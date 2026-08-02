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Welcome to Carneyda!

We used to be big. Used to be great. Used to be a democracy.

“We have descended into dictatorship, largely on the lunatic whims of the boomer class who don’t give a damn about the hardships of living in Canada for anyone under the age of 50.”

Canada was once free. We were free to assemble, speak our minds and practice our religion.

No more. We have descended into dictatorship, largely on the lunatic whims of the boomer class who don’t give a damn about the hardships of living in Canada for anyone under the age of 50.

As I write this on another August long weekend that brings some degree of relaxation and pleasure to millions of Canadians, I no longer no know if it is too late or not to save Canada from the mendacious, destructive Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Lie-beral Party.

I’m not sure if Canada hasn’t become a death cult that falsely celebrates unrestricted abortion on demand as a fundamental Constitutional freedom and celebrates assisted suicide as an “opportunity.”

Carney has destroyed freedom in Canada in just over a year of toxic governing. We came to the precipice of losing democracy under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over almost a decade of increasingly catastrophic rule, but Trudeau didn’t quite reach the authoritarian objective that he had in mind. He managed to hallow-out Canada through his silly, woke policies and incompetent, corrupt government but I think the rot could have been arrested by a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre.

Trudeau was never quite serious enough, not sufficiently crafty to finish the job of national suicide. Just as he spends his time globetrotting with current beau Katy Perry, acting with a perennial teenager or, perhaps more precisely, like a sybaritic young man with no desire for maturity, Trudeau lacked the intelligence and cunning to be a true dictator. He was too busy rocking at Taylor Swift concerts, where he distributed friendship bracelets to 12-year-olds. Whatever goodwill he enjoyed among a deluded Canadian populace that somehow viewed the boy monarch as sexy and youthful, had evaporated by the end of his tortured tenure in office. He was just a national joke.

Now it seems like he was just keeping the seat warm until Mark Carney could emerge from relative obscurity and be crowned as the new Liberal Party of Canada leader. Don’t fool yourself that he had to endure the vicissitudes of a leadership race. That contest was really between he and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who couldn’t even win a majority of the votes in her own Toronto constituency. Carney literally took about 85% of the vote in every riding.

Carney quickly called a federal election for Apr.28, 2025 after that, winning a minority government that he has since transformed into a majority one by enticing members of the Opposition to join his ranks. He ran on an “elbows up” campaign of hostility towards the United States and enmity towards President Donald Trump. Carney promised Canadians that he understood “the real world” and would stare down the evil man in the Oval Office and secure a trade deal. He promised “Canada Strong” would be built with affordable housing from coast to coast. He promised a plethora of job-creating projects.

“People lost their freedom quickly in Germany and Russia. In Canada, the march to dictatorship has been relatively slow and incremental. But ask people if this is the Canada that they remember growing up in or has this country changed beyond any of our expectations?”

He quietly mentioned that he would continue Trudeau’s campaign against “misinformation.”

Well, Carney has delivered on the censorship and surveillance state that he alluded to but has utterly failed on every other front. The peripatetic Carney has devoured his time jet-setting around the world as an ambassador not for Canada but for his former company, Brookfield Asset Management, for whom he still appears to be acting as the chairman of the board. Wherever Carney travels, Brookfield is never far behind or is three steps ahead of him. The conflicts of interest that define this man are enormous yet he is unashamed of any of them. He runs what is arguably the most corrupt government in the history of Canada but continues to insist he is making better the lives of Canadians. He pivots from crass anti-American rhetoric to virtually kneeling before Donald Trump, who has essentially thrown the Canada US Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) into the wastebasket of trade history.

But Carney has certainly delivered on the censorship and surveillance file.

We already knew that freedom of assembly died in Canada when Trudeau, on the advice of Carney, invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy on Feb. 14, 2022. It was a peaceful protest that didn’t cause one broken window or occupied building. Ottawa never felt like a safer place than it did during those heady weeks of February, that combined the severe winter chill with a warm glow of freedom, knowing that we would soon be free of Covid mandates.

After the Trudeau regime crushed the truckers with the force of multiple police forces that literally smashed heads and brutally ended the protest, the sympathetic provincial government of Ontario faux conservative Premier Doug Ford legally persecuted the Convoy organizers, most notably Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, who were subject to the longest mischief trial in Canadian history before being convicted and sentenced to more than a year of house arrest.

But Ford isn’t finished yet. And if you ever doubted that Chris and Tamara are political prisoners of the Big Pharma state, aren’t you dumbfounded that Ford wants to retry the pair and again attempt to have them jailed for daring to disagree with his Covid narrative.

And don’t forget what happened to Katie Pasitney and Karen Espersen at Universal Ostrich Farms when the Liberal government through its ravenous Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) waged its war on agriculture and demonstrated that private property and real science don’t matter to Liberals on the quest for total control. Katie and Karen had their farm invaded, occupied and desecrated by the CFIA while over 300 heathy ostriches were massacred.

But it is Carney who has made Carneyda an authoritarian country. In July, we lost our freedom of speech when Bill C=9 received Royal Assent. Not only does the Combatting Hate Act criminalize any sections of the Bible, Koran and Talmud that defy the LGBTQ agenda, but it further compounds the ridiculous hate crimes legislation that has eroded freedom in Canada for decades and essentially makes hate speech anything the government or activist judges choose to make it. And now “hate symbols” are included in the law, which, like hate speech, can mean anything the authorities say. Is the cross a symbol of hate? To some people, yes. To this Carney government, most certainly.

Here’s a brief synopsis of this toxic legislation that I got from Google.

“Key Changes in the Law

New Access Offences: Creates specific criminal offences punishable by up to 10 years in prison for intimidating or intentionally obstructing individuals from lawfully accessing places of worship, schools, daycares, senior residences, and cemeteries. [1, 2]

Hate Crime Sentencing: Establishes a distinct sentencing enhancement for any offence motivated by hatred based on race, national/ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity/expression. [1]

Prohibited Symbols: Bans the public display of symbols associated with terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code, specific Nazi symbols (the Hakenkreuz and SS bolts), and the noose, with exceptions for journalism, education, and art. [1, 2]

Definition and Defences: Adds a legal definition for “hatred” to the Criminal Code while modifying historical good-faith religious defences, leading to public debate regarding civil liberties and freedom of expression. [1, 2, 3]”

Literally within hours of C-9 becoming law, police were appearing on the doorsteps of people who had posted or broadcast items of interest on social media. I was actually talking about this possibility when a police officer showed up at my front door to question me about a “Stand on Guard” broadcast from April 2025!

Carney has also gone after freedom of religion. Trudeau imposed a heavy Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) regime on the Canadian military but there was just too much pushback when he mused about banning prayer from Canadian Armed Forces chaplains. So the plan was put on hold.

Carney has not been so squeamish.

On July 29, 2026 a military directive not only banned prayer a military events, it outlawed any mention of God.

The missive actually says: “Spiritual reflections do not use religious specific language, including references to God, etc. They reflect upon lessons learned, beliefs, values, and experiences to inspire gratitude, remembrance, hope, and integrity. These principles are grounded in a respect for freedom of conscience and religious expression, while upholding the dignity and value of diverse spiritual traditions.”

Here’s a portion of what Canada’s weak, woke, cowed, DEI-obsessed military released late last month.

There goes freedom of religion.

So, where are we in Canada today. We are positioned about where the Germany was in 1933 after the Nazi government of Chancellor Adolf Hitler passed the Enabling Act that effectively ended democracy in that country. Hitler and the Nazi Party took the reigns of power and continued to build a tyranny that ultimately controlled every aspect, every waking moment, of people’s lives.

And Hitler enjoyed a high level of popularity that only began to wane when Allied bombers had pulverized German cities into dust and defeat in the Second World War became obvious to even the most fanatical Nazi.

Most of those who welcomed the terror of Bolshevik tyranny in Russia thought Vladimir Lenis was inaugurating a workers’ paradise. No one incarcerated in a gulag a decade later would describe the Soviet Union in quite that way.

People lost their freedom quickly in Germany and Russia. In Canada, the march to dictatorship has been relatively slow and incremental. But ask people if this is the Canada that they remember growing up in or has this country changed beyond any of our expectations?

Funny thing, no matter how much of a failure Carney continues to be, no matter how much of a danger he is to our foundational freedoms, he continues to enjoy a level of popularity and support that is intensely mystifying.

He will continue on his demonic path and why shouldn’t he as long as so many Canadians are so stupid, so uninformed, so passive, so indolent and so inert that they won’t oppose him?

Resolve to resist today.

It might not be too late.

WATCH: EXPOSED: Canada Becomes CARNEYDA | Stand on Guard

WATCH: They Want 8 Years in Prison for Chris Barber AFTER Serving Sentence | Stand on Guard Interview

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