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The federalist argument that Albertans should vote for option 1 in Monday’s referendum – sabotaging the opportunity to have a real referendum on Alberta independence in the future – is the one of the most mendacious, gutless, inane, inaccurate, and fear-mongering campaigns ever waged by a government in Canada. To suggest that if Albertans reserve the right to decide their province’s place in Confederation for a future vote, then gross and costly consequences will result, is sheer nonsense. There will be no economic loss, no promulgation of division that isn’t already obviously there and no loss of faith in Alberta by the remainder of Canada and the rest of the world.

We need to focus on how this referendum is essentially innocuous; how it was a ridiculous compromise from a premier who reneged on a promise to have a real referendum on independence; how all the fear-mongering is pitifully redundant because even an overwhelming vote in favor of option 2 will change absolutely nothing about Alberta’s place in Canada.

The Alberta Prosperity Project has issued a lengthy economic assessment of just how prosperous an independent Alberta can be.

The fiscal arguments are very evident but that’s not really what we need to focus on 48 hours before referendum day.

We need to focus on how this referendum is essentially innocuous; how it was a ridiculous compromise from a premier who reneged on a promise to have a real referendum on independence; how all the fear-mongering is pitifully redundant because even an overwhelming vote in favor of option 2 will change absolutely nothing about Alberta’s place in Canada.

The only economic argument that you really need is the certainty that equalization policy is not going to change in Canada, no matter who forms the federal government, be that Liberal, Conservative or NDP. Once legislation is in place – and equalization has been in place for a long time – it becomes a vested interest for a lot of people and very difficult to abrogate or even amend. No, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will not scrap the equalization tax because he needs votes in Ontario and Quebec and both of these “have not” provinces have ravenous appetites for Alberta’s money. That isn’t going to stop just because a government calls itself conservative or because its leader was born in Alberta and holds a seat in Alberta.

But all of these arguments in favor of Alberta independence are really moot points because Albertans are not voting on Monday to stay in Canada or leave it; to remain with the status quo or begin the process of separation. No: you’re only voting on your right to some day make that decision!

This is why Prime Minister Carney and Pierre Poilievre should be staying out of this referendum and not be telling people that this referendum could mean the end of Canada; that if you vote for option 2 you’re giving up on Canada; that you must vote for option 1 if you’re a real Canadian.

No, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will not scrap the equalization tax because he needs votes in Ontario and Quebec and both of these “have not” provinces have ravenous appetites for Alberta’s money. That isn’t going to stop just because a government calls itself conservative or because its leader was born in Alberta and holds a seat in Alberta.

Ignore the interference. Dismiss the static. Banish the threats. Overcome the outrageous guilt trip.

Albertans: you have nothing to lose but your chains and you won’t even be losing those after this referendum even if option 2 prevails. You’ll merely be stating your right to someday be loosed from those chains.

Carney’s performance in Edmonton Friday was an absurd exercise in selling the prime minister as a rock star. OK, Edmonton is woke and the home of a police “service” that wants to start arresting people for telling offensive jokes, but does Carney really elicit the type of cheering and squealing that one usually associates with a Sabrina Carpenter concert? And his words.

“Because, because my friends, the stakes are high,” he told his groupies.

“This referendum comes at the worst possible time. The world is becoming more dangerous and divided. No, open your eyes. Listen. Open your eyes. There are some outside our borders who are working to break us, so they can own us. Never. Never. We know. We know. We can give ourselves more than anyone else can take away, and we know, we know that when we are united, we become even stronger, even fairer, even freer,” he said without any hint of irony.

“And at this pivotal moment, Albertans have a choice: can build a stronger Alberta and a greater Canada to leave for our children. Option, option. one, that’s option one, or we can burden them with years of deep division and great uncertainty: Option two, option two,” he said.

I want to focus on Pierre Poilievre’s speech Friday in Calgary. It was a terrible speech, the same speech Poilievre delivers on every occasion that he is trying to convince Albertans that separation is a bad idea: he somehow thinks its good politics to mention Liberal prime ministers like Sir Wilfred Laurier and Red Tory PMs like Brian Mulroney and fantasize about how the country keeps making the economic environment better and better for Alberta.

Carney’s performance in Edmonton Friday was an absurd exercise in selling the prime minister as a rock star. OK, Edmonton is woke and the home of a police “service” that wants to start arresting people for telling offensive jokes, but does Carney really elicit the type of cheering and squealing that one usually associates with a Sabrina Carpenter concert?

But even the best part of Poilievre’s speech proved exactly why Albertans should be voting for option 2. Poilievre went on at length about the Alberta voter who is reluctant to support independence but sorely misses the Canada he or she grew up with. Poilievre says he understands and that he will usher in a brave new world and bright sunlit skies of federalism that transforms Canada back into the nation that we all once knew and loved.

But you know what? If Albertans vote for option 1, that is even less likely to happen than ever.

And it is truly not going to happen because Poilievre like Carney is really quite content with the status quo and all this talk about restoring Canada is just a stale talking point to him.

If Canada is ever going to change and if Alberta is ever going to be free from the equalization tax, then it must develop some kind of leverage that the THREAT of separation would carry.

A vote for option 2 is a vote for the status quo, a vote for CARNEYDA, even more than Canada, and an affirmation of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership on this and many other issues.

Speaking of those wavering Albertans, who might just vote for option 2 for spite and not supposedly realize that it’s not what they REALLY want, Poilievre says, “You see, deep down, I think these people still love Canada? So why are they voting to have a referendum on potentially leaving the country? Well, most will tell you that they had complaints with the government in Ottawa.

“I can relate to a few of those complaints. They feel like the country has moved away from its foundations and denied its basic promise. Youngsters are frustrated they can no longer afford homes. Working folks can’t understand why the grocery prices are so high and they can’t afford food and fuel. Trades workers wonder why our government keeps our resources in the ground and their opportunities down there with it. They see immigration that’s out of control and a justice system that turns loose violent criminals on our streets. All Albertans wonder why they send so much to Ottawa in tax dollars and get so little in return,” he continued.

“But here’s the thing: there are Canadians right across the country that wonder the very same things. To those people who are thinking about taking out their frustration on the current government by voting for separation in the referendum, I say this: Canada is more than a government. It is a people, a flag, a land, a history, and a promise. What you really want, what you really want to restore is the Canada that you knew and still love, with solid borders, safe streets, affordable food and homes, boundless resource wealth, and opportunity for everyone. A country with a common history and identity that holds it all together. That is the Canada that we all knew and still love-that is the core of who we are. So our real goal should not be separation; it should be restoration. It should not be to tear down our country, but to build it.”

If Canada is ever going to change and if Alberta is ever going to be free from the equalization tax, then it must develop some kind of leverage that the THREAT of separation would carry.

It all sounds so good, doesn’t it? Yes, “restoration” is the thing. But how are we going to restore anything, Mr. Poilievre, if Alberta relinquishes all the leverage it has and agrees to the Carnyda status quo? How are you going to restore Canada when you are doing Carney’s bidding right now by playing the fear game with Albertans and supporting the prime minister’s toxic policy on Ukraine – standing with this criminally corrupt Volodymyr Zelensky “for as long as it takes” and for as many tens of billions of dollars as he will accept?

And those “Canadians “right across the country” that Poilievre speaks of, many of them are just fine with Alberta continuing to pick up the tab for their respective provinces as Alberta dolls out equalization payments.

If Canada is going to be restored at all, it will only be under the imminent threat of Alberta independence.

So get out of the way, Poilievre, and allow Albertans to vote for minds and their consciences in this referendum. Stop hitting the panic button and cease and desist with the notion that you understand what Albertans really want and you want that too.

The really bizarre character in this theatrical production is Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is the veritable personification of the word and condition of being “conflicted.” Smith actually declared seven years ago this month that “Alberta won’t exist” in a decade, yet she has been steadfastly federalist even while leading a United Conservative Party that is overwhelmingly in favor of independence. And how about this moment of political schizophrenia as she simultaneously countered and affirmed Carney’s politics.

“You might know that there’s another nine questions, and I’ve given this to the prime minister so he can read why we were going to vote yes to the nine. I have bad news for you, prime minister. All of the premiers are interested in talking about immigration and how we might be able to reform it. The judiciary we’ve already mentioned the Senate and provincial jurisdiction,” she began before doing a pivot of historic proportions.

The really bizarre character in this theatrical production is Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is the veritable personification of the word and condition of being “conflicted.”

“But this is the point: is that it’s a conversation. We we meet, we find areas where we can agree. We work together on areas that we can agree. I think we are stronger together. I think that this is now a time, a moment in Canadian history where we are going to be able to work side by side. I feel for the first time in a long time, Alberta and Canada are walking together. We’re walking together in the right direction, and let’s keep on working together to keep Alberta and Canada forever strong and free.”

It’s an argument, a disagreement — but wait, it’s really a conversation. Carney doesn’t understand Alberta or Albertans — but hold on, he really does and he’s our friend. It must be difficult for Smith to compartmentalize her thoughts like this; it must be painful to accommodate two such powerfully opposing ideas inside her head at the same time.

Well, I’m sorry to be another old friend who has to break the news to you, Danielle, but Canada is going to be neither strong nor free under Carney and neither is Alberta. Carney is working very hard for the aggrandizement of Brookfield and Mark Carney. He doesn’t give a damn for Canada and he only thinks of Alberta because it’s the province that pays the bills and keeps the fiction of Confederation alive, especially for the boomers who love him so much and think he’s Zeus come to life.

WATCH: Alberta Referendum Exposed: Why They Are Lying to You |Stand on Guard

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