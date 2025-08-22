Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

So, when European Union (EU) leaders were meeting with President Donald Trump this week to discuss the future of Ukraine, where was our Prime Minister Mark Carney? On Monday he met with the obsequious Ontario Premier Doug Ford. When the corpulent first minister emerged from his session with Carney, he declared that he didn’t care what “political stripe” defined you — only that Carney boy was doing a “really, really good job.”

Carney was doing such a really good job that he wasn’t even invited to go to Washington and discuss how to end the war in Ukraine. This despite how often Carney likes to pronounce himself a European. This notwithstanding how Carney is binding Canada ever closer to the EU in the delusional belief that the United States doesn’t really matter to Canada anymore in terms of trade or military partnership.

And that’s where Carney is dead wrong of course. Geography alone demands that the US remain our largest trading partner.

“I am still uncertain why Trump endorsed Carney on three occasions during the last federal election campaign; but I do know that this ineffectual former international banker and UN climate change goodwill ambassador is bad news for both the US and Canada.” -David Krayden

Geography and history have determined that the US and Canada remain in a defence relationship. Canada is not just another member of NATO. We are a joint partner with the US in NORAD and we have a continental defence agreement with the Americans whereby the US Army and the Canadian Army would combine to resist any attack upon the North American continent.

Yet days before the Washington summit, Carney announced that he was sending Industry Minister Mélanie Joly (also minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), and Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, to Sweden to negotiate with Saab on procurement of the Gripen fighter jet. That wasn’t just a bone-headed foreign policy move; it makes for half-assed defence policy.

Canada is waiting for the delivery of 16 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets. It is supposed to buy 88 of these aircraft in total. But Carney is actually considering cancelling the rest of the order and obtaining the remainder from Sweden. So Canada would potentially have two different fighter jets? This would require pilots and maintenance crews to be trained to fly two different aircraft in an air force the size of Canada?

The United States is only flying one fighter jet. Whereas the US Air Force, US Navy and US Marines used to fly the F-15, F-16 and F-18, all American military services are now flying the F-35. So is the Royal Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. These are military services that the Royal Canadian Air Force largely trains with and deploys with. Our membership in NORAD also demands that Canada remain interoperable with the United States: that we fly the same aircraft. If we cannot remain interoperable, our membership in NORAD is imperiled.

“With Carney, timing is everything and he never gets it right.” -David Krayden

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra recent noted this very fact and has also questioned why Carney would even consider having two different fighter jets.

“You've called into question the military alliance, which has worked so successfully for 40 to 50 years. We are thrilled that Canadian that the Canadians are, you know, signed on to the NATO agreement to move to 5% it looks like Canada by the end of this year, may be spending at a 2% rate, which is a number that was agreed on way back in 2014 but we're very thankful and appreciative of the moves that the Kearney government is making in that area. But at the same time, we get mixed signals. You're buying 16 F, 35s? Great. The other 72 have been put on hold, maybe canceled. Really, don't know what the status of the of the next 72 are. Bottom line is, Canada can't afford two different fighters. I mean, maintaining any particular kind of aircraft is very expensive, having two different versions, basically filling the same niche in your defense portfolio gets to be very expensive. These are all things that you know have to be worked through as we move forward,” Hoekstra told Global News.

But what this is really about for Trump is Carney’s unwillingness to affirm both the dominance and the excellence of the America’s armaments manufacturers. The United States has lost its manufacturing base in everything from clothing to electronics. But the makers of military hardware from Boeing to Raytheon are still headquartered in the US. In a recent appearance on my daily broadcast “Stand on Guard,” Col. (Ret.) Douglas Macgregor said the US remains king in only two exports: agriculture and armaments. Trump is deeply resentful that Carney would be shopping elsewhere for a fighter jet — especially given former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to replace all of the RCAF’s aging CF-18s with the F-35.

“So if you really want to aggravate President Trump, and you will really want to harm him in some way. You do exactly what your prime minister has done and say, ‘Fine, we're not going to use any of your equipment.’” -Col. (Ret.) Douglas Macgregor

INTERVIEW: What is the USA - Canada "Golden Dome" Colonel Douglas Macgregor EXPLAINS | Stand on Guard

“Now this was a is a real sore point with Donald Trump, because right now, when you look at our economy, what do we produce? Well, we produce oil and natural gas. We do have some mineral deposits, but primarily oil and natural gas. We also have a hell of a lot of coal, which we are not making full use of, that that we can produce and ship overseas,” Macgregor told me.

“The other thing that we produce, of course, are crops. We still are an agricultural power. We haven't managed it as well as we should, and we haven't capitalized on it the way we should, in my judgment, but we are still an agricultural power. But what do we manufacture? What do we build? Not much. As a result, we tend to build a lot of military equipment and stuff, and that is important to President Trump, because it maintains assembly lines. It keeps them open.”

“So if you really want to aggravate President Trump, and you will really want to harm him in some way. You do exactly what your prime minister has done and say, ‘Fine, we're not going to use any of your equipment.’ We're going to use whatever is built in Europe. So that that's the easy, easy answer to the question about Canada right now and the attitude towards Trump.”

With Carney, timing is everything and he never gets it right. Just before Trump dropped further tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1, Carney announced that Canada would recognize an independent Palestinian state in September. Carney could have waited until September to make that announcement, but no, he apparently just revelled in the opportunity to alienate Trump. Carney again chose an inconvenient time to send his ministers to Sweden to talk with Saab, but he seemingly chose to sabotage his relationship with Trump again.

I am still uncertain why Trump endorsed Carney on three occasions during the last federal election campaign; but I do know that this ineffectual former international banker and UN climate change goodwill ambassador is bad news for both the US and Canada. Did Trump just know that this guy would be so easy to dominate or does he really have such a visceral dislike or Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre? Regardless of Trump’s motivation, Canada has lost the most with Carney’s election: we have a prime minister who is incapable of delivering on anything but indecision and weakness. Carney’s career has been dominated by an obsessin with net zero environmental policies so it is ironic that as prime minister of Canada his record adds up to a net zero.

