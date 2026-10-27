Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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disappointed's avatar
disappointed
6h

Now if the rest of the country can only grow a brain and oust the rest of the destructive globalists we might stand a chance to have a half decent life in Canada.

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Beth's avatar
Beth
7h

IF Doerksen does step aside to let Elliott takeover, then I suggest that his candidacy was FAKED a ploy orchestrated from the moment KLF won, over Elliott, and thus the mutiny began. This would mean the 'Conservative' win under Doerksen was DECEPTIVE starting at the point of KLF's win to her departure. I have had an overall disdain for Caroline Elliott from the moment she stepped into the political ring, as there is something untrustworthy lurking and IF what you have suggested, David, comes true fruition, it will have proven my suspicions. This will also shine a negative BEACON onto the Conservatives right out of the gate, that the party, as a whole, is as corrupt as the former Liberal years governing BC were proven to be. IF you're right, then once again, BC's governance will destabilize what's already been left in tatters from EBY'S spendthrift and his focused racial divides. For heaven's sake isn't there ANYONE, any party, that has solid honest trustworthy leader and members who carry within themselves strong personal integrity, common moral decency, MATURITY and professionalism enough to build a healthy leadership, healthy governance? As has been witnessed in BC's governance with both the NDP and LIBERALS abject failures at the hands of 'leaders' who were unbothered by the corruption that occurred that THEY themselves were apart of, if their reign was to foster 'leading by example' then whatever is on the back burner for the Conservatives, should it come to fruition, BC is doomed to forever be held in a state of perpetual corruption at its helm to which there will be NO choice but for citizens fed up with this garbage that ends up being heaped upon them, but to leave. Consider reading Dr. Joseph Sansone's book: 'Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul' as it most definitely explains the mindset of those who strive for power and control over others. It's both enlightening and frightening, yet it's the devil we know!

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