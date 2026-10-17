Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Mike Canary's avatar
Mike Canary
1d

You have perfectly described federal Canadian politics in 2026. Both these leaders are useless. One is working to keep the status quo, and the other is quietly selling Canada out to the EU, CCP, UN, and WEF. PM Carney saying “united we can be stronger, fairer, freer” is the biggest laugh of the year 😂

A once great country blessed with people, and resources that are the envy of the world, has been declining for years with these elite status quo politicians. Killing the sick, mentally ill, and elderly, ignoring our drug and homeless epidemics while importing millions of the third world is hardly the signs of a Stronger, Fairer, Freer. Free my ass when government violates Canadian’s rights and freedoms constantly, while ignoring our constituition.

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K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
21h

Exactly what I was thinking. I don’t care what either says really, though I like Pierre and will vote for him in the next election. This is my province and I will vote for a better future for my children.

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