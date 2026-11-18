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Since the shocking decision to sentence British comedian, actor and broadcaster Russell Brand to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault convictions that had no basis in forensic evidence, there has been a decided reluctance from most media commentators to either issue criticism or approval. It’s as though the collective miasma of the media has largely watched with a dumbfounded acceptance that women really must be believed — even if it’s just a “he said/she said” argument.

But would Brand have been subjected to the same level of judicial punishment if he were still a reckless Hollywood star and not a repentant conservative commentator? Why is Brand held to an entirely different standard of judicial assessment than say former Prince Andrew, a close associate of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein who has lost a measure of his Royal status but not a minute of his freedom? We may still recall the notorious Jimmy Saville, a relic of the BBC who is remembered today as being famous for being famous and a horrible pederast and sexual predator who was never seriously questioned during his years of enduring fame and abiding friendship with the Royal Family.

“It does clearly mean that anyone who ever has a sexual encounter, many many years after the fact, could find themselves dragged away from their family and put behind bars, without there ever having been at any point in the intervening period, you know, certainly not at the time a police report or forensic evidence gathered or photographs taken or whatever, you know that that becomes the new reality for everyone,” says Neil Oliver.

Fellow broadcaster and friend Neil Oliver, a noted historian, eloquent commentator and popular archeologist, became friends with Brand during the Covid pandemic when both men railed against the mandates, vaccine obsessions and insanity of that horrible period of oppression and authoritarianism. I wanted to know how Neil viewed all of this and whether the thought there might be consequences for all conservative broadcasters who refuse to accept the government’s word for it and chart an independent media course. Or for that matter, for anyone whose sexual experience has drifted from serial monogamy and wedded bliss to more sybaritic sexual expression.

I ask Neil if he thought there would be any repercussions from this case.

But would Brand have been subjected to the same level of judicial punishment if he were still a reckless Hollywood star and not a repentant conservative commentator?

“Well, David, it certainly means that from this case onwards, it does change the world, you know. On the face of it, anyone who in the last you know 10, 20, 30 or 40 years, whatever. I don’t know if there’s a statute of limitations applying. I don’t think there is. You know, who’s been [doing] whatever behind closed doors with another person and a sexual congress has taken place. Anyone who would have to hold a hand up and say, ‘Yes, that would apply to me. I’ve been in that situation for decades, recent decades.’ You would have to contemplate that you could be sentenced to, well, a decade in prison without a police report and without forensic evidence, which is what has happened here,” he tells me.

“So that’s a very alarming state of affairs because testimony is verbal. People say their version of what they recall. Someone else gives their version of what they recall, and then an impossible, you know, task is handed off to a jury demanding of them the wisdom of Solomon to determine which of the two people is telling the truth, if indeed either of them is telling the truth, or each of them is telling bits of the truth,” Neil notes.

“Such a gray area, and I’m no lawyer, obviously, but I worked on the presumption that crime, and certainly very serious crime, had to be proven beyond reasonable doubt, and that there was, you know, there was a presumption of innocence until proven guilty and that a jury had to be persuaded that the case had been proven beyond reasonable doubt. I just don’t see how after 15 years or 20 years without anything but testimony — which is only words and recall — I don’t see how you could arrive in this case or in any case beyond reasonable doubt. I just don’t see how that works.”

Oliver says the rape and sexual assault case went beyond “the personalities … it’s not about saying you believe the woman or you believe the man. Given that none of us was in the room to witness what occurred, how do you determine beyond reasonable doubt what happened? That’s really it for me,” he said, adding that Brand will be lucky to get parole – if he gets it at all given his pariah status – after maybe six years of prison time under “some sort of early release. But I was just shocked that such a thing could happen.”

Neil allows that Brand is “a very polarizing figure. I mean, some people, some people hate him. Some people can’t bear the thought and sight of him. You know, he’s not a man in the street. He has formed very very strong opinions.” The two met during the Covid pandemic, in 2023 or 2024.

“We were in contact with one another because it was at the height of Covid. Like millions of people, you know, my wife and I were tuning in to use the old terminology to listen to Russell every day because he was such a voice of, you know, reassurance, and he was such a determined asker of questions. And we watched him every day for weeks on end, months on end, probably years, maybe. We came into contact with another, befriended one another, and you know, he’s … my friend to this day, although I haven’t – obviously because of what’s happened – I haven’t spoken to Russell for a wee while now.”

“I just don’t see how after 15 years or 20 years without anything but testimony, which is only which is only words and recall, I don’t see how you could arrive in this case or in any case beyond reasonable doubt. I just don’t see how that works.”

Neil thinks there are some similarities between how the globalist establishment will use the Brand trial and how the CIA exploited the murder of Sharon Tate and her friends by the Charles Manson family, as brilliantly documented in the Tom O’Neill book “Chaos.”

“You know, overnight hippie became a dirty word, and to be so associated, to be a hippie was to be someone that was not to be trusted … was physically dirty and you know morally questionable and possibly dangerous, or probably dangerous. I was speculating that you know this has happened with Russell … at a stroke it it invites people to connect dissent with something unclean,” he recalls, noting that to be a “dissenting voice” these days is “to question what happened during Covid, to question big pharma, to question the motivations of governments throughout Covid, to question all of it is being made synonymous. In addition, the intention is to make synonymous in people’s minds the notion that to have those questions and to have made those statements is to be bad.”

Oliver also wonders if this technique might prove effective in quelling dissent for foreign wars in the same ways as hippies became synonymous with opposition to the Vietnam War. “Really, peace is always a demand of young people, as well as everybody else. But it was bubbling along, and then after the Manson murders, it was all you know … to be a peacenik or to be a hippie was … turned into something that was, you know, put under a shadow.”

Neil marvels at how Brand shared so many details of his earlier life. “He wrote about his highly, I mean, ridiculously outrageously promiscuous lifestyle and the drug drugs and all and all the rest of it. You know, he wrote about it in great detail.”

For Oliver, the “fundamental takeaway from all of it” is how this trial, verdict and sentence will affect relationships in general: “It does clearly mean that anyone who ever has a sexual encounter, many many years after the fact, could find themselves dragged away from their family and put behind bars, without there ever having been at any point in the intervening period, you know, certainly not at the time a police report or forensic evidence gathered or photographs taken or whatever, you know that that becomes the new reality for everyone,” he notes.

“You know, overnight hippie became a dirty word, and to be so associated, to be a hippie was to be someone that was not to be trusted … was physically dirty and you know morally questionable and possibly dangerous, or probably dangerous,” Neil says about the Manson Family murder of Sharon Tate. “I was speculating that you know this has happened with Russell … at a stroke it it invites people to connect dissent with something unclean …”

“I suppose the call of nature is the same now as it was 100,000 years ago. I mean, everything to a certain extent will still carry on. But you know you would have to have at the back of your mind that anything you do now, it could could come back into your life in 20 or 30 years time and just on the verbal testimony of the other person, which from what you’re saying is now to be believed without recourse to challenge … You’re not allowed to say, ‘Well, that was a consensual act.’ You’re not, if you’re not allowed to say that, and 20 or 30 years after the fact, someone says, ‘I was,’ you know, that was a violation of me and my person, then you have no defense.”

I mention how there has been NO JUSTICE for any of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, even though there were dozens, perhaps hundreds of sexual predators who used Epstein’s connections to rape children. Governments around the world have shown an utter lack of interest in exposing these criminals and their crimes because many of them were powerful men (and women) and some of them remain powerful men and women in the dominant political parties of their countries. But supposedly only Epstein committed any crimes here, procured any girls, broke any laws. It’s disgusting that the crushing apathy to prosecute is entirely driven by fear and worship of money and power.

“[F]or the longest time, I assumed that there was justice, and that and that if you got drawn into the machinery of the law that you know it was blind, and that the and the scales would be weighed equally for this for everyone. I don’t think that anymore.”

“Well, I mean, another big word would be consistency,” says Neil. “You know, you would hope that justice would be applied with consistency. You know the very image of Lady Justice, the statue … above the Old Bailey … is of a woman blindfolded and weighing scales. The visual image suggests that justice doesn’t need to know who you are, whether you’re rich or poor, male or female, young or old, whatever it does. It and the scales of justice will be weighed equally in all cases. I mean, that’s the implication. That’s what you’re invited to think, and well, you know, there doesn’t seem to be consistency for sure.,” Neil says.

Neil says that inconsistency can also be applied to how “people have received more jail time for things they have posted online on social media than people who have taken part in the gang rape of children. I mean, that’s the case. You can put that into a search engine and see what results you get. That is the case. Amazing though that may seem, there’s no consistency.”

“I’ve long since dropped any of this, but for the longest time, I assumed that there was justice, and that and that if you got drawn into the machinery of the law that you know it was blind, and that the and the scales would be weighed equally for this for everyone. I don’t think that anymore, but I don’t think about anything that I used to think about; everything that has been, that whole apple cart of my assumptions, has long since ended up upside down in the ditch.”

WATCH: The Real Reason They Went After Russel Brand: Neil Oliver EXCLUSIVE|Stand on Guard

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