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I’ll be happy, but not entirely satisfied, if Doerkson can at least deliver on property rights. Not that I won’t keep fighting for more. You see, politics is the art of asking for a lot more than you know you’re going to get right now. If you stop asking for more, you’ll get a lot less — and your political opponents will get a lot more.

I have been professionally connected to politics for over 30 years. I think I understand the mechanics of this blood sport. The above dictum is how I define the political dynamic of change and achieving your ideological objectives in this hurly burly arena of contending egos and fractured philosophies.

The first lesson I have learned from my years in military public affairs and working on Parliament Hill as both a legislative assistant and a member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery is this: winning isn’t the end in politics; it’s only the beginning. If you fail to exploit a political victory and disappoint the people who voted for you and gave you that win, you will lose in the next election. Winning is everything in the World Series or Stanley Cup; it is only the beginning in politics.

Premier David Eby was literally giving away vast swaths of land – park land, public land – to the “First Nations” chiefs and bands. He despises the very concept of private property and had no ambition to protect it. He really thought it all did belong to the so-called indigenous people, except of course his backyard and his roof.

I want to congratulate Premier-elect Lorne Doerkson on a fabulous victory Saturday night. The Conservative Party of British Columbia (CPBC) won 63 seats, a huge majority government. It was a landslide, hovering around 50% of the popular vote. This is the largest percentage of the electorate that a small c conservative party has gathered in British Columbia, in over 40 years.

But now the real work begins: and that is the second lesson.

I’ll be happy, but not entirely satisfied, if Doerkson can at least deliver on property rights. Not that I won’t keep fighting for more. You see, politics is the art of asking for a lot more than you know you’re going to get right now. If you stop asking for more, you’ll get a lot less — and your political opponents will get a lot more.

We have to go back to the Social Credit government of the 1970s and 80s, to find a conservative-minded government achieving results like this. But before we define and assess exactly what this election means, let’s make one thing perfectly clear: B.C. has not gone through the last century with socialist governments, there seems to be some lack of understanding amongst everybody out there. It’s true this was the first capital C conservative government in about 100 years.

Winning is everything in the World Series or Stanley Cup; it is only the beginning in politics.

However, during that time, there was about 40 years of Social Credit government in the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s, and the Liberal Party during much of that era was the Conservative Party in other parts of the country. It’s weird, but the Liberal Party of British Columbia was extremely conservative in previous decades and right-wing on many many issues. The Social Credit Party held the government under Premier W.A.C. Bennett for 20 years from 1952 to 1972 and was briefly out of power during three disastrous years of Premier Dave Barrett and the NDP from 1972-1975. The Socreds were a coalition of Liberal voters and traditional Social Credit voters — the idea being to present a united free enterprise front to keep the socialists out of power; that worked quite well for many years.

And by the way, without Dallas Brody, none of the things articulated by the CPBC about the race issue, about DRIPA, about Aboriginal title, about private property, would have been articulated without the courage and then a conviction and the bravery of Dallas Brodie, so she is the largely unsung hero of this election. She lost her own constituency and that was perhaps the saddest outcome of election night.

Now it’s true, B.C. has always had strong unions, especially public sector unions, but also private sector unions, and those unions have always voted for the left-wing party in play, mostly the NDP.

However, B.C. can in no way – in no way – be described as being a socialist province for the last 100 years. This is absolute nonsense, and it is necessary to make it clear at the beginning here. So should we celebrate that Doerkson is premier-elect, and the BC Conservatives are going to form the next government in my my home province?

Absolutely, because Doerkson has already promised to protect private property – and that’s rather fundamental in a democracy and free enterprise society. NDP failure Premier David Eby was literally giving away vast swaths of land – park land, public land – to the “First Nations” chiefs and bands. He despises the very concept of private property and had no ambition to protect it. He really thought it all did belong to the so-called indigenous people, except of course his backyard and his roof. That was his. But everything else in the province was up for grabs. That, of course, was massive inequality, and a system, both judicially and in terms of real estate, that was based on race.

One race is currently supreme in BC and it rules over all other races, which are forced had to pander to those who call themselves Indigenous, First Nations, Native, or even when alluding to federal policy, Indian. This ruling racial group is so powerful that some people claim to be part of it even when their racial composition is one-seventh “indigenous.” My God, it’s as bad as the ludicrous and febrile situation in Nazi Germany where people were being assessed on how purely “Aryan” they were or whether they were Jews or “half-Jews” and what degree of inequality that meant if they didn’t measure up to the obscene and non-sensical racial standards of the state.

That’s how it is in BC, and the “First Nations” chiefs have literally been part of a defacto coalition government with Eby and the NDP. They can’t continue to blackmail the province under Premier Doerkson. We need radical change.

Now I don’t know if Doerkson has the courage to make this change. He seems to have some moxie, some guts, and I don’t know how badly the BC Conservatives have been infiltrated by not just the Liberals in British Columbia, who are no longer conservative, but by woke elements in the political system. I fear there has been some infiltration because Doerkson has already hired a former key liberal strategist to be his transition team leader.

It was appalling how the backroom bullies in the party pushed out Kerry-Lynne Findlay as leader in an internal coup and fomented criticism that she was somehow “extreme.”

We know the communications people throughout the campaign were Liberal handlers. We know the party was very lax and lazy, indolent in getting the repeal of The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (DRIPA) into the party platform. We know they were reluctant at first to talk about the so-called “culture war.” We know that they were a little bit afraid of taking on the real enemy in B.C., which is the massive inequality of racial supremacy.

There is even talk that Doerkson will soon step aside so former leadership candidate Caroline Elliott can replace him and take the position she and her handlers believe she is entitled to.

This is an opportunity. This is a new beginning. Let’s be positive. Let’s believe it can change because it absolutely has to change. The status quo in BC means imminent disaster.

But, you know what? The NDP have lost and Eby’s history. The worst premier in Canadian history is gone. He deserved so much to loose with his pathetic attempt at re-election, blaming Trump for his self-serving mission to save his political behind. Then there were the revelations of he and his wife benefiting from a provincial daycare scheme that was supposed to be for needy families … and on and on and on. So anything is an improvement.

Well, virtually anything. But here’s where I take exception to anybody who thinks, well, it’s just the Uniparty all over again, that it’s just going to be more of the same. It can’t be. This election is a caesura before a new beginning. It has to be because British Columbia is so destitute, so depraved, so lacking in direction, except for moving in that direction over the cliff, that any new government has to make substantial changes to save the province from extinction.

Literally, if things don’t change, there will be mass emigration out of the province, the economy will fail. Job creators and wealth creators like Jimmy Pattison, could leave the province if they’re not left alone. They’re not looking for any more rewards. Just leave us alone to create jobs and foster prosperity. It’s almost like a cry of “laissez faire.”

I’m going to say the B.C. Conservatives can succeed because I want to believe in my province again. I want my province back. That wish could well come true because the situation is so desperate that there is simply is no other alternative.

Surely to God the CPBC has the good sense to comprehend the depth of the need in BC and to get on with the job of what used to be known in the Social Credit days as good governance. Get the government out of the way and and out of the lives of citizens who are yearning for freedom and real equality.

Then there is the legacy of the OneBC Party, which some believe is politically spent. and must suddenly disappear. But it must stay on the scene as a viable alternative to the CPBC in the event that everything does go to hell under Doerkson. Then there will be an alternative, and OneBC will be that alternative.

God help us if we have to come to that, because the province is so close to the edge of the cliff on the road to destruction that a full stop is required NOW. It’s a road to ruin.

It’s unfortunate that OneBC did not win at least two seats in this election: those contested by party leader Dallas Brodie and free speech advocate Jim McMurtry. I’m so sorry they weren’t elected. We need people like that. Didn’t happen, but I think OneBC needs to remain on the sidelines, doing what they do best, speaking the truth.

And by the way, without Dallas Brodie, none of the things articulated by the CPBC about the race issue, about DRIPA, about Aboriginal title, about private property, would have been articulated without the courage and then a conviction and the bravery of Dallas Brodie, so she is the largely unsung hero of this election. She lost her own constituency and that was perhaps the saddest outcome of election night.

But she will be vindicated and eventually given the responsibility that she has earned to unlock not just the economic potential of BC, but to unlock BC from the imprisonment of the reconciliation industry, the imprisonment of Aboriginal Title, the imprisonment of pandering to identity politics, Dallas can still be on the cutting edge of that.

This is an opportunity. This is a new beginning. Let’s be positive. Let’s believe it can change because it absolutely has to change. The status quo in BC means imminent disaster.

I’m going to say the B.C. Conservatives can succeed because I want to believe in my province again. I want my province back. That wish could well come true because the situation is so desperate that there is simply is no other alternative. So do your job. Getting elected was good. But winning was the beginning, not the end. The real job begins now. Implementing policy, moving forward, changing this province, restoring this province, bringing greatness back to British Columbia. That’s what you need to do.

WATCH: Winning Isn’t Enough: The Real Challenge for the BC Conservatives|Stand on Guard

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