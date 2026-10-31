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Who do you talk to when you want some answers on why Canada should not join the European Union (EU) with “associate membership” or any kind of membership? Well, Neil Oliver of course. The noted archeologist, historian, commentator and author of the best book of ghost stories ever — “Hauntings" — has some very strong opinions about how the EU has failed Europe and provided the increasingly huddled and angry masses of the continent’s population with nothing but more layers of bureaucracy, regulations and taxes — where there is already plenty of that.

Oliver can screen out the rubbish from a political word salad like nobody I know. He’s endlessly brilliant, extremely well-read, adroitly witty and succinctly brutal in his assessment of state overreach. We talked this week about EU President Ursula von der Leyen coming to Canada to sign some sort of deal with Prime Minister Mark Carney. She kept talking about the agreement like Canada was still going to be an associate member, even though most of the EU member states were ruling that out.

Neil began with a high-powered dismissal of van der Leyen.

“It just reveals deliberately or inadvertently that all they want is the opportunity to suck more money through their laundering service, through their money laundering service, and to send it wherever that cleaned up money goes, and look, Canada is another. There’s another cash cow. Let’s suck on the, you know, on another wrinkled teat of a nation stat,” Neil Oliver noted.

“I call I call her the Wicked Witch of Western Europe and also Ursula Fond of Lying, “ Oliver began. “But but I think it’s all of what you’ve just said goes to the heart of the matter, in as much as I would say that she’s oblivious to, and and holds in contempt what what regular people think and want, you know, the very the very idea that she would have to take into account what how Canadians feel, how Europeans feel, as in as in the regular people, is is anathema to her. And you know, you would say in a reasonable world, you might expect that she would adhere to her own self-written script when it came to the point about associate membership. But I suspect it’s just because she feels that you know what she says. You know what it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what the people, the populations involved think or want. That won’t be on point, up to date, you know, and having done her homework, I suspect doesn’t really feature for her because the people don’t matter,” he said.

“It’s never about what they say it’s about, and you’ve got to as part of weeding through the the word salad, you’ve got you’ve got to read between the lines, and I would I suspect that amongst other things, this whatever putative relationship between the EU and Canada is a is a test case. You know, it’s not a dry run, but it’s a first attempt at pretending geography doesn’t exist, because for for globalists and and for those who the communist mindset that just wants you know common term international communism that just wants control of everywhere all at once all the time, then you wouldn’t want to inhibit your potential control over, or at least influence over Canada, just because it’s not part of Europe,” he continued.

Oliver suggested that communism is determined to dominate everything and everybody and so is the EU. Canada is the beginning of a process to bring new blood into an organization that might be compared to a corpse. “Then, if that works, then anyone can become part of the thing they’re calling the EU. If if being physically, geographically in Europe doesn’t preclude membership, then the world is your oyster,” he said, noting that even Brexit didn’t really remove the UK from the EU “in any way that mattered because the the political class didn’t want that to happen, and they haven’t let it happen in any real way. And now, if Canada is successfully somehow swallowed by the Borg that is the European Union, then Britain, you know, could become part of the EU again, without the mess and bother and fuss of a vote … if they needed to the Brexit vote. You know, you could just say, ‘Oh well, Britain, Britain as well is now an associate member of the EU and anywhere else.’”

“So, I think what you’re seeing there is just they’re just experimenting with doing away with geography, you know. Make Africa part of the European Union, make Australia part of the European Union, because after all, it’s not about being part of the European landmass. It’s just a state of mind. Just be part of the European Union.”

In the same way as the Southern Confederacy was described as “a state of mind” when it has lost most of its geography and become more a less an idea that persisted in the mind of only the die-hard followers.

“The mask is slipping. I mean, I ask myself all the time: Are they consciously and hubristically and arrogantly revealing their true nature to us, because they see no reason not to? Or is it inadvertent? I’m 50-50. I don’t really know what they’re doing, but I would say is another aspect of this is that … clearly the European Union has nothing to do with representing the peoples of the member states, you know, seeing their will be done … as though you could make a suit of clothes for the 27 different bodies and expect it to fit,” Neil noted.

“I mean, of course it doesn’t; but it’s not for that. It’s not. It’s to undo the notion of nation states, so that there is just an amorphous blob. Because the bureaucrats and panjandrums of the European Union are utterly opposed to the very idea of sovereignty, be it individual sovereignty from the point of view of you and me as people, or be it national sovereignty. They they want to undo all of that … That’s why the borders have been made porous. Why do you want borders? Why would you have borders?” Oliver asked.

That’s where Canada comes in, not only as a conduit for more mass migration but because Canada has assiduously worked to empower “the forever war in Ukraine” and is a dependable — or at least has been — source of funding.

“It just reveals deliberately or inadvertently that all they want is the opportunity to suck more money through their laundering service, through their money laundering service, and to send it wherever that cleaned up money goes, and look, Canada is another. There’s another cash cow. Let’s suck on the, you know, on another wrinkled teat of a nation state. That’s all it’s about, you know. So that they just want what Canada’s got the EU project now, the globalist project, the West or whatever, is to get its hands on.”

Wow.

And of course, there’s not just the cash but the natural resources that’s up for grabs. “There’s the $12 trillion in natural resources said to be in Ukraine, and there’s the approximately $80 trillion of resources in Russia that the EU bankers want. They just want it, and the only way they can get it is by war. You know they have to, they have to, they have to go to what they call war to get their hands on other people’s stuff. It’s all increasingly laid bare what they’re really all about, and as I say, I do not know whether they mean us to see it or whether they’re just so arrogant and careless now that they inadvertently show us who they are,” he said.

Are the riots that are continuing in France and that have occurred throughout Europe a part of this plan?

“It’s impossible to resist being found ridiculous in it. Yes, because it is ridiculous, and I think that it is part of what will bring them down, and it will be brought down. I mean, things will get worse, and people will get hurt, and things will happen to people that are completely unjust. But it will fail. The whole grandiose, overblown exercise in totalitarianism will fail. And part of it that will bring it down is mockery and laughter.”

“Well, I mean, when it comes to the riots in France. France is a nation whose people traditionally protest. You know, it’s part of the national character, and has been for a long time. Parisians and French people they take to the streets to to make their feelings clear, and for a long time now, in the in the recent context, you know, you had in France you had … the yellow vests, the people, working people wearing their their viz jackets, their visibility jackets, out on the street protesting primarily and initially about the the rising fuel costs that were compromising all of the all of their business concerns because you know they couldn’t afford fuel, and it was it was perfectly civilized and and and mild mannered and decent protesting. It was just about people being visible and making their grievance heard.”

“More recently, other legitimate dissatisfactions with the way things are in France was being demonstrated on the streets again … peacefully in the main, and what the state then does to delegitimize those honest and legitimate protests and expressions of heartfelt concern about the way things are [is to] bring in some masked, balaclavied, black-clad agitators and let them loose in small but potent numbers … to throw the the bottles, to smash the windows, to to set property and whatever else on fire, and then obviously at that point the the the authorities are able to say that’s it,” Oliver observed.

Oliver says the situation is similar in Germany and eastern Europe.

“You know, the German people, the newspaper reading, media-consuming populists have been invited to see the AfD [Alternative for Germany Party] as you know fascists, extremists, you know right wing whatever. Again, rather than deal with the rising popularity of an alternative to them, and a spoken protest, they demonize it, you know. Viktor Orban in Hungary attempted to be different. He attempted to swim against the current of the EU, and was dealt with. He’s been taken out. He’s no longer there. He’s been replaced, you know, much to the Wicked Witch of Western Europe’s satisfaction.”

“Something similar was going on in Serbia. It is going on in Serbia, where you’ve got the so-called student list … and Ursula von der Leyen is celebrating. Now, if Ursula von der Leyen is celebrating something, that something is bad news … So all all across Europe, you know, where people are unhappy in one country after another, with rising cost of living, with replacement migration, with the fuel challenges, with all of it, and people in different places are expressing their discontent in different ways, and all over the place. Those things are just whack-a-mole, slapped down in different ways by the different. But it’s all manifestations of the state, you know. So they seed chaos.”

“However seriously they take themselves, ironically, almost paradoxically, more and more people are looking at them and laughing. There’s an element of laughter in it … You know, when very quickly people were making gags about Adolf Hitler in his pomp, and in the aftermath, you know, a movie like whatever Mel Brooks, ‘The Producers,’ a musical about the Third Reich, and it was … all played for laughs and it was … an excruciatingly funny movie …”

Then Neil took the interview in an entirely different direction. When I recalled uncannily we predicted the continued rise of globalism when we first spoke together almost three years ago, the people’s pundit said there is a profound difference in how we spoke about globalism — then and now.

“My suspicion is that we weren’t laughing in quite the way that we are now today. And I was going to remark upon this anyway. I mean, I’m aware of your tone, just your general demeanor, and it chimes with mine. I listen to myself increasingly now when I’m talking about issues. It’s impossible to resist being found ridiculous in it. Yes, because it is ridiculous, and I think that part of what will bring them down, and it will be brought down. I mean, things will get worse, and people will get hurt, and things will happen to people that are completely unjust,” he stated.

“But it will fail.”

“The whole grandiose, overblown exercise in totalitarianism will fail. And part of it that will bring it down is mockery and laughter. You know, it’s right back to the little boy that on his own points out the fact that the emperor’s new clothes are his birthday suit … It only takes that … to prick the bubble of pomposity about it all,” he noted.

“The fact that you and I that you’re laughing in between sentences,” Oliver begins, recounting how “impressive and and all conquering they think they are, with their flock cameras and their their surveillance state and their central bank digital currencies, and their programmable money, and you know, and and their propaganda, and their their promise of global thermonuclear war with Russia, and all of the rest of it.”

But ultimately it’s all hollow.

“However seriously they take themselves, ironically, almost paradoxically, more and more people are looking at them and laughing. There’s an element of laughter in it … You know, when very quickly people were making gags about Adolf Hitler in his pomp, and in the aftermath, you know, a movie like whatever Mel Brooks, ‘The Producers,’ a musical about the Third Reich, and it was … all played for laughs and it was … an excruciatingly funny movie …”

Oliver says “it’s it’s quite it’s remarkably instantaneous the way in which the the von der Leyens and the people that take themselves incredibly seriously can be made to look utterly ridiculous, and it’s happening.?

If William Shakespeare observed that “all the world is a theater,” Neil says the political craziness in the world today adds even greater veracity to that statement.

“The analogy that I’ve been drawn to more and more is that it’s if you’re in the theater in a packed audience in the dark and you’re collectively everyone’s suspending disbelief … The audience knows in their hearts that they’re watching something that’s artificial. It’s a play. It’s a show; but they suspend disbelief collectively, and all you know the whole thing becomes an atmosphere. The actors also, if they’re any good, are also suspending disbelief. They are in the role. They are assuming the identities and the and the reality of the fiction, and the whole thing works. And of course, you’ve got the producers who are counting the money from the box office, and you’ve got the guys working … in the gallery and changing the lights, but it’s all a performance and everyone’s got to buy into it,” Neil said.

“I’m not minimizing the hurt. I mean, obviously, the most appalling things are happening in the Middle East. The most appalling things are happening in Iran. The most appalling things are happening in Gaza. People are suffering all over Europe on account of replacement migration. I’m not minimizing it, but what I’m saying is that part of what brings them down is to see them as ridiculous, which is what they are.”

“What has happened? And I can hear it in your laughter, and you can hear it in the way that we’re both laughing when we watch Ursula von der Leyen giving her latest pronunciation. It’s as though the house lights have gone up mid-performance. Absolutely, everyone can see. I mean, it’s still going on. You know, the actors, God love them, are still delivering their lines. They’re still hitting their marks because they’ve been paid anyway. They’ve whatever. They’ve got to get to Friday night. They’ve got to get to the end of the show, but the audience can see each other now. They’re all chatting amongst themselves because they become aware of each other in that way.”

“So the lights are up, and people are more interested in the conversations they’re having amongst themselves in pockets all around than they are with watching the actors. The suspension of disbelief has gone, and it’s not going to come back. They can ham it up as much as they want, they can build towards the big all singing, all dancing, you know, high kicking, crescendo climax if they want. But more and more of the audience are more interested in talking to each other, and I think this matters. I’m not minimizing the hurt. I mean, obviously, the most appalling things are happening in the Middle East. The most appalling things are happening in Iran. The most appalling things are happening in Gaza. People are suffering all over Europe on account of replacement migration. I’m not minimizing it, but what I’m saying is that part of what brings them down is to see them as ridiculous, which is what they are.”

So if the show must go on, maybe it’s time for the people to decide what’s playing.

WATCH: The End of Canada? Neil Oliver on the EU Betrayal|Stand on Guard

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