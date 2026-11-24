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“So when you when you look at how many Canadians have died so far from the shot, well, it’s it’s got to be 100,000 easily, probably more, probably more. And how long will it keep going? Well, unfortunately, you know we we have strong evidence that for a lot of people the problem is just compounding. The body continues to produce this toxic protein. It continues to produce a bunch of random protein, triggering autoimmune diseases,” says Dr. Trozzi.

I hadn’t spoken to Dr. Mark Trozzi in about two years. So it was good to have this emergency room professional back on “Stand on Guard” last week. The amazing thing is, when I first had Mark on the show, I had to start the show on YouTube and finish it on Rumble because we couldn’t talk about the COVID vaccine, we couldn’t talk about COVID mandates, we couldn’t talk about the vaccine not being safe or effective without getting either demonetized or having a strike put against the station. We had to save all the controversial stuff till we got to Rumble.

Now that’s all changed, and the amazing thing is, we can talk about the Covid vaccine being injurious, being toxic, being potentially lethal. Not to everybody, obviously, but it has been lethal. Not instantaneously either. I’ve lost a sister and a father-in-law to the vaccine. Can I prove that with 100%. No, and believe me, the medical establishment will do everything possible to deny it.

“But the more I look into this, and the more you realize, listen, this is war against mankind. This is a small group of people. I like to call them the globalist parasite class, who want to weaken and kill most of the species, enslave the rest, and take everything. So … if you want to support that, put on a mask and go get your shot,” Dr. Mark Trozzi.

But we know there are connections between the vaccine and turbo cancer. Turbo cancer does exist, and if you have a loved one or a friend who is diagnosed with cancer and it quickly progresses to stage four cancer, and the individual is dead within weeks or a scant month or two, that’s turbo cancer, and it’s probably a result of the Covid vaccine, my sister died of pneumonia two years ago. It was very strange because she was in Palm Springs when she came down with pneumonia. A desert. It’s not usually the kind of a place that’s hot and arid where you would get pneumonia. She and her friend drove back to British Columbia, but by the time she got to the hospital, she had less than 48 hours to live. I did not even have a chance to go visit. That’s the work of Covid vaccines.

So, Dr. Mark Trozzi is shining a light on how toxic this vaccine has been. He estimates 100,000 minimum Canadians have died as a result of the vaccine. God only knows how many have been injured. I know some of them, people who have been paralyzed, people who have been absolutely hurt beyond their own imagination. We know that the vaccine has been tied to a host of diseases, including dementia, but this has opened up a wider issue, which I never thought I would go down.

It’s a road that I never thought I would go down, which is: have vaccines been, in the aggregate, harmful to us? Have they destroyed natural immunity? Is it all about big pharma making money, profiting off disease? Well, it appears it is. As it is, I couldn’t believe we’re almost at the point now where justice might be delivered. But you know what, Dr. Trozzi agrees with the assessment of Nicolas Hulscher, who was recently also a guest on my show? Who asked the question? Why would criminals want to imprison each other?

“Why is the Covid 19 genetic biological weapon still being sold as a safe and effective vaccine? That’s a good question. I think there’s a few reasons. I mean, one is money, the money train. The other is that they are trying to generate an industry of this, you know, sampling and then injecting people with these messenger mRNA, so-called vaccines, which there’s every reason to look at every single one of them as a toxin,” Trozzi says.

When you think of all of the people who have been implicated in the Covid nightmare, in the Covid toxicity — governments, pharmaceuticals, health boards, businesses of all kinds, police forces, judges, lawyers of the most powerful elements of our society were behind the Covid vaccine and its delivery. All of them now are implicated in the tremendous damage it’s done. So, do you really think they’re going to start charging each other? Really going to start arresting each other? Is anyone ever going to go to jail?

I don’t know. But conceivably, this could be the biggest war crime in the history of the world, and this was a war against humanity. It wasn’t fought with bullets and rifles and bazookas and tanks and submarines and fighter jets, it was fought with something calling itself a vaccine, but which was really a bio weapon. And this is what Dr. Mark Trozzi keeps telling me: stop calling it a vaccine. Call it a bio weapon. Call it what it was. Call it what it is, and as governments continue to push it on us, keep reminding people that this is a substance that is harmful to their bodies. mRNA vaccines are toxic, and should be discontinued immediately.

So I begin my conversation with Dr. Trozzi with the obvious question: why is the Covid vaccine still on the shelf, still being marketed, still being promoted and distributed by governments and health boards across Canada when we know it is toxic, injurious and potentially lethal?

“Well, David, at first it’s great to see you. Thanks for your continued mission to get the truth to people. Why is the Covid 19 genetic biological weapon still being sold as a safe and effective vaccine? That’s a good question. I think there’s a few reasons. I mean, one is money, the money train. The other is that they are trying to generate an industry of this, you know, sampling and then injecting people with these messenger mRNA, so-called vaccines, which there’s every reason to look at every single one of them as a toxin,” Dr. Trozzi notes.

“Keeping these drugs on the market and continuing to cover up the dying and disease as best they can is covering up the crime, because if they did the right thing and said, ‘Oh, this is actually toxic, and we’re going to take it off the market.’ Then they’d walk into the liability, and the most important thing they should walk into is the criminal liability,” Trozzi says.

“But in any event, they’ve just approved two new genetic shots for Canadians. The MFlusiva that we warned about was released in the states, and now a combined Covid and flu shot. And by the way, folks, the flu shots always made you more likely to get the flu. So if you’re trying to prevent the flu, take care of your health, and practice hygiene and nutrition. But I think the other reason is that we have to remember this has been nothing short of crimes against humanity. I mean, the people involved in this at the administrative level are as guilty as hell.”

Trozzi says the entire story of the Covid vaccine has been a massive “violation of ethics, science, and law” and a violation that could have been avoided if the medical establishment had been guided by science and not by money and power.

“Keeping these drugs on the market and continuing to cover up the dying and disease as best they can is covering up the crime, because if they did the right thing and said, ‘Oh, this is actually toxic, and we’re going to take it off the market.’ Then they’d walk into the liability, and the most important thing they should walk into is the criminal liability,” Trozzi says.

“And by that, I don’t mean these corporations, a public health agency, the corporation. I mean the individuals within those organizations who did this, the people that were involved in the racketeering and the fraud, the people that were involved, like medical colleges and nursing colleges, of forcing doctors to either give the injection and shut their mouth or lose their careers, their old, old careers at least.”

But how do we demand that accountability? The doctor says that won’t be easy because so many elements of the government, the corporate world and the medical establishment are embedded in the swindle.

“What if you elect new people? Let’s just live in a dreamland where legitimate people could be elected to a majority government, they said we’re stopping these shots. We’re going to tell the truth. We’re going through the records. We’re going to declassify it. This was always a fraud. This has always been a toxin … Well, you’d immediately bankrupt the government because of the liability.”

“Now, if you know if the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was at all legitimate, if they were trying to protect Canadians, they would have said, ‘Great, look, here’s a solution. We don’t have to kill anyone’s stuff. We don’t have to piss off the entire population. They’ll come get it.’ And they declined that. And by the way, I don’t know if you know David, but a lot of eggs disappeared from that farm, and some of the birds disappeared from that farm. So you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if those birds, which probably hold some significant secrets to immunity and to H5N1 immunity, I wouldn’t be surprised if the bad guys don’t actually have some of those birds and those eggs because they stole them, they slaughtered their birds and then stole them.”

“So even new puppets in old governments keep the show going. And of course, we know that there’s so much corruption in politics. It’s very hard to find a trustworthy person in office and the solution should be that the criminals who did this should have all of their assets seized, and there’s how you deal with the liability, you know. I mean, and we got to go big,” he says mentioning names like Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and Justin Trudeau, people he describes as having the “capacity to manipulate the minds of a large sector of the population enough to keep having these quasi elections and keep them in power has got them drunk with arrogance.”

But Trozzi notes that Big Pharma has lost none of its attraction to mRNA jabs. “I mean, they just approved two new genetic jabs for Canadians, and the one is a combo of flu and Covid, and the other is this MFlusiva, also made by Moderna. And so people have to keep in mind these aren’t vaccines … it’s the biggest lie. And I mean, we have their own records.”

“We have records from Public Health Agency Canada and other federal agencies saying, if we tell people that this is a genetic experiment, which would have been kind of true, or we tell them it’s a genetic therapy, they won’t take it. They’ll be hesitant, so we’re going to tell them it’s a vaccine, plain and simple. That’s a lie. I mean, you know, if you tell me you’re giving me a glass of orange juice, but it has quaaludes and two ounces of vodka in it, that’s a lie.”

That’s why Trozzi refuses to call this another “vaccine” because it is another “genetic injection and people have to understand what these things are doing at the most basic level … you’re injecting people with a little particle that can penetrate every single tissue in the body. These are pegylated lipid nanoparticles. They can go into your brain, your testicles, your ovaries. They can go through the placenta into the unborn child, into her ovaries, into her brain, before she’s even born, and there hack the genetic machinery of the cell, so that the cell starts producing toxic parts of the very viruses you’re trying to avoid that you would normally only get in your upper respiratory tract and beat with simple immunity, and and when you have you know for instance in the case of the Covid shot, you have cells throughout the body with this foreign mRNA, this foreign genetic material which has been modified so that it’s hyper persistent; it won’t go away.”

“So even new puppets in old governments keep the show going. And of course, we know that there’s so much corruption in politics. It’s very hard to find a trustworthy person in office. Um, and the solution. Should be that the criminals who did this should have all of their assets seized, and there’s how you deal with the liability, you know. I mean, and we got to go big,” Trozzi says.

It’s the “gift” that keeps on giving.

“And they threw in some DNA, and they even threw in, in Pfizer’s case, stuff so that DNA can be stitched into the chromosomes of the human cell, and now you have cells producing a poison,” Mark continues. “And in the case of the spike protein, it’s as Peter McCullough said, it’s the most toxic protein we’ve ever encountered. But even if you produce a non-toxic protein; it’s impossible for a protein not to be toxic.”

But what many people are just beginning to realize is that this is nothing new. Vaccines have been making unsubstantiated claims for decades.

“We’ve learned that you know measles went away because of hygiene, refrigeration, food supply, and plumbing. And after measles dying had gone from 12 and a half per 100,000 to 0.5, then they brought out the flu shot, or then they brought out the measles shot in 1963. So after what problem there was, which was minimal, was solved through plumbers more than anything else. Then they brought out the measles shot, and ever since they keep telling people, if you don’t take the measles shot, it’s going to come back. It’s like me claiming credit for the sun rising and you know warning you that if you don’t pay me money, I’ll make the sun set. I never made the sunrise,” he says.

“So when you when you look at how many Canadians have died so far from the shot, well, it’s it’s got to be 100,000 easily, probably more, probably more. And how long will it keep going? Well, unfortunately, you know we we have strong evidence that for a lot of people the problem is just compounding. The body continues to produce this toxic protein. It continues to produce a bunch of random protein, triggering autoimmune diseases.”

Trozzi believes we’re reaching the “bifurcation point, where, yes, maybe 51 or 70% of humanity is just going to go off the cliff. And those of us who’ve been trying to stop them and half the time being dragged off the cliff with them. I think we need to strategize and go, okay, guys, we got to pull together here. We’ve got to work together here, and we’ve got to strategize to survive and outlast this thing. And ultimately, the long-range project is to once again have, or for the first time perhaps, to have a solid, legitimate free, fair, rule of law society, because we don’t have that by any stretch right now.”

I remind the doctor about the avian influenza panic at Universal Ostrich Farms that led to the invasion and occupation of the the site by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the RCMP before the Liberal government eventually massacred over 300 of the ostriches in a night and morning of mayhem on Nov 6-7, 2025. Was that operation really about protecting public health and safety or was it entirely focused on denying the natural immunity of those birds to the disease?

“Oh, 100%. When they started to roll out the bird flu story, I immediately put together an article and a post called “Everything You Need to Know About H5N1,” because you know the best defense against getting lied to is actual knowledge, right? And vaccinating and culling against H5N1 makes no sense whatsoever, and you know it’s interesting that you know we talked about [Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy] RFK Jr., which again I feel the same way. Like disappointed with all the things he hasn’t been able to do.”

But Trozzi reminds me that But you know, during that scandal with the theft and slaughter of these people’s ostriches, RFK said, ‘You know what, Canada. We’ll come and get them. Like we’ll just solve the problem for you as neighbors. We’d like to study those birds, and so we will come and we will remove the birds,’” he remembers.

“Now, if you know if the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was at all legitimate that they were trying to protect Canadians, they would have said, ‘Great, look, here’s a solution. We don’t have to kill anyone’s stuff. We don’t have to piss off the entire population. They’ll come get it.’ And they declined that. And by the way, I don’t know if you know David, but a lot of eggs disappeared from that farm, and some of the birds disappeared from that farm. So you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if those birds, which probably hold some significant secrets to immunity and to H5N1 immunity, I wouldn’t be surprised if the bad guys don’t actually have some of those birds and those eggs because they stole them, they slaughtered their birds and then stole them.”

The doctor remains concerned that governments are continuing to build health crises that produce more ridiculous mandates. “I don’t support the masking, and the other thing people need to realize is social isolation, masking people so that they have no facial expressions, and making them stand six feet apart. This is standard mental abuse. Isolating a person and covering their face so they cannot see each other’s facial expressions. Children go to school and they have lost all the cues of normal, healthy integration. This is the real reason behind that. And I didn’t say that in 2020. But the more I look into this, and the more you realize, listen, this is war against mankind. This is a small group of people. I like to call them the globalist parasite class, who want to weaken and kill most of the species, enslave the rest, and take everything. So … if you want to support that, put on a mask and go get your shot.”

“We should not waste any more effort thinking that the solutions are going to come from the very people and the very institutions that did this to us. And we have to be creative. We have to build strong relationships between each other and recognize that you know 3% of humanity, at least, is very awake on this subject. 3% of humanity is 240 million people. We are not a small team, and we don’t have to wait for 51% of the population to vote in the right puppets. We need to get very real about survival, long-term survival, and justice will happen, but we’ll probably be the ones that have to deliver it. You know, and keep in mind before George Washington and people like that, like you know, we think of George Washington as the great founder of at least for a period the U.S. was very legitimate. I mean, it obviously fell apart about the time of the Federal Reserve in the early 1900s by invasion of the same type of forces through finance, but just like George Washington and those guys, they were considered criminals and outcasts by the British Empire.”

That 3% might save the world.

WATCH: The Truth About the Covid Vax: Why No One is Held Accountable for the Deaths of Millions: Dr. Mark Trozzi EXCLUSIVE|Stand on Guard

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