So after going through nine months of lawfare with the federal government and its pitbull agriculture destruction constabulary, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA); after enduring a seven week occupation of their farm by inept and brutal CFIA goons who didn’t appear to know the first thing about animal health but volumes about inflicting cruelty; after experiencing a night and morning of horror while so-called “skilled marksmen” slaughtered hundreds of ostriches; and after witnessing one of the most incompetent “clean up” operations ever staged by a government agency that more resembles a death squad, the Canada Agriculture Review Tribunal – a stooge organization of the CFIA and Agriculture Canada – has levied a $10,000 fine against Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) in Edgewood, BC.

In the wake of so much government-inflicted misery, punishment, murder and mayhem, why is farm owner Karen Espersen and her daughter, spokeswoman Katie Pasitney, stuck with a ten grand ticket?

Only two PCR tests from dead birds were ever taken nine months ago. The CFIA refused live testing, refused follow-up testing, and refused to reassess surviving animals that lived for months afterward.

Because they are accused of not showing due diligence in reporting that some of their ostriches were sick last December.

And why did the decision to issue the fine coincide almost exactly with the decision from the Federal Appeals Court to deny the Liberal government its attempt to quash a ruling by former federal Justice Richard Mosley that the invocation of the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy was a unreasonble, unjustifiable and a violation of the Charter of Rights?

It may just be a weird coincidence but the farm needs to seize that ruling and take the CFIA to court for gross overreach of its role and duties and for violating the Charter rights of Katie and Karen.

Katie believes the fine could be a massive distraction from the federal government: “Don't look over there. Look over here. We're still punishing this ostrich farm. Even though we were just found guilty for complete systemic failure with enforcing an Emergencies Act that abused power and enforcement.”

Aside from this being an outright falsehood, why would the farm be fined today for something that supposedly happened over a year ago? Because this story remains one of the Liberal government punishing farmers and waging a wider war on agriculture in general.

Like it’s been all along, this latest assault on UOF is a tale of two narratives. One is true and the other can be aptly described as a pack of lies, a bag of mendacity, a crate of prevarication.

So here are the competing visions of the truth.

The CFIA has maintained throughout its war on UOF that the farm “failed to report illness” among the ostriches.

But the CFIA’s own certified tribunal records show that the reverse is true: the farm called veterinarians and CFIA knew a private veterinarian was delayed because of the Christmas holidays. That is documented in the CFIA’s own call logs.

The CFIA contends that they only investigated the farm after an “anonymous tip.” But any anonymous only confirmed what the farm had already told the CFIA, that they believed it was a feed/weather issue, consistent with past pseudomonas events so the tip did not “expose” wrongdoing.

So the farm was never negligent and the tribunal issuing the fine acknowledged that any violation was not intentional.

How did the CFIA really address biosecurity? By spending $226,000 on “biosecurity advertising” while shutting down their complaints center and avoiding science-based reassessment.

The foundation of the CFIA’s case against the farm is that the disease justified a “cull” but that disease was never conclusively proven to be H1N5 avian influenza or that it persisted after the initial outbreak.

Only two PCR tests from dead birds were ever taken nine months ago. The CFIA refused live testing, refused follow-up testing, and refused to reassess surviving animals that lived for months afterward.

The tribunal is arguing that the fine against UOF was issued in the interests of “biosecurity.” How does that work when the alleged threat to biosecurity was wiped out in an inhumane massacre over two months ago?

That does not protect public health; it punishes farmers after the fact.

How did the CFIA really address biosecurity? By spending $226,000 on “biosecurity advertising” while shutting down their complaints center and avoiding science-based reassessment.

“This is not biosecurity. It’s enforcement without proportionality, without transparency, and without science,” says Katie.

The CFIA has steadfastly maintained that the occupation of the farm and the “cull” was justified by science. So how is it scientific to refuse to test the live birds while they lived in obvious good health for over nine months after developing herd immunity?

As Katie notes, “If this can happen to us, it can happen to any farm in Canada. This has to change.”

“No one should ever be punished for defending their animals, their livelihood, their life, or their future especially when those animals had no active virus testing, no follow-up testing at all, and were healthy for over nine months.”

It was obvious to any casual observer that the CFIA did not want to test the animals because it would have demonstrated that the government was wrong and the farm was right. Natural immunity never mattered to the CFIA; they might as well have denied the existence of antibodies.

Ultimately this was about pretending that herd immunity doesn’t exist and that only a vaccine supplied by Big Pharma can arrest avian influenza.

Furthermore, the CFIA claimed it was only following orders (where have you heard that one before?) in its extermination policies, or, to be more precise, the regulations and recommendations of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). But the opposite is actually the case. WOAH does not recommend a cull to contain disease. It advises that farms segregate the animals suspected of being sick and take a wait and see attitude.

The CFIA is clearly practicing its own murderous and demonic policies.

The tragic truth is that UOF never posed a threat to the health of any animal or human. It pose a threat to the authoritarian rule of the CFIA and the perverse enjoyment it seems to derive from abusing and killing healthy animals. The CFIA deeply resented being questioned by UOF; but as Katie points out, “using your voice to stand up for what you know to be true is not dangerous. Silencing that voice is. They said we were setting a dangerous precedent. The truth is, they set the most dangerous precedent of all: that if you speak up, if you question authority, if you defend your animals with facts, science, and lived reality you will be punished.”

Yes, Katie. Your animals will die. Your farm will be annihilated. Your livelihood will be destroyed. Your spirit will be crushed. You will go through months of trauma FOR ABSOLUTELY NO JUSTIFIABLE REASON.

So this fine isn’t about one farm, just like the brutal campaign the CFIA waged was not about just one ostrich farm. But it was a very obtruded example of the federal government’s war on agriculture and it inevitably is about the future of farming, science, and free expression in this country.

“When truth is treated as a threat, and silence is rewarded, we are all at risk,” Katie says.

“That is the precedent that should alarm every Canadian.”

“Freezing Bank Accounts Unconstitutional” as Court dumps on Carney Government | Stand on Guard

www.kraydensrightnews.com! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Trigger Stickers

Trigger Stickers and Green Grifter Shirt

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Conspiracy Theorist Collection

Think Collection

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden