I have been writing in favor of equality for First Nations since I submitted some of my first columns as a community newspaper editor. Wait, you say, I thought this article was about how First Nations land claims should never trump property rights. It is. When the B.C. Supreme Court ruled last week that aboriginal entitlement obviates property rights, it again affirmed the abiding principle of the so-called “reconciliation” policy initiated by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: and that is special status for indigenous people and second-class citizenship for everyone else who can’t claim this sacred birthright.

Chief Chakeenakwaut Pam Jack of the Penelakut tribes

What else can you expect when everyone from your local Rotary club to King Charles III reading the Speech from the Throne prefaces the event with a ridiculous acknowledgement of the “unceded lands” of this tribe, people or nation that everyone present is privileged to be borrowing for the moment. Do these people really believe that indigenous people really possess — or should possess — title to every square acre of land in Canada? How many times do we have to re-negotiate treaties with them when we have all read the history about how the British already did this over a century before?

Why are they allowed to re-write history again and again?

Well, many self-hating politicians and judges apparent do. But a land grab is a land grab is just what it is: the looting of someone else’s possession by gangsters who tell you they have the right to do so because they are more privileged than you.

Property rights — which are fundamental and foundational to Western democracy — are taken for granted in Canada, even though they are not enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Prime Minister John Diefenbaker’s Bill of Rights does refer to property rights and yes, there are statutes and conventions that keep the state from occupying your home but Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau could not be bothered mentioning them in his repatriated Constitution. Yet it was John Locke who said a free society must protect “life, liberty and property.”

Ayn Rand, most eloquently and presciently wrote about this time also in her 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged, which is about how the media, academics, politicians and corporate grifters conspire together to seize the wealth from the productive producers.

What Rand explained, which fits her childhood in historic Soviet Russia, has now also come to British Columbia, Canada:

“Then you will see the rise of the men of the double standard, the men who live by force yet count on those who live by trade to create the value of their looted money, the men who are the hitchhikers of virtue in a moral society, these are the criminals, and the statutes are written to protect you against them. But when a society establishes criminals by right and looters by law, men who use force to seize the wealth of disarmed victims, then money becomes its creator's Avenger. Such looters believe it's safe to rob defenseless men once they've got once they pass the law to disarm them, but their loot becomes the magnet for other looters, who get it from them as they got it. Then the race goes on, not to the ableist at production, but to those most ruthless at brutality, when force is the standard the murder murderer wins over the pickpocket, and when that society vanishes in a spread of ruins and slaughter. “Do you wish to know whether that day is coming. Watch the money. Money is the barometer of our society's virtue. When you see that trading is done not by consent but by compulsion. When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing, when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work and your laws don't protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see a corrupt corruption being rewarded and honestly becoming a self sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed. Money is so noble a medium that does not compete with guns and it does not make terms with brutality, it will not permit a country to survive as half property and half loot.”

Rand’s very, very profound words that seem fit EXACTLY what is happening with the four First Nations pushing the land claim ruling, the Quw’utsun Nation, Cowichan Tribes, along with the Stz’uminus First Nation, Penelakut Tribe, Halalt First Nation and all other descendants of the Cowichan Nation.

It is a strange day when fiction has describes more accurately what is happening than our mainstream media and our political leaders who have become definitive “hitchhikers of virtue.”

The land these collectives are demanding to take is currently owned by the federal Crown, the B.C. government, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the City of Richmond and private owners.

You can bet the last mentioned group are in the worst position because no one, no matter how wealthy, can afford to engage in endless lawfare and that is precisely what they could be facing.

Disputed area, Empty containers stacked at a container storage facility in South Richmond, February 2022. The facility is among several waterfront industrial sites that appear to overlap with a land claim awarded to several First Nations this week. Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

And the judges on B.C.’s Supreme Court have sanctioned this looting. The B.C. government, which has long championed reconciliation and applauded Native land claims that didn’t affect it too directly, is appealing the case. There is no wonder why: if aboriginals can take and parcel of land that they claim some ancient treaty promised them, then no one’s business, backyard or factory is safe. People won’t want to conduct commerce or even live in a province where some judge can rule you don’t own your house or the land it was build upon. Some First Nation owns it because of hereditary rights that are as racist and unfair as any law that kept white supremacy alive in the Jim Crow south.

So what is BC’s Premier Eby going to do next?

Premier David Eby

Ironically, it will not only by Alberta that does not have access to tidewater for shipping its oil and gas, now all of Canada will be in the same pickle. And also ironic is that Eby, who is indeed a “hitchhiker of virtue,” that Rand envisioned in Atlas Shrugged, he is the one that this pickle has fallen to, lest all of the business of British Columbia pack up and flee BC, to escape more looting.

The problem goes deeper than this and Canada should have long ago abolished the Reserve system because it has never been any different from the apartheid that existed in South Africa during white minority rule. The real tragedy of the Reserves is that despite decades of federal government largesse, the people who live on one are almost always trapped in poverty, living in squalor, surrounded by alcohol, drugs and addiction and even denied clean drinking water. For years, tribal chiefs have been the largest beneficiaries of the money. Natives who want to find success in Canada get off of their Reserve at the earliest opportunity and live as equals with the rest of Canadian society. There is no future except for an impoverished one on a Reserve. The chiefs will always see to that.

So why do we allow this system to continue and why do we treat the chiefs as some kind of fourth government in Canada that has to be consulted and appeased? If a system or policy doesn’t work, it is time to jettison it or at least reform it but the Reserve system hasn’t ever really worked yet it continues on in a state of inertia. Woke governments talk about reconciliation as if there hasn’t been sufficient accommodation over the last century. What most indigenous people, living a subsistence existence on a Reserve, really want is not to take away someone else’s home but to live like other Canadians. Their special status might have made their chiefs rich but it has done absolutely nothing to benefit them. You could compare it to how generations of poor “white trash” in the South were almost satisfied with their poverty because they believed the cultural narrative of the period that they might own little to nothing but they were better than those black folk.

So it is time to start over. People living today cannot be held responsible for the actions and decisions of people who lived in the 1830s or 1860s. It’s precisely like expecting white people living in Alabama today to pay “reparations” for slavery that their ancestors may or may not have supported or profited from. At the time of the U.S. Civil War less than 10% of Southerners owned slaves yet reparation advocates area expecting every white person to accept their guilt and pay for the mistakes of someone else’s past.

The Native leadership has used this same gaslighting psychology to wield political power and glean economic benefits for decades. The argument maintains that Natives faced injustice and inequality in the past, which is true. But it doesn’t end there and as the years have passed, the narratives now includes bogus claims on genocide inflicted by residential schools and prime ministers like Sir John A. Macdonald. If these ludicrous assertions were true, there wouldn’t be any indigenous people remaining. Reports of mass graves supposedly resulting from the systematic slaughter of Natives are also faithfully reported by mainstream media even if not a single claim has been substantiated. The other mainstay grievance is that Canada was a horribly racist society and remains so. This is also highly debatable. Canada dealt with its indigenous population in a far more humane manner than was the case in the United States and their descendants are not subject to any visceral discrimination — except the discrimination by governments that they should enjoy hunting, fishing and taxation rights that are different and better than those of other Canadians.

Until Canada has a system of real equality under the law and stops providing special status to anyone on the basis of race, ethnicity or sexual orientation, it will continue to collapse under the weight of collective rights instead of recognizing the rights of individuals.

Only by devolving to equality under the law for everyone will Canada’s indigenous people truly find the political freedom and economic prosperity they have long desired. More land grabs by their chiefs will only bring them isolation, resentment and a false sense of accomplishment. We need to live in a Canada where more Natives own their own homes, are not subject to the political and economic interference of self-interested chiefs and will never fear that some covetous mob will ever claim ownership of their property and use the courts to take it away.

