Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Leicht's avatar
Donna Leicht
9h

Omg this speaks volumes

🤬

Reply
Share
Mark J Wilson's avatar
Mark J Wilson
4h

Ya don’t worry the teachers pension fund won’t leave they have no ethics in making money

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Krayden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture