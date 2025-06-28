Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

OK. I’m beginning to wonder if President Donald Trump has a foreign policy or whether he just orders from the menu a la carte. I would define it as whiplash foreign policy because he has flip-flopped on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East with such swiftness and ferocity, it’s becoming a pain in the neck. Just last week, after announcing that US B-2 bombers had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, Trump began talking about the necessity and ease with which a regime change could be accomplished. The president did not propose just how this could be done short of a massive commitment of land forces but nonetheless, he was on the verge of fulfilling the dreams of the neocons.

Not to worry, because within another 24 hours, Trump was talking about a ceasefire and declaring “God bless Iran” while he literally cursed Israel for recklessly continuing its strikes on Iran.

If you are watching this and wondering if there is anything real about it, I would submit this just political theater, it is theater of the absurd because not only do the players seem certain that their performance has satisfied the public but they seem to have convinced themselves of the veracity of their statements.

Then Trump celebrated NATO at a summit that was a virtual tribute to Trump’s insistence that Europe start paying for its own defense.

During an exchange with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump assured him that the war between Israel and Iran was over because these things take care of themselves.

“They're not going to be fighting each other. They've had it. They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes. Then it's easy to stop them.”

“And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language. Strong language. You have to use a certain word,” was Rutte’s incredible observation.

Media were watching the spectacle with disbelief. “The language that you have used when talking to Donald Trump has been notable because of its flattery. Today you called him daddy, and you sent a text message to him that was gushing with praise. Is this the way that you feel you have to act when doing business with the US president through flattery and praise? Isn't it a bit demeaning, and doesn't it make you look weak?” asked a Sky News reporter.

“I think that President Trump is, by nature, extremely impulsive, and if anything, he's very reactive. And right now he is surrounded by people who are, to put it mildly, extraordinarily committed and devoted to the State of Israel.”

Do you remember when Trump used to question the relevance and efficacy of NATO because its bloated membership might inevitably entangle the US in a foreign war if some European nation that most Americans could not even identify on a map might purposely or inadvertently plunge the alliance into a war with Russia? Trump used to recognize that NATO is way past its best before date and should have been shuttered years ago instead of repeatedly expanding.

So is Trump that susceptible to flattery that he would jettison a policy position simply because the NATO chief can demonstrate just how sycophantic and obsequious he can be? If you are watching this and wondering if there is anything real about it, I would submit this just political theater, it is theater of the absurd because not only do the players seem certain that their performance has satisfied the public but they seem to have convinced themselves of the veracity of their statements.

There is no better example of this than Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard now claiming that the US “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program even after she suggested in March that Iran had no nuclear program capable of producing a bomb. So those B-2 bombers took out a threat that Gabbard had claimed never even existed.

It just gets increasingly bizarre and Trump seems unwilling or unable to navigate a clear or consistent foreign policy. If Biden had done a 180 on regime change or his NATO policy, Trump would have suggested it was evidence of the former president’s mental decline or that backroom handlers were running the administration.

But when it’s Trump, we who have supported him throughout two impeachments, the Russia collusion hoax and politically-motivated trials are supposed to just smile and make the necessary adjustments.

“The Golden Dome is very clearly a warmed over reiteration of the Strategic Defense Initiative. And the Strategic Defense Initiative was very, very popular. Why? Because it was a money pit,.

Col. (Ret’d) Douglas Macgregor, probably the most sagacious and discerning military analyst extant, spoke with me on Thursday about just what kind of “strategy” Trump and his team are employing these days.

“First of all, I'm not sure I would dignify what's happening with the word strategy. Strategies? Yes, that you have a specific purpose in mind. You have carefully devised a way to achieve that purpose and that you have some end state in mind. In other words, there's something you want to, want to achieve at the other end of that process, I think that President Trump is, by nature, extremely impulsive, and if anything, he's very reactive. And right now he is surrounded by people who are, to put it mildly, extraordinarily committed and devoted to the State of Israel and the International cause that backs the Israeli state. So I think that has to be borne in mind. And if anything occurred that was a tipping point. I think it was probably the fact that the Israelis are running out of both cash and missiles,” he told Stand on Guard.

Macgregor noted that Trump has somehow bridged the gulf that used to separate him from the NATO leadership that works tirelessly to justify its existence and keep an organization from the Cold War alive and well and continuing to engorge itself on public money.

What is the "Golden Dome" Mark Carney is Signing Canada Up for? Col Douglas Macgregor EXPLAINS

“I can say with absolute certainty, from personal experience with him that six years ago, seven years ago, his views were exactly as you outlined them. At the beginning, he was questioning the wisdom of the whole NATO Alliance. Why are we there? He did not believe in the great. threat from Russia that has been perpetrated recently with such success in the United States and elsewhere. He saw no value long term in it, and felt strongly that we should find a way to sort of quietly disengage. So I think that's true,” Macgregor continued.

“Well, what's changed? Again, I go back to my earlier statement, he's reacting. He's reacting to different pressures,” Macgregor said, while noting that the president “thrives on being worshiped, and that's what the people that surround him understand, and the people that want something from him have learned that you essentially worship at the altar of Donald Trump, and if you do so, you can get pretty much whatever you want.”

When asked if Trump’s Golden Dome continental aerial defense system would work well for Canada, Macgregor pointed to the Iron Dome in Israel, which he said has turned out to be far, far less effective than as advertised. But you've got to look at what people do in the defense industries, whether it's Israel or here or anywhere else, they always are hyperbolic and make claims that are simply not founded in reality.”

“And that's the first part. The second part is the Golden Dome is very clearly a warmed over reiteration of the Strategic Defense Initiative. And the Strategic Defense Initiative was very, very popular. Why? Because it was a money pit,” Macgregor said, adding that it would have transferred “billions of dollars in wealth from the American people to various corporate entities in the defense industry and also, to some extent, in the scientific community.”

One thing we do know when these foreign policy and war decisions are being made, politicians are profiting on stock sales. in the old days this was called war profiteering. WATCH the vid above tracking USA politicians stock buys.

Is this what it is all about?

Someone is getting rich, and it is NOT us.

