Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1d

If someone wrote a fictional novel about Universal Ostrich Farms, no-one would believe it. The whole premise is so bizarre... how the gubbermint behaves and the actions they took... it's like a pantomime of overreaching bureaucrats and fumbling Keystone Kops.

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Harry Hogtown's avatar
Harry Hogtown
1dEdited

While we're on the topic of you being in the tank for Katie at the expense of your journalistic integrity, wouldn't a journalist acknowledge when statements are based on pure conjecture and there is on the record information that does not align with the speculation?

You casually throw out a parapgraph like this"

"The so-called “marksmen” shot at the birds all night long and into the early morning hours of the next day, killing hundreds, maybe 300 – it was never determined how many birds were actually killed on site and how many had already been spirited away, dead or alive, during multiple periods of weird activity in the wee small hours of the morning."

When you know (or should know) that:

“The information shared by the UOF spokesperson is false,” the CFIA said. “Marksmen completed their work at 22:45 PST where a CFIA veterinarian then verified that depopulation was complete.

No additional depopulation activities were required after this time on November 6 or at any later date.”

https://globalnews.ca/news/11519994/us-billionaire-bc-ostrich-farm-speak-1st-time-cull/

The final count of birds on the farm was 314.

https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/latest-bird-flu-situation/2025-11-08

The CFIA's previously published estimates of there being 300 to 330 birds on the farm remain unchanged. There have not been any bird deaths other than the one reported on since October 4, 2025. Additionally, no ostrich body parts, or liquified or mechanically ground up ostrich remains, have been removed from the farm or disposed of on the property.

https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/latest-bird-flu-situation/bc-ostrich-farm/2025-10-31

1 bird died of a pre-existing condition on October 4, 2025, despite the administration of medications and all electrolytes provided by the farm owners;

0 birds have been euthanized by the CFIA;

0 live birds have been removed the farm by the CFIA; and

0 dead birds have been removed from the farm by the CFIA.

https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/latest-bird-flu-situation/update-2025-10-22

Now you can say that information from the CFIA is not be trusted, but it is disingenuous to make the statement you did as if they are undisputed fact.

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