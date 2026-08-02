Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Nick Quarmby's avatar
Nick Quarmby
6d

As a Canadian born citizen..who recognizes Carney as nothing more than a treasonous train wreck…will believe what I like, say what I like and do as I please (within moral/ethical boundaries)…ALWAYS.

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BRHA's avatar
BRHA
6d

I AM A ‘BOOMER’…..’A PRAIRIE BOOMER…..IN ALBERTA!’……

I DO NOT BELIEVE THAT ‘PRAIRIE BOOMERS’ SHOULD BE ‘BROAD-BRUSHED’ OR IN ANY WAY ASSOCIATED OR AFFILIATED IN ANY WAY WITH THE ‘BOOMERS FROM UPPER/LOWER CANADA OR THE WEST COAST’……WHO SALIVATE WITH GLEE EVERY TIME ‘LORD CARNEY’ MAKES A PROCLAMATION OR HONORS ‘THEM’ WITH HIS MERE PRESENCE!

‘WE’ HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH HIS ‘ASCENSION TO POWER’……AS THE ‘CANADIAN POLITICAL SYSTEM’ IS GEARED FOR UPPER/LOWER CANADA……WITH THE MARITIME PROVINCES EFFECTIVELY CANCELLING THE PRAIRIE VOTE.

MY REFERENCES ARE:

- ‘PT BARNUM’

- SMOKE & MIRRORS

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