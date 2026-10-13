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It didn’t take long for some morons to deface OneBC leader Dallas Brodie’s election billboard in her constituency of Vancouver-Quilchena.

Some idiot scrawled an Adolf Hitler mustache on the photograph. That’s the first resort of the woke Left who somehow fail to realize that they are the racists for promoting and defending the imagined racial superiority of “First Nations” folks who have special judicial and real estate rights strictly on the basis of their ethnicity and skin color. That philosophy was the foundation of racial injustice in Nazi Germany where “Aryans” had rights that Jewish people could never dream of possessing. This two-tiered justice system was codified in the 1935 Nuremberg Laws, just like the BC government codified racism into BC by legislating the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (UNDRIPA) and so-called Aboriginal Title into provincial law.

“You can call me whatever name you want. You can criticize how I look. You can criticize how I talk. You can criticize everything you want to criticize about me. But I don’t care about that. I am here to protect British Columbians and to make sure they understand what’s really going on.”

Brodie is leading the OneBC Party after the abrupt and shocking departure of Kerry-Lynne Findlay as leader of the Conservative Party of BC (CPBC). That resignation was more of an expulsion as the backroom liberals in the party exerted control in a shameful coup that installed Lorne Doerkson as leader — apparently for life since the party didn’t like the results of the last leadership campaign and won’t say how or if Doerkson will be replaced if he loses the upcoming provincial election.

That snap election, called for Oct. 24, will be an historic moment for BC and for Canada. But BC Premier David Eby called it under entirely false pretenses and covered with a mountain of mendacity about somehow stopping President Donald Trump from issuing any new tariffs — even though it was Prime Minister Mark Carney who walked away from a great trade deal with the US and lied about his reasons for doing it.

But many of feel that the CPBC cannot be trusted after throwing out a real conservative leader like Findlay and then jumping all over the political map on the “culture war,” first removing “REPEAL DRIPA” from the party election platform and then putting it back after massive pushback from conservative voters.

Eby’s arrogance and blind insistence that all BC voters are as stupid as he is could be the worst mistake of this non-entity’s life. He is, after all, a man who went from political activism outside of the BC government to political activism inside the BC government.

None of this is lost on Dallas.

“I’m hearing a lot of anger about the fact that this election has been called when we are so short of money, and you know, as I’ve mentioned before, this is costing the better part of $100 million to run this election, and in the context of this election, David Eby has now started shoveling money off the back of the truck. He announced yesterday that he’s going to increase public library funding by double, so from 14 to 27 million. And this is, and there’s no 14 million to 27 million, and there is no money. And he’s also starting to say that he’ll fund things that he refused to do during the spring session, such as seniors’ homes that were short of funding, and also funding for the children of autistic parents. I mean, all these things. He’s just using public money now to buy votes, and this is the most cynical politics. This is what everybody can’t stand.”

It’s the usual political operation of using taxpayers to fund an election win.

“I would love to get 10 or 12 seats, but realistically, maybe we’ll get five. Even if we get two, that’s great because then we have official party status, and it doesn’t matter if it’s me or two others. We have so many fighters on our team now. These are true British Columbians with normal lives, normal backgrounds, who are fed up and are working so hard.

“It’s like you’re using our money to bribe us. It it’s so gross. It’s like why don’t you run on the merits of what you’ve built, if you want to call it that? Why don’t you claim victory over land giveaways? Why don’t you say, look what look what I’ve done, look at me, I’ve I’ve given away this part of BC, I’ve given away this part, I’ve declared Aboriginal territory over vast sections of the Sunshine Coast, I’ve given all these islands away … this cynical politics is what is driving people like me and other Canadians crazy. It’s irresponsible. It’s reckless, and it’s so self-centered. Why don’t you run on your record, David? And if this is all about orange man bad, well, why don’t you explain to us how this election helps that? It it doesn’t make sense. I mean, I’m a sensible person. I may be in politics now, but I consider myself still to be just like everybody else in Canada who watched this train wreck unfolding over the last 11 years, and we’re sick of it. And here we go, more of this, and I think this may well backfire on him.”

I mentioned to Dallas that I had recently read a story in the National Post about the shocking reality of life in East Vancouver, where the evidence of drug use — “safe supply” or not — is littered all over the sidewalks of what was once a beautiful and picturesque city.

“Saying it’s safe supply, let’s think about that. Are cigarettes safe? No, even if they’re made by a manufacturer, they’re not safe. And these drugs are even less safe, even if they’re not cut with something. You know, if cocaine is cut with Drano or whatever they do to it to make it even worse, or fentanyl, it was still bad even when it was just plain cocaine. These are dangerous, mind-altering drugs that make people behave in insane ways, and they destroy a good mind. Crystal meth can destroy a good mind in one weekend. This is there’s no such thing as safety, and I notice that we never see David Eby walking around the downtown east side, you know, extolling his incredible success in pumping safe supply out to people,” Brodie said.

“It’s not just about taking out Dallas Brodie anymore, which is, I know, a focus for so many people who can’t stand me. But we need we need people in that legislature to literally hold the line, and ask the the tough questions and raise the issues that need to be raised.”

“Anybody who walks down there would have to say this looks like an absolute war zone. Only people are lying on the streets. They’re walking bent over. It’s just if somebody hasn’t seen it before, it’s hard to explain how horrible this looks. It is a dystopian nightmare, and we. And he thinks he can run away from this. This was his idea. This was an insane idea to decriminalize illicit drug use. We need to get back and and not even. We don’t even arrest the drug traffickers anymore. We used to call them pushers. These pushers need to be arrested, all of them, and getting life life sentences that would end this almost immediately.”

Dallas notes that she has has no intention of “stigmatizing drug users. No, we’re not. We’re saying that the drugs need to be stigmatized. It is not a healthy life choice to use these drugs. What parent would say? Sure, try heroin tonight, dear. Here, here, dear child that I’m trying to raise. Try, try smoking some, or whatever they do with crack cocaine. Why don’t you try this? This is really fun, you know. I I don’t know if he gives his own children these drugs and says it’s safe. Go ahead, try it. It’s a safe piece of marijuana. It’s a safe piece of of cocaine. It’s a safe piece of fentanyl. Go ahead, children, try it,” Dallas says, noting that Eby’s wife “is a doctor, for heaven’s sake, and you know, it’s amazing how the media doesn’t go after him on this.”

But the media does have finds adequate time “go around picking at little things on conservative side and trying to just explode other people’s lives over some foolish video that was posted and or a tweet, a mean tweet. And meantime, the entire ship is burning and sinking in the ocean.”

“This whole thing about taxing people who are now making over $190,000 more. What an insane move at a time when people are already drowning.”

Eby recently demonstrated the the profound idiocy of both condemning BC icon Jimmy Pattison and Save-On-Foods for the price of groceries while proposing tax hikes on “wealthy” people who earn over $190,000 a year.

“Well, two things there,” Brodie says. “First of all, I wish Jimmy Pattison would take get on TV. And say, you know what? And just slap down David Eby, and just say, ‘You know what, young man, you have no idea how to build anything. You’ve never built anything in your life. Nothing.”

Dallas calls Eby “a tearing down person, and you think it’s easy to build what Jimmy Pattison has built. He started selling used cars when he was a young man. My parents knew him. He hustled. He hustled and hustled and hustled. He worked his butt off, and he has created wealth in this province that is incredible. And he runs great stores. He has thousands of employees. And to criticize one of our greatest entrepreneurs is so … I don’t even have a word for it … We have whole hospital buildings because of him.”

She says it is ludicrous to suggest people are rich in BC if they make over $190,000 a year.

“This whole thing about taxing people who are now making over $190,000 more. What an insane move at a time when people are already drowning. I was stopped in IKEA a couple of months ago by a man who recognized me and wanted to talk to me. He was there with his wife and his son, and he said, “You know, Dallas, I’m making $200,000 a year. I should be living high on the hog. He says, ‘We’re barely making ends meet.’ And I said to him, ‘I know. I remember when I was making when I was a young lawyer and I was making around 80 to 100,000 a year, I thought I was just flying high, and it was great income.’”

“You know, you could pay your mortgage. Like things were much better. And now at $200,000, this guy, he says, ‘I’m just a working guy, but he says I’ve gotten a decent job. I’ve worked ahead. I’m in my mid 50s now, and he said I’m. I thought I was doing well, but I’m not.’”

“Oh, thank you. I’m so glad to hear you won’t throw me out of my home. But the the counsel for the Cowichan tribe said very early on after the judgment — and they’ve sort of buried this comment — but I saw it. He [was asked], ‘Well, what does this mean for the owners? Are they allowed to buy and sell their land now? And he said, ‘Well, they definitely have to talk, deal with the band now when they want to deal with their property.’

Brodie points out that Eby has run an unaccountable government that has neither sought nor secured the support of BC voters, especially when it comes to giving away vast swaths of land to the “First Nations” chiefs.

“Did anybody tell you you were voting for that? No, and yet it … just rolls out, and it seems to come out of nowhere,” she says, reminding us of how the BC Supreme Court thinks the Cowichan Band should usurp the property right of homeowners and businesses in Richmond, some of it prime waterfront real estate.

“The Cowichan case, coming back to the Richmond situation, is such ground zero for this whole problem and exposed the whole thing. And this case isn’t just about DRIPA. This is the whole problem with all of this, and the government lawyers who were fighting against this land claim had their hands tied behind their backs. The federal government lawyers and the provincial government lawyers were told that they were not allowed to use an argument called extinguishment. Extinguishment is this … it is the strongest defense against these native land claims because what it says is that if fee simple property was ever granted to an owner in British Columbia, or in Canada … that was end of it. That extinguished any other claim that could ever come in the future at any time. Any other claim was extinguished, and that would have included Aboriginal title claims,” Brodie notes.

But government lawyers were told “were no longer permitted to advance this argument. Think about that,” Dallas continues, knowing she’s found the weakest link the government’s position.

“That’s like putting your boxing champion in the ring and saying, ‘But you can’t use your jab. It’s too strong. You have to stick with the other swings you have, or you can’t use your left hook.’ Whatever is your strongest punch in that ring, they say you’re not allowed to use that anymore. And this was the strongest argument back. And of course, we lost the case. And so now they’re frantic. And those people who own properties there, and the businesses who have done upgrades to their warehouses, and millions and millions of dollars are on the line.”

“And so, but now the question is, why aren’t the property tax rates going down again? They tracked up when the value was going up, but oh, surprise, surprise, the government isn’t lowering their property taxes down commensurately with the sudden drop in the value. I also remember hearing council. When they said, ‘Oh no, this won’t affect you. We won’t throw you out of your homes. That’s not what we’re doing here.’”

“Oh, thank you. I’m so glad to hear you won’t throw me out of my home. But the counsel for the Cowichan tribe said very early on after the judgment — and they’ve sort of buried this comment — but I saw it. He [was asked], ‘Well, what does this mean for the owners? Are they allowed to buy and sell their land now? And he said, ‘Well, they definitely have to talk, deal with the band now when they want to deal with their property.’ He said it. So, what does that mean?”

The OneBC leader says this election is not just about her.

“It’s not just about taking out Dallas Brodie anymore, which is, I know, a focus for so many people who can’t stand me. But we need we need people in that legislature to literally hold the line, and ask the the tough questions and raise the issues that need to be raised. And I know that a lot of people trust that we will do it because we’ve taken the heat and we don’t back away or recoil at the first criticism or the first name that we’re called,” Dallas declares.

“You can call me whatever name you want. You can criticize how I look. You can criticize how I talk. You can criticize everything you want to criticize about me. But I don’t care about that. I am here to protect British Columbians and to make sure they understand what’s really going on.”

How does she view the electoral prospects of OneBC?

“I would love to get 10 or 12 seats, but realistically, maybe we’ll get five. Even if we get two, that’s great because then we have official party status, and it doesn’t matter if it’s me or two others. We have so many fighters on our team now. These are true British Columbians with normal lives, normal backgrounds, who are fed up and are working so hard. So that’s my goal, and I, you know, I really hope that British Columbians will elect several OneBC candidates, and trust us that we will bring the truth bombs all the time, and ask those tough questions in that legislature that need to be asked because this is a big deal. Our lives are changing … and taking on this reconciliation industry is not pleasant.”

Amen to that, Dallas. No matter what side of the microphone you’re on.

So why are Dallas’ opponents so desperate to destroy her and OneBC?

Because they talk truthfully without regret — and that’s usually anathema to politicians.

WATCH: Eby is Buying Your Vote: Dallas Brodie and the Real Cost of BC Politics| Stand on Guard

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