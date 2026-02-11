Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Don’t let the mainstream corporate media fool you that the Epstein Files are a nothingburger for Canada. We did some initial research and found MANY very interesting things.

Pandora’s box is now officially open for Canada.

What is not just interesting but outrageous is that the perpetrators of the crimes described in the Epstein Files have largely been left untouched by US law enforcement as the Dept. of Justice insists no charges are forthcoming. While the US attorney general continues to redact the names of the rich and powerful members of the global business and political cadre who remain in control, her staff has consistently released the names of the victims of these crimes.

Is there something horribly awry with this situation? And there are millions more of these files that remain unreleased.

There has been a mysterious email circulating from the last batch of Epstein Files released, where the sender had a conversation with Epstein and within it Epstein said “…I loved the torture video.”

Canada very recently has done a business deal with the United Arab Emirate (UAE). A Government of Canada news release listing Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as one of the key people who is part of the deal, January 19, 2026 states: Minister Sidhu concludes productive trip to Gulf region in United Arab Emirates.

This same Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is the group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World, ALSO appears in the Epstein files because he allegedly sent something described as a “torture video” to Jeffrey Epstein himself.

The Epstein files have been released in batches, before Christmas, with the last batch Epstein Files released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, 2026.

This is due to the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405, enacted as Public Law 119-38). It requires the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to make publicly available —in a searchable and downloadable format — all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in its possession related to Jeffrey Epstein (including investigations, prosecutions, custodial matters, flight logs, related individuals/entities, immunity deals, internal communications, and details on his death). The materials must be released subject to limited exceptions (primarily for victim privacy, personally identifiable information, or certain privileges), and redactions cannot be made solely for reasons like embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.

What is not just interesting but outrageous is that the perpetrators of the crimes described in the Epstein Files have largely been left untouched by US law enforcement as the Dept. of Justice insists no charges are forthcoming.

The act also mandates a report to Congress on what was released or withheld. The bill was introduced in the House on July 15, 2025, by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) (with co-sponsors including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). It advanced via a discharge petition, passed the House on November 18, 2025 (by a vote of 427–1), passed the Senate on November 19, 2025 (via unanimous consent), and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025.The law set a 30-day deadline for the DOJ’s initial release (starting around December 19, 2025), though full compliance—including the largest batch—extended into January 2026 due to the volume of materials and review processes.

There has been a mysterious email circulating from the last batch of Epstein Files released, where the sender had a conversation with Epstein and within it Epstein said “… I loved the torture video.”

What the hell is that about!?

A great deal of pressure on social media continued where people wanted to know who sent the torture video to Jeffrey Epstein. Especially, because the only redactions that are supposed to be in the files are to protect the victims, not the alleged perpetrators and powerful men.

That information who was the person who send the alleged “torture video” was released late yesterday, Feb. 10, 2026.

The sender of the “torture video” who was originally redacted by the U.S. Department of Justice was un-redacted Feb. 10, 2026 by Massie in an X Post.

The names of six men, including the sultan, were read on the floor of the United States Congress, also on the same day, by Democrat Representative Ro Khanna.

On the House floor Representative Khanna said:

“Mr. Speaker, yesterday, Congressman Massey and I went to the Department of Justice to read the unredacted Epstein files. We spent about two hours there, and we learned that 70 to 80% of the files are still redacted. In fact, there were six wealthy, powerful men that the DOJ hid for no apparent reason. When Congressman Massey and I pointed this out to the Department of Justice, they acknowledged their mistake, and now they have revealed the idea, Mr. Speaker, powerful men.

“These men are:

Salvatore Nuara,

Zurab Mikeladze,

Leonic Leonov,

Nicola Caputo,

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai Ports world and

billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner, who was labeled as a coconspirator by the FBI.

“Now my question is, why did it take Thomas Massie and my me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public, and if we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files.”

Because of these breaking, unfolding events, reportedly, Quebec’s public service pension, La Caisse is suspending “future ventures with the Dubai-based logistics group over Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s messages” according to the Financial Times.

Canada’s second-largest pension fund said it would halt future deals with Dubai’s DP World following revelations of ties between the logistics company’s chief executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Maple 8 Pensions in Canada include:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments or CPPIB) Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) — Quebec’s major public pension and insurance fund manager. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI or BCI) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) — Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, for Ontario teachers. Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments or PSP) Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) — For Ontario’s hospital and healthcare workers. Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) — Manages pensions and endowments for Alberta public sector entities.

The powerful Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is a prominent Emirati businessman and one of the key architects of Dubai’s rise as a global trade and logistics hub.

The company he heads is DP World, a Dubai-based, state-owned multinational logistics company (originally focused on ports and terminals) that he has transformed into a comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain solutions provider. DP World has expanded dramatically—operating in over 80 countries across six continents, handling a significant portion of world container trade and employing tens of thousands.

In addition to his roles at DP World, he is Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai:

Chairman of Dubai International Chamber

Board member of the Dubai Executive Council

Board member of the UAE Federal Tax Authority

Board member of the Dubai Free Zones Council

Board member of Nakheel PJSC (a major real estate developer)

The Sultan is not only named as participating in the deal in the January 2026 Government of Canada news release, but he has also been in pictures with former Prime Minister Trudeau.

And Canada’s current Prime Minister Mark Carney has recently been trying to set up a Maple 8 pension, $2 trillion deal with the UAE, where he was hoping to leverage the Canadian pensions to “de-risk” UAE investments into more net zero, carbon neutral, green nonsense that Carney is still trying to peddle using our pensions and economy, which will boost his Brookfield Asset financial portfolio — some say VERY considerably.

Carney was in the fall of 2025 was in the UAE bragging:

“Over the next year, we will take significant measures to elevate our relationship. The Minister of Finance will lead a delegation of Canada’s pension funds, $2 trillion of capital, which almost begins to sound significant in the UAE, $2 trillion in capital the Canadian pension funds, they will come here next year early to deepen existing partnerships and develop new investment opportunities.”

All this, of course, is VERY embarrassing if any of these leaders have any shame anymore. And it calls into question the trade and economic strategy of getting into bed with dictatorships and people of questionable character rather than pursuing a trade deal with our largest trading partner.

This Epstein “torture video” situation may now put a damper on Carney’s big plans, once MORE provincial public sector pensions realize that Carney is trying to give our pension money to a Sultan who allegedly sends “torture video” to Jeffrey Epstein.

We also discovered many interesting Mark Carney connections with Epstein’s chief madam and fellow trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Mark Carney directly, also with his wife Diana Fox Carney and Carney’s sister-in-law Tania Fox Rotherwick.

Tania Fox Rotherwick, Diana Fox Carney and Ghislaine Maxwell were old school chums

For more info on what we found watch our full Stand on Guard podcast episode below.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE BY JOINING US IN THE RESEARCH!

You can help us look up the names of the Canadian billionaire Epstein class to see if their names appear in the Epstein Files. Only half of the files have been released to date. Many more are likely to come.

Search the names here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/search

Email us tips@kraydensrightnews.com

WATCH You Won’t Believe Who’s In THOSE Files! | Stand on Guard

RESEARCH MATERIALS

VID WEF ECONOMIC RE-SET: Luke Mikic: A World Economic INSIDER JUST EXPOSED BlackRocks Secret Plan!

Mark Carney's wife and sister-in-law in the Bernstein Black Book (unredacted): https://epsteinsblackbook.com/black-book-images/47.jpg

Canada's business deal with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World: Govt of Canada News Release: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2026/01/minister-sidhu-concludes-productive-trip-to-gulf-region-in-united-arab-emirates.html

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

JOIN US FOR CONSPIRACY WEDNESDAY: SUPER CHATS & RUMBLE RANTS

Trigger Stickers

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Conspiracy Knower Collection

Think Collection

Krayden’s Right News in Nobody’s Pocket Collection

Alberta Proud

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden