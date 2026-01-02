Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms. This is independent journalism you can trust bringing you the news you need to know!

Is Canada is poised to become a police state where we will lose our freedom of speech in 2026?

It might even come as early as January or February, when Parliament is recalled and Members are called to vote on Bill C-9, the so-called Combatting Hate Act that is really about combatting – whatever the government or the judiciary deems to hate, dissenters and criticism.

Diefenbaker said that a Canadian is “free to speak without fear, free to worship in his own way, free to stand for what he believes.” -JCCF Report: Death by a Thousand Clicks

Bill C-9 was introduced in September 2025. Its passage will significantly chill Canadians’ expression. It will provide less clarity for Canadians whether or not a particular tweet, column, podcast or video runs afoul of the actual Criminal Code, with sentencing running the gamut all the way to life imprisonment.

WATCH Sean Fraser, Canadian Justice Minister explain the sentencing for Bill C-9

When expression could be criminal and termed “hate” this will chill free speech, especially on the internet where activists, journalists, and other people with controversial views will be targeted.

As the latest report from The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (JCCF), Death by a thousand clicks: The rise of internet censorship and control in Canada, notes, Bill C-9 is only the latest in a series of corrosive measures taken by first the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and now by Prime Minister Mark Carney that are specifically designed to erode and ultimately eviscerate free speech in Canada.

The creeping but oh so apparent internet censorship and police state descending on Canada has been ongoing since 2020 when then-Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault introduced Bill C-10, An Act to amend the Broadcasting Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts. This passed the Houe of Commons but did not pass in the Senate due to significant pushback and campaign to stop it.

“Most Canadians probably believe that freedom of speech is sacrosanct in Canada. We have a Charter of Rights after all entrenched in our Constitution. Section 2 of that charter talks about guaranteeing fundamental freedoms in Canada, including freedom of expression, religion and association.” -John Carpay

There was also Bill C-27 in 2022, a bill under the innocuous title with an Orwellian twist pretending to protect our “privacy”, “An Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act…” This bill was the first of many that set the underlying infrastructure for a federal Digital ID and the police state to come that is now in Budget 2025 and rolling out in cooperation with the European Union.

The Trudeau administration also introduced both Bills C-11, a re-vamp of C-10, the Online Streaming Act, and Bill C-18, the Online News Act that was created to take money from the social media in a fund from YouTube, Google and Facebook, to give money to Canada’s dying corporate media. Both of these bills passed under Trudeau. Facebook, however refused to participate in the Bill C-18 scheme that was open ended with how much money they would blackmail them with, so Facebook now blocks all news links (except Substack) making this another censorship ploy that has suppressed independent journalism efforts.

So, the Trudeau-Carney governments are laying down a spiderweb of sneaky laws with complicated jargon, all under individual bill titles, that will undoubtedly censor and surveil Canadians at the same exact level as the United Kingdom.

John Carpay is the president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom and a regular guest on my show, “Stand on Guard.” He says in their pursuit of censorship, governments prey on Canadians’ naivete.

“I don’t know if there’s Four Horsemen or the Apocalypse, but the thing that is killing us is naivete,” Carpay told me.

“There’s this delusional [notion] that a government always has my best interests at heart. The government is all knowing and all good. You know, ‘government will never harm me.’ That’s naivete. That’s bad. We’ve got cowardice, which will, you know, prevent us or slow us down in speaking truth to power, and they’ve got laziness. It’s hard work to be engaged in the democratic process. It’s easier to sit back and just be a watcher and observer and not do anything. But it’s still within our power. I think there’s enough freedom in Canada right now, including free speech. There’s enough free speech that, you know, we can mobilize ourselves and other people to be more engaged in the democratic process.” “Most Canadians probably believe that freedom of speech is sacrosanct in Canada. We have a Charter of Rights after all entrenched in our Constitution. Section 2 of that charter talks about guaranteeing fundamental freedoms in Canada, including freedom of expression, religion and association. However, Section 1 of that charter allows governments in Canada to abrogate those freedoms because these are “…subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society. “So Canada does not have the equivalent of the First Amendment in the United States that specifically states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Since when should we assume that any government is always going to be reasonable? And what was considered reasonable in the 1980s when the charter was proclaimed would not seem reasonable to many governments today. There was no such thing as same-sex marriage or “gender-affirming care” in those days and these concepts would have been considered fringe, extreme or at least not well supported by the public.

The worst anti-free speech legislation didn’t pass during the Trudeau years but Justice Minister Sean Fraser had promised to reintroduce it in the fall session of Parliament but apparently decided to bide his time and get C-9 out of the way. Bill C-63 was called the Online Harms Act and while promising life imprisonment or a $100,000 fine for “hateful speech,” the legislation also introduced the idea of thought crimes to censorship laws.

JCCF is also promoting a petition to fight Digital ID | Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. You can sign it here.

Carpay notes that if someone is suspected of harboring “hateful” sentiments deemed offensive to someone then “a Canadian who has not been charged with any crime, has not been convicted of any crime, could be hauled before a judge, and potentially the judge could order that Canadian not charged with any crime, not convicted of any crime under house arrest, ordered to provide urine samples to prove that he or she is not taking drugs or alcohol.”

If you watched the year end interviews that the mainstream media conducted with Carney and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, you will note that there was NO reference to Bill C-9 or any of the surveillance or censorship bills before Parliament when these network hosts talked to either man. Pipelines and climate change, for sure. But nothing about what is arguably Carney’s major legislative thrust. Carpay says it is easy to understand why. He says it’s because the mainstream media is “paid off.”

“It’s not just the CBC, which I’m told is now up to $1.5 billion instead of $1.4 billion. But, I mean, it’s a huge amount of money in a country of only 40 million people, for an organization to get $1.5 billion is just, it’s astronomical. “And you know, we’re going further and further into debt. And somehow, in an internet age where you have, if you include podcasts and video casts, you have 1000s of sources of information. “You’ve got all this. You got the more formal, larger independent media, like the rebel and true north Juno News and The Epoch Times, the Western Standard. “You have some of those bigger independent media, then you have smaller and equally valuable independent media, like your podcast, so not just the CBC getting taxpayer funding, but you’ve got the global and the CTV and you’ve got all the newspapers post Media is getting the funding.”

Carpay observes that the media is probably going to look with disdain on a Conservative Party that apparently is promising to end funding for media.

“How do you think the media are going to portray the Conservative Party? Because they have ways of doing this without telling any lies, they can write a story that’s fact after fact after fact after fact, but it’s still very slanted, biased for or against their viewpoint, simply by what you’re not saying, by what you’re not covering.”

Carpay says “the best guarantor of our free speech as well as our other rights and freedoms” is to live a life:

“According to one’s deepest convictions … The real guarantor has to be a society where the vast majority of Canadians understand with their minds and cherish in their hearts what our constitutional rights and freedoms are. And so if you have you know 50% or 90% or 70% of Canadians understand and recognize that government should be our servant in place to carry out certain important tasks, but not our master, who is a tyrant who tells us what to think, what to believe, how to behave, how to live out our lives.”

Carpay believes that only cultural reform will guarantee legal norms as “a pro-freedom culture” affects and influences “the legal profession, the law societies, the law schools, the judiciary, the medical establishment, the media, the education system. So cultural change is really the goal, because it’s the culture that will protect your rights more so than a piece of paper,” he says.

Carpay is very concerned that a resuscitated Online Harms Act will be re-introduced into Parliament at the earliest opportunity and Canadians would soon be dealing with the tyranny of the Digital Safety Commission, whose commissioner will be like an internet censorship czar.

“They might not need to send police into people’s homes, because the pressure on the service providers, the internet service providers, is going to be the threat of massive fines.” But the cops could still be coming to your doorstep as a means of intimidation as Canada is “rapidly becoming like the United Kingdom,” which has effectively become a police state where “keyboard warriors” are routinely arrested and sentenced to jail terms for something they wrote on social media. “So what Canadians need to do today is contact their MP. I don’t care if the MP is a Liberal Conservative, NDP, Green or Bloc [Quebecois]. Contact your MP and say, if you vote in favor of Bill C-9, I will vote against you in the next election. And keep it very simple, and when MPs get hundreds, hopefully thousands, of emails that say, ‘if you vote in favor of Bill C-9, I will vote against you in the next election,’ that’s all you need to do, because the government backed down on the worst parts of Bill C-2 because of that public opposition. So it’s really up to us. Are we going to contact our own MP and do that, you know, or are we going to sit back and watch?”

To get our freedoms back, Carpay outlines the upcoming legislation we need to fight and also the past laws that were passed under Trudeau that also need to go. Carpay says,

“We need we need a lot of laws repealed. Top of the list would be the C11 the online streaming act. This actually gives the Canadian radio telecom radio television and telecommunications commission the CRTC that previously had authority over broadcasting in Canada and that meant radio and television. “So, bill C11 the online streaming act the law is now on the books that the CRTC includes the internet. It includes every podcast and video cast produced by individual Canadians. It includes Netflix and some of these big corporate giants… saying the CRTC now has jurisdiction over the internet. That’s got to be repealed because even though they have not yet flexed their muscle. They’ve got bureaucrats. So why would they not start exercising the power that they have?”

As Carpay points out, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts completely.”

UNITE TO FIGHT

The government should not know about your interests, beliefs, behaviours, transactions, performance, personality, or preferences. The government should not know more about you than your friends or family.

These interlocking censorship and control laws combined with the “nudge” psy-op being operated out of the Prime Minister’s office that the JCCF has also recently outlined in Manufacturing Consent: Government Behavioral Engineering of Canadians, which is a full throttle brainwashing campaign by the Mark Carney Liberals, is and will on every single Canadians freedom and privacy.

It seems like it is time for the left and the right in Canada to come together to fight the Carney Liberals’ “authoritarian streak” which was stunningly called out by Andrew Coyne and others regarding the Carney power grab in relation to Bill C-15, which is the budget bill, or rather what is in the annex of the Budget that will make the Carney Cabinet a law unto itself, allowing it to approve its own projects.

So maybe the “elbows up” Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is coming to an end even on CBC as the reality of Carney’s own Brookfield corruption and Liberals running roughshod over human rights begins to sink in.

We can hope.

WATCH CBC PANEL ALL DECRY MARK CARNEY GOVT’S AUTHORITARIAN STREAK

The web of laws that are being pushed for censorship and surveillance, if they pass, this will make criticism of this sort of corruption increasingly difficult for independents and even for the corporate media if they feel like it.

C-9 is the next target we should all focus on.

And surprisingly a grassroots coalition is forming from faith groups, the right and also the left.

Left wing coalition against C-9 has over 23 signatories and they have a website set up where you can send your comments to Ministers and MPs with one click and edit the message as you see fit.

The Bill C-9 coalition to defeat Bill C-9 has launched a One-click tool to make YOUR voice heard on Bill C-9. Customize the email message as you see fit.

The Catholic bishops have also sent a letter to the Prime Minister objecting to the removal of the religious exemption from Bill C-9.

CONCLUSION

Betrayal of our rights to privacy and universal human rights for average people has been stunning in all western so called “democracies” has been stunning in recent years. We are seeking to expose what is happening to the light of day

In spite of our weak freedom of speech protections within our Canadian constitution, we do have a long history and tradition of freedom of speech in Canada. The JCCF report explains how our former Prime Ministers Laurier, Diefenbaker and even Trudeau Sr, have spoken out saying Canadians must be free to speak. This is after all what our forefathers fought two world wars over, we are told.

Diefenbaker said that a Canadian is “free to speak without fear, free to worship in his own way, free to stand for what he believes.”

It is time to unite and mobilize with likeminded people to beat back these authoritarian impulses of governments both right and left, demanding the freedoms our forefathers fought for.

Carpay reflects on how large the consequences will be if Canadians lose the foundational right of freedom of speech.

“Of you lose, if the government takes away from you your freedom to practice your religion, your freedom to move and travel, your freedom to assemble peacefully, your freedom to have Christmas dinner with your mother or with your kids. But if you retain your freedom of expression, you can use that to win all your other freedoms back. But if you lose your freedom of expression, it becomes incredibly difficult to fight back when government goes after other rights and freedoms.”

So, it is up to you dear reader.

As George Orwell says, “Don’t let it happen!”

VISIT the Death by a thousand clicks: The rise of internet censorship and control in Canada Report. an excellent resource for the full list of censorship & control legislation that is rolling out in Canada, and it is extensive.

Online Streaming Act (C-11): Passed in 2023, this Bill gives the CRTC power to regulate online videos and other content, including material created by everyday Canadians. It also lets the government influence online “discoverability,” meaning it can push certain content to the top of your feeds while making other content harder to find.

Online News Act (C-18): Also passed in 2023, this Bill forces platforms to pay approved news outlets, a measure that led to increased dependence of media organizations on the government and widespread blocking of Canadian news as a result of Meta’s news ban on Facebook and Instagram.

Online Harms Act (C-63): Although this Bill was halted by the 2025 election, it would have empowered a new “Digital Safety Commission” to order content removals, demand platform data, levy severe financial penalties on service providers for non-compliance with regulations created by the federal cabinet, and impose house arrest on Canadians who had not been charged with or convicted of any crime. It also would have allowed the Canadian Human Rights Commission to pursue Canadians over non-criminal “discriminatory” speech, together creating a sweeping censorship regime under the guise of addressing so-called “harms” that were already illegal.

Strong Borders Act (C-2): Introduced in June 2025 and currently at second reading, this Bill authorizes law enforcement to obtain subscriber information and metadata without a warrant, chilling anonymous online expression and eroding digital privacy.

An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts (C-8): Introduced in April 2025 and now before committee, this Bill expands government access to private networks and enables federal officials to direct telecommunications providers to kick individual Canadians off the internet without due process or appeal.

Combatting Hate Act (C-9): Introduced in September 2025 and currently before Parliament, this Bill broadens “hate-propaganda” offences, removes Attorney General oversight for prosecutions, encourages widespread self-censorship, and makes Canada more like the United Kingdom, where thousands of citizens are arrested over their social media commentary.

WATCH VID REVEALED: The Rise of Censorship in Canada with John Carpay | Stand on Guard

WATCH Parliament is Quietly Passing Censorship Laws You Haven’t Heard About

