgent, innovative, and optimistic action. The prize seeks out, supports, and scales groundbreaking solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental challenges. It awards five winners annually (each receiving £1 million / about $1.3 million) to help grow their impactful work. The goal is to mobilize a “decade of action” from 2021 to 2030, turning pessimism about climate and ecological issues into optimism by proving real solutions exist.

The Daily Mail reports:

An Emirati billionaire who donated £1million to Prince William’s Earthshot charity has been sacked by DP World following his disturbing email and text exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein about intercourse, escorts and a torture video. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was named as one of the ‘six wealthy, powerful men’ whose identities were initially redacted in the documents released by the US Department of Justice. The Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize has been reported to the UK’s Charity Commission over their links to Sulayem. He was a ‘Global Alliance Founding Partner’ of Earthshot through his job and made donations of at least £1million to the climate charity.

And this:

The Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize has been reported to the UK's Charity Commission over their links to Sulayem. He was a 'Global Alliance Founding Partner' of Earthshot through his job and made donations of at least £1million to the climate charity.

MORE ON THE SULTAN’S BACKGROUND

THE CABAL

The more we find out from these Epstein Files, the more we can clearly see that this super elite, billionaire, Epstein class, really is a cabal, that operates like the mob or mafia of old.

And the more we learn by reading the Epstein Files, it seems that THIS same network of globalist bankers, arms dealers, billionaires, and compromised politicians are now today what was understood to be organized crime or the mob/mafia.

Of note, however, was that the mafia was never this stupid, putting all their crimes directly in their gmail. The mafia was notoriously super careful about what they communicated related to their criminal activities, because the FBI was always listening with the wiretaps of the day. Keep in mind, this was when the FBI and our own RCMP were trying to convict the criminals. This is pre anarcho-tyranny — which can be defined as when the state goes after its political enemies rather than the real criminals in society.

This Epstein super elite class seems to have no shame nor fear of sharing their most intimate, disgusting sexual deviancies, “torture,” bionic dicks, even where and how they are burying bodies, straight up in their personal Gmail.

I guess this is because they KNOW they are NOT being tracked by the FBI anymore — unlike you and I — who are. Which is probably true when police in all western nations are not showing up to harass citizens about social media posts. And in countries like the Great Britain arresting over 12,000 people per year for social media posts. Canada has many censorship laws on the books proceeding through Parliament that will lead to this exact same outcome.

What we now see clearly as an actual cabal, KNOWS there will be no punishment, no matter what criminal acts they admit to in Gmail. Because they have completely infiltrated the western governments. THEY own and are the governments of the western world.

AND now it increasingly is becoming that this Epstein class, the technocrats, the super elites, THEY are the ones tracking us, the citizens, with their AI surveillance systems, paid for with OUR taxes, which are handing all our private data over to advertising companies, foreign nation states, and our own governments without search warrants (i.e. technocrats mentioned in the Epstein files like Peter Theil’s Palantir and with Larry Elison’s Oracle).

Does this sound like a democracy anymore?

So where do we go from here?

And how do we find justice and democracy in the western world that is increasingly revealed, shown VERY clearly within these emails, to be a criminal cabal with evil intent towards us, the people?

For more info on what we found watch our full Stand on Guard podcast episode below.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE BY JOINING US IN THE EPSTEIN FILE RESEARCH!

You can help us look up the names of the Canadian Epstein class to see if their names appear in the Epstein Files. Only half of the files have been released to date. Many more are likely to come.

Search the names here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/search

Email what you find to us tips@kraydensrightnews.com

WATCH EXPOSING Marxist Carney and the Sultan of Sick! | Stand on Guard

WATCH You Won’t Believe Who’s In THOSE Files! | Stand on Guard

RESEARCH MATERIALS

Mark Carney's wife and sister-in-law in the Epstein Black Book (unredacted): https://epsteinsblackbook.com/black-book-images/47.jpg

Canada's business deal with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World: Govt of Canada News Release: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2026/01/minister-sidhu-concludes-productive-trip-to-gulf-region-in-united-arab-emirates.html

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

JOIN US FOR CONSPIRACY WEDNESDAY: SUPER CHATS & RUMBLE RANTS

Trigger Stickers

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Conspiracy Knower Collection

Think Collection

Krayden’s Right News in Nobody’s Pocket Collection

Alberta Proud

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden