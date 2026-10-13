Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
5h

OneBC is the only party that respects the rule of law when Liberals continue to pretend we have no law - that they are free to impose some weird globalist junk ideology in its place. It won't work - no matter how many phoney admin tribunals they create to replace real court to steal our legal rights.

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JJ88's avatar
JJ88
5h

Taxpayers that fit these categories need to get out and vote. With a socialist government, taxes and spending will continue to increase every year. Families in the top 20% of income earners—defined as those making roughly $261,619 or more—pay 57% of total taxes and 64.5% of all personal income taxes in the province.

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