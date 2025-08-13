Krayden's Right with David Krayden

WatZ_In_Ur_Head?
6m

Good luck with that.

Beth
40m

To answer your question, David, to further incite cultural divides, which may ignite civil unrest thereby leading to possible death and destruction between cultures. THEN the powers will initiate 'martial law' among other restrictions under the guise of citizen safety. Taking down countries from the inside is 'their' aim. It let's THEM off the hook of wrongdoing when the FACT is THEY'VE created the chaos. Simply put, cultures are BEING USED by the cabal, we're all pawns on their chessboard, and the masses of the unenlighted haven't figured it out, yet! THEY'RE the coyotes salivating over the flock. I drew from your 'cartoon' I saw earlier. Imagine if EVERYONE laid down their 'swords' and united against THEM? "IMAGINE!"

