Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

An outrage of this magnitude will never be forgotten...

Canadian "socialists" are no different to socialists elsewhere...

Always on the bad side of everything...

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Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
16h

I must say that the Carney Fed Liberals were invisible on this in Public, but in the background, they were failing us all.

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