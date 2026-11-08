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“There were still gunshots in the morning, but then after they were all gone. The clouds broke, and this big, beautiful beam of sunshine shone right down in their killpen. And I remember we were playing the day that they were going into their killpen high on that mountain. And high on that mountain, it says, ‘Your work on Earth is done, and it is my firm belief that it’s because all of our work on Earth has just begun.’ As humans, we need to make sure that this never happens again to anybody, and more so that it never happens to any animal that is decades old, especially that has never had been taught to trust humans, but I just we’ve been so blessed to be embraced by so many amazing people around the world that it puts the negative to shame,” Katie Pasitney told me exactly one year to the day and hour that she had come on “Stand on Guard” to announce that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) killers were on their way to massacre over 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms on Nov. 6, 2025.

Strangely, there are a myriad of famous events that occurred during the first and second weeks of November. Obviously, there’s the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, which we now celebrate every year as Remembrance Day. There was also, of course, the Beer Hall Putsch on November 8-9 of 1923, which was the failed attempt by Adolf Hitler to seize power in Germany. He wanted to start in Bavaria and move on from there. Then, of course, there’s the infamous Kristallnacht of November 9-10, Where Hitler approved and instigated a pogrom against Jewish people living all throughout Germany. Nazi thugs ran wild as businesses and stores and homes were destroyed, set on fire, ransacked — and windows by tens of thousands were were smashed with glass, littered all over the sidewalks and streets. Hence the name “Night of Broken Glass” or Kristallnacht, as it’s known in German.

Now Nov. 6-7, 2025, is another place marker of shame for that month: the night and early morning when Prime Minister Mark Carney’s farm terror agency — the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) committed their horrible massacre of over 300 ostriches. We will never know exactly how many ostriches were killed that night. Why? Because the final tally was never given. Many ostriches were missing before the massacre. Some of us believe they were stolen from the property by the CFIA goons, or destroyed in separate operations. There were at least three dozen, 37 in total, ostriches that were almost certainly taken from the site. The Liberal government has always claimed all of the remains were “deep buried” in an unidentified landfill. But we know some of the birds wound up in Delta, in the lower mainland of British Columbia – hundreds of miles away from the farm – in a dumpster.

At any rate, it was a horrific night for Katie Pasitney and her mother Karen Espersen, and for the dozens of onlookers who were on the farm on that cool, very cool, rainy BC interior night. I can still see the picture of Katie running over to the ostrich pen and asking the “sharpshooters” to stop killing her ostriches as she sobbed uncontrollably on her knees, prostrate before the killers. It was a horrific night. It was a horror show for all of us watching. I wasn’t there, but I was receiving information throughout the night from people who were on the scene.

It’s one of my great regrets that I wasn’t there to be with this family. But of course, you all know I’ve reported extensively on that night, and on everything the CFIA and the Carney Liberal government did to this family, to this farm, before and after this horrific night of killing. Katie still bears the emotional scars of that night. It’s impossible for her to ever forget what happened, nor should she. Rather, she remembers, and here we are, one year ago, this weekend, talking about this anniversary of this massacre.

“We never had any warning from the RCMP that it was going to begin. We had no empathy or compassion for a family that was going to witness one of the most tragic things that I’ve ever witnessed in their lives. To make sure we were all at home. Give us an option to say, ‘Listen, this is going to begin. You might want to turn on your TV, pray. You might want to all be together.’ Instead, they caught us off guard on the road, all all different places. We had supporters trapped on the highway with no secure perimeter for the shooting to start, with bullets, stray bullets hitting trees past vehicles,” Katie said.

Katie joined me on “Stand on Guard” last Friday, exactly one year to the day and to the hour that she had joined me the year before, just as she had received news that the Supreme Court of Canada would not be hearing their appeal of a lower court’s decision to allow the CFIA to “cull” the ostrich herd at the farm. Katie knew full well that this was the end of the legal process, and that the killers could now move in and start their dirty work. And as she spoke to me, her voice was breaking. She was crying. She knew what was coming, and I knew what was coming. And it was a heartbreaking, wrenching experience, but here we are a year later, and Katie’s on the show with me again. We’re remembering what happened a year ago. We’re remembering the horror, the destruction, the massacre, the killing, the complete disregard for human feelings, and for that matter, animal life.

But Katie is triumphant to some degree, because the farm has just instituted or launched a lawsuit against the CFIA, against the Attorney General of Canada, against the RCMP, and she’s optimistic. She’s optimistic that there is hope for justice. They’re not getting any compensation for the birds that were killed. The CFIA falsely claims they didn’t want any. They have lost untold millions of dollars in this operation, in this process, in this horrible ordeal. A lawsuit might make up some, most, or perhaps even more of that. If it’s more of that than I heartily applaud. They’ve earned it. They have gone through hell, and now they’re back. Now they’re fighting. Now they’re ready to win again, after losing so many times to this organization of terror run by the Liberal government of Canada.

The lawsuit focuses on the following:

• Unlawful Search and Occupation:

• Inadequate Statutory Compensation:

• Unlawful Seizure of Ostrich Eggs:

• Property Damage and Trespass:

“The plaintiffs seek damages for trespass, nuisance, intrusion upon seclusion, and permanent real property devaluation.”

Relief Sought from the Court:

• An order requiring the defendants to remove all encroachments and remediate the property.

• A complete accounting and return or compensation for all removed documents, materials, birds, and eggs.

• General, special, punitive, and exemplary damages for trespass, harassment, intrusion upon seclusion, negligence, and Charter breaches.

Katie remembered that awful morning one year ago.

“We never had any warning from the RCMP that it was going to begin. We had no empathy or compassion for a family that was going to witness one of the most tragic things that I’ve ever witnessed in their lives. To make sure we were all at home. Give us an option to say, ‘Listen, this is going to begin. You might want to turn on your TV, pray. You might want to all be together.’ Instead, they caught us off guard on the road, all all different places. We had supporters trapped on the highway with no secure perimeter for the shooting to start, with bullets, stray bullets hitting trees past vehicles,” Katie said.

As humans, we need to make sure that this never happens again to anybody, and more so that it never happens to any animal that is decades old, especially that has never had been taught to trust humans, but I just we’ve been so blessed to be embraced by so many amazing people around the world that it puts the negative to shame.”

The killing continued through much of the night and started again in the morning. “Going outside and still hearing gunshots because they obviously had to come back and they had to put some of our birds down that hadn’t fully died. They say that they didn’t, and I will tell you we have it on video. We have November 7. There were still gunshots in the morning, but then after they were all gone. The clouds broke, and this big, beautiful beam of sunshine shone right down in their kill pen. And I remember we were playing the day that they were going into their kill pen high on that mountain. And high on that mountain, it says, ‘Your work on Earth is done, and it is my firm belief that it’s because all of our work on Earth has just begun.’ As humans, we need to make sure that this never happens again to anybody, and more so that it never happens to any animal that is decades old, especially that has never had been taught to trust humans, but I just we’ve been so blessed to be embraced by so many amazing people around the world that it puts the negative to shame.”

Katie and her mom have endured so much more even after the gunshots ceased. There was the sloppy, inept and obviously illegal redeployment from the site by the CFIA and RCMP. Then the farm remained in quarantine until September. They couldn’t even clean up. And then they were denied the usual compensation for the dead birds because the CFIA falsely claimed the farm didn’t want any.

Uh huh.

Katie went through months of emotional turmoil following the massacre. I know, I stayed in touch, tried to encourage her, attempted to keep her focused on something better. Easy for me to say.

“I got to leave the farm. I had to go and I had to see my kids and I had to step back into a life that I left for a year to battle this war and that we were in’ but my mom had my mom hasn’t left,” Katie tells me. “My mom wakes up every day with her overalls hanging that she used to do chores, and her purpose was destroyed. She has to witness the field that has been left a mess, a bloody straw mess, where there once was decades of life that pounded the ground and they boomed their song. I got to leave, and so I feel like I stepped away, and I actually had to start. I felt the effects of the trauma more, where my mom is still in fight or flight, and my mom’s purpose has changed, and God willing, it’s not going to stop both of us,” she says.

“I feel honored to be able to understand the mental health problem that this causes, the mental health effects of what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is doing to our farms, our families. It was so sad for me to realize that we are at such an incline of suicide rates of farmers in Canada that we’re not talking about that families have lost loved ones because they found it too hard after to go forward, and I had some of my own darkest moments actually the last few months. Where I had these thoughts of maybe it would just be easier if it just wasn’t here, and I’m saying that.”

“That trauma, I’m proud of to be able to feel, because it lets me know how badly so many other farmers around Canada. You know, we were saddened to find out we were not just one of 10; we are one of hundreds of families that have been through this, but they just were not as publicized”

Katie can now talk about the real medical effects of that November night in the same way that military men and women can speak of the post traumatic stress induced by war and foreign deployments.

“I feel honored to be able to understand the mental health problem that this causes, the mental health effects of what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is doing to our farms, our families. It was so sad for me to realize that we are at such an incline of suicide rates of farmers in Canada that we’re not talking about that families have lost loved ones because they found it too hard after to go forward, and I had some of my own darkest moments actually the last few months. Where I had these thoughts of maybe it would just be easier if it just wasn’t here, and I’m saying that.”

I remind Katie that there are still morons out there, largely anonymous ones out there in cyberspace, who think Katie and her mom planned all of this as some kind of clandestine profit scheme; that they were febrile grifters in search of gullible supporters.

“If you think that this was a get rich quick scheme, I mean, please. I know 1000 other ways that you could probably make money way faster and with less pain than this. So you know you can put that one to rest. We’re sitting with the debt. We’re left with the bills to keep the lights on to fight for you for your future for your families for your freedom of nutritional food supply and what you put in your bodies, we are still battling that battle,” Katie says.

“There’s been a lot of finger pointing at me. Well, look at where she lives. Look at her family home. I am so goddamn proud of my family home, and everything that I invested in my life. A mother of three boys that have all graduated, who have beautiful careers, and are tax-paying citizens. I have nothing to be apologetic for. That gave me a year.”

“I was able to be beside my mom’s side for a year, and I’m still here. And I’ve been able to fight a battle that I didn’t know how big it was going to get. This is our family. This is our legacy. Those animals we hatched. They watched us grow up. We watched them grow up, and this was very personal to our family to make sure, as animal lovers that we are, that our animals had a voice,” she continues, adding that “this money stuff’s gotta stop, and that’s what’s the problem,” before returning to a theme that dominated her news conferences throughout her battle to save her mom’s farm and the lives of her precious ostriches.

“The problem in the world is this division is just what is allowing our government to steamroll us because as long as we stay divided and we’re distracted fighting each other, the government is doing whatever they want to us. So you’ve got to pick a side here, and hopefully that it shouldn’t be a side. We should all be nonpartisan in the middle. I really want the theme for 2027 to be unity. Love wins when we become united and if we realize we want a better future, not just for us but for our families, we can”

“I was able to be beside my mom’s side for a year, and I’m still here. And I’ve been able to fight a battle that I didn’t know how big it was going to get. This is our family. This is our legacy. Those animals we hatched. They watched us grow up. We watched them grow up, and this was very personal to our family to make sure, as animal lovers that we are, that our animals had a voice,” she continues, adding that “this money stuff’s gotta stop, and that’s what’s the problem.”

Katie says the lawsuit is instrumental in bringing vital change to the way the federal government continues to wage war on Canadian farmers.

“So our lawsuit is coming in at a time that I think is critical where Canadians are deserving and and and want change. They are demanding change. I have hope. I’m really, I really am hopeful that with the new elected government in BC, with you know where we’re going, and we see a rise up in. People are really using their voices and saying we don’t want to be treated this way anymore. That we have the opportunity here between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, to say what can we do better. We want to restore that faith back in Canadians. We want to work with you. We want to protect our farmers. We want to protect our industries, our supply chain management, and what does that look like? We just want that accountability, and I know people around the world do. And I think it’s time.”

Katie dismisses the outrageous claim from the CFIA that the farm refused any compensation, “that we waived our desire, waived our rights to the compensation. They said that we actually said that we didn’t want it. I don’t know in what world any farmer would say that they didn’t want their compensation. Yes, did we stand up? Did we say that it wasn’t about the money?”

“Yes, you know they said that we were roughly going to get about $3,000 per ostrich, and we said again, no, we don’t want that. We want our animals alive. It was never about a payout. It was never about money. But the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is being extremely misleading, saying that we said we didn’t want it. So again, I call on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. I’d love a statement, a signed document, or an audio stating that we said that we waive our desire to have compensation. It’s just another misleading piece of information or propaganda out by our Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”

But this fight has always been broader, greater, more transcendent than just the fight of one farm against government overreach or even government tyranny. For Katie and her mom, this has always been about fundamental and foundational human rights.

“I think we’re standing in a pivotal time in Canadian history, and today marks that … when the government can destroy your livelihood and trample over all of your rights. Compensation and accountability cannot be an afterthought, and that is what’s happened here … we had a year to come up with a better solution, like what we were asking for, testing our ostriches. Why can we not test them before destroying them all? As the people around the world watched, we are geographically quarantined in our location, as you know where we are. We are not around any other major poultry producers. We are not affecting any other farms around here, and it became a theatrical display of punishment,” Katie maintains.

“And remember the majestic animals that we’ve lost due to culling, due to forgetting science. And please remember that our ostriches were heroes. They are the heroes of today, and they can’t be heard anymore. But remember, they’re booming in the fields. Remember, they’re dancing when they were happy, and remember that they came to this earth with a soul contract. They were loved for three decades, but they knew that they were here to create change. We didn’t know, but now we have to do the work to make sure that their legacy moves forward in hope, and that we can create a better Canada and secure our agricultural industry and protect the farmers as the heroes that they are.”

She reminds me that the adversarial approach was adopted by the CFIA, who missed a vital opportunity to observe, test and illustrate the miracle of natural immunity. But the government never wanted that demonstrated, never wanted that to be the issue. It was always about confrontation and repeating the government talking points.

“We wanted to work with them from day one. That’s all we ever asked for was to work with them, not be defiant. That was never our objective. Our objective was to create. We thought we could work with them, create change. We had an opportunity here. We were a living laboratory of opportunity that we could help mitigate viral threats in the future, but we could do so naturally using antibodies, which we were taught in grade school. Our bodies: you get sick, you get better, you build antibodies, you build a resistance, and that is how mankind is walking on this planet today. Many animals that are out there, they have a resistance, resiliency. But when we are destroying everything and taking every farm back to ground zero, we are asking for the biggest problems out there, which is mutation in viral threats and zootonic diseases. So, we are just that occupation. And when they came in, it was a theatrical display of punishment for, you know, the world. The world’s attention got put on this, and they didn’t like that.”

And we return to that awful night. “None of us thought it was going to end the way that it did, or even if the decision was going to be that they had to die. Nobody thought in their right mind it was going to be such a massacre. There is a lot of a lot of pain, and … every gunshot meant something different to everybody around the world … It was about our freedoms. It was about either their rights, or it was about their fears, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency chose the most horrific method of inhumane killing possible to destroy the life of decade-old animals that have been prehistoric and have survived on this planet for millions of years for a reason because of their robust immune system, and they chose the most horrific method. And people around the world watched that. They exposed in my eyes the belly of the beast that night out of their theatrical display of punishment. What they wanted to show: what happens if you speak up? And that should make us all really concerned. If that can happen to us, it can happen to you, and that is why we stand here stronger than ever.”

Katie’s last word – for now – about what Nov. 6-7 means for Canada, for Canadians and for universal freedom is ultimately about the ostriches that died that night. It might have seemed like they died in vain, for nothing. But their deaths have come to symbolize the fight for freedom and Katie and Karen have come to embody the flame of freedom. I remember how my old friend, former Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz famously called Katie “our Joan of Arc.” But Katie still resists being called a hero and reserves that term for the real victims of that dreadful night.

“And remember the majestic animals that we’ve lost due to culling, due to forgetting science. And please remember that our ostriches were heroes. They are the heroes of today, and they can’t be heard anymore. But remember, they’re booming in the fields. Remember, they’re dancing when they were happy, and remember that they came to this earth with a soul contract. They were loved for three decades, but they knew that they were here to create change. We didn’t know, but now we have to do the work to make sure that their legacy moves forward in hope, and that we can create a better Canada and secure our agricultural industry and protect the farmers as the heroes that they are.”

Amen, my friend.

WATCH: the Truth About the Ostrich Farm Massacre and Carney’s CFIA: One Year Later|Stand on Guard

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